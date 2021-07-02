Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education to vaccinate over 2.7 million students before start of academic year

You are here

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 183 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.97 million. (File/SPA)
  • Jazan health department allocates 37 centers to provide COVID-19 vaccine to Hajj pilgrims
  • Police arrested 28 people in Tabuk and Hail for flouting quarantine rules
RIYADH: Education administrations across Saudi Arabia began their awareness campaign to vaccinate students aged 12 to 18 years with the coronavirus vaccine.
The Ministry of Education said it plans to vaccinate 2,726,516 students through vaccination centers approved by the Ministry of Health before the start of the academic year, in preparation for the safe return of students schools. The move is part of directives from the Saudi leadership to preserve public health.
The Ministry of Education called on its employees, educational, administrative and supervisory staff, and students in all specified age groups to quickly get the vaccine, in the interest of their health and safety, and to contribute to the return to normal life, as well as to ensure regularity of the educational process for the next academic year.
The ministry said it has witnessed great interaction and interest from parents and families to take the initiative and vaccinate their children. The health departments in Jazan and Qassim announced that they have begun providing the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 18.
The Kingdom recorded 16 new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, raising the total number of fatalities to 7,848.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,338 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 490,464 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 12,288 remain active and 1,374 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the Eastern Province with 327, followed by the capital Riyadh with 279, Makkah with 208, Asir recorded 127, and Qassim confirmed 115 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 1,208 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 470,328.

The Ministry of Health said that results in the Kingdom showed that 99 percent of inpatients infected with coronavirus in critical care have not received the vaccine during the period from Dec. 28 to June 7.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The health department in Jazan said 37 centers have been allocated to provide coronavirus vaccines for those wishing to perform Hajj this year in all its governorates.
The health department said among the services provided to pilgrims include meningitis and seasonal influenza vaccines to be taken on the same day, two or more days before or after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine for those wishing to perform Hajj and health practitioners working to provide services to pilgrims.
Meanwhile, police in Tabuk said they arrested 23 people for flouting quarantine rules after they tested positive for COVID-19, while police in Hail said they arrested five people for violating quarantine instructions.
Penalties for individuals who violate quarantine instructions include a fine of up to SR200,000 ($53,332) and/or up to two years imprisonment, and penalties are doubled for repeat offenders. If the violation was committed by an expat, they face deportation from the Kingdom and are permanently banned from reentry.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened 22 mosques in seven regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after 22 people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,483 within 117 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 183 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.97 million.

Massive tourist ship coming to Jeddah

The ship provides more than 30 entertainment activities and can accommodate more than 3,000 passengers, who can enjoy days and nights on the floating resort. (Shutterstock)
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Massive tourist ship coming to Jeddah

  • Food, accommodation and services included in ‘competitive price’ of $586 per person for a 5-day/4-night voyage
  • The announcement came during a meeting between Fawaz Farooqui, managing director of the Red Sea Cruise Co., and Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, in Riyadh to sign the framework agreement to mark the start of the new partnership
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: The first huge international tourist cruise ship is expected to dock soon at the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah — the starting point of cruises that are scheduled to include Egypt and Jordan.

The announcement of the arrival of the ship comes a few days after the Saudi Tourism Authority launched its program for the Summer of Saudi Arabia 2021, through its portal Saudi Arabia Spirit, under the slogan of “Our Summer, Your Mood.”
It also comes after the Saudi Interior Ministry announced the launch of the Red Sea operations center, aiming to help tourist ships and yachts in Saudi territorial waters.
The center, which reinforces tourism in the Kingdom by facilitating entry to the country, was ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and is run by the Saudi Borders Guard.
The luxury ship can accommodate more than 3,000 passengers, who can enjoy days and nights on the state-of-the-art floating resort with recreational facilities and programs to ensure an exceptional experience. It also provides more than 30 entertainment activities for children, young people and adults.
According to a video report released by the Saudi Projects website, breakfast, lunch and dinner, in addition to accommodation and other services, are included in the “competitive price” of SR2,200 ($586) per person for a five-day/four-night voyage.
Last August, the tourist cruise operator Red Sea Spirit launched its first recreational cruise in Saudi Arabia on board the Silver Spirit.
The Silver Spirit offers two luxury packages: A three-night return cruise from King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) to Ras Al-Abyad in Yanbu, starting from SR7,475 ($2,000); and a four-night cruise from KAEC to Ras Al-Abyad and Sindalah Island in NEOM and back, starting from SR10,465.

Saudi Arabia is looking to develop a thriving cruise sector to showcase its top tourist attractions for the first time. (Shutterstock)

In April, Saudi Cruise Co., owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), signed a joint agreement with MSC Cruises to launch its trips in the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf during the coming winter season.
The announcement came during a meeting between Fawaz Farooqui, managing director of the Red Sea Cruise Co., and Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, in Riyadh to sign the framework agreement to mark the start of the new partnership. The two companies are aiming to host 170,000 cruise guests this winter.     
Under the agreement, the MSC Magnifica will sail in the Red Sea from Jeddah on several seven-day trips from Nov. 13 through to March 26. These trips will offer passengers access to a selection of ports and destinations on the coast of the Red Sea. A weekly stopover will be included at Al-Wajh Port, which will connect passengers to AlUla, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Gianni Onorato, MSC Cruises’ CEO, said through MCS Cruises’ website: “The introduction of Saudi Arabia to our winter program is a one-of-a-kind itinerary as it also offers Egypt and Jordan in an unparalleled combination of sun, beach, tradition and culture. Our guests can discover the untouched beauty of this region to its fullest and go ashore and explore plenty of undiscovered destinations.
“Not to mention that traveling through the Red Sea by cruise ship is one of the most spectacular ways to take in the stunning coastline and enjoy the region’s unique and still untouched beauty of sea and nature,” he added.
PIF launched the Saudi Cruise Co. to develop a cruise industry in the Kingdom and help to create more than 50,000 jobs in the tourism industry through to 2035. It will develop ports and terminals in several Saudi cities to give access to Saudi heritage and culture, including a number of UNESCO World Heritage sites that are near the coast.
As well as the new Red Sea cruises from Jeddah with MSC Magnifica, the company’s newest ship MSC Virtuosa will visit Dammam during its first season in the Gulf from its homeport in Dubai. MSC Opera will also be based in Dubai for winter 2021/22 for cruises to Oman.
Mark Robinson, chief commercial and operations officer at Cruise Saudi, told an online panel at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai earlier that the arrival of cruise ships in Saudi Arabia would also bring dividends to the entire region as more tourists visited the Gulf.
Saudi Arabia is looking to develop a thriving cruise sector to showcase its top tourist attractions for the first time.

Minister invites publishing houses to Riyadh book fair

The commission intends to double the capacity of this year’s book fair to attract the best local, Arab and international publishing houses. (SPA)
Arab News

Minister invites publishing houses to Riyadh book fair

  • Riyadh International Book Fair will include for the first time an international conference for publishers to strengthen communication between local, Arab and international publishing houses
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Cultural Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan on Friday invited all publishing houses to participate in the 2021 Riyadh International Book Fair due to be held in October.

Prince Badr said on Twitter: “I call on all local, Arab, and international publishing houses to participate in Riyadh International Book Fair whose capacity will be doubled.”

The registrations will be open from July 1 till Aug. 1 via https://riyadhbookfair.org.sa/user/register

This year’s book fair will be held under the auspices of the Literature Publishing and Translation Commission, one of the commissions of the Ministry of Culture, after the previous year’s book fair was canceled due to preventive measures taken by the Kingdom against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commission intends to double the capacity of this year’s book fair to attract the best local, Arab and international publishing houses, and provide distinguished content for the public according to a high-level criterium that satisfies the needs of readers and visitors and places Riyadh International Book Fair among the big international book events.

Riyadh International Book Fair will include for the first time an international conference for publishers to strengthen communication between local, Arab and international publishing houses, activate partnerships between related institutions and companies, and sustainably enrich the regional scene through discussion sessions, interactive activities, workshops and seminars.

 

Saudi authorities ramp up health inspection tours

The municipality said that it had received 31 reports of violations. (SPA)
SPA

Saudi authorities ramp up health inspection tours

  • The violations included noncompliance with social distancing and wearing a mask, leniency in measuring the temperature of customers, overcrowding issues, and a failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app
SPA

DAMMAM: The Eastern Province municipality carried out 1,577 inspection tours in one day across shopping malls, commercial centers and stores to monitor compliance with health and safety measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

These checks resulted in four commercial outlets being shut down, while 92 violators were issued with penalties for ignoring health regulations.

The violations included noncompliance with social distancing and wearing a mask, leniency in measuring the temperature of customers, overcrowding issues, and a failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.

The municipality said that it had received 31 reports of violations. It urged all commercial facilities to respect and abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the virus from spreading.

Officials have urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.

 

Joint Saudi delegations visit Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan

Delegations from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and the Ministry of Sports visited Syrian refugees in the Saudi Center for Community Service. (SPA)
Arab News

Joint Saudi delegations visit Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan

  • KSrelief official inaugurated a cultural and artistic activities hall and a pottery factory
Arab News

AMMAN: Delegations from the Saudi-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and the Ministry of Sports visited the Kingdom’s compound in the Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan.
The KSrelief delegation was headed by the Assistant General Supervisor for Planning and Development, Dr. Aqeel Al-Ghamdi, and the sports ministry’s delegation was headed by the Chairman of the Saudi Football Association, Yasser Al-Misehal.
The joint delegation was briefed on services provided to Syrian refugees in the Saudi Center for Community Service and the KSrelief clinics, as well as services provided by volunteers.

KSrelief implemented the fifth volunteer campaign for Syrian refugees at Zaatari camp on Thursday with the help of 45 Saudi volunteers.
During the visit, Al-Ghamdi inaugurated a cultural and artistic activities hall and a pottery factory, which will offer quality services to Syrian refugees, in addition to teaching them life skills that will aid them financially.
The visit comes within the framework of relief and humanitarian efforts provided by the Kingdom for Syrian refugees.

 

Saudi HR ministry records 7,413 labor, COVID-19 violations

The ministry urged the public to abide by all precautionary measures at workplaces to curb the spread of the virus. (SPA)
SPA

Saudi HR ministry records 7,413 labor, COVID-19 violations

  • The ministry’s branch in Riyadh urged owners of enterprises to abide by all precautionary measures at workplaces to curb the spread of the virus, and to abide by the ministry’s regulations to avoid incurring penalties
SPA

RIYADH: Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development’s control teams in Riyadh carried out 20,732 inspection tours in June on private sector enterprises in the capital and its governorates, to ensure abidance by the precautionary and preventive measures against the coronavirus disease and compliance with nationalization and labor regulations.

During the inspections, 7,413 violations of labor regulations and precautionary measures were found, and 871 warnings issued.

The ministry’s branch in Riyadh urged owners of enterprises to abide by all precautionary measures at workplaces to curb the spread of the virus, and to abide by the ministry’s regulations to avoid incurring penalties.

Inspection tours will continue across businesses in all regions of the Kingdom, the ministry addedd, calling on everyone in the region to report breaches and violations through its call center (19911) or its Ma3an lil Rasd app.

 

