More than 2,000 residents flee as Philippine volcano spews toxic gas

A plume of steam and ash is seen from Taal Volcano on Thursday July 1, 2021. (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology - Department of Science and Technology via AP)
Updated 03 July 2021
AFP

  • Taal volcano lies just 50 kilometers south of the Philippines’ capital of Manila
  • The last eruption there in January 2020 shot ash 15 kilometers high
Updated 03 July 2021
AFP

MANILA: More than 2,000 people have fled from a volcano eruption that has filled the air near the Philippine capital with toxic gas, officials said Saturday.
Taal volcano, which sits in a picturesque lake, has been belching sulfur dioxide for several days, creating a thick haze over Manila and several surrounding provinces, and prompting health warnings.
At least 2,400 people have left their homes since the government called for evacuations of hamlets on the lake’s shores, provincial disaster official Joselito Castro said.
“We expect more residents to evacuate over the coming days,” he said, adding that they were seeking refuge either in schools closed by the coronavirus pandemic or in the homes of relatives.
Taal lies just 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Manila and for much of the past week has discharged volcanic smog that has blotted out the sun in the capital.
Civil defense officials have warned that upwards of 317,000 people could be vulnerable to toxic gas emissions from the volcano under the current eruption’s worst-case scenario.
Taal is one of the most active volcanoes in a nation hit periodically by eruptions and earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” — a zone of intense seismic activity.
The last eruption there in January 2020 shot ash 15 kilometers (nine miles) high and spewed red-hot lava, crushing scores of homes, killing livestock and sending over 135,000 people into shelters.

Al-Shabab suicide attack on Mogadishu tea shop kills 10

Al-Shabab suicide attack on Mogadishu tea shop kills 10
Updated 03 July 2021
AFP

Al-Shabab suicide attack on Mogadishu tea shop kills 10

Al-Shabab suicide attack on Mogadishu tea shop kills 10
  • Death toll from the attack significantly higher than the four previously reported
  • Al-Shabab regularly attacks government and civilian targets in Mogadishu
Updated 03 July 2021
AFP

MOGADISHU: A suicide bombing attack by the Al-Shabab militant group on a crowded tea shop in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu killed 10 people and wounded dozens, the government said Saturday.
The death toll from the attack, which targeted a tea shop near heavily guarded government institutions on Friday evening, was significantly higher than the four previously reported.
“On the evening of July 2, a suicide bomber wearing a vest detonated the device near the Juba Hotel, killing at least 10 people with dozens injured,” the ministry of information, culture and tourism said in a statement.
“The attack occurred during a busy hour where the victims were enjoying a local tea shop,” it added, saying the “malicious” attack was by Al-Shabab.
The Al-Qaeda-linked group swiftly claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement saying “15 elements from the governmental intelligence, police, and militia were killed and 22 others were wounded.”
Sources said that the attack took place just a few hundred meters from the headquarters of the Somali Intelligence Agency at around 5:30 p.m. (1430 GMT) Friday.
“The cafe was crowded when the blast occurred,” said witness Abdikarim Ali.
The cafe is often frequented by members of the Somali security forces, sources said.
Al-Shabab, which is fighting to overthrow the internationally-backed government in Mogadishu, regularly attacks government and civilian targets in Mogadishu.
The group controlled the capital until 2011 when it was pushed out by African Union troops, but still holds territory in the countryside.

Indonesia rolls out tougher curbs as coronavirus cases skyrocket

Indonesia rolls out tougher curbs as coronavirus cases skyrocket
Updated 03 July 2021
AFP

Indonesia rolls out tougher curbs as coronavirus cases skyrocket

Indonesia rolls out tougher curbs as coronavirus cases skyrocket
  • Indonesia’s daily caseload has more than quadrupled in less than a month
  • New measures announced by Indonesian President Joko Widodo are set to last until July 20
Updated 03 July 2021
AFP

JAKARTA: Indonesia imposed a partial lockdown Saturday in the capital Jakarta, across the main island of Java and on Bali as the Southeast Asian nation grappled with an unprecedented wave of coronavirus infections.
Mosques, restaurants and shopping malls were shuttered in virus hotspots around the Muslim-majority country, which recorded more than 25,000 new cases and 539 deaths on Friday, both new daily records.
Indonesia’s daily caseload has more than quadrupled in less than a month. But the country’s official tally to date, which stands at 2.2 million cases and 59,534 deaths, is widely believed to be a severe undercount due to low testing.
“The stricter restrictions came too late,” said Jakarta resident Maya Puspita Sari.
“Before, people who got COVID-19 were strangers, but now it’s also the people closest to me who are infected... The virus is getting so much closer and it’s terrifying.”
The crisis has pushed Indonesia’s creaky health care system to the brink of collapse with tents set up in parking lots to handle patients at jammed medical facilities.
Hospital corridors are overflowing with the sick lying on gurneys, and infected patients have been turned away from facilities unable to cope with the influx.
An increasing number of patients are dying at home.
The highly infectious Delta variant of the virus, first identified in India and now present in at least 85 countries, has been driving the recent wave, accounting for more than 80 percent of new cases in some areas, the health ministry has said.
Experts previously warned that millions traveling nationwide at the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in May would trigger an explosion of cases.
The streets of Jakarta were largely deserted Saturday with shops closed as officials turned back non-essential traffic flowing in from the capital’s satellite cities — a massive urban area of some 30 million people.
The new measures announced by Indonesian President Joko Widodo this week are set to last until July 20 in hope of bringing daily infections below 10,000.
Widodo, better known as Jokowi, had long resisted the strict lockdowns seen in other virus-wracked nations, saying they could tank Southeast Asia’s biggest economy where millions live hand-to-mouth.
But all non-essential employees are now being ordered to work from home, while classes will only be held online.
The curbs will also apply to holiday island Bali, hit by a recent jump in cases that has delayed plans to reopen to international tourists.
On Saturday, Bali police patrolled beachside eateries to enforce the lockdown.
Underscoring the increasingly desperate situation for hospitals in Java, independent virus data initiative Lapor Covid said it could no longer help families find beds for sick relatives.
“Our volunteers are having trouble finding health facilities” that can take patients, it said on its website.
Health experts warned that the tougher measures may not be enough.
The restrictions still allow for often-jammed public transport to continue operating at a reduced capacity, while domestic sea, air and bus travel will be available for people who have received at least one vaccine dose.
“How do you do physical distancing on public transportation?” said Indonesian epidemiologist Windhu Purnomo.
“The government is still prioritizing the economy by letting people move around.”
Serious virus cases among young children, including deaths, were rising steadily while over a dozen fully vaccinated doctors have succumbed to COVID-19 — among nearly 1,000 medical workers who have died since the pandemic began.
Severe cases in inoculated medical workers have raised questions about the China-produced Sinovac jab, which Indonesia is heavily relying on to vaccinate more than 180 million people by early next year.
Only about five percent of Indonesia’s population of nearly 270 million has been fully vaccinated with two jabs so far.
On Friday, the government said it was to receive some four million doses of the Moderna vaccine as well as Pfizer jabs to ramp up inoculation efforts, while it was also starting to vaccinate teenagers to halt the spread.

At least 19 missing as mudslide west of Tokyo hits houses

At least 19 missing as mudslide west of Tokyo hits houses
Updated 03 July 2021
AP

At least 19 missing as mudslide west of Tokyo hits houses

At least 19 missing as mudslide west of Tokyo hits houses
  • Dozens of homes may have been buried in Atami, a town known for hot springs
  • The landslides appeared to have struck multiple times, about as fast as a car
Updated 03 July 2021
AP

TOKYO: A powerful mudslide carrying a deluge of black water and debris crashed into rows of houses in a town west of Tokyo following heavy rains on Saturday, leaving at least 19 people missing, officials said.
Dozens of homes may have been buried in Atami, a town known for hot springs, said Shizuoka prefecture spokesman Takamichi Sugiyama.
Public broadcaster NHK gave the number of missing people at 20, but Sugiyama said the prefecture confirmed at least 19, although he said the number may grow.
Torrential rains have slammed parts of Japan starting earlier this week. Experts said dirt had been loosened, increasing landslide risks in a country filled with valleys and mountains.
Sugiyama said it had been raining hard in the area all morning. Self-defense forces will join firefighters and police in the rescue operation, he added. Evacuation warnings were issued for a wide area.
The landslides appeared to have struck multiple times, about as fast as a car. Footage showed a powerful, black mudslide slide down a mountainside, knocking down and crushing houses and sweeping away cars in its way. Helpless neighbors watched in horror, some recording on their phones.
NHK TV footage showed a part of a bridge had collapsed.
Atami is a quaint seaside resort area in Shizuoka prefecture, about 100 kilometers southwest of Tokyo. The area that was hit by the mudslide, Izusan, includes hot springs, residential areas, shopping streets and a famous shrine.

Boy Scouts of America reaches $850m agreement with 60,000 victims of child sex abuse

Boy Scouts of America reaches $850m agreement with 60,000 victims of child sex abuse
Updated 03 July 2021
AP

Boy Scouts of America reaches $850m agreement with 60,000 victims of child sex abuse

Boy Scouts of America reaches $850m agreement with 60,000 victims of child sex abuse
  • Scouting group sought bankruptcy protection in February 2020, moving to halt hundreds of lawsuits
Updated 03 July 2021
AP

DOVER, Delaware: The Boy Scouts of America have reached an $850 million agreement with attorneys representing some 60,000 victims of child sex abuse in what could prove to be a pivotal moment in the organization’s bankruptcy case.
The agreement filed in court by BSA attorneys late Thursday would mark one of the largest sums in US history involving cases of sexual abuse. The filing, known as a restructuring support agreement, includes the BSA, abuse victims, local Boy Scouts councils and lawyers appointed to represent victims who might file future claims.
“After months of intensive negotiations, the debtors have reached resolution with every single official and major creditor constituency,” BSA attorneys wrote.
The Boy Scouts of America sought bankruptcy protection in February 2020, moving to halt hundreds of lawsuits by men who were molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders. The filing was intended to try to reach a global resolution of abuse claims and create a compensation fund for victims.
But attorneys for the Irving, Texas-based BSA had previously been unable to reach agreement with victims, local Boy Scout councils and insurers on how to compensate victims while allowing the 111-year-old organization to continue operating.
Thursday’s agreement signals the BSA’s acknowledgment that disagreements remain between attorneys representing abuse victims and those representing the BSA’s insurers.
In an earlier court filing Thursday, attorneys for certain insurance companies accused the BSA of allowing attorneys for abuse victims to rewrite the BSA’s restructuring plan to favor their clients.
“With only the fox guarding the henhouse, the outcome is utterly at odds with what BSA itself asserted was necessary for a confirmable plan and is permissible under the bankruptcy code,” the insurers wrote.
Attorneys for insurers appear to be concerned, among other things, that decisions regarding insurance coverage issues would be made without their input.
Meanwhile, attorneys for the Boy Scouts are also asking for US Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein to declare that they have no obligation to seek court approval of a previously announced settlement with The Hartford, one of the BSA’s insurers.
The Hartford agreed to pay $650 million into the victims’ trust in exchange for being released from any further obligations under policies dating to 1971.
The Hartford settlement was roundly criticized by attorneys for abuse victims, who estimate the insurer’s liability exposure at several billion dollars. They made it clear that victims would not support any plan that includes the Hartford settlement.
The Boy Scouts have said that between $2.4 billion and $7.1 billion, including insurance rights, might be available for abuse victims. Attorneys for a committee that acts as a fiduciary representative of all victims in the bankruptcy case have estimated the value of some 82,500 sexual abuse claims at about $103 billion.
Matthew Sturdevant, a spokesperson for The Hartford, said the company’s agreement with the Boy Scouts “is a crucial building block to move this bankruptcy case toward a conclusion.”
“We are disappointed that the Boy Scouts of America have chosen to flout the organization’s tenet of keeping promises by seeking to discard a thoughtfully negotiated and mutually agreed upon deal that appropriately values The Hartford’s obligations,” Sturdevant said in an email.
In a joint statement, representatives for the victims as well as future claimants representative said the restructuring support agreement will allow the Boy Scouts to emerge from bankruptcy “while providing meaningful compensation to the victims, and holding the Boy Scouts’ insurers to the terms of the insurance policies purchased by the Boy Scouts and their affiliates over many decades.”
In a revised plan submitted barely two weeks ago, the BSA offered to issue an $80 million promissory note to a trust fund for abuse victims. It also proposed maneuvers to make up to $50 million in additional cash available for abuse survivors. The proposed changes would increase the BSA’s proposed contribution to as much as roughly $250 million, more than doubling a prior plan.
Under a new plan expected to be filed Friday, the BSA’s 250-odd local councils would contribute $600 million into the fund for abuse victims, doubling an offer from earlier this year. Under the plan, the BSA and local councils would be released from liability in return for their contributions to the victims fund.
A hearing in the case is schedule for July 20.

Bangladesh starts Pfizer vaccination program for workers bound for Saudi Arabia and Kuwait

People crowd a ferry terminal to leave the city ahead of a lockdown set to start on July 1, at the Shimulia ferry terminal in Munshiganj, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP)
People crowd a ferry terminal to leave the city ahead of a lockdown set to start on July 1, at the Shimulia ferry terminal in Munshiganj, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP)
Updated 03 July 2021

Bangladesh starts Pfizer vaccination program for workers bound for Saudi Arabia and Kuwait

People crowd a ferry terminal to leave the city ahead of a lockdown set to start on July 1, at the Shimulia ferry terminal in Munshiganj, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP)
  • Departures to Kuwait are scheduled to begin next month with the state expected to start receiving travelers from Aug. 1
Updated 03 July 2021
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh is to provide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pfizer vaccinations to migrant workers heading for Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to help them meet the new travel requirements of Gulf countries.
The Bangladeshi overseas employment ministry made the announcement on Friday in the wake of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait’s updated travel restrictions requiring visitors to have had either Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson jabs to gain entry, leaving out the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine on which Bangladesh now relies.
Until April, Bangladesh had been administering Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by India, but its south Asian neighbor stopped delivering the shots.
Every week, 12,000 Bangladeshi workers travel to Saudi Arabia where they have had to undertake a costly 14-day quarantine period upon arrival, but with the Pfizer vaccination it will no longer be necessary.
Departures to Kuwait are scheduled to begin next month with the state expected to start receiving travelers from Aug. 1.
Bangladeshi Minister of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmad on Friday told Arab News: “Our migrant workers who will have the first dose of Pfizer vaccine in Bangladesh, will be exempted from the mandatory quarantine after their landing in the Kingdom.”
As the government started registering workers for vaccination, he added that workers would receive their second vaccine doses under the supervision of Saudi authorities.
Bangladesh has so far received 100,000 Pfizer vaccine doses under the World Health Organization’s COVAX program for equitable distribution of COVID-19 shots among developing nations.

FASTFACT

Dhaka has received 100,000 Pfizer vaccine doses under WHO’s COVAX program. More than 2m Bangladeshis work in Saudi Arabia, around 350,000 in Kuwait.

“Currently, we have around 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines which arrived through COVAX, the global vaccine initiative,” Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research principal scientific officer, Dr. A.S.M. Alamgir, told Arab News.
He said that workers bound for Saudi Arabia or Kuwait would receive the Pfizer vaccine at seven government-run health facilities in the capital Dhaka.
“Later, the migrants will be inoculated with Moderna vaccine, which is approved by Saudi authorities as well,” he added.
Bangladesh is expecting to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from the US.
More than 2 million Bangladeshis work in Saudi Arabia and around 350,000 in Kuwait.
Tipu Sultan, president of the Recruiting Agencies Unity Forum, said: “Considering the current vaccine crisis around the world, the government’s decision to ease the migrant workers’ trouble to such an extent is appreciated.”
Mohammad Saleh, 27, said he had borrowed $2,000 to pay for his flight and visa in order to work in Saudi Arabia and had been worried about finding another $1,000 for mandatory quarantine.
“I was concerned about the hotel quarantine costs in the Kingdom but now I can take the flight without any worries,” he added.

