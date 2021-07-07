Kingdom sets more minimum salaries in maintenance sector under localization push

RIYADH: Saudi employment officials have set minimum salaries for operations and maintenance roles under a broader localization push.
Senior managers working in public operations and maintenance are entitled to a minimum salary of SR9,000 ($2,399), the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said in a filing on Wednesday.
Pay rises according to years of experience with further details available in the Localization Guide for Operation and Maintenance Contracts in Public Entities.
The guide also sets minimum salaries for engineering and specialist levels at SR8,400, and SR7,000 for the supervisory level.
Such salary scales for different roles tie in with efforts by the government to reduce reliance on expatriates and get more Saudis into the workplace. Other Gulf states are involved in similar initiatives to boost local hiring as the region’s non-oil economy gains in significance.
