You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Electricity powers up for Hajj with SR480m spending plan

Saudi Electricity powers up for Hajj with SR480m spending plan

Saudi Electricity powers up for Hajj with SR480m spending plan
Saudi Electricity is investing heavily in upgrading the network ahead of Hajj season. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jfq6q

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Electricity powers up for Hajj with SR480m spending plan

Saudi Electricity powers up for Hajj with SR480m spending plan
  • The new spending aims to boost the efficiency of the electricity network
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) is spending more than SR480 million ($127.9 million) on new projects around Makkah and the holy sites in preparation for the upcoming Hajj season.
The new spending aims to boost the efficiency of the electricity network and will include the replacement of 7,785 old mechanical meters with smart ones, said CEO, Khaled Bin Hamad Al-Gnoon.
The plan also includes boosting network capacity in Arafat and dispensing with the need to rely on rental generators.
More than 700 engineers, technicians and specialists are working around the clock to implement the operational plan for this year’s Hajj season, the company said.

Topics: electricity hajj Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Electricity agrees $500m green credit facility in ESG push
Business & Economy
Saudi Electricity agrees $500m green credit facility in ESG push
Saudi Electricity hooks up Modon Oasis in Al-Jouf
Business & Economy
Saudi Electricity hooks up Modon Oasis in Al-Jouf

Dubai investors lead $7.5m funding for Egyptian online pharmacy

Dubai investors lead $7.5m funding for Egyptian online pharmacy
Updated 12 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai investors lead $7.5m funding for Egyptian online pharmacy

Dubai investors lead $7.5m funding for Egyptian online pharmacy
  • It offers products from a network of around 3,000 pharmacies, has around 2 million users and has processed some 800,000 orders in the last four years
Updated 12 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Global Ventures and Middle East Venture Partners have led a $7.5 million investment in Yodawy, an Egyptian online pharmacy platform.
Also backing the Series B funding drive were Cairo-based firms Algebra Ventures and CVentures, San Francisco-based P1 Ventures and Saudi Arabia’s Athaal Angel Investors Group.
Founded in 2018, Yodawy offers an e-commerce marketplace for pharmacies to sell their products. Patients can use the service to order medicines and personal care products and have them delivered in less than 45 minutes.
It offers products from a network of around 3,000 pharmacies, has around 2 million users and has processed some 800,000 orders in the last four years.
Founded by Karim Khashaba, Yasser AbdelGawad and Sherief El-Feky, the company boasts a management team with experience at some of the world’s largest companies, including Booz & Company, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser and Yahoo.
Karim Khashaba, Yodawy’s founder and CEO, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to have completed this funding round. It comes at a time of huge growth for Yodawy, as we continue to add more pharmacies and insurers to our platform. Yodawy is powering a digital health care revolution in Egypt.”
Amal Enan, managing director at Global Ventures, added: “The burden of health care expenditures disproportionately fell on Egyptian households for decades. The accelerated growth and commitment to medical insurance today presents an attractive market opportunity for enabling payers and the Pharma-Retail industry where Egyptians are spending a combined $6 billion a year.”

Topics: e-commerce Egypt PHARMACY

Related

Startup of the Week: The Graze Board; Bringing together foods of every color and flavor
Business & Economy
Startup of the Week: The Graze Board; Bringing together foods of every color and flavor
PIF-backed startup accelerator program to hold first showcase in July
Business & Economy
PIF-backed startup accelerator program to hold first showcase in July

Saudi auto sales, repair startup raises $1.8m in early funding

Saudi auto sales, repair startup raises $1.8m in early funding
Updated 33 min 46 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

Saudi auto sales, repair startup raises $1.8m in early funding

Saudi auto sales, repair startup raises $1.8m in early funding
  • Speero was founded in Riyadh in 2017 and the platform is used by more than 1,000 partners and service providers
Updated 33 min 46 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Riyadh-based startup Speero, a platform offering automobile after-sales and repair services, has raised $1.8 million in pre-Series A funding from regional venture capital funds.
The investment drive was led by Riyadh and Dubai-based Nuwa Capital and Dubai-based Eq2 Ventures, with additional input from Abu Dhabi-based Access Bridge Ventures, Zurich-based Mountain Partners and Saudi Arabia’s Jameel Investment Management Company.
Speero was founded in Riyadh in 2017 by Abdullah Bin Shamlan and Ameen Mahfouz, and the platform is used by more than 1,000 partners and service providers. It has collected over 750,000 registered customers from all over the Kingdom. Toyota, Nissan, BMW, Audi, and Honda are among the brands found on the website
“The automotive after-sales value chain hasn’t evolved in this digital era. Vendors seek solutions that will help create access to growth opportunities, while customers today want a convenient, affordable and digital first approach to their vehicle ownership experience. With Speero we are building just that,” Bin Shamlan, co-founder and managing director at Speero, said in a statement.
Speero plans to use the funding to develop its logistics infrastructure, with the creation of fully automated, cloud-based warehouses for partners in Riyadh and Jeddah. It also plans to expand its management team in the coming months.
A spokesperson from JIMCO, the Jameel family’s global investment arm, said: “JIMCO’s participation in Speero’s latest funding round is an example of our commitment to invest in early-stage and breakthrough technologies. We are excited to contribute to this critical stage of Speero’s growth, which will help drive the digitalization of Saudi’s mobility sector.”

Topics: VENTURE CAPITAL private equity Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi startup that spots fake job certificates secures $1.5m funding
Business & Economy
Saudi startup that spots fake job certificates secures $1.5m funding
Dubai plastic waste-to-clothes startup looks to KSA video
Business & Economy
Dubai plastic waste-to-clothes startup looks to KSA

Saudi Arabia and Oman call for oil market solidarity

Saudi Arabia and Oman call for oil market solidarity
Updated 55 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and Oman call for oil market solidarity

Saudi Arabia and Oman call for oil market solidarity
  • The two countries praised the efforts of OPEC+ to bring stability to oil markets
Updated 55 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Oman have called for continued cooperation between OPEC and other producers to help stabilize the market.
OPEC+ last week postponed talks among producers after differences emerged between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over future output strategy.
Saudi Arabia and Oman are both part of the OPEC+ alliance that also includes Russia.
Oman’s leader, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday on his first official trip since coming to power last year.
The two countries praised the efforts of OPEC+ to bring stability to oil markets despite the collapse in demand for crude that followed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“They stressed the need to continue cooperation to support the stability of oil markets,” the pair said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.
They also welcomed the strengthening of cooperation on the implementation of the G20 circular carbon economy approach to address the challenges arising from greenhouse gas emissions.
Oil futures retreated on Monday with Brent crude down by about 1 percent to trade at $74.82 a barrel while the US West Texas Intermediate benchmark was down by a similar measure at $73.81 a barrel.

Related

Oil climbs on US inventories draw; OPEC+ impasse caps gains
Business & Economy
Oil climbs on US inventories draw; OPEC+ impasse caps gains
OPEC+ leaves oil market wondering after postponing meeting indefinitely
Business & Economy
OPEC+ leaves oil market wondering after postponing meeting indefinitely

UAE central bank plans to introduce digital currency

UAE central bank plans to introduce digital currency
Updated 12 July 2021
Arab News

UAE central bank plans to introduce digital currency

UAE central bank plans to introduce digital currency
  • The strategy supports the digital transformation of the UAE’s financial services sector
Updated 12 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE central bank announced a three-year plan that includes introducing digital currency.

It is part of the central bank’s 2023-2026 strategy, state news agency WAM has reported.

The strategy supports the digital transformation of the UAE’s financial services sector, including adopting modern technology such as artificial intelligence and big data.

Topics: UAE Central Bank cryptocurrency UAE

Related

Bitcoin Fund breaks new ground in Middle East with debut on Nasdaq Dubai
Business & Economy
Bitcoin Fund breaks new ground in Middle East with debut on Nasdaq Dubai
Bitcoin, Ether rise after a volatile week as Fed assesses crypto risk for first time
Business & Economy
Bitcoin, Ether rise after a volatile week as Fed assesses crypto risk for first time

Big Oil keeps brakes on spending even with crude rally windfall

Big Oil keeps brakes on spending even with crude rally windfall
Updated 12 July 2021
AP

Big Oil keeps brakes on spending even with crude rally windfall

Big Oil keeps brakes on spending even with crude rally windfall
  • Benchmark crude oil prices more than doubled in the second quarter of 2021 from a year earlier and have risen further in recent weeks to close to $78 a barrel
Updated 12 July 2021
AP

LONDON: Leading international energy companies are resisting the temptation to rush and spend an unexpected windfall from rallying oil and natural gas prices as they focus on longer-term energy transition challenges, executives and analysts said.
Benchmark crude oil prices more than doubled in the second quarter of 2021 from a year earlier and have risen further in recent weeks to close to $78 a barrel, their highest in almost three years as OPEC and other major producers failed to strike an agreement to lift output.
That, along with higher global natural gas prices because of supply issues, will boost the coffers of oil companies after firms like Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell and BP sharply cut costs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic last year.
“The cash flow for majors is looking very strong, they’re certainly firing on the oil and natural gas cylinders,” Redburn analyst Stuart Joyner said, adding that things could improve further once demand for refined products fully recovers.
The companies are expected to provide updates on their spending plans in second quarter earnings reports over coming weeks, but are unlikely to significantly shift tack with investors laser-focused on securing higher returns from the sector after a disappointing decade.
While the heads of top energy companies said last month $100-a-barrel oil was achievable again in coming years, they added prices would be volatile, meaning there is little incentive, at least for now, to commit billions to projects that could take a decade or more to show a return on investment.
Also dampening the bullish mood is huge uncertainty over near-term energy demand due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in parts of the world and longer-term with the shift to lower carbon fuels to fight climate change.
“The international oil companies are still rebuilding their balance sheets,” Brian Gilvary, CEO of INEOS’ oil and gas division INEOS Energy and a former BP chief financial officer told Reuters.
Shell said last week it will increase returns to shareholders earlier than expected thanks to higher revenue, holding its annual capital expenditure at no more than $22 billion.
For companies such as BP and Shell, France’s TotalEnergies and Spain’s Repsol, the coronavirus crisis has already accelerated the roll-out of new strategies aimed at lowering carbon emissions and growing renewables businesses.
So, unlike previous cycles when rising oil prices loosened purse strings, executives will likely stick to their spending discipline and focus on their energy transition strategies.
“Higher oil prices allow us to extract more value from our existing businesses, which in turn will generate more resources for our spending on transformation in line with our energy transition roadmap,” Repsol Chief Executive Josu Jon Imaz told Reuters in a statement.
BP will stick to its plan to reduce oil output by 40 percent, or roughly 1 million barrels per day, by 2030, including through the sale of oil and gas assets, CEO Bernard Looney said at the Reuters Energy Transition conference last month.
“Strong oil prices are very positive for our strategy,” Looney said. “Those assets that we sell, will be selling in a much higher price environment, potentially, and therefore will generate more proceeds.”
A commodity price rally in the late 2000s drove oil prices to record highs above $140 a barrel and sparked a wave of investments including in huge, complex deepwater oilfields, giant gas liquefaction plants and a US shale drilling boom that upended oil supplies.
Capital spending by the majors is likely to edge up from next year as companies pay down debt and fully recover from the pandemic, Redburn’s Joyner said.
“There will be more capex, but not much of the increase will go into upstream (oil and gas production), it’s going to go into renewables.”
US shale producers have also promised investors they will keep a tight rein on spending in 2021.
In contrast, smaller international oil and gas drillers are expected to slowly ramp up spending in response to the higher prices, INEOS Energy’s Gilvary said.
“Smaller exploration and production companies will increase spending but in a more measured way because they tend to be more focused on the short- to medium-term.”

Topics: energy Oil US

Related

Saudi Arabia puts local price cap on gasoline as oil hits multi-year highs
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia puts local price cap on gasoline as oil hits multi-year highs
Oil climbs on US inventories draw; OPEC+ impasse caps gains
Business & Economy
Oil climbs on US inventories draw; OPEC+ impasse caps gains

Latest updates

Sudan lawmakers to review Russian navy base deal: FM
Sudan lawmakers to review Russian navy base deal: FM
Dubai investors lead $7.5m funding for Egyptian online pharmacy
Dubai investors lead $7.5m funding for Egyptian online pharmacy
‘Roundabout of Death’ shows war-torn Aleppo through eyes of a father, teacher
‘Roundabout of Death’ shows war-torn Aleppo through eyes of a father, teacher
Saudi auto sales, repair startup raises $1.8m in early funding
Saudi auto sales, repair startup raises $1.8m in early funding
Cannes red carpet plays host to Arab creativity 
Cannes red carpet plays host to Arab creativity 

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.