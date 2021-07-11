You are here

  Morocco's Raja overcome Algeria's JS Kabilye 2-1 to claim CAF Confederation Cup

Morocco’s Raja overcome Algeria’s JS Kabilye 2-1 to claim CAF Confederation Cup

Morocco’s Raja overcome Algeria’s JS Kabilye 2-1 to claim CAF Confederation Cup
Morocco's Soufiane Rahimi (L) receives medical attention during the African Nations Championship (CHAN) final football match between Morocco and Mali at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde, Cameroon, on February 7, 2021. (File/AFP)
Morocco’s Raja overcome Algeria’s JS Kabilye 2-1 to claim CAF Confederation Cup

Morocco’s Raja overcome Algeria’s JS Kabilye 2-1 to claim CAF Confederation Cup
  • Two goals in the opening 15 minutes were enough to win the Casablanca giants their second title in the competition
Morocco’s Raja Club Athletic has clinched its second TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup title, beating Algerian side JS Kabilye 2-1 in Cotonou, Benin, on Saturday, the CAF website reported.

In an entertaining final Raja took the lead when Soufiane Rahimi beat the Kabilye defensive line and rounded the keeper before tapping into an empty net.

The assistant referee had initially raised his flag for offside, but upon review, VAR awarded Raja the goal. They were 2-0 up after only 13 minutes when the Congolese forward Ben Malango controlled Oussama Soukhane’s cross before finishing with left-foot strike.

The second half swung in Kabilye’s favour thanks to two incidents. First, just seconds after the restart, the Canaries pulled a goal back through Mohamed Zakaria Boulahia after the Raja defence failed to clear a cross from the right. Then on 62 minutes Omar Arjoune was sent off for a dangerously high challenge. Though Kabilye piled on the pressure for the rest of the match, Raja held on to claim the trophy.

Topics: CAF

LAS VEGAS: Conor McGregor sat and seethed with his back on the cage, a temporary cast around his left shin and foot. The biggest star in mixed martial arts was convinced he had just been robbed of revenge on Dustin Poirier by a broken leg.
“I was boxing the bleedin’ head off him, kicking the bleedin’ leg off him,” McGregor shouted. “This is not over! If we have to take this outside for him, we’ll take it outside.”
McGregor’s animosity toward Poirier hasn’t cooled, but this fight trilogy ended — for now, at least — with another victory for his more mild-mannered enemy.
Poirier beat McGregor for the second time in six months when McGregor was unable to continue after the first round at UFC 264 on Saturday night.
McGregor (22-6) fell to the canvas and never got up after a punch by Poirier (28-6), who will get the UFC’s next lightweight title shot. McGregor’s leg and ankle buckled when he stepped back from the blow, and Poirier finished the round raining blows down on the former two-division UFC champion.
“Just the thing had separated, and I bleedin’ landed on the wonky leg like Anderson Silva that one time, something similar to that,” McGregor said, referring to longtime middleweight champ Silva’s infamously gruesome broken leg against Chris Weidman. “It’s a mad business.”
UFC President Dana White said he was told McGregor broke his shin near the ankle. McGregor will have surgery on Sunday morning.
Poirier said he thought McGregor’s leg broke when he checked one of McGregor’s kicks earlier in the fight. McGregor disagreed, saying there was “not one check.”
“You never want to get a win that way, but what happened was the result of checking a kick,” Poirier said. “I’m more than sure of it. He got what he had coming to him. Karma is a mirror.”
McGregor dropped to 1-3 in the cage since 2016, when he abdicated his UFC title reigns and accepted a wildly lucrative boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. McGregor has been unable to recapture his fearsome MMA form over the past half-decade — and despite his protestations, there was little in the first round at UFC 264 to suggest McGregor was back in elite form.
Poirier was largely in control of the opening round, parrying McGregor’s kicks and landing several strikes before getting control over McGregor on the ground. After McGregor got up from a long stretch of punches and elbows, Poirier knocked him down one last time — and McGregor’s ankle bent gruesomely as he fell.
“It (stinks), because I was going to beat the guy if his leg held up,” Poirier said. “I need to digest it all, because right now, it kind of feels weird. It’s not a good feeling.”
White confirmed Poirier will get the next shot at new lightweight champ Charles Oliveira. White also said he expects a fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier at some point after McGregor’s leg heals.
“The fight didn’t get finished,” White said. “You can’t have a fight finish that way. We’ll see how this whole thing plays out. Who knows how long Conor is out? Poirier will do his thing until Conor is ready.”
Poirier also said he intends to fight McGregor a fourth time — and it will be personal. McGregor returned to his verbose, mean-spirited promotional persona for this fight promotion, repeatedly insulting Poirier’s wife and vowing to kill Poirier.
“We are going to fight again, whether it’s in the octagon or on the sidewalk,” Poirier said. “You don’t say the stuff he said.”
Poirier stopped McGregor in the second round when they met in Abu Dhabi last January, avenging his first-round knockout loss to McGregor in 2014. Poirier’s clear superiority in the fighters’ second bout made a third showdown seem questionable just six months later, but McGregor demanded the chance to fix his mistakes and Poirier accepted the massive paycheck that comes from sharing a cage with McGregor.
Instead of taking an easier fight or another boxing match, McGregor wanted another shot at Poirier after getting stopped by strikes for the first time in his MMA career. He claimed he had been distracted by his plans to box Manny Pacquiao this year, and he vowed to devote his full attention to MMA in training camp.
McGregor has lost decisively to Khabib Nurmagomedov and twice to Poirier since 2016 while beating only an over-the-hill Donald Cerrone.
McGregor’s star power has shown no significant decline despite the dwindling evidence of his once-transcendent skills. The celebrity-studded Vegas crowd was vocally behind McGregor, who strutted into the octagon with his usual flair.
But the steady, hardworking Poirier has earned the chance to recapture the lightweight title he held on an interim basis in 2019 before his loss to Nurmagomedov. That was the only defeat in nearly five years for Poirier, who has mostly maintained a decade of upward momentum in the UFC.
McGregor was charming and friendly to Poirier throughout the promotion of their second bout earlier this year, but that collegiality was gone for the third fight. Poirier refused to return insults to McGregor when the Irish fighter insulted Poirier’s wife again after the fight.
“We don’t talk like that,” Poirier said. “I hope this guy gets home safe and gets to be with his family.”
T-Mobile Arena was packed with a sellout UFC crowd for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, and President Dana White said the gate revenue was around $16.5 million, ranking among the highest in UFC history. The celebrity crowd included Dave Chappelle, Mel Gibson, Miles Teller, Jared Leto, Steve Aoki, Jackass’ Steve-O, Baker Mayfield and NFL owners Robert Kraft and Mark Davis.
Donald Trump also arrived for the final three fights and got a brief, loud burst of cheers and boos from the packed arena.
Gilbert Burns won a unanimous decision over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in the co-main event, with the Brazilian bouncing back from his knockout loss to welterweight champ Kamaru Usman in February.
Earlier on the pay-per-view card, Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa celebrated his violent first-round knockout of former NFL player Greg Hardy by climbing onto the octagon fence and doing a shoey — drinking booze from a shoe in proper Aussie celebratory style. Hardy, who lost his NFL career in 2015 after being convicted of domestic violence, has lost two straight fights after a 7-2 start to his MMA career.
Welterweights Michel Pereira and Niko Price put on the best show on the early undercard, and Pereira highlighted his narrow decision victory with a remarkable standing backflip and a scramble into full mount on a prone Price.

Topics: Conor McGregor Dustin Poirier UFC 264

Saudi to follow up Olympic football tournament with qualifying campaign for AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2022

Saudi to follow up Olympic football tournament with qualifying campaign for AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2022
Updated 11 July 2021
John Duerden

Saudi to follow up Olympic football tournament with qualifying campaign for AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2022

Saudi to follow up Olympic football tournament with qualifying campaign for AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2022
  • One factor boosting Saudi Arabia’s chances is that the team will have had the benefit of playing at the Olympics this year
  • Coach Saad Al-Shehri has a four-year contract and is in for the long-haul, assuming that he survives the Olympics
Updated 11 July 2021
John Duerden

There was good news and bad news for Saudi Arabia in the draw for the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2022 qualifiers.

The bad news is that they have been drawn in a tough group with Uzbekistan, Kuwait and Bangladesh and with only the winner guaranteed a place in the tournament. There will be little room for error when the qualification campaign is played October 23-31, 2021.

The good news, however, is that Uzbekistan are the hosts of next year’s tournament and results against the Central Asian powerhouse will not be counted in determining the rankings of Group D or the best five-second placed teams that go through from the 11 groups. In effect, the young Falcons will just have to finish above Kuwait and Bangladesh to top the group.

Given that Uzbekistan were champions in 2018 and reached the last four last year, this is good news indeed, especially as in normal circumstances the young White Wolves would have been looking for revenge after the senior side recently lost out to Saudi Arabia in qualification for the 2022 World Cup. Fans in Riyadh, Jeddah and elsewhere will be entitled to demand that their team, finalist in 2020 and ranked second in Asia behind South Korea, finish above Bangladesh and Kuwait even though the games will take place in Kuwait City.

One factor boosting Saudi Arabia’s chances is that the team will have had the benefit of playing at the Olympics this year. The Under-23 team (well, Under-24 in regard to the Tokyo games as they have been delayed by a year) has already been together for over a month. The players have spent a training camp in Spain, featuring games against Mexico and Argentina, and then returned home for twin tests against Uganda and have just headed off to Romania for a final tune-up before Japan.

It will be tough in Japan, with group games against Ivory Coast, Brazil and Germany, but one thing is certain — it will offer an extended preparation period that few teams in Asia will have for the 2022 AFC U-23 Championship.

Coach Saad Al-Shehri has a four-year contract and is in for the long-haul, assuming that he survives the Olympics. The studious tactician knows that after Tokyo the team will need new blood but this can be a gradual process.

The 41-year-old will also not have to deal with the distraction of which three over-age players to select, as is the case at the Olympics. Al-Shehri has come in for some criticism of his choices. While few quibble with the choices of Salman Al-Faraj or Salem Al-Dawsari, there have been a few eyebrows raised about the inclusion of a third Al-Hilal “wildcard” in the form of Yasser Al-Sharani. Some have argued that the full-back could have been left at home in favour of extra firepower that could be provided by exciting Al-Ittihad star Fahad Al-Muwallad. There has also been a clamour for an extra striker such as Al Nassr’s Firas Al-Buraikan.

Al-Buraikan may get his chance on Oct. 27 against Uzbekistan. It is hard to say whether it is desirable to face the 2018 champions first, but it does perhaps give the coach an opportunity to rest some players. With the second game coming just two days later, and the third two days after that, there will have to be some serious squad management.

As the game against the Uzbeks is little more than a friendly, there is no need to go all out. The decisive match comes 48 hours later against the hosts. Kuwait will need to be sure of taking three points off Bangladesh in the opener and will have to field its strongest team against Saudi Arabia.

The Blues are struggling to produce the talent that led them to the upper reaches of Asian football in the late 1970s and early 1980s and have only appeared at one of the previous four U-23 tournaments, back in 2013. Despite being host of their group two years ago, they finished well off the pace in third, four points behind Syria and Jordan.

Bangladesh is improving but will be delighted just to avoid two defeats. The Saudis, even if resting a few players, should be able to get the three points and clinch first place in the group and, more importantly, a place at next year’s tournament. The Olympics and the healthy preparation period should provide the solid foundation that all coaches dream of. It won’t be, and shouldn’t be, easy but it would be a huge surprise if Saudi Arabia is not back at the U-23 Asian Cup next year.

 

Topics: Olympics

Messi’s Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title

Messi’s Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Updated 11 July 2021
AP

Messi’s Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title

Messi’s Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
  • Saturday’s victory in Rio gave Argentina its 15th Copa America title, equaling Uruguay’s total
  • Brazil has won the South American title nine times
Updated 11 July 2021
AP

RIO DE JANEIRO: Two long droughts ended on Saturday at the Copa America final: Argentina won its first major title since 1993 after a 1-0 win against Brazil. And Lionel Messi finally lifted his first major trophy for the national team, filling in one of the biggest gaps in his decorated career.
Argentina’s winning goal at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro came in the 22nd minute after Rodrigo de Paul made a long pass to Ángel di Maria. The 33-year-old veteran striker counted on some sloppy defending from left-back Renan Lodi to take control and lob it past goalkeeper Ederson.
When the match ended, a tearful Mess i was thrown into the air by some of his joyous teammates. Once criticized by Argentina fans for his quietness, he went to the few hundred guests chanting his name at the Maracana and celebrated. Messi kissed the trophy before lifting it into the air during the presentations’.
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni made five changes from the starting lineup that beat Colombia on penalties in the semifinal.
Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Marcos Acuña, Leandro Paredes and Ángel di María took the places of Nahuel Molina, Nicolás Tagliafico, Guido Rodríguez and Nicolás González.
Brazil, a team recognized for its steadiness, did not make any changes from the team that advanced to the final.
The teams were cautious early in the match, barely offering chances.
Neymar tried hard with dribbles and passes, but the Selecao barely threatened Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the first half. Argentina sat in the back, hoping for counter-attacks.
Brazil coach Tite tried to change the dynamic of the match by replacing defensive midfielder Fred for Roberto Firmino, and managed to do so for much of the second half. But though the Selecao had more ball posession there were few real opportunities.
Messi’s performance in the final was not as impressive as in previous matches of the tournament, during which he scored four goals and had five assists. He had a clear opportunity in the 88th minute, tried to dribble Ederson, but the Brazilian goalkeeper stopped him.
The title, however, provides the superstar some relief after all the questions throughout his career on his effectiveness playing for the national team.
The South American trophy is a relief for Argentina, which won its last major title when Messi was only 6 years old. Saturday’s victory in Rio gave the team its 15th Copa America title, equaling Uruguay’s total. Brazil has won the South American title nine times.
 

Topics: COPA America 2021 Lionel Messi Brazil

England and Italy countdown to Euro 2020 final

England and Italy countdown to Euro 2020 final
Updated 10 July 2021
AFP

England and Italy countdown to Euro 2020 final

England and Italy countdown to Euro 2020 final
  • Wembley to host around 65,000 fans for the game amid coronavirus curbs
Updated 10 July 2021
AFP

LONDON: England and Italy are counting down to Sunday’s Euro 2020 final, with Gareth Southgate’s men seeking to end a 55-year trophy drought but the Italians aiming to spoil the Wembley party.

Sporting immortality beckons for England captain Harry Kane and his teammates, who are desperate to etch their names in the record books by winning just the second major trophy in the nation’s history.

Wembley, which was also the venue for England’s 1966 World Cup triumph, will host around 65,000 fans for the game despite coronavirus restrictions still in place.

England began the tournament as one of several contenders to lift the trophy and have taken advantage of playing all but one of their matches at home.

Southgate’s men will be willed on by the vast majority of a crowd that created a crackling atmosphere for England’s second-round match against Germany and the semifinal against Denmark.

“We’ve all waited so long as players, as public, as people to see us in a final,” said Kane. “So these are the opportunities you have to grab with both hands.

“We have an amazing chance to win our second major trophy as a country. The players we’ve had over the years and produced, we feel proud to be representing them as well.

“We’ve got to be excited for it, we’ve got to enjoy it, but of course, any football match, we’re all winners here, we all want to win, and we’re going to need every bit of that to get the job done on Sunday.”

Standing in England’s way are a battle-hardened Italy side who have restored the nation’s pride after failing even to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

England have never beaten Italy at a major tournament, although meetings between the nations have been few and far between.

Italy triumphed in a penalty shoot-out in the quarter-finals of Euro 2012 in Ukraine and won 2-1 when they met in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup, although both sides ended up being eliminated in the first round.

Both teams have been transformed since then.

The Azzurri have lit up Euro 2020 ever since beating Turkey 3-0 in the opening game a month ago.

They are on a national record 33-match unbeaten run under coach Roberto Mancini, who has spent time in England both as a player and as a manager.

This will be their third game of the tournament at Wembley, where they beat Austria 2-1 in extra time in the last 16 and Spain on penalties in a gripping semifinal on Tuesday.

“Playing at their home does not scare us,” Italy’s veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci said.

“We are looking forward to taking to the field even though most of the fans present will be English. We want to do something historic, have a great performance and then we’ll see how it ends.”

Italy had the backing of around 11,000 British-based fans at the semifinal and their supporters will once again be there for the final.

Reports in Italy said that 6,500 tickets had been sold to fans already in Britain and that number would be bolstered by 1,000 more who will fly into the country for the game, including President Sergio Mattarella.

The Azzurri are looking to end a long wait to win the European Championship.

The four-time World Cup winners have been continental champions only once, when it was just a four-team event in 1968.

Since then they have reached two finals, losing to France in 2000 and to Spain in 2012. Sunday’s game will be their 10th major tournament final.

Mancini has been praised for the job he has done since taking over in 2018 in the aftermath of Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

“Beyond the players, I’d say that everything comes from Mancini who knows how to make the right choices,” said Italy legend Dino Zoff.

“For me, it’s not a surprise to see Italy in the final. I was convinced they’d do well.”

Away from the build-up to the final, European football’s governing body UEFA has fined the English Football Association €30,000 ($35,500) after a laser pointer was shone at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel on Wednesday.

The punishment also takes into account disturbances during the national anthems at Wembley and the lighting of fireworks.

Topics: England Italy EURO 2020

Ashleigh Barty adds the Wimbledon crown to her 2019 French Open title

Ashleigh Barty adds the Wimbledon crown to her 2019 French Open title
Updated 11 July 2021
AFP

Ashleigh Barty adds the Wimbledon crown to her 2019 French Open title

Ashleigh Barty adds the Wimbledon crown to her 2019 French Open title
  • The 25-year-old Australian beat Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 in the final on Saturday
Updated 11 July 2021
AFP

LONDON: Ashleigh Barty won her first Wimbledon title on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s maiden crown, beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 in the final on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Australian — who wore a specially designed dress in tribute to Cawley’s iconic scallop one she sported in 1971 — adds the Wimbledon crown to her 2019 French Open title.

“It took me a long time to verbalize, to dare to dream it and say it,” said Barty.

“I didn’t sleep a lot last night, I was thinking of all the what-ifs. I hope I made Evonne proud.”

It was the first women’s Wimbledon final to go to three sets since 2012 when Serena Williams beat Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska.

Barty had looked like cruising to victory after soaring into a 4-0 lead over her opponent — the Australian’s start so blistering that she won the first 14 points.

However, 29-year-old Pliskova steadied herself while Barty faltered when she served for the match at 6-5 in the second set.

The Czech broke and then swept the tiebreaker to take the final into a decider.

Ashleigh Barty returns against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova during their women's singles final match in the 2021 Wimbledon Championships on July 10, 2021. (AFP)

Barty got the break for 2-0 in the final set and despite one or two wobbles she got herself over the line sinking to her knees, her hands over her face in disbelief.

She wiped a couple of tears away before climbing up to the player’s box, just like her compatriot Pat Cash did when he won the Wimbledon men’s title in 1987.

“This is incredible,” said Barty, the third Australian woman to be crowned Wimbledon singles champion in the Open era (Cawley and Margaret Court (1970) the others).

“I have to start with Kaja (Karolina Pliskova). Congratulations on an incredible tournament to you and your team. I love testing myself against you and I’m sure we’ll have many many matches.”

Barty is masterful at remaining poker-faced on court and she managed to restrain her emotions largely at the presentation ceremony.

However, once off court she sobbed as she hugged her boyfriend Gary Kissick.

For Pliskova, it was more heartbreak as the former world number one fell at the final hurdle in three sets in the 2016 US Open final.

At one point with Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise looking on it looked feasible, though, that she could pull off mission impossible in winning the title.

However, her previously superb weapon — her serve that had only been broken four times prior to the final — deserted her when she most needed it.

So did her emotions as Pliskova — the fourth Czech woman to appear in a Wimbledon singles final in the Open era — spoke after receiving the runner-up trophy.

“I never cry, never, and now,” she said stepping back a bit.

“I want to say Ash (Barty) played an incredible tournament, I fought to make it difficult for her but she played very well so congrats to her.

“I want to thank all my team. All the success goes to them, without them I would not be here, and my family of course.

“No matter which trophy I have we have had an incredible two weeks here.”

Topics: Ashleigh Barty Wimbledon 2021 Karolina Pliskova

Jomana Al-Rashid, Chief Executive Officer of SRMG (R) and Abdulrahman Ibrahim Alrowaita, Chairman of SRMG (L). (Supplied)

