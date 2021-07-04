You are here

Yemen government seizes control of new areas in Al-Bayda province
Yemeni government troops seized military trucks and ammunition after liberating several locations in Al-Bayda. (Supplied)
Yemeni government troops seized military trucks and ammunition after liberating several locations in Al-Bayda. (Supplied)
Saeed Al-Batati

  • On Saturday, Yemen’s army started a new offensive to liberate Al-Bayda from the Houthis
  • State and local media broadcast videos showing what appeared to be government troops on armed vehicles rolling into liberated areas for the first time since 2015
Saeed Al-Batati

ALEXANDRIA: Government troops and local tribesmen on Sunday liberated several villages and hilly locations in the central province of Al-Bayda during the second day of a military offensive to push Iran-backed Houthis from the area, government and military officials said. 
Yemen’s Information Minister Mu’amar Al-Eryani said that government troops scored “major victories” in Al-Bayda after liberating mountains, villages and other military locations, mainly in the Humaiqan area in Al-Zaher district, west of Al-Bayda, adding that loyalists cut off supply lines to pockets of Houthis in Al-Zaher, Al-Jamajem and Al-Nasefa and government forces were still fighting their way into new areas.
“We commend the great role of the tribal leaders and tribesmen and all the honorable people who supported the heroes of the national army and the popular resistance in the major military operation (in the province),” the Yemeni minister said, noting that dozens of rebel fighters were killed or captured and loyalists seized armed vehicles, trucks and ammunition abandoned by the fleeing Houthis.
On Saturday, Yemen’s army started a new offensive to liberate Al-Bayda from the Houthis and relieve pressure on the government forces battling the Houthis in the neighboring Marib province.
State and local media broadcast videos showing what appeared to be government troops on armed vehicles rolling into liberated areas for the first time since 2015 when the Houthis seized control of most of the province districts. 
If advances continued on the same scale, local army commanders and analysts said, government troops might be able to liberate Al-Bayda city, the province’s capital, and push further into opening new fronts in the neighboring Thamar and Ibb provinces.


For six years, Yemen government troops have been trying to seize control of new areas in Al-Bayda province, but failed to make advances due to stiff resistance from the Houthis. 
For the Yemeni forces to keep up the momentum of the offensive, the Yemeni army should mount similar assaults on the Houthis in Hodeidah, Taiz and Abyan to distract their forces, Yasser Al-Yafae, an Aden-based political analyst, told Arab News.
“There are great military successes for the first time since 2015. For this military offensive to succeed, the legitimate government should simultaneously activate other fronts in Taiz, the Western Coast and other area areas,” he said, warning that if the Houthis were allowed to recapture the liberated areas in Al-Bayda they would kill, displace and blow up houses of tribal leaders who aided government troops. 
Meanwhile, at least two soldiers were killed and more than 20 more wounded when an explosion ripped through a mosque at a military base during the afternoon prayer in the southern province of Abyan, a local journalist told Arab News on Sunday.
Dozens of soldiers from the 5th Infantry Brigade were inside the base’s mosque when a large explosion, apparently caused by a ballistic missile or explosive-rigged drone fired by the Houthis, killed soldiers and partially destroyed the building.
“Four soldiers were critically wounded. All of the targeted soldiers are from Abyan,” said the journalist, who preferred not to be identified. 

Lebanon medicine importers warn foreign drugs running out

Lebanon medicine importers warn foreign drugs running out
AFP

Lebanon medicine importers warn foreign drugs running out

Lebanon medicine importers warn foreign drugs running out
  • Medicine “imports have almost completely ground to a halt over the past month,” the association of pharmaceuticals importers said
  • “Importing companies’ stocks of hundreds of medicines to treat chronic and incurable diseases have run out,” it warned
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s medicine importers Sunday said they had run out of hundreds of essential drugs and warned of further shortages if the cash-strapped central bank did not unblock funds.
Lebanese are grappling with a raft of shortages, from petrol to medication, as the caretaker government discusses lifting subsidies it can no longer afford amid what the World Bank says is one of the world’s worst financial crises since the 1850s.
The local currency has lost more than 90 percent of its value on the black market, but the central bank had been providing importers with dollars at the much more favorable official rate to cover a large part of the cost of imported drugs.
Medicine “imports have almost completely ground to a halt over the past month,” the association of pharmaceuticals importers said in a statement.
The syndicate said the central bank has not released the promised dollars to pay suppliers abroad, who are owed more than $600 million in accumulated dues since December, and importers cannot obtain new lines of credit.
“Importing companies’ stocks of hundreds of medicines to treat chronic and incurable diseases have run out,” it warned.
“And hundreds more will run out through July if we cannot resume imports as soon as possible.”
Syndicate head Karim Gebara told AFP some drugs to treat cardiac diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and multiple sclerosis were already out of stock.
If nothing is done, “the situation will be catastrophic by the end of July,” depriving “hundreds of thousands of patients” of their medication, he warned.
On Thursday, President Michel Aoun said he, outgoing ministers and the central bank chief had agreed to “continue subsidising medication and medical supplies” selected by the health ministry according to priority.
The government resigned after a deadly port explosion on August 4 last year, but a deeply divided political class has failed since to agree on a new cabinet to lift the nation out of crisis.

Settlement agreed over ship that blocked Suez Canal: Owner's representative

Settlement agreed over ship that blocked Suez Canal: Owner's representative
Reuters

Settlement agreed over ship that blocked Suez Canal: Owner's representative

Settlement agreed over ship that blocked Suez Canal: Owner's representative
  • The Suez Canal Authority has held the ship and its crew in a lake between two stretches of the waterway since it was dislodged on March 29
  • The Japanese-owned Ever Given had become stuck in high winds and remained wedged across the canal for six days
Reuters

ISMAILIA: A representative of the owners and insurers of the Ever Given container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March said on Sunday that a formal settlement had been agreed with the canal authority to allow the vessel to be released.
The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has held the giant ship and its crew in a lake between two stretches of the waterway since it was dislodged on March 29, amid a dispute over a demand for compensation by the SCA.
The Japanese-owned Ever Given had become stuck in high winds and remained wedged across the canal for six days, disrupting global trade.
"Preparations for the release of the vessel will be made and an event marking the agreement will be held at the Authority's headquarters in Ismailia in due course," Faz Peermohamed of Stann Marine, which represents owner Shoei Kisen and its insurers, said in a statement.
Earlier on Sunday an Egyptian court adjourned hearings in the compensation dispute to July 11 to allow the canal and the ship's owner to finalise a settlement, court sources and a lawyer said.
Shoei Kisen and its insurers said last month they had reached an agreement in principle with the SCA.
The SCA had demanded $916 million in compensation to cover salvage efforts, reputational damage and lost revenue before publicly lowering the request to $550 million.
Shoei Kisen and the ship's insurers had disputed the claim and the ship's detention under an Egyptian court order.

UAE approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

UAE approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Arab News

UAE approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

UAE approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Sunday announced the approval of the emergency registration of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The health ministry said in a statement on state news agency WAM on Sunday that the UAE has reported the spread of the Beta, Delta and Alpha variants in the country of some 9.2 million people.

The ministry also announced on Sunday that it recorded 1,599 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 639,476.  Three new deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,834.

Around 73.8 percent of the UAE’s population has received one vaccine dose while 63.7 percent are fully vaccinated, the health ministry said in a Twitter post on Saturday.

 

Four dead as Cyprus forest fire rages

Four dead as Cyprus forest fire rages
Reuters

Four dead as Cyprus forest fire rages

Four dead as Cyprus forest fire rages
  • The blaze, fanned by strong winds, affected at least 10 communities over an area of 50 square kilometers
Reuters

NICOSIA: Four people were found dead as a huge fire raged for a second day in Cyprus, razing tracts of forest in a blaze one official called the worst on record.
The blaze, fanned by strong winds, affected at least 10 communities over an area of 50 square kilometers (19 square miles) in the foothills of the Troodos mountain range, an area of pine forest and densely vegetated shrubland.
The victims, thought to be Egyptian nationals, were found dead close to the community of Odou, a mountainous community north of the cities of Limassol and Larnaca.
“All indications point to it being the four persons who were missing since yesterday,” Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said.
The EU’s executive, the European Commission, said fire-fighting planes had departed from Greece to battle the fire and Italy was also planning to deploy aerial firefighters.
The EU’s emergency Copernicus satellite was also activated to provide damage assessment maps of the affected areas, the Commission said in a statement.
“It is the worst forest fire in the history of Cyprus,” Forestries Department Director Charalambos Alexandrou told Cyprus’s Omega TV.
Attempts were being made to prevent the blaze from crossing the mountains and stop it before reaching Machairas, a pine forestland and one of the highest peaks in Cyprus.
The cause of the fire, which started around midday on Saturday, was unclear. Cyprus experiences high temperatures in the summer months, with temperatures in recent days exceeding 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). Police said they were questioning a 67-year old person in connection with the blaze.

Saudi Arabia delivers diesel supplies for Yemen’s Mahra power stations

Saudi Arabia delivers diesel supplies for Yemen’s Mahra power stations
Arab News

Saudi Arabia delivers diesel supplies for Yemen’s Mahra power stations

Saudi Arabia delivers diesel supplies for Yemen’s Mahra power stations
  • Shipment will reduce daily blackouts and will help the government save funds for developmental projects
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has delivered diesel supplies in Mahra governorate of Yemen, which will be used to fuel power stations there.

The fuel delivery, made through the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY), involved the transport of 4,000 metric tons by the sea and 1,500 tons by land, a report from state news Saba said.

The shipment will reduce daily blackouts and will help the government save funds for developmental projects, it added.

Such donation would meet the monthly needs of the governorate, a separate report from Saudi news agency SPA meanwhile noted.

The SDRPY in April signed a $422 million agreement with the Yemeni government to supply oil derivatives of up to 1.260 million tons to operate more than 80 power stations in the conflict-ridden country,

The grant was intended to serve the Yemeni people and alleviate their suffering, support the economy and develop infrastructure, SPA earlier reported.

Nearly 3,300 tons of diesel have been delivered to Hadramaut to help the governorate meet its energy demands.

Saudi Arabia fulfilled its shipment of oil derivatives earlier in May, involving 909,591 tons of diesel and 351,304 tons of fuel oil.

