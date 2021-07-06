You are here

UK could block visas from countries that refuse to cooperate on deportations

UK could block visas from countries that refuse to cooperate on deportations
United Kingdom will block visas for people from countries that refuse to accept the return of rejected asylum seekers or people convicted of crimes. (AFP)
  • Iran, Iraq and Sudan are among the countries most likely to be affected by proposed changes to the laws on migrants and asylum seekers
  • Home Office measures could also streamline deportation process for migrants and refugees, including those whose cases are not concluded
LONDON: The UK will block visas for people from countries that refuse to accept the return of rejected asylum seekers or people convicted of crimes.

Proposed new powers in the forthcoming nationality and borders bill would allow the Home Office to suspend applications from citizens of countries deemed to be uncooperative “in relation to the removal from the UK of nationals of that country.” In addition, their visa fees could be increased.

It is thought the new laws are most likely to affect people from a number of countries in the Middle East and North Africa — including Iran, Iraq, Eritrea and Sudan — whose governments fail or are reluctant to work with UK authorities.

The bill, described as “the biggest overhaul of the UK’s asylum system in decades” by Home Secretary Priti Patel, will also give the Home Office the power to strip asylum seekers who enter the UK illegally of the rights granted to those who arrive through legal means, to deport asylum seekers before their claims or appeals are concluded, and to limit access to financial benefits.

Under the plans the extradition process for individuals refused asylum will be accelerated, “rigorous age assessments” will be introduced to prevent adults pretending to be minors, and it will become harder for individuals with “unsubstantiated claims” to be granted asylum.

Convicted people smugglers could face life sentences, and foreign criminals who breach deportation orders will face harsher sentences.

The Home Office will, however, also introduce discretionary powers to offer protection and asylum, in exceptional circumstances, to people in “immediate danger and at risk in their home country.”

The proposed changes have been condemned by a number of charities.

The Refugee Council described the bill is “anti-refugee,” and said that 9,000 people currently in the UK after fleeing war and persecution would fall foul of the rule changes.

Steve Valdez-Symonds, refugee and migrant rights program director at Amnesty International UK, told The Guardian the bill would “fatally undermine the right to asylum,” adding: “This reckless and deeply unjust bill is set to bring shame on Britain’s international reputation.”

Sonya Sceats, CEO of the charity Freedom from Torture, said the bill is “dripping with cruelty” and an “affront to the caring people in this country who want a kinder, fairer approach to refugees.”

Topics: asylum seekers United Kingdom deportations

  • Home secretary ordered to return Sudanese man in next 2 weeks
  • Asylum seeker says he was tortured, sold into slavery in Libya after escaping persecution in Sudan
LONDON: Home Secretary Priti Patel must within the next two weeks recover to the UK an asylum seeker who was deported to France, the High Court has ruled.

Justice Wall ordered Patel to use her “best endeavors” to return a 38-year-old Sudanese asylum seeker from Darfur, identified in court proceedings as AA.

Wall’s ruling on Tuesday comes on the day that Patel launched a new bill that will allow for charges against migrants who “knowingly” arrive in Britain without permission. 

AA passed through war-torn Libya, where he says he was tortured and sold into slavery, while traveling to Europe after escaping persecution in his home country. 

The High Court was told that AA had nine of the 11 indicators of torture and trafficking, including scarring.

He arrived on British shores in a small boat from France on June 4, 2020, and claimed asylum. 

But on Aug. 12, 2020, he was sent back to France, where authorities said he had to leave within a month, leaving him homeless and desperate.

The High Court found that AA was given a shortened asylum screening interview on arrival in Britain, which broke from the previous policy of asking questions such as “please outline your journey to the UK.” 

This, the court heard, could have identified information about AA’s journey through North Africa, where migrants and refugees are commonly enslaved as they venture into Libya.

Wall said AA must return to Britain to be given a proper asylum seeker screening: “It is accepted by the defendant that these entries do not necessarily record answers actually given by interviewees but were at times completed by immigration officers from other information in their possession,” Wall added. “It is to say the least an unfortunate way to record this information.”

The judge added that he was “troubled” that no action was taken when AA disclosed to British authorities that he had been tortured. 

A medical appointment was organized to assess his claims of enduring torture, but he was deported before the date it was set for.

AA’s legal representation, Maria Thomas of Duncan Lewis solicitors, said: “It is highly likely that there are many other individuals in a similar situation who were unlawfully removed and now face destitution, homelessness and the risk of being returned to a country where they are at risk of serious harm or even death.”

Topics: asylum seekers Priti Patel UK High Court

Demon-obsessed teenager convicted of murdering UK sisters

Demon-obsessed teenager convicted of murdering UK sisters
  • Prosecutors said the suspect had pledged to kill six women every six months in the belief he would win the Mega Millions Super Jackpot lottery
  • He was obsessed with demons and spells and had signed a pact in his blood with a mythical figure known as King Lucifuge
LONDON: A 19-year-old British man was convicted Tuesday of murdering two sisters as they celebrated a birthday in a London park.
The crime was driven by the deluded belief that the killings would help him win a lottery jackpot.
A jury at London’s Central Criminal Court deliberated for eight hours before finding Danyal Hussein guilty of fatally stabbing Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, at Fryent Country Park in June 2020.
Prosecutors said Hussein, who did not know the victims, had pledged to kill six women every six months in the belief he would win the Mega Millions Super Jackpot lottery. They said the suspect was obsessed with demons and spells, and had signed a pact in his blood with a mythical figure known as King Lucifuge.
He was traced through DNA after cutting himself as he attacked the sisters.
The victims’ mother, Mina Smallman, a retired Church of England archdeacon, has criticized the way police responded when her daughters were reported missing on the evening of June 6, 2020. She has said officers showed a lack of urgency after looking at one daughter’s address and seeing her as “a Black woman who lives on a council (public housing) estate.”
The family launched its own search, and the sisters’ bodies were found in bushes by Nicole Smallman’s boyfriend 36 hours after the killings. Family members found the weapon used in the slayings nearby.
Britain’s police watchdog is investigating the way officers handled the missing-persons report. Two police officers have also been charged with misconduct in public office for allegedly sharing pictures of the crime scene on WhatsApp.
Outside court, Mina Smallman said that while she had “made no bones” about her criticism of London’s Metropolitan Police, “today I have to say that I can only commend them.”
“This team moved heaven and earth to ensure we felt that we were being supported. This is the kind of police force that I believe in and we need to work toward so we have justice and families are treated with respect.
“Today, we remember our girls as the wonderful, strong women they were, and we hope that some good will come out of this horrible story,” she said.
Police revealed after Hussein’s conviction that he had been sent to a de-radicalization program at age 15 when his school became concerned he was vulnerable to violent extremism.
Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding, the senior investigating officer, said Hussein was “a very, very dangerous individual.”
“I firmly believe he would have carried out his contract,” Harding said. “He would have carried on killing women, until he had killed the first six, if he had not won the lottery by that stage — every six months is what he said.
“He is where he should be and will be for a very long time.”
Hussein is due to be sentenced on Sept. 22.

Topics: Danyal Hussein London’s Central Criminal Court Mega Millions Super Jackpot

UK Labour readmits anti-racism campaigner suspended for Islamophobia 

UK Labour readmits anti-racism campaigner suspended for Islamophobia 
  • Trevor Phillips was suspended in March 2020 after calling British Muslims ‘a nation within a nation’
  • Labour Muslim Network: ‘Quietly readmitting him behind closed doors will only cause further anxiety and hurt among Muslims’
LONDON: The British anti-racism campaigner Trevor Phillips, who was suspended from the Labour Party in March 2020 over allegations of Islamophobia, has had his membership restored.

Phillips, former chair of the UK’s Equality and Human Rights Commission, had called Muslims “a nation within a nation” and had accused them of not engaging in parts of British culture, such as wearing poppies on Remembrance Day in memory of fallen servicemen and women. 

In 2016, he said British-Muslim opinion was “some distance away from the center of gravity of everybody else’s,” and criticized the use of the term “institutional racism.”

At the time, he said the suspension had come in response to his criticism of former party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s handling of antisemitism, calling it “political gangsterism.”

Phillips added: “They say I’m accusing Muslims of being different. Well, actually, that’s true. The point is Muslims are different. And in many ways, I think that’s admirable.”

He caused controversy when suggesting it is acceptable to judge the Muslim community in the UK as a collective.

“The truth is, if you do belong to a group, whether it is a church, or a football club, you identify with a particular set of values, and you stand for it. And frankly you are judged by that,” he said.

The Guardian reported on Tuesday that his Labour membership was restored at least three weeks ago without having gone to a disciplinary panel. 

Zarah Sultana, Labour MP for Coventry South, said: “Before re-admittance, the party must at the very least require a full retraction and apology. Anything less makes a mockery of the idea that the party takes Islamophobia seriously and signals contempt for our Muslim supporters.”

A spokesperson for the Labour Muslim Network (LMN) said: “Trevor Phillips’ case is one of the most high-profile recent examples of Islamophobia within the Labour Party, and quietly readmitting him behind closed doors, without apology or acknowledgment, will only cause further anxiety and hurt among Muslims.”

Last year, a poll conducted by the LMN found that 55 percent of Muslim Labour supporters “did not trust the leadership of the Labour Party to tackle Islamophobia effectively.”

The party refused to comment on Phillips’ suspension, but a source told The Guardian that the investigation is ongoing and Labour rules mean further inquiries could be made despite a member’s readmission.

Topics: Labour Party Trevor Phillips Islamophobia

Afghan forces vow to retake districts lost to Taliban

Afghan forces vow to retake districts lost to Taliban
  • Insurgents have primarily focused on a devastating campaign across the northern countryside
  • Afghan defence officials said they intend to focus on securing major cities, roads and border towns in the face of Taliban onslaught
KABUL: Afghan authorities on Tuesday vowed to retake all the districts lost to the Taliban as hundreds of commandos deployed to counter the insurgents’ blistering offensive in the north.
This come after more than 1,000 government troops fled into neighboring Tajikistan.
Fighting has raged across several provinces, but the insurgents have primarily focused on a devastating campaign across the northern countryside, seizing dozens of districts in the past two months.
Last week, all US and NATO forces left Bagram Air Base near Kabul — the command center for anti-Taliban operations — effectively wrapping up their exit after 20 years of military involvement that began in the wake of the September 11 attacks.
“There is war, there is pressure. Sometimes things are working our way. Sometimes they don’t, but we will continue to defend the Afghan people,” National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib told reporters.
“We have plans to retake the districts,” he added.
Troops and pro-government militiamen were deployed in the northern provinces of Takhar and Badakshan where the Taliban have captured large swathes of territory at lighting speed, often with little resistance.
Afghan defense officials have said they intend to focus on securing major cities, roads and border towns in the face of the Taliban onslaught, launched as US and NATO troops pressed ahead with their final withdrawal in early May.
The militants’ rapid gains have spurred fears that Afghan forces are facing a spiralling crisis, particularly now vital US air support has been massively curtailed by the handover of Bagram Air Base.
Mohib acknowledged that the Afghan air force was stretched and largely unable to support bases that were in remote districts.
But he said the air force was now being reorganized and would offer the needed back-up support to troops on the ground.
“We had some glitches as a result of the (US) retrograde... (that put) additional pressure on the Afghan air force, he said.
On Monday, more than 1,000 Afghan troops fled into Tajikistan, forcing the neighboring country to bolster the frontier with its own soldiers.
Several hundred Afghan troops had already crossed into the country in recent weeks, in the face of an advancing Taliban.
Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon has ordered “the mobilization of 20,000 reserve troops to further strengthen the border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan,” a statement from the presidency said late on Monday.
“We had to abandon our base because there was no coordination or interest among our commanders to counter the attack,” said Mohammad Musa, a soldier who had fled to Tajikistan after his base in Kunduz province fell to the Taliban last week.
The fighting in the north has also forced Moscow to close its consulate in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province and one of Afghanistan’s largest urban centers near the border with Uzbekistan.
“The situation is changing rapidly. The Afghan forces, as they say, have abandoned too many districts. This logically creates nervousness,” Moscow’s envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told the state-run TASS news agency on Monday.
Mohib said the soldiers who fled were returning and rejoining the security forces.
“They may have abandoned their posts because they ran out of ammunition or they ran out of supplies, but by no means has anyone defected to the Taliban,” he said.
The speed and ease of the Taliban’s effective takeover of swathes of areas in Takhar, Badakhshan and Kunduz represent a massive psychological blow to the Afghan government.
The area once served as the stronghold for the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance during the gruesome civil war in the 1990s and was never routed by the militants.
A psychological war has also been taking shape online.
The Taliban has marshalled its forces on social media, with insurgent-affiliated accounts providing live updates of the fall of districts and posting numerous videos of Afghan soldiers surrendering and handing over weapons caches and equipment to the group.
The Afghan government in turn has been releasing its own footage on social media — mostly grainy black and white videos of airstrikes obliterating alleged Taliban positions, while boasting of inflicting heavy casualties on the jihadist group.
Back on the ground, Afghan commander General Mirassadullah Kohistani, who is now in charge of Bagram Air Base following the US exit last week, put on a brave face when asked about the insurgents rapid advances.
“We are trying to do the best and as much as possible secure and serve all the people,” he said.

Topics: Afghan Taliban BAGRAM AIR BASE Kabul

