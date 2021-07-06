You are here

  Demon-obsessed teenager convicted of murdering UK sisters

Demon-obsessed teenager convicted of murdering UK sisters

Demon-obsessed teenager convicted of murdering UK sisters
A photo released by Metropolitan Police showing two sisters, Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, who were murdered by a 19-year-old British man as they celebrated a birthday in a London park last year. (AP)
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

Demon-obsessed teenager convicted of murdering UK sisters

Demon-obsessed teenager convicted of murdering UK sisters
  • Prosecutors said the suspect had pledged to kill six women every six months in the belief he would win the Mega Millions Super Jackpot lottery
  • He was obsessed with demons and spells and had signed a pact in his blood with a mythical figure known as King Lucifuge
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

LONDON: A 19-year-old British man was convicted Tuesday of murdering two sisters as they celebrated a birthday in a London park.
The crime was driven by the deluded belief that the killings would help him win a lottery jackpot.
A jury at London’s Central Criminal Court deliberated for eight hours before finding Danyal Hussein guilty of fatally stabbing Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, at Fryent Country Park in June 2020.
Prosecutors said Hussein, who did not know the victims, had pledged to kill six women every six months in the belief he would win the Mega Millions Super Jackpot lottery. They said the suspect was obsessed with demons and spells, and had signed a pact in his blood with a mythical figure known as King Lucifuge.
He was traced through DNA after cutting himself as he attacked the sisters.
The victims’ mother, Mina Smallman, a retired Church of England archdeacon, has criticized the way police responded when her daughters were reported missing on the evening of June 6, 2020. She has said officers showed a lack of urgency after looking at one daughter’s address and seeing her as “a Black woman who lives on a council (public housing) estate.”
The family launched its own search, and the sisters’ bodies were found in bushes by Nicole Smallman’s boyfriend 36 hours after the killings. Family members found the weapon used in the slayings nearby.
Britain’s police watchdog is investigating the way officers handled the missing-persons report. Two police officers have also been charged with misconduct in public office for allegedly sharing pictures of the crime scene on WhatsApp.
Outside court, Mina Smallman said that while she had “made no bones” about her criticism of London’s Metropolitan Police, “today I have to say that I can only commend them.”
“This team moved heaven and earth to ensure we felt that we were being supported. This is the kind of police force that I believe in and we need to work toward so we have justice and families are treated with respect.
“Today, we remember our girls as the wonderful, strong women they were, and we hope that some good will come out of this horrible story,” she said.
Police revealed after Hussein’s conviction that he had been sent to a de-radicalization program at age 15 when his school became concerned he was vulnerable to violent extremism.
Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding, the senior investigating officer, said Hussein was “a very, very dangerous individual.”
“I firmly believe he would have carried out his contract,” Harding said. “He would have carried on killing women, until he had killed the first six, if he had not won the lottery by that stage — every six months is what he said.
“He is where he should be and will be for a very long time.”
Hussein is due to be sentenced on Sept. 22.

Topics: Danyal Hussein London’s Central Criminal Court Mega Millions Super Jackpot

UK Labour readmits anti-racism campaigner suspended for Islamophobia 

UK Labour readmits anti-racism campaigner suspended for Islamophobia 
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

UK Labour readmits anti-racism campaigner suspended for Islamophobia 

UK Labour readmits anti-racism campaigner suspended for Islamophobia 
  • Trevor Phillips was suspended in March 2020 after calling British Muslims ‘a nation within a nation’
  • Labour Muslim Network: ‘Quietly readmitting him behind closed doors will only cause further anxiety and hurt among Muslims’
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The British anti-racism campaigner Trevor Phillips, who was suspended from the Labour Party in March 2020 over allegations of Islamophobia, has had his membership restored.

Phillips, former chair of the UK’s Equality and Human Rights Commission, had called Muslims “a nation within a nation” and had accused them of not engaging in parts of British culture, such as wearing poppies on Remembrance Day in memory of fallen servicemen and women. 

In 2016, he said British-Muslim opinion was “some distance away from the center of gravity of everybody else’s,” and criticized the use of the term “institutional racism.”

At the time, he said the suspension had come in response to his criticism of former party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s handling of antisemitism, calling it “political gangsterism.”

Phillips added: “They say I’m accusing Muslims of being different. Well, actually, that’s true. The point is Muslims are different. And in many ways, I think that’s admirable.”

He caused controversy when suggesting it is acceptable to judge the Muslim community in the UK as a collective.

“The truth is, if you do belong to a group, whether it is a church, or a football club, you identify with a particular set of values, and you stand for it. And frankly you are judged by that,” he said.

The Guardian reported on Tuesday that his Labour membership was restored at least three weeks ago without having gone to a disciplinary panel. 

Zarah Sultana, Labour MP for Coventry South, said: “Before re-admittance, the party must at the very least require a full retraction and apology. Anything less makes a mockery of the idea that the party takes Islamophobia seriously and signals contempt for our Muslim supporters.”

A spokesperson for the Labour Muslim Network (LMN) said: “Trevor Phillips’ case is one of the most high-profile recent examples of Islamophobia within the Labour Party, and quietly readmitting him behind closed doors, without apology or acknowledgment, will only cause further anxiety and hurt among Muslims.”

Last year, a poll conducted by the LMN found that 55 percent of Muslim Labour supporters “did not trust the leadership of the Labour Party to tackle Islamophobia effectively.”

The party refused to comment on Phillips’ suspension, but a source told The Guardian that the investigation is ongoing and Labour rules mean further inquiries could be made despite a member’s readmission.

Topics: Labour Party Trevor Phillips Islamophobia

Afghan forces vow to retake districts lost to Taliban

Afghan forces vow to retake districts lost to Taliban
Updated 06 July 2021
AFP

Afghan forces vow to retake districts lost to Taliban

Afghan forces vow to retake districts lost to Taliban
  • Insurgents have primarily focused on a devastating campaign across the northern countryside
  • Afghan defence officials said they intend to focus on securing major cities, roads and border towns in the face of Taliban onslaught
Updated 06 July 2021
AFP

KABUL: Afghan authorities on Tuesday vowed to retake all the districts lost to the Taliban as hundreds of commandos deployed to counter the insurgents’ blistering offensive in the north.
This come after more than 1,000 government troops fled into neighboring Tajikistan.
Fighting has raged across several provinces, but the insurgents have primarily focused on a devastating campaign across the northern countryside, seizing dozens of districts in the past two months.
Last week, all US and NATO forces left Bagram Air Base near Kabul — the command center for anti-Taliban operations — effectively wrapping up their exit after 20 years of military involvement that began in the wake of the September 11 attacks.
“There is war, there is pressure. Sometimes things are working our way. Sometimes they don’t, but we will continue to defend the Afghan people,” National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib told reporters.
“We have plans to retake the districts,” he added.
Troops and pro-government militiamen were deployed in the northern provinces of Takhar and Badakshan where the Taliban have captured large swathes of territory at lighting speed, often with little resistance.
Afghan defense officials have said they intend to focus on securing major cities, roads and border towns in the face of the Taliban onslaught, launched as US and NATO troops pressed ahead with their final withdrawal in early May.
The militants’ rapid gains have spurred fears that Afghan forces are facing a spiralling crisis, particularly now vital US air support has been massively curtailed by the handover of Bagram Air Base.
Mohib acknowledged that the Afghan air force was stretched and largely unable to support bases that were in remote districts.
But he said the air force was now being reorganized and would offer the needed back-up support to troops on the ground.
“We had some glitches as a result of the (US) retrograde... (that put) additional pressure on the Afghan air force, he said.
On Monday, more than 1,000 Afghan troops fled into Tajikistan, forcing the neighboring country to bolster the frontier with its own soldiers.
Several hundred Afghan troops had already crossed into the country in recent weeks, in the face of an advancing Taliban.
Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon has ordered “the mobilization of 20,000 reserve troops to further strengthen the border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan,” a statement from the presidency said late on Monday.
“We had to abandon our base because there was no coordination or interest among our commanders to counter the attack,” said Mohammad Musa, a soldier who had fled to Tajikistan after his base in Kunduz province fell to the Taliban last week.
The fighting in the north has also forced Moscow to close its consulate in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province and one of Afghanistan’s largest urban centers near the border with Uzbekistan.
“The situation is changing rapidly. The Afghan forces, as they say, have abandoned too many districts. This logically creates nervousness,” Moscow’s envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told the state-run TASS news agency on Monday.
Mohib said the soldiers who fled were returning and rejoining the security forces.
“They may have abandoned their posts because they ran out of ammunition or they ran out of supplies, but by no means has anyone defected to the Taliban,” he said.
The speed and ease of the Taliban’s effective takeover of swathes of areas in Takhar, Badakhshan and Kunduz represent a massive psychological blow to the Afghan government.
The area once served as the stronghold for the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance during the gruesome civil war in the 1990s and was never routed by the militants.
A psychological war has also been taking shape online.
The Taliban has marshalled its forces on social media, with insurgent-affiliated accounts providing live updates of the fall of districts and posting numerous videos of Afghan soldiers surrendering and handing over weapons caches and equipment to the group.
The Afghan government in turn has been releasing its own footage on social media — mostly grainy black and white videos of airstrikes obliterating alleged Taliban positions, while boasting of inflicting heavy casualties on the jihadist group.
Back on the ground, Afghan commander General Mirassadullah Kohistani, who is now in charge of Bagram Air Base following the US exit last week, put on a brave face when asked about the insurgents rapid advances.
“We are trying to do the best and as much as possible secure and serve all the people,” he said.

Topics: Afghan Taliban BAGRAM AIR BASE Kabul

Warnings of rising terror threats to UK if Afghanistan abandoned

Updated 06 July 2021
Charlie Peters

Warnings of rising terror threats to UK if Afghanistan abandoned

Warnings of rising terror threats to UK if Afghanistan abandoned
  • Ex-MI6 spymaster: Daesh, Al-Qaeda ‘have the capacity to regenerate’
  • ‘With NATO out of the country, terrorists will have greater freedom to organize attacks against us,’ analyst tells Arab News
Updated 06 July 2021
Charlie Peters

LONDON: The terrorism threat to Britain will rise following the US-led coalition’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, members of the UK’s security establishment have said. 

Sir Alex Younger, former head of MI6 — Britain’s foreign intelligence service — said the threat from terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda and Daesh would grow if the UK turns its back on Afghanistan.

He added that the most likely outcome of the withdrawal is a civil war between a resurgent Taliban and the NATO-backed government in Kabul.

The former spymaster warned that history risks repeating itself following the Soviet invasion and eventual withdrawal from Afghanistan in 1989, where “neglect” gave rise to extensive terrorist-training networks.

Recalling intelligence the UK uncovered upon invading Afghanistan in 2001 following the 9/11 attacks that year, he told Sky News that there “was a level of terrorist infrastructure that could only have been imagined before we got there — training camps that would’ve been not out of place in a sort of conventional military or special forces barracks.”

He added: “I’ve talked about the significance of the date of Sept. 11, 2001. I think the other very significant date is Feb. 16, 1989, which is when the Russians left Afghanistan. What the West then did is turn their back on that country, with all of the consequences that I’ve laid out. And I think … it would be an enormous mistake for us to do that again.”

Sir Alex said after the West’s two decades of involvement in Afghanistan, “there are groups there, we’ve been very successful in disrupting both Daesh and Al-Qaeda. They’re on the back foot. But it would be wrong, patently, to claim that they’ve gone away. And they have the capacity to regenerate.”

A UN report in June warned that some 500 Al-Qaeda fighters remained in Afghanistan. Other sources say roughly 2,000 Daesh fighters are also present but in smaller groups.

Sir Alex said: “I think if terrorist groups are allowed to regenerate somewhere like Afghanistan, it will lead to more threat on the shores of our country and our allies.”

Analysts have shared his sentiments. “Abandoning Afghanistan in this way is resetting the conditions that drew us in, namely 9/11,” Kyle Orton, an independent geopolitical researcher, told Arab News.

“With NATO out of the country, terrorists will have greater freedom to organize attacks against us — not only Al-Qaeda, which will come back into power with the Taliban, but the increasingly powerful Daesh branch in the country.”

Philip Ingram, a former senior British military intelligence officer who served in Afghanistan, told Arab News: “The West’s withdrawal, combined with the Taliban expansion and possible eventual takeover of the country, will likely set the conditions for terror organizations both old and potentially new to use Taliban-controlled Afghanistan as a coherent global terror training ground.”

He added: “This will potentially have not just an impact on regional stability but on the export of terror globally.”

Stephen Lovegrove, the UK government’s new national security adviser, told MPs that the world is now “likely to be more dangerous.”

Despite the NATO withdrawal, and amid rising concern for Afghanistan’s security, Britain’s Defense Minister Ben Wallace told Parliament that London will continue to work with Kabul and “focus on the threats that emanate from Afghanistan and may grow to emanate towards the UK and our allies.”

Debate is now raging inside Downing Street and Britain’s defense establishment about how the UK can continue to have an effect in Afghanistan while abiding by the Doha agreement signed with the Taliban, which requires all foreign troops and security contractors to leave the country by September this year.

The use of special forces to continue to advise and support the government in Kabul is being considered, and questions have been raised over the security of the British Embassy in the capital, which Downing Street says will remain open.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Sir Alex Younger MI6 Afghanistan

EU chief says 'not intimidated' by Belarus migrant pressure

EU chief says ‘not intimidated’ by Belarus migrant pressure
Updated 06 July 2021
AFP

EU chief says 'not intimidated' by Belarus migrant pressure

EU chief says ‘not intimidated’ by Belarus migrant pressure
  • Minsk said last month it was suspending its participation in the Eastern Partnership
Updated 06 July 2021
AFP

MEDININKAI, Lithuania: EU Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday said member states suspect the Belarusian regime of having a hand in the influx of migrants entering Lithuania, adding that the bloc was “not intimidated.”
The Lithuanian border guard service said that over the past 24-hours alone they had detained 131 migrants, mostly from the Middle East and Africa.
That brings the total number of detected illegal crossings by migrants to more than 1,300 so far this year, compared to just 81 for all of 2020.
“There is the suspicion indeed that there is a role played by the Belarusian regime,” Michel said during a visit to the Lithuanian border town of Medininkai.
“We are not naive in Europe. We are also not intimidated,” he told reporters.
He spoke alongside Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, who said that the “serious” migrant influx was “inspired by (Belarusian) government structures.”
Belarus strongman President Aleksander Lukashenko on Tuesday blamed Lithuanian authorities for triggering the migrant influx themselves after Vilnius announced on Monday that it would cut the asylum request process to 10 days.
“If you declare to the whole world that you will register those who make their routes through Belarus even faster, they will keep going. You are opening the door for these migrants even wider,” Lukashenko said, according to the local Belta news agency.
Minsk said last month it was suspending its participation in the Eastern Partnership, an initiative to boost ties between the EU and its ex-Soviet neighbors, after Brussels imposed new sanctions over the forced landing of a European flight.
The Belarusian foreign ministry added that the suspension of the agreement would have a “negative impact” on fighting illegal migration and organized crime as Belarus shares a border with EU members Poland and Lithuania.
As most of the migrants coming to Lithuania are from Iraq, Michel said he would speak with the Iraqi prime minister later this week in an effort to repatriate the individuals.
“We will also be in contact with other origin countries to see how... to cooperate more with these countries to send the signal that it is not possible to come here using illegal tools and illegal instruments,” he added.
Last month, the Lithuanian military set up several tents for the migrants to cope with the increased numbers. The interior ministry says it plans to expand the camp to accommodate “thousands” of migrants.
The number of guards from the EU border agency Frontex deployed on the border with Belarus is expected to increase to 30 later this month.
EU and NATO member Lithuania has become a hub for the Belarusian opposition, providing a safe haven for Svetlana Tikhanovskaya who fled there after claiming to have defeated Lukashenko in the disputed August 9, 2020 presidential election.

Topics: belarus Migration

UN says deeply concerned by Eswatini violence

UN says deeply concerned by Eswatini violence
Updated 06 July 2021
AFP

UN says deeply concerned by Eswatini violence

UN says deeply concerned by Eswatini violence
  • Unverified videos have emerged of beatings by security forces
Updated 06 July 2021
AFP

GENEVA: The UN voiced alarm Tuesday at the eruption of deadly violence during protests in Eswatini, calling for an independent investigation into all alleged rights abuses, including by law enforcement.
The United Nations human rights office pointed to allegations of “disproportionate and unnecessary use of force, harassment and intimidation” by security forces sent in to quell the protests that escalated last week.
The allegations include “the use of live ammunition by police,” spokeswoman Liz Throssell told reporters in Geneva.
She also pointed to reports that some protesters had looted premises, set buildings and vehicles on fire, and had barricaded roads in some areas.
“Although the situation is now reported to be calmer, we remain concerned at the potential for further unrest,” Throssell said.
The protests in the tiny landlocked southern African country, formerly known as Swaziland, first erupted in May following the death of a 25-year-old law student, allegedly at the hands of police.
But after protesters in Africa’s last absolute monarchy ramped up their campaign for political reform last week, the government deployed the army to disperse the crowds.
Unverified videos have emerged of beatings by security forces. Local civil society and opposition groups have claimed several dozens were killed.
Amnesty International accused the security forces of a “frontal attack on human rights” and alleged at least 20 people had been killed.
The government has so far said it has not received an official report of any deaths.
“We urge the authorities to fully adhere to human rights principles in restoring calm and the rule of law,” Throssell said, emphasising that peaceful protests are protected under international law.
She insisted especially on the “obligation to minimize any use of force in the policing of protests only to that absolutely necessary as measure of last resort.”
“We also call on the government to ensure that there are prompt, transparent, effective, independent and impartial investigations into all allegations of human rights violations, including those by law enforcement personnel in the context of the demonstrations,” she said, stressing that those responsible must be held accountable.
She urged the government to launch a dialogue to air and address the underlying public concerns behind the recent protests.
Throssell also voiced concern at reports that Internet services were disrupted in the country and called on authorities to ensure access was restored.

Topics: eSwatini violence UN

