Red Sea Film Festival presents Saudi cinema to audiences in Paris

The Saudi Cinema in Paris event included the feature “40 Years and One Night,” directed by Mohammed Alholayyil, as well as short film “The Girls Who Burned the Night” by Sara Mesler, “Going South” by Mohammed Alhamoud, “Ongoing Lullaby” by Hisham Fadel and “And When Do I Sleep?” by Husam Alsayed.
The program was presented in collaboration with Generation 2030, a Franco-Saudi friendship association founded in 2019 that connects young French and Saudi creative talents.
“The Girls Who Burned the Night” tells the story of two Saudi sisters who are seeking greater independence when a harmless act of rebellion provokes tension and eventual understanding between the pair.
Meanwhile, “40 Years and One Night,” explores a family, an accident and a night of secrets that will change everything.
“Going South” recounts tensions between a newly married couple, and in “Ongoing Lullaby” the director essays the daily life of a woman pursued by a relentless inner monologue, when all her fears and doubts come to the fore.
Finally, “And When Do I Sleep?” plunges the viewer into a convoluted imaginary world in which the protagonist hears a voice in the middle of the night.
DUBAI: The UAE’s Abu Dhabi Festival this week presented the world premiere of “L’Apocalypse Arabe,” an opera based on the poems of US-Lebanese poet and visual artist Etel Adnan, in France.
The opera, co-produced with cultural institution the LUMA Foundation, ran on July 4 and 5 at Luma Arles’ Grande Halle.
Written in 1975 during the Lebanese Civil War, the poems in “L’Apocalypse Arabe” represent the impact of Arab culture and the disaster caused by war, whilst condemning crimes that spring from intolerance.
The music and the text were created by Palestinian composer Samir Odeh-Tamimi, and the opera was directed by French-Lebanese theatre director and artistic director Pierre Audi.
Odeh-Tamimi said in a released statement: “It is my pleasure to be part of Abu Dhabi Festival. ’L’Apocalypse Arabe’ had a profound impact on me, and I have thought of it daily since I read it in 2001.
“Seeing this project come to fruition is a dream come true,” he added.
The opera was performed by Frankfurt-based ensemble Modern, a leading group of diverse musicians from across Europe and Asia, and conducted by Ivan Volkov.
Audi said: “I am delighted to be working again with Abu Dhabi Festival to present a work of art that beautifully interprets Etel Adnan’s message decrying intolerance and hatred, a message that is as urgent today as it was when she wrote it over 40 years ago.
“It is wonderful to see that Abu Dhabi Festival is engaging global artists to reach audiences with a call for peace,” added Audi.
DUBAI: Dior ventured back into the real world Monday after more than a year away, with an in-person show for its Fall/Winter 2021-22 Haute Couture collection in Paris.
Moroccan-British catwalk star Nora Attal was among the models who walked the runway for the French luxury fashion house.
The 22-year-old fashion star stomped down the runway wearing a feminine flowy mustard-yellow dress with a deep neckline.
Other models wore modernized versions of the house’s iconic Bar jacket paired with pleated wraparound skirts and tailored trousers. Outerwear was a major theme, such as a cashmere coat with patchwork embroidery. For evening, models wore ethereal long silk plissé dresses in soft shades of yellow, plaster, or Dior gray.
Attal, who made her runway debut in 2017, is a catwalk fixture at the house of Dior. She has walked in plenty of shows for the Parisian maison, including the Fall 2021 ready-to-wear, spring 2019 couture, spring 2018 ready-to-wear, and Fall 2018 couture shows.
The shows took place at Dior’s favorite venue, a temporary structure in the garden of the Musée Rodin. Street photographers jostled one another outside the front gate, while invited photographers massed at the photo call within.
Guests greeted one another with air kisses. Several international accents were proof of a return to overseas travel. There were stars like US actresses Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Lawrence, Italian actress Monica Bellucci, British model Cara Delevingne and many more.
MONTREUX: French-Lebanese trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf gave back-to-back shows at the Montreux Jazz Festival on Monday night, performing on a floating stage built specially on Lake Geneva for a limited number of fans with a COVID 19-free certificate.
With the Swiss Alps and sailboats as a stunning backdrop, he appeared for the fourth time at one of Europe’s most prestigious summer music festivals, cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
The 55th edition can welcome 1,500 people per night at four venues, about one-tenth the normal size for the two-week event.
“It’s a real joy to be here again, the first time was 15 years ago,” Maalouf told the crowd. “The concept of jazz here is a lot like mine.”
“You’ve come despite the circumstances. I found a year and half without playing live very, very frustrating,” he said.
Maalouf, accompanied by veteran Belgian guitarist Francois Delporte, played the melancholy “Beirut,” composed at age 12 while still living in Lebanon as it emerged from civil war.
Tracks from his latest album “40 Melodies,” issued last November to mark his 40th birthday, included “Happy Face,” “True Sorry,” and “All I Can’t Say.”
Seating was limited to 500 people along the lake who paid $168.15 for an intimate concert.
Maalouf alternated playing trumpet and a black grand piano on the stage, an engineering feat built 25 metres (yards) offshore and anchored at a depth of 12 metres, the first time in the history of Montreux, famed for the acoustics of its indoor concert halls.
“You have a great view,” he told the audience. “It’s pretty bold to have built this stage in record time. Only the Swiss can do something like this.”
Vincent Charpentier, who attended the first 90-minute show, told Reuters: “The decor was magic and the sound excellent.”
Mathieu Jaton, the festival’s chief executive, said that Maalouf had been key in encouraging the audacious project’s realisation.
“We wanted to create unique; the stage was a real challenge. We didn’t just want to do a smaller festival but something extraordinary,” he said in an interview.
American jazz pianist Fred Hersch is booked at the Petit Theatre for July 12.
Italian singer Zucchero is stepping in for extra shows on July 11 to replace another headliner Rag’n’Bone Man. The soul singer was among gigs that cancelled due to conditions of entry into Switzerland from Britain for travellers not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, organisers said.
DUBAI: Hot off the heels of her Spring 2021 drop, Amina Muaddi has just announced her latest collaboration — and this time, it’s not shoes. The Romanian-Jordanian accessories designer has decided to team up with Austrian brand Wolford on an exclusive 17-piece capsule collection featuring everything but her signature pumps.
Launching this week, the new Amina Muaddi x Wolford collection instead features form-fitting tights and leggings, alongside bodysuits, dresses and a sinewy catsuit with built-in heels that are meant to hug the body like a glove.
The designers opted for latex, lace, viscose jersey and sustainable leather in the new offering.
No detail went unnoticed when it came to producing the pieces. Sandal aficionados will revel in the sheer hosiery that feature a strategically-placed slit between the toes that allows wearers to pair their tights with flip-flop heels.
Meanwhile, fishnet tights embellished with small, hand-applied, Swarovski crystals are anything but your basic black stockings.
Of course, it’s not Muaddi’s first designer collaboration. Memorably, the part-Arab accessories designer teamed up with Rihanna’s Fenty on two award-winning footwear collections.
She also collaborated with ASAP Rocky’s creative agency AWGE on a collection of her signature flared pumps and lace-up heels that have been sported by celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Rihanna.
However, it’s her first time designing a collection of ready-to-wear pieces and Wolford is a fitting first choice considering Muaddi has been a longtime consumer of the Austrian brand.
“I’ve always been a Wolford fan and client, to me the brand represents the epitome of quality legwear and bodywear and a symbol of refined femininity,” Muaddi said in a released statement, adding that when the label reached out to her for a brand collaboration, she agreed to do it right away.
“I like to create modern products that feel timeless and boost the confidence of the person who wears them and I believe that through this collaboration we were able to bring our collided vision to life,” added the designer.
Echoing her statement, Silvia Azzali, CCO of Wolford, said: “Wolford has always firmly believed in the innovative potential of collaborations with other designers, whose talent could enrich our products and challenge the boundaries of our experience. Amina Muaddi’s creativity and present-day vision represents a new important stimulus for us to explore modern femininity and offer garments to the women of today through which they can express their identity.”
Coinciding with the global launch of the collection is an opening of four exclusive pop-ups in Paris, London, Milan and New York. However, you don’t need to start booking your flight just yet — the collection is available online on Wolford.com and in select Wolford stores and worldwide retailers.