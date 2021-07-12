You are here

Saudi Arabia and Oman call for oil market solidarity

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in the Kingdom.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in the Kingdom. (Supplied)
  The two countries praised the efforts of OPEC+ to bring stability to oil markets
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Oman have called for continued cooperation between OPEC and other producers to help stabilize the market.
OPEC+ last week postponed talks among producers after differences emerged between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over future output strategy.
Saudi Arabia and Oman are both part of the OPEC+ alliance that also includes Russia.
Oman’s leader, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday on his first official trip since coming to power last year.
The two countries praised the efforts of OPEC+ to bring stability to oil markets despite the collapse in demand for crude that followed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“They stressed the need to continue cooperation to support the stability of oil markets,” the pair said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.
They also welcomed the strengthening of cooperation on the implementation of the G20 circular carbon economy approach to address the challenges arising from greenhouse gas emissions.
Oil futures retreated on Monday with Brent crude down by about 1 percent to trade at $74.82 a barrel while the US West Texas Intermediate benchmark was down by a similar measure at $73.81 a barrel.

UAE central bank plans to introduce digital currency

UAE central bank plans to introduce digital currency
  The strategy supports the digital transformation of the UAE's financial services sector
DUBAI: The UAE central bank announced a three-year plan that includes introducing digital currency.

It is part of the central bank’s 2023-2026 strategy, state news agency WAM has reported.

The strategy supports the digital transformation of the UAE’s financial services sector, including adopting modern technology such as artificial intelligence and big data.

Saudi Electricity powers up for Hajj

Saudi Electricity powers up for Hajj
  The new spending aims to boost the efficiency of the electricity network
RIYADH: The Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) is spending more than SR480 million ($127.9 million) on new projects around Makkah and the holy sites in preparation for the upcoming Hajj season.
The new spending aims to boost the efficiency of the electricity network and will include the replacement of 7,785 old mechanical meters with smart ones, said CEO, Khaled Bin Hamad Al-Gnoon.
The plan also includes boosting network capacity in Arafat and dispensing with the need to rely on rental generators.
More than 700 engineers, technicians and specialists are working around the clock to implement the operational plan for this year’s Hajj season, the company said.

Big Oil keeps brakes on spending even with crude rally windfall

Big Oil keeps brakes on spending even with crude rally windfall
  Benchmark crude oil prices more than doubled in the second quarter of 2021 from a year earlier and have risen further in recent weeks to close to $78 a barrel
LONDON: Leading international energy companies are resisting the temptation to rush and spend an unexpected windfall from rallying oil and natural gas prices as they focus on longer-term energy transition challenges, executives and analysts said.
Benchmark crude oil prices more than doubled in the second quarter of 2021 from a year earlier and have risen further in recent weeks to close to $78 a barrel, their highest in almost three years as OPEC and other major producers failed to strike an agreement to lift output.
That, along with higher global natural gas prices because of supply issues, will boost the coffers of oil companies after firms like Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell and BP sharply cut costs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic last year.
“The cash flow for majors is looking very strong, they’re certainly firing on the oil and natural gas cylinders,” Redburn analyst Stuart Joyner said, adding that things could improve further once demand for refined products fully recovers.
The companies are expected to provide updates on their spending plans in second quarter earnings reports over coming weeks, but are unlikely to significantly shift tack with investors laser-focused on securing higher returns from the sector after a disappointing decade.
While the heads of top energy companies said last month $100-a-barrel oil was achievable again in coming years, they added prices would be volatile, meaning there is little incentive, at least for now, to commit billions to projects that could take a decade or more to show a return on investment.
Also dampening the bullish mood is huge uncertainty over near-term energy demand due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in parts of the world and longer-term with the shift to lower carbon fuels to fight climate change.
“The international oil companies are still rebuilding their balance sheets,” Brian Gilvary, CEO of INEOS’ oil and gas division INEOS Energy and a former BP chief financial officer told Reuters.
Shell said last week it will increase returns to shareholders earlier than expected thanks to higher revenue, holding its annual capital expenditure at no more than $22 billion.
For companies such as BP and Shell, France’s TotalEnergies and Spain’s Repsol, the coronavirus crisis has already accelerated the roll-out of new strategies aimed at lowering carbon emissions and growing renewables businesses.
So, unlike previous cycles when rising oil prices loosened purse strings, executives will likely stick to their spending discipline and focus on their energy transition strategies.
“Higher oil prices allow us to extract more value from our existing businesses, which in turn will generate more resources for our spending on transformation in line with our energy transition roadmap,” Repsol Chief Executive Josu Jon Imaz told Reuters in a statement.
BP will stick to its plan to reduce oil output by 40 percent, or roughly 1 million barrels per day, by 2030, including through the sale of oil and gas assets, CEO Bernard Looney said at the Reuters Energy Transition conference last month.
“Strong oil prices are very positive for our strategy,” Looney said. “Those assets that we sell, will be selling in a much higher price environment, potentially, and therefore will generate more proceeds.”
A commodity price rally in the late 2000s drove oil prices to record highs above $140 a barrel and sparked a wave of investments including in huge, complex deepwater oilfields, giant gas liquefaction plants and a US shale drilling boom that upended oil supplies.
Capital spending by the majors is likely to edge up from next year as companies pay down debt and fully recover from the pandemic, Redburn’s Joyner said.
“There will be more capex, but not much of the increase will go into upstream (oil and gas production), it’s going to go into renewables.”
US shale producers have also promised investors they will keep a tight rein on spending in 2021.
In contrast, smaller international oil and gas drillers are expected to slowly ramp up spending in response to the higher prices, INEOS Energy’s Gilvary said.
“Smaller exploration and production companies will increase spending but in a more measured way because they tend to be more focused on the short- to medium-term.”

Muscat-listed Sohar International Bank applies to set up branch in KSA

Muscat-listed Sohar International Bank applies to set up branch in KSA
  Potential arrival of Sohar International Bank on Saudi banking scene comes as sector reports bumper earnings
RIYADH: Sohar International Bank, which is listed on Oman’s Muscat Stock Exchange, is applying to the Saudi Central Bank to open a branch in the Kingdom, it said in a bourse announcement.
“Sohar International is very well positioned to make this endeavor a success,” the statement said.
The announcement on Sunday came as Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and King Salman held talks in NEOM during the Omani leader’s official visit to Saudi Arabia.
There are currently 16 foreign banks with operations in Saudi Arabia, according to Argaam, the financial information website. These include Emirates NBD (six branches), Gulf International Bank (three branches), National Bank of Kuwait (three branches) and First Abu Dhabi Bank (three branches).
BNP Paribas of France, Deutsche Bank of Germany, Bank Muscat, National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), and JPMorgan Chase & Co. of the United States, Pakistan National Bank, Ziraat Bank of Turkey, Qatar National Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Credit Suisse Group and Standard Chartered all have one branch each.
The potential addition to the Kingdom’s banking scene comes as it was reported last month that the accumulated income of the top 10 banks in Saudi Arabia increased by 34.1 percent during the first quarter of 2021, compared to the previous quarter
The A&M’s Banking Pulse for Saudi Arabia said lenders in the Kingdom “have rebounded to deliver blockbuster first-quarter profit,” mainly due to improving macroeconomic conditions, the country’s buoyant capital market, and a significant decrease in impairments.

Suez Canal revenues hit a record high

Suez Canal revenues hit a record high
  Net shipping loads passing through the canal gained 3.8 percent during the first half of this year
CAIRO: Egypt’S Suez Canal recorded the highest annual revenue in its history in the year ending June 2021 despite the grounding of the Ever Given container ship in March.
Revenues rose to $5.84 billion, compared to $5.72 billion in the year-earlier period, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a filing.
Some 9763 ships navigated through the key waterway from January to June 2021, compared to 9546 ships during the same period last year, said SCA Chairman, Osama Rabie.
Net shipping loads passing through the canal gained 3.8 percent during the first half of this year — amounting to 610.1 million tons, compared to 587.7 million tons during the same period last year, he said.
“The flexible marketing and pricing policies pursued by the authority succeeded in maintaining the rates of ships crossing the canal and gaining the confidence of customers,” said Rabie.
The Ever Given container ship became wedged in the waterway in March for almost a week, halting all traffic in either direction and causing global supply chain disruption.

