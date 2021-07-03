Five million students aged 12 and over to be vaccinated in Saudi Arabia during July

You are here

Saudi Arabia announced 15 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,148 new infections on Saturday. (File/SPA)
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 471,550
  • A total of 7,863 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s health and education ministries have agreed to start vaccinating five million students aged 12 or over against COVID-19 during July.

Teachers, administrative staff, university students, faculty members, trainees, and staff at training institutions in the public and private sectors who have not yet taken the vaccine will also be offered it as students prepare to return schools and universities.

The Kingdom announced 15 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,148 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 314 were recorded in the Eastern Province, 265 in Makkah, 219 in Riyadh, 137 in Asir, 62 in Jazan, 45 in Madinah, 28 in Najran, 19 in Tabuk, 17 in the Northern Borders region, 13 in Hail, nine in Al-Baha and six in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 471,550 after 1,222 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 7,863 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 18.1 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

  • The organizations will draw on their respective expertise and share knowledge to address malnutrition and hunger
  • Al-Rabeeah: “This agreement is a further step to expand the partnership between Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, and IFAD”
ROME: The UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and ‎Relief Center (KSrelief) have joined forces to deliver sustainable access to nutritious food in the world’s most impoverished countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the Saudi Royal Court and supervisor general at KSrelief, and Gilbert F. Houngbo, president of IFAD, signed a joint cooperation agreement at the UN agency’s headquarters in Rome in order to respond with concrete action to escalating hunger and malnutrition around the world that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both organizations share a mission to alleviate poverty and hunger. As part of the agreement, they will draw on their respective expertise and reach, and share knowledge to jointly address malnutrition and hunger. This includes collaborating on the strategy, design and implementation of projects in impoverished countries, including Somalia, Syria and Yemen.
“This agreement is a further step to expand the partnership between Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, and IFAD, which aims to help many people in need and expand the humanitarian scope of Saudi Arabia globally,” said Al-Rabeeah.
“KSrelief is a leading humanitarian organization that has managed to build a wide network of partnerships aiming to alleviate the suffering of those in need. We look forward to building a solid partnership with IFAD, aiming to widen our scope of work.”
Houngbo said: “COVID-19 has amplified the hardships faced by the world’s most vulnerable people, many of whom are now experiencing an increase in hunger and poverty. It is vital for like-minded organizations to join forces to combat this.
“I welcome this opportunity to collaborate with KSrelief to ensure that people living in the most dire situations can sustainably grow, market and consume enough nutritious food.”
An international financial institution and UN agency, IFAD has provided more than $23 billion in grants and low interest loans to help vulnerable countries reduce poverty, hunger and malnutrition and increase rural peoples’ resilience to shocks.
In 2019, IFAD opened a liaison office with Gulf Cooperation Council countries in Riyadh in order to strengthen partnerships within the region.
KSrelief was founded in 2015 by King Salman to be the humanitarian arm of Saudi Arabia.
To date, it has spent $5.26 billion, supporting more than 1,600 projects in 68 countries, with a focus on women and children, food security and nutrition, health, education, shelter, water, sanitation, and humanitarian and emergency relief coordination.
Following the signing of the new partnership, senior IFAD officials told Arab News that Saudi Arabia has played “a major role” in the organization since 1977. “It has been a key supporter of the fund for the past 40 years,” one official said.
Arab Gulf countries financed about 20 percent of IFAD’s initial funding and the first and second replenishments and, as a result, have a strong voice in IFAD’s governance. The fund’s first three presidents were Arab nationals.
“Saudi Arabia’s support for IFAD is critical to combating poverty and strengthening development in developing countries,” the official added.

  • OIC denounces the Houthi militia's unending attacks against the civilian populations and civilian facilities as a case of terrorism.
RIYADH: Saudi air defenses intercepted another armed drone launched by Houthi terrorists in Yemen toward Saudi Arabia's southern city of Khamis Mushait, the Arab Coalition command said early Saturday.

In a statement, the command said the booby-trapped unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down over Yemeni air space just south of the Saudi border.

The attack was just the latest of the Iran-backed militia's war crimes.

On Friday, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned once again the militia's unending attacks against the civilian populations and civilian facilities as a case of terrorism.

OIC Secretary-General Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen blood are in the hands also of those who stand behind the Houthis and provide them with money and weapons.

Iran has been accused by the Arab Coalition and Western nations of providing rockets and missiles that the Houthis are using against civilians in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

 

 

  • Abdulrahman Al-Sultan: Studies show that the largest part of exposure to science happens outside the school
RIYADH: The Science for All Society was launched in May with the aim of improving society’s general level of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) knowledge through easy-to-comprehend materials, creative media tools and interactive initiatives.

“Classrooms are not the only place where one can acquire knowledge," the nonprofit society’s chairman of the board of directors, Abdulrahman Al-Sultan, told Arab News.

“Studies show that the largest part of exposure to science happens outside the school. (We aim) to promote the importance of science and its applications, as well as a culture of learning, exploration, and creativity.”

The society is also intended to encourage scientific input in volunteering and nonprofit work by entrenching simple scientific concepts that can have a positive social impact as well as making science and technology more accessible to the general public, thus developing scientific thinking and communication, he explained.

‘We aim to promote the importance of science and its applications, as well as a culture of learning, exploration, and creativity.’

Abdulrahman Al-Sultan, chairman of KSA's Science for All Society

He noted that the society also intends to build bridges between experts and organize scientific programs, seminars and conferences, support innovation, development, and research in STEM fields, and encourage community investment in these fields.

The Science for All Society was established in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals, including maximizing the social impact of nonprofit organizations, he added.

The name of the society reflects its inclusiveness, and members of the public will be invited to join in with its programs, which will be announced soon.

There are 15 founding members of the society, Al-Sultan said, but “we aspire to increase the number to 100 within three years.”

“We have many initiatives to enhance the principles of basic science for youth and children, and increase scientific education levels for families. The society will hold specialized events and activities targeting many segments of society,” he concluded.

  • The Ministry of Interior said the decision was based on concern about the spread of more-infectious variants of the coronavirus in the three countries
  • Flights to and from the nations will be suspended on Sunday, July 4, at 11 p.m.; anyone arriving from one of them after then must quarantine
RIYADH: Saudi authorities are banning travel, without prior permission, to and from the UAE, Ethiopia and Vietnam, over concerns about the spread of more-infectious variants of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Interior announced early on Saturday.

Flights to and from the three countries will be suspended on Sunday, July 4, at 11 p.m., the ministry said. Anyone who arrives in the Kingdom after this date will be required to undergo institutional quarantine, whether or not they are a Saudi citizen. In keeping with the current rules, Saudi citizens who return before then will not. Entry from Afghanistan has also been suspended.

The restrictions do not apply to foreigners who have visited any of the countries but left them, or any other country on which the Kingdom has imposed a travel ban, at least 14 days before arriving in Saudi Arabia.

Saudis were given permission to travel to certain countries outside the Kingdom from May 17, provided they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or recovered after catching the virus. Those who have received only the first dose of a vaccine are required to wait 14 days before traveling. Those who have recovered from infection must wait six months after testing negative before flying.

In January, Saudi Arabia set March 31 as the date on which the suspension of international flights would be lifted, but this was pushed back to allow more people to be vaccinated.

Health authorities in the Kingdom reported 1,338 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 16 additional deaths.

  • More than 5,000 students have won the award, which was established 34 years ago
TABUK: The Prince Fahd bin Sultan Award for Scientific Excellence has become a distinguished cultural aspect of Tabuk, motivating students of all ages to compete and excel in government institutions, companies, and society.

The directorate general of health affairs in Tabuk, Dr. Gharmallah bin Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, was given the award for community service to honor its efforts in fighting coronavirus and protecting people.

Al-Ghamdi said the directorate’s success in fighting COVID-19 would not have been possible without the care and support of the Saudi leadership.

Abdulrahman Al-Harbi, a technician at the King Salman Armed Forces Hospital-Northwestern Region, was given the award for excellence in innovation and creativity.

He said winning it had motivated him to achieve more development and creativity. Al-Harbi has found a way to regulate the blood’s pulse flow in artificial cardiac devices during open-heart surgeries.

Noura Al-Otaibi, one of the best students at the Technical College for Girls, was given an award for programming and IT.

Al-Otaibi said her efforts were only possible thanks to the training environment and devices provided by the region’s General Department of Technical and Vocational Training.

More than 5,000 students in the Kingdom have won the Prince Fahd bin Sultan Award for Scientific Excellence, which was established 34 years ago.

 

 

