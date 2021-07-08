You are here

Trump announces anti-censorship lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter

Trump announces anti-censorship lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter
Facebook banned Trump indefinitely on January 7 over his incendiary comments that preceded the Capitol insurrection. (AP)
Updated 08 July 2021
AFP

  • Trump: The nation’s top tech firms have become the “enforcers of illegal, unconstitutional censorship”
  • Trump is being joined in the suit by the America First Policy Institute
WASHINGTON: Former US president Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled a lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, escalating his years-long free speech battle with tech giants who he argues have wrongfully censored him.
“I’m filing, as the lead class representative, a major class-action lawsuit against the big tech giants including Facebook, Google and Twitter as well as their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey — three real nice guys,” Trump announced at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
The nation’s top tech firms have become the “enforcers of illegal, unconstitutional censorship,” added the 75-year-old Republican, who was banned from posting on Facebook and Twitter after his repeated false claims of 2020 election fraud fueled the violent January 6 siege of the US Capitol by his supporters.
Trump is being joined in the suit by the America First Policy Institute. They have invited thousands of citizens who have been “de-platformed” from social media sites to sign on.
“We are standing up for American democracy by standing up for free speech rights of every American — Democrat, Republican, independent, whoever it may be,” Trump said. “This lawsuit is just the beginning.”
Legal experts say the case — which may or may not be deemed a class action, a designation granted by a court and not just declared by a litigant — is unlikely to gain traction.
But Trump’s team and the Repubican National Committee were quick to fundraise off of it.
Trump filed the complaints in US District Court in southern Florida, where he is seeking an immediate halt to censorship, blacklisting and what he called the “canceling” of people who share his political views.
He stressed he is not looking for any sort of a settlement. “We’re in a fight that we’re going to win,” he said.
The suit comes amid efforts by Congress to curb the powers of big tech. Last month the House of Representatives advanced sweeping reforms of antitrust laws aimed at the business practices of Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook.
Facebook banned Trump indefinitely on January 7 over his incendiary comments that preceded the Capitol insurrection.
Twitter quickly followed, permanently suspending Trump’s account due to the “risk of further incitement of violence.”
In June, following a review by Facebook’s independent oversight board, Facebook narrowed the ban to two years.
Trump said YouTube and its parent organization Google have deleted “countless videos” including many addressing the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
The billionaire, his allies and many supporters say the ban on Trump and others amount to censorship and abuse of power.
“There is no better evidence that big tech is out of control than the fact that they banned the sitting president of the United States,” Trump said.
Trump, his political campaigns and the Trump Organization have been involved in more than 3,000 legal cases in the past 30 years. Legal experts give this one little chance of succeeding.
The US Constitution’s First Amendment “constrains only government actors, not private entities,” Eric Goldman, director of the High-Tech Law Institute at Santa Clara University, told AFP, adding that dozens of other similar cases failed decisively.
In the complaint against Facebook, Trump argues that big tech’s cooperative work with federal authorities effectively shifts their status from private company to state actor.
“As such, Defendant is constrained by the First Amendment right to free speech in the censorship decisions it makes regarding its Users,” the complaint states.
The Computer & Communications Industry Association, of which Facebook, Google and Twitter are members, said digital services have the right to enforce their terms of service.
“Frivolous class action litigation will not change the fact that users — even US presidents — have to abide by the rules they agreed to,” CCIA President Matt Schruers said.
Trump has begun holding public events, including campaign-style rallies, as he seeks to remain the nation’s most influential Republican.
He has teased a potential 2024 presidential run but has made no announcement on his political future.

Most recommended brands in UAE, KSA, Egypt

Most recommended brands in UAE, KSA, Egypt
Updated 07 July 2021
Arab News

Most recommended brands in UAE, KSA, Egypt

Most recommended brands in UAE, KSA, Egypt
  • YouGov report reveals customers’ top brands
Updated 07 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates, Adidas, and Apple iPhone top the list of the most recommended brands in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, respectively, according to YouGov figures.

The rankings, based on the market research company’s BrandIndex positive recommend score, measure the percentage of a brand’s customers who would recommend it to a friend or colleague.

In the UAE, sportswear brands were among the most prominent on the list taking up three of the top 10 spots. Adidas came third, followed by Nike in fourth place, and Skechers ninth. Travel and hospitality brands took up three spots, with Emirates ranking first, followed by Etihad Airways in fifth position, and Burj Al Arab in 10th.

Saudi Arabia followed a similar trend with sportswear, travel, and hospitality. Adidas took top spot in the Kingdom, followed by Skechers in fifth, and Nike eighth. Emirates came second on the list with national flag carrier Saudia third, and hospitality brand Hilton Hotels and Resorts in seventh place.

In Egypt, the top 10 list was dominated by leisure and entertainment venues, such as Cairo Festival City (second), Dream Park (third), Mall of Arabia (seventh), and Mall of Egypt (ninth), and it was the only country out of the three that featured Netflix (fourth) and Dettol (fifth).

Dairy company Almarai – that last year achieved pandemic prepared certification – and iPhone/Apple were the two brands that remained consistent in all three countries, although Samsung Galaxy appeared seventh on the UAE list.

Dutch journalist shooting an ‘attack on our values’: EU chief

Police officers investigate the site of an attack where a Dutch journalist, Peter R. de Vries was seriously injured in a shooting in Amsterdam. (AFP)
Police officers investigate the site of an attack where a Dutch journalist, Peter R. de Vries was seriously injured in a shooting in Amsterdam. (AFP)
Updated 07 July 2021
AFP

Dutch journalist shooting an ‘attack on our values’: EU chief

Police officers investigate the site of an attack where a Dutch journalist, Peter R. de Vries was seriously injured in a shooting in Amsterdam. (AFP)
  • EU condemns attack on Dutch crime reporter, Peter de Vries who was fighting for his life after the attack in central Amsterdam.
  • De Vries was shot Tuesday evening in the Dutch capital as he left a television studio after appearing on a talk show.
Updated 07 July 2021
AFP

STRASBOURG: EU chief Charles Michel on Wednesday condemned the shooting of Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, who was fighting for his life after the attack in central Amsterdam.
“This is a crime against journalism and an attack on our values of democracy and rule of law. We will relentlessly continue to defend the freedom of the press,” Michel wrote on Twitter.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen offered her “thoughts and solidarity” to de Vries.
“We might disagree with a lot we see in our media but we have to agree that journalists investigating potential abuses of power are not a threat but an asset to our democracies and our societies,” she told European lawmakers debating threats to the rule of law in the bloc.
De Vries was shot Tuesday evening in the Dutch capital as he left a television studio after appearing on a talk show.
Police said three people had been arrested, among them the suspected shooter, but gave no details on the possible reasons for the attack.
Eyewitnesses told local media that the 64-year-old celebrity journalist and TV presenter was shot as many as five times, including once in the head.
Dutch MEP Sophie in ‘t Veld decried the “cowardly” shooting and pointed to a string of deadly attacks against investigative reporters in the 27-nation bloc over the past few years.
Greece was rocked in April by the fatal shooting of crime journalist Giorgos Karaivaz, who was gunned down by attackers on a motorbike outside his home in Athens.
Other high-profile cases include the killing of Maltese anti-graft reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia in a car bombing in 2017 and the fatal 2018 shooting of Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee.

LGBTQ rights groups blocked on China’s biggest social media app

While no government body has claimed responsibility for the deletions, activists fear actions could be motivated by an anti-LGBTQ agenda. (File/AFP)
While no government body has claimed responsibility for the deletions, activists fear actions could be motivated by an anti-LGBTQ agenda. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 July 2021
AFP

LGBTQ rights groups blocked on China’s biggest social media app

While no government body has claimed responsibility for the deletions, activists fear actions could be motivated by an anti-LGBTQ agenda. (File/AFP)
  • China's WeChat blocks multiple social media accounts belonging to major university LGBTQ rights groups.
  • The platform claimed that the posts shared by these accounts have violated social media regulations, but failed to specify which ones in particular.
Updated 07 July 2021
AFP

BEIJING: Multiple social media accounts belonging to major university LGBTQ rights groups in China have been blocked from the popular WeChat app, prompting fears of targeted censorship and calls Wednesday for an online protest.
The WeChat pages of groups, including Huazhong University of Science and Technology Gay Pride and Peking University’s ColorsWorld, had their past posts scrubbed and replaced with a notice stating: “all content has been blocked and the use of the account has been stopped” for violations of unspecified social media regulations.
The brief notices said WeChat had received “complaints” about the pages, while the groups’ account names had been changed to “Unnamed Account” on Tuesday, based on publicly visible account records.
Super-app WeChat is China’s biggest social media platform, with instant messaging, blogs and other content, as well as the ability to make payments.
Chinese social media firms frequently censor content deemed to be politically sensitive or inappropriate, with censors previously targeting LGBTQ-related content on video streaming apps and foreign films.
Zhihe Society, a feminist student group at Shanghai’s Fudan University focusing on sexual minorities, confirmed its WeChat official account had been permanently deleted in a statement on another social media platform on Wednesday.
“It’s very clear that there’s no possibility that Zhihe’s original account can be revived in the short term,” the organization said in a statement on the Twitter-like Weibo platform, without giving details of the reason for the takedown.
Although China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997, same-sex marriage is illegal and issues around LGBTQ groups are often considered politically sensitive.
Tencent, which owns WeChat, did not respond to AFP’s query on what prompted the account removals.
Multiple WeChat users not affected by the block circulated lists of deleted accounts and called Wednesday for a digital protest against the deletions, asking readers to change their profile names to “Unnamed account” in support of the groups.
Many of these posts were deleted shortly after.


While no government body has claimed responsibility for the deletions, activists fear the seemingly coordinated actions could be motivated by an anti-LGBTQ agenda.
Sun Wenlin, co-founder of the China Marriage Equality Advocacy Network, told AFP that the way the accounts were blocked in one go suggested to him that “someone at a government department may have written an internal report for higher-ups” that included a list of LGBTQ social media groups.
A member of a small LGBTQ non-governmental organization who asked to remain anonymous told AFP that representatives from the student groups had been “invited for tea on a large scale in the past two months,” using a term for meetings with the authorities intended to intimidate potentially subversive individuals.
A student member from one of the affected groups who also asked not to be named told AFP that because of the increasing pressure on the LGBTQ community in China, the shutdowns were “not totally unexpected.”
“I’m still really angry about it,” he said.
Attitudes toward alternative lifestyles are slowly softening in socially conservative China, although an official push toward traditional gender roles has come down harshly on men deemed “effeminate” or women who reject motherhood.
Users on the Weibo social media platform were divided on the topic, with some praising the account removals and using homophobic language to criticize the student groups.
Others mourned the loss of the accounts, with one user asking: “Could it be that this country and this society can’t even tolerate a rainbow flag?“

French court orders Twitter to reveal anti-hate speech efforts

Twitter was given two months to comply with France's ruling (File/AFP)
Twitter was given two months to comply with France's ruling (File/AFP)
Updated 07 July 2021
AFP

French court orders Twitter to reveal anti-hate speech efforts

Twitter was given two months to comply with France's ruling (File/AFP)
  • France orders Twitter to reveal all documents relating to its efforts to fight racism, sexism and hate speech.
  • Twitter’s hateful conduct policy bans users from promoting violence or threatening or attacking people based on their race, religion, gender identity or disability.
Updated 07 July 2021
AFP

A French court on Tuesday ordered Twitter to give activists full access to all of its documents relating to its efforts to fight racism, sexism and other forms of hate speech on the social network.
Six anti-discrimination groups had taken Twitter to court in France last year, accusing the US social media giant of “long-term and persistent” failures in blocking hateful comments from the site.
The Paris court ordered Twitter to grant the campaign groups full access to all documents relating to the company’s efforts to combat hate speech since May 2020. The ruling applies to Twitter’s global operation, not just France.
Twitter must hand over “all administrative, contractual, technical or commercial documents” detailing the resources it has assigned to fight homophobic, racist and sexist discourse on the site, as well as the offense of “condoning crimes against humanity.”
The San Francisco-based company was given two months to comply with the ruling, which also said it must reveal how many moderators it employs in France to examine posts flagged as hateful, and data on the posts they process.
Twitter said it was studying the court order.
“Our absolute priority is to assure the security of people using our platform,” the company told AFP, adding: “We commit to building a safer Internet, to combatting online hate and to improving the serenity of public discourse.”
The ruling was welcomed by the Union of French Jewish Students (UEJF), which took Twitter to court alongside five other groups that campaign against homophobia, racism and anti-Semitism.
“Twitter will finally have to take responsibility, stop equivocating and put ethics before profit and international expansion,” the UEJF said in a statement on its website.


Twitter’s hateful conduct policy bans users from promoting violence or threatening or attacking people based on their race, religion, gender identity or disability, among other forms of discrimination.
Like other social media giants it allows users to report posts they believe are hateful, and employs moderators to vet the content.
But anti-discrimination groups have long complained that holes in the policy allow hateful comments to stay online in many cases.
French prosecutors on Tuesday said they have opened an investigation into a wave of racist comments posted on Twitter targeting members of the national football team.
The comments, notably targeting black Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, were posted after France was eliminated from the Euro 2020 tournament last week.
France has also been having a wider public debate over how to balance the right to free speech with the need to prevent hate speech, in the wake of the controversial case of a teenager known as Mila.
The 18-year-old sparked a furor last year when her videos, criticizing Islam in vulgar terms, went viral on social media.
Thirteen people are on trial accused of subjecting her to such vicious harassment that she was forced to leave school and was placed under police protection.
While President Emmanuel Macron is among those who have defended her right to blaspheme, former Socialist president Francois Hollande said her original remarks amounted to “hate speech” against Muslims.

YouTube’s Culture and Trends Report reveals the future of video

YouTube’s Culture and Trends Report reveals the future of video
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

YouTube’s Culture and Trends Report reveals the future of video

YouTube’s Culture and Trends Report reveals the future of video
  • New report looks at viewing, content and creative trends that emerged in the last year
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Unveiled at Cannes Lions this year, YouTube’s Culture and Trends Report explores the viewership, content and creative trends that have emerged around the world over the past year.

The recurring theme throughout the report is the growth of video. This is no surprise given that consumption of all forms of content grew significantly during the pandemic. However, YouTube’s report found that video has increasingly become indispensable, primarily as a form of connection, with 68 percent in Saudi Arabia and 70 percent in Egypt agreeing that they have used YouTube to help feel connected with others during the past year.

“Video has become a common language that helps meet our evolving need for connection,” Abdu Hussein, Culture and Trends lead, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Google, told Arab News.

In the region, there are three key learnings:

1. Shared culture creates connection

Connection was a prominent theme that emerged, with creators finding different ways of tapping into shared cultural experiences.

A popular trend was the dialect challenge, where creators from different parts of the region tried to guess terms specific to other dialects. Uploads of videos with the Arabic form of “dialect challenge” grew by over 140 percent from 2019 to 2020.

The most meaningful example, however, was of “acts of giving,” which was a common theme for creators not just during Ramadan, but also throughout the year.

Many creators took to livestreaming fundraisers, which made viewers feel like they were part of the process. In fact, 52 percent of Saudis and 50 percent of Egyptians agreed that watching creators’ or artists’ livestreams made them feel connected to other people.

The cultural attachment and connection remained strong regardless of geography. Of the top 100 most-subscribed Arabic-speaking creators in MENA, over 25 percent are based outside the region. Their content, however, is culturally relevant, which is reflected through their language, sensibilities and interests. 

2. Ramadan is the epitome of shared culture

Content around Ramadan serves as a microcosm for the various ways connection can be actualized, the report stated.

A recurring theme across gaming videos was the digital recreation of Ramadan within a virtual game world. Within those virtual reenactment videos were videos titled “Ramadan Craft,” alluding to related videos within the world of Minecraft.

In this format, the creator starts a daily Minecraft adventure series in Ramadan, often exploring the in-game world alongside fans with the intention of creating episodes — rather than one-off videos — to emulate the style of the TV shows that are popular during Ramadan.

The fresh spin on Ramadan goes beyond the usual family and food videos and into a new genre that is both interactive and immersive.

3. Immersive videos encourage togetherness

The report suggested that moving forward, video culture is entering a space in which videos will create and maintain a sense of connection through immersive experiences rather than simply one-way viewing.

An example of this is the multiplayer game “Among Us,” videos of which racked up over 1 billion views in 2020. The game brings together real-life players — whether they are in the same room or on different continents — in a virtual space. While streams of the game were already popular on YouTube, creators took it to the next level by recreating the game in real life.

Video’s evolution as a form of connection is why “we are seeing more people turning to livestreamed, immersive and relatable content on YouTube to find that sense of togetherness, whether in MENA or beyond,” said Hussein.

“There is an opportunity for brands and creatives to connect more deeply with their audiences by tapping into this culture of connection and interaction,” he added.

