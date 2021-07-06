Red Sea Film Festival presents Saudi cinema to audiences in Paris

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival presented a one-night only special event at the Arab World Institute in Paris on Monday, showcasing films by Saudi directors.

The Saudi Cinema in Paris event included the feature “40 Years and One Night,” directed by Mohammed Alholayyil, as well as short film “The Girls Who Burned the Night” by Sara Mesler, “Going South” by Mohammed Alhamoud, “Ongoing Lullaby” by Hisham Fadel and “And When Do I Sleep?” by Husam Alsayed.

The program was presented in collaboration with Generation 2030, a Franco-Saudi friendship association founded in 2019 that connects young French and Saudi creative talents.

“The Girls Who Burned the Night” tells the story of two Saudi sisters who are seeking greater independence when a harmless act of rebellion provokes tension and eventual understanding between the pair.

Meanwhile, “40 Years and One Night,” explores a family, an accident and a night of secrets that will change everything.

“Going South” recounts tensions between a newly married couple, and in “Ongoing Lullaby” the director essays the daily life of a woman pursued by a relentless inner monologue, when all her fears and doubts come to the fore.

Finally, “And When Do I Sleep?” plunges the viewer into a convoluted imaginary world in which the protagonist hears a voice in the middle of the night.