Spain beats Switzerland, reaches Euro 2020 semifinals

Spain beats Switzerland, reaches Euro 2020 semifinals
Spain beat Switzerland 3-1 on penalties. (AFP)
Updated 03 July 2021
AP

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia: As Spain’s jubilant players sprinted onto the field to celebrate a penalty-shootout victory at the European Championship, Luis Enrique stood alone and simply pumped his fists.
Amid the tension and rising pressure inside Saint Petersburg Stadium, the Spain coach might have been the calmest person around.
“I’d tried to convey a message that what would be, would be,” Luis Enrique said, revealing what he’d told his team ahead of the 3-1 shootout victory over Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Friday. “I told them to relax ... and to enjoy the moment as much as they could.”
Easier said than done for a team that had missed its last five regulation penalties in matches, two of them at Euro 2020. For a team that had squandered chance after chance in extra time as Switzerland’s energy-sapped players hung on for a 1-1 draw through extra time. For a team that had come into the match as the favorite and had taken an eighth-minute lead, only to see that wiped out by a defensive mistake.
So imagine the relief when Mikel Oyarzabal stepped up to convert the decisive spot kick past goalkeeper Yann Sommer, whose save on Kylian Mbappe’s shot in a shootout win over France got Switzerland to the tournament’s quarterfinals for the first time.
After seeing the ball hit the back of the net, Oyarzabal headed straight to Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, who had made two saves in the shootout. They were soon consumed by their teammates as “Y Viva Espana” blasted out from the stadium’s loudspeakers.
“When it goes your way,” Luis Enrique said, “it feels very good indeed.”
Of course, the Swiss know that feeling. But unlike against France, when they scored all five of their penalties in the shootout, they failed with three of their four attempts this time. Fabian Schar and Manuel Akanji had shots saved by Simon, while Ruben Vargas fired the ball over the crossbar.
“Penalties are a bit 50-50,” said Switzerland captain Xherdan Shaqiri, who scored his team’s goal in regulation time. “I think we just lacked a little bit of luck today.”
Spain will play Italy in the semifinals on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium in London. The team is two wins away from emulating the country’s golden generation, which captured European titles in 2008 and 2012.
After the wild fluctuations of “Manic Monday,” when Spain and Switzerland won chaotic games in the round of 16 that both needed extra time and featured a combined 14 goals, their quarterfinal match was perhaps unsurprisingly a more labored affair punctuated by big moments.
Among them was a red card in the 78th minute for Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler, whose studs connected with the ankle of substitute Gerard Moreno in a sliding challenge.
Yet a rearguard effort — requiring a string of diving saves by Sommer and a number of last-ditch blocks by sprawling defenders — kept the Spanish at bay in the extra 30 minutes that were played almost entirely in Switzerland’s half. A crowd made up of mostly Russian spectators was fully behind Switzerland, even to the extent of jeering Spain’s players when they had the ball.
Moreno, in particular, squandered four chances with poor finishing or the acrobatics of Sommer, though the striker made amends by converting one of Spain’s kicks in the shootout.
The Swiss initially missed the energy and authority of suspended captain Granit Xhaka, whose replacement — Denis Zakaria — had the misfortune of scoring the 10th own-goal of the tournament when he sliced the ball into his own net. Jordi Alba sent in the shot after latching onto a corner from the right that had sailed over everyone’s heads in the area.
A defensive mix-up brought about Shaqiri’s equalizer in the 68th, which came just as Switzerland’s players had started to assert themselves.
Aymeric Laporte came across to cover a pass over the top but touched the ball onto the leg of his center back partner, Pau Torres. Freuler pounced on the ball and laid it off to Shaqiri, whose first-time shot crawled into the bottom corner.
Freuler’s red card ensured a penalty shootout was the best ending Switzerland could realistically hope for, and the team just about made it thanks to the misses from Moreno.
Switzerland bowed out in the same stadium where the team was eliminated from the 2018 World Cup. Then, the Swiss lost to Sweden 1-0 in the round of 16.

Topics: Spain Switzerland EURO 2020

Insigne stunner sends Italy into semifinal of Euro 2020

Insigne stunner sends Italy into semifinal of Euro 2020
Updated 03 July 2021
AFP

Insigne stunner sends Italy into semifinal of Euro 2020

Insigne stunner sends Italy into semifinal of Euro 2020
Updated 03 July 2021
AFP

MUNICH, Germany: A stunning strike by Lorenzo Insigne fired Italy into the semifinals of Euro 2020 on Friday as a 2-1 win over Belgium sent them through to a meeting with Spain.
Nicolo Barella struck the opening goal of the quarter-final in Munich before Insigne curled in Italy’s second in an action-packed first-half.
Belgium grabbed a lifeline just before the break when Romelu Lukaku converted a penalty, but Roberto Martinez’s side ultimately fell short against a disciplined Italian defense.
While Italy face Spain at Wembley on Tuesday, defeat means more European Championship quarter-final heartbreak for Belgium, who exited at the same stage in 2016 after defeat by Wales.
Belgium sorely missed their captain Eden Hazard, ruled out by a hamstring injury, even as Kevin De Bruyne won his race to shake off an ankle injury.
The Manchester City playmaker showed why the medical staff worked around the clock to get him fit by regularly causing Italy problems, but Romelu Lukaku twice was denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Italy had the ball in the net on 13 minutes when Leonardi Bonucci chested the ball past Thibaut Courtois from a free-kick, but the goal was disallowed by VAR for an offside against captain Giorgio Chiellini.
Marco Verratti and Youri Tielemans both earned yellow cards for midfield tussles involving the pair.
Verratti was booked for holding Tielemans in a tackle, while the Belgian picked up a yellow card moments later for clattering the Italian.

 

Italy broke the deadlock with 31 minutes played.
When Belgium failed to clear, Verratti played the ball into Barella, who stayed on his feet, squeezed past two defenders and drilled across Courtois.
A piece of brilliance on 44 minutes saw Napoli’s Insigne double the Italy lead when he was allowed to dribble to the edge of the area and then curl his shot inside the post.
However, Belgium got back into the game when a rush of blood saw Giovanni Di Lorenzo concede a penalty for using his elbow to brush off Jeremy Doku, filling in for Hazard.
Lukaku stepped up and rifled in the resulting spot kick to halve the deficit.
With an hour gone, Belgium had the best chance of the second half, coming agonizingly close to an equalizer, when De Bruyne’s cross led to Lukaku having his shot blocked by the thigh of Leonardo Spinazzola.
Martinez brought on fresh legs up front with Dries Mertens and Nacer Chadli for the final 20 minutes.
There was an almost instant impact when Mertens fed Chadli, whose cross-cum-shot was deflected by Di Lorenzo just out of the reach of Lukaku and Thorgan Hazard.
With time running out, Doku fired over after beating three defenders, while a last-gasp De Bruyne free-kick also failed to beat the Italy defense as the Azzurri clung on.

 

 

 

Topics: EURO 2020

Djokovic eyes 75th Wimbledon win as Jabeur beats sickness to make last 16

Djokovic eyes 75th Wimbledon win as Jabeur beats sickness to make last 16
Updated 02 July 2021
AFP

Djokovic eyes 75th Wimbledon win as Jabeur beats sickness to make last 16

Djokovic eyes 75th Wimbledon win as Jabeur beats sickness to make last 16
  • Ons Jabeur overcame sickness to become 1st Tunisian woman to reach 2nd week at the All England Club
  • Five-time champion Djokovic will be wary of American qualifier Denis Kudla despite his modest ranking of 114
Updated 02 July 2021
AFP

LONDON: World number one Novak Djokovic attempted to win his 75th career match at Wimbledon on Friday.
Meanwhile, Ons Jabeur overcame sickness to become the first Tunisian woman to reach the second week at the All England Club.
Five-time champion Djokovic, who is chasing a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, will be wary of American qualifier Denis Kudla despite his modest ranking of 114.
Ukraine-born Kudla made the fourth round in 2015 where it took former US Open champion Marin Cilic to stop him while he also has four quarter-finals at grass court events to his name.
Djokovic reached the third round for the 15th time at Wimbledon with a straight sets win over Kevin Anderson.
He didn’t face a single break point and committed just six unforced errors.
“I’m striking the ball really well in general,” said Djokovic who is halfway to becoming only the third man in history — and first since Rod Laver in 1969 — to complete the calendar Slam.
Victory on Friday will put him into the last 16 of a Slam for the 55th time.
Waiting there will be Chilean 17th seed Christian Garin who defeated Spain’s Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
World number 24 Jabeur defeated 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 on the back of 44 winners and generating 29 break points.
Muguruza saved 24 of them but was still unable to break the spirit of Arab trailblazer Jabeur who came through despite throwing up at the Royal Box end on Center Court as she served for the match.
“This is the first time I play on Center, and it’s amazing energy. I’m not saying this so you guys can cheer for me for the next round but this is my favorite center court,” she said.
Jabeur next takes on Poland’s Iga Swiatek, the seventh seed, who was the first player into the last 16 with a 55-minute 6-1, 6-0 demolition of Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu.
Swiatek, the 2018 junior champion, had only won one match on grass on the main tour prior to Wimbledon.
“It’s hard to compare my previous years on grass, because in 2019 I was physically weaker,” said Swiatek, beaten in the Wimbledon first round in 2019.
“I didn’t actually have an idea on how to play on grass. This time it’s much, much better, so I just developed overall.”
In a wide open women’s draw, Swiatek is just one of three top 10 seeds still standing along with top-ranked Ashleigh Barty and second seeded Aryna Sabalenka.
Sabalenka made the fourth round for the first time by beating Colombian qualifier Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-0, 6-3.
Sabalenka next faces fellow big-hitter Elena Rybakina, the 18th-seeded Kazakh who saw off Shelby Rogers 6-1, 6-4.
Former world number one Karolina Pliskova made the last 16 for the third time with a 6-3, 6-3 win over fellow Czech Tereza Martincova.
Pliskova will meet Russian wildcard Liudmila Samsonova who defeated former US Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.
Samsonova, who won the Berlin title after coming through qualifying on the eve of Wimbledon, fired 33 winners to Stephens’ eight.
The Russian has now won 10 successive matches on grass.
Former two-time champion Andy Murray, who put in a spectacular performance to beat qualifier Oscar Otte from two sets to one down on Wednesday, has a tough assignment against 10th seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada.
Murray, now down at 118 in the world, is playing the singles event for the first time since 2017 having battled hip and groin injuries.
Friday’s encounter will be his first meeting with a top 20 player at Wimbledon since winning the title for the second time in 2016.
Shapovalov, 22, who has never played on Center Court, admits he enjoyed watching Murray’s comeback against Otte.
“A fan of Andy’s, you know, to see him back and moving so well, especially those last two sets, how he turned it around,” said the Canadian as he eyes a last-16 place for the first time.
Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev booked a last-16 spot for the first time by seeing off mercurial Fabio Fognini 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.
Karen Khachanov made it a double Russian celebration by putting out Frances Tiafoe — who had knocked out third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round — 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Topics: Wimbledon tennis Ons Jabeur Novak Djokovic London

Saudi runners Mazen Al-Yassin and Yasmine Al-Dabbagh reserve spots at Olympic Games

Saudi runners Mazen Al-Yassin and Yasmine Al-Dabbagh reserve spots at Olympic Games
Updated 02 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi runners Mazen Al-Yassin and Yasmine Al-Dabbagh reserve spots at Olympic Games

Saudi runners Mazen Al-Yassin and Yasmine Al-Dabbagh reserve spots at Olympic Games
  • Al-Yassin has been confirmed to take part in the 400m race by the International Association of Athletics Federations, while Al-Dabbagh was nominated to represent Saudi Arabia in the 100m
  • The latest announcement follows the International Weightlifting Federation confirming the qualification of Saudi athlete Mahmoud Al-Ahmeed for the men’s 73kg category in Tokyo
Updated 02 July 2021
Arab News

Runners Yasmine Al-Dabbagh and Mazen Al-Yassin have become the latest Saudi athletes to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics set to start on July 23, the Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah reported.

Al-Yassin has been confirmed to take part in the 400m race by the International Association of Athletics Federations, while Al-Dabbagh was nominated to represent Saudi Arabia in the 100m.

The latest announcement follows the International Weightlifting Federation confirming the qualification of Saudi athlete Mahmoud Al-Ahmeed for the men’s 73kg category in Tokyo.

Saudi Arabia has ensured 10 places in different sports at the games, including the U-23 football team, rowing’s Husein Alireza, Tarek Hamdi in karate, Sulaiman Hamad in judo, swimmer Youssef Bouarish, and table tennis player Ali Al-Khadrawi. Also on the plane to Tokyo is Saeed Al-Mutairi (shooting).

In the Paralympic Games, Abdel-Rahman Al-Qurashi, Fahad Al-Junaidel, Ali Al-Nakhli, Hassan Doshi, Sarah Al-Jumaah, and Al-Hanouf Abu Hamed all qualified in athletics events, while Maryam Al-Muraisel will compete in table tennis, and Ahmed Al-Sharbatly in the equestrian section.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s football team returned to Saudi Arabia after their fourth training camp in Marbella to take part in an indoor program in preparation for Tokyo. The side will face Brazil, Germany and the Ivory Coast in Group D of the men’s tournament.

Topics: tokyo olympics Yasmine Al-Dabbagh Mazen Al-Yassin

Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Michael Orr reunited as they tackle formidable Silk Way Rally

Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Michael Orr reunited as they tackle formidable Silk Way Rally
Updated 02 July 2021
Arab News

Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Michael Orr reunited as they tackle formidable Silk Way Rally

Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Michael Orr reunited as they tackle formidable Silk Way Rally
  • The third round of the 2021 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies will traverse territories in Russia and Mongolia, and marks the return of Al-Rajhi’s Irish co-driver from injury
Updated 02 July 2021
Arab News

OMSK: Saudi motorsport star Yazeed Al-Rajhi and his Irish navigator Michael Orr have embarked on the third round of the 2021 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies, the Silk Way Rally, which will cross Russia and Mongolia.

Orr is making his comeback in the Toyota Hilux car, in the Belgian Overdrive Team, after an accident earlier this year at Sharqiyah Baja.

Al-Rajhi was the first Saudi and Arab driver to win the race’s highest category, T1, in 2018. He remains the only Arab driver to take part in this rally.

Starting in Omsk, the largest city of the West-Siberian region in Russia, the race is following an entirely new and challenging route, featuring 10 multiple and technical stages over a course of 5000 km, including more than 3,000km in special stages.

The route will cross mountainous Mongolia and the Gobi Desert before reaching the finish line on July 11 at the capital city of Mongolia, Ulaanbaatar.

“I am very happy to participate in the Silk Way Rally for what will be the fifth time in my career,” said Al-Rajhi. “Silk Way is a very difficult rally, you can never predict it. It is one of the most difficult rally races in the world, after Dakar of course. The last days are often decisive because as we know the world of motorsport is full of surprises and mysteries.”

“We’re looking forward to a wonderful 10 stages. I also would like to thank my strategic partner Toyota and Abdul Latif Jameel Motors for their unlimited support,” he added.

Al-Rajhi welcomed Orr’s comeback, saying: “Michael Orr will return to the team for the Silk Way Rally after his full recovery from the Sharqiyah Baja accident and I am happy that he is back. We are looking forward to an extremely exciting race, we hope God will grant us success and luck in this mission.”

Orr said he has been longing to return to action since the accident in March.

“I feel very excited to be back with Captain Yazeed after my long recovery journey. I received the green light from my doctors and I am happy to be back again,” he said. “Of course, it will be my first experience with the team in the Silk Way Rally. It will be definitely a tough competition. We have a long rally, long stages in Mongolia, exciting terrain. I will do everything I can for the team to win the rally title.”

“My recovery process has been slower than I expected,” he said. “In fact, my fractured neck took longer to be healed, and thankfully, here I am today.”

Without Giannis, Bucks beat Hawks 123-112 for 3-2 lead in NBA East finals

Without Giannis, Bucks beat Hawks 123-112 for 3-2 lead in NBA East finals
Updated 02 July 2021
AP

Without Giannis, Bucks beat Hawks 123-112 for 3-2 lead in NBA East finals

Without Giannis, Bucks beat Hawks 123-112 for 3-2 lead in NBA East finals
  • Four of the Bucks starters had at least 22 points: Lopez, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis
  • Game 6 is Saturday in Atlanta, with the winner of the series facing the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.
Updated 02 July 2021
AP

MILWAUKEE: Brook Lopez scored a playoff career-high 33 points and the Milwaukee Bucks withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 on Thursday night for a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.
The Bucks are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. They won their lone NBA title in 1971.
Four of their starters had at least 22 points: Lopez, Khris Middleton (26), Jrue Holiday (25) and Bobby Portis (22). Middleton also had 13 rebounds and eight assists. Holiday had 13 assists and six rebounds.
Game 6 is Saturday in Atlanta, with the winner of the series facing the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.
Each team was missing its biggest star as Antetokounmpo dealt with a hyperextended left knee and Atlanta’s Trae Young sat out a second straight game due to a bone bruise in his right foot.
Young got hurt when he accidentally stepped on an official’s foot along the sideline in Milwaukee’s 113-102 Game 3 victory. Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly after trying to block Clint Capela’s dunk attempt in Atlanta’s 110-88 Game 4 triumph.
Just as the Hawks’ role players stepped up with Young sidelined in Game 4, Antetokounmpo’s teammates came through Thursday to help the Bucks overcome the loss of their two-time MVP.
Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Hawks with 28 points. Atlanta also got 19 points each from John Collins and Danilo Gallinari, and 17 from Lou Williams.
Portis took Antetokounmpo’s spot in the starting lineup and had the Fiserv Forum fans chanting “Bobby! Bobby!” on multiple occasions, continuing something that started during Milwaukee’s Game 2 blowout victory. Portis’ 22 points were a playoff career high.
The Bucks never trailed and led by as many as 20 in the first quarter, making most of their shots and getting second-chance opportunities on their rare misses. The game was nearly eight minutes old by the time Cam Reddish got Atlanta’s first defensive rebound.
Milwaukee led 36-22 after a first quarter in which the Bucks outscored the Hawks 28-8 in the paint. Bogdanovic’s 13 first-half points helped the Hawks close the gap to 65-56 at the break.
The Bucks needed that edge in the paint because they again couldn’t connect from range, continuing a problem that has hounded them the entire postseason. After making their first two 3-point shots, they missed their next 12 attempts from beyond the arc.
Atlanta cut the lead to 65-59 when Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer to open the third-quarter scoring, but that’s as close as the Hawks would get in the second half.
This marked the second straight game in this series without any lead changes. The Hawks never trailed in Game 4.

TIP-INS
Hawks: Center Clint Capela was in the starting lineup after being listed as questionable before the game due to inflammation in his right eye. Capela took an inadvertent elbow to the face from Milwaukee’s Sam Merrill late in Game 4. He had six points and eight rebounds. … The Hawks are 6-3 in road playoff games.
Bucks: During his pregame availability, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer offered no update on when Antetokounmpo might be able to return. Budenholzer said Antetokounmpo did some work in the weight room and training area but didn’t wasn’t with his teammates on the court Thursday morning. … The Bucks made their first two 3-point attempts but missed their next 12 and finished 9 of 29.
 

Topics: NBA Playoffs 2021 Milwaukee Bucks Atlanta Hawks brook lopez

