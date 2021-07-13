You are here

  • Home
  • Saudis Haifaa Al-Mansour, Hana Al-Omair nab spots on most influential Arabs in cinema list

Saudis Haifaa Al-Mansour, Hana Al-Omair nab spots on most influential Arabs in cinema list

Saudis Haifaa Al-Mansour, Hana Al-Omair nab spots on most influential Arabs in cinema list
Haifaa Al-Mansour’s latest comedy drama, “The Perfect Candidate,” premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August 2019. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/md6tp

Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

Saudis Haifaa Al-Mansour, Hana Al-Omair nab spots on most influential Arabs in cinema list

Saudis Haifaa Al-Mansour, Hana Al-Omair nab spots on most influential Arabs in cinema list
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi filmmakers Haifaa Al-Mansour and Hana Al-Omair have this week been selected by the Arab Cinema Center  for its list of 101 professionals named as the most influential personalities in the Arab film industry. 

The organization revealed its list on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival for the 7th year in a row. 

Al-Mansour has long led the way for Saudi cinema. Her 1997 short film “Who?” and the 2005 documentary “Women in the Shadows” helped boost the women’s empowerment movement across the region. In 2012, her film “Wadjda” was the first feature to be shot entirely in the Kingdom, going on to achieve worldwide acclaim and a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the BAFTAs. 

Al-Mansour’s latest comedy drama, “The Perfect Candidate,” premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August 2019.




Al-Omair is the writer and director of “Whispers,” the first Saudi Netflix original series. (Supplied)

It made history as the first film supported by the Saudi Film Council, which announced its intention to back Saudi productions and expand the country’s film industry during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Al-Omair is the writer and director of “Whispers,” the first Saudi Netflix original series. 

It is an eight-part psychological thriller about a family torn apart when its patriarch, Hassan, dies in an accident just before the launch of his company’s much anticipated new app — and by the secrets that begin to unfold once he’s gone.

The list of influential professionals also includes Tunisian-Egyptian actress Hend Sabry, Jordanian actor-producer Saba Mubarak, Syrian actress Kinda Alloush, Palestinian director and actress Hiam Abbass, Egyptian actors Ahmed Ezz, Ahmed Malek, Karim Abdel Aziz and many more. 

Topics: Haifaa Al-Mansour Hana Al-Omair Cannes Film Festival

‘Wild Allies’: Majestic falcons take flight in inspiring new documentary 

‘Wild Allies’: Majestic falcons take flight in inspiring new documentary 
Updated 13 July 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

‘Wild Allies’: Majestic falcons take flight in inspiring new documentary 

‘Wild Allies’: Majestic falcons take flight in inspiring new documentary 
Updated 13 July 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: “Wild Allies,” directed by wildlife filmmaker Robert Wedderburn, takes viewers behind the scenes as it explores the history-steeped sport of falconry and its workings in Saudi Arabia.

The documentary, which premiered on National Geographic, focuses on the 2020 King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival, which featured more than 1,000 falconers from countries including Germany, Russia, Syria, Bahrain, UAE, Kuwait and the Kingdom.

Organized by the Saudi Falcons Club, the annual festival features multiple competitions, including Al-Mallouah race, Mazayin beauty competition and Future Falconers. A Hadad program also returns falcons to their natural habitat and protects wild populations.

Each section of the festival is explored in the documentary, giving outsiders an understanding of why this celebration of the falcon is so important in local culture.

“Wild Allies” also shows how even children are encouraged to keep falcons as pets and train them to race. (Supplied)

Footage of the festival is as thrilling as it is graceful, with the large birds shown in slow-motion footage.

Striking images are backed up by a wealth of information on a pastime that is little understood in the West despite its 5,500-year history and a place on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 17 countries across three continents.

In the documentary, we learn that in ancient times men used these winged creatures to hunt for food. Over the centuries, racing rather than hunting became the mainstay, and Hussam Al-Huzaimi, CEO of the Saudi Falcons Club, explains that the shift from falcon hunting to racing is helping the environment.

“Wild Allies” also shows how even children are encouraged to keep falcons as pets and train them to race.

Falconer Daifallah Al-Enezi reveals that his nine-year-old daughter Shaihana has been given two birds that she is now nurturing. In fact, she was the youngest participant in the 2020 festival and began falconry when she was just five.

The documentary focuses on the 2020 King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival. (Supplied)

This exploration of the bond between human and animal is one of the most interesting aspects of the documentary, allowing viewers to understand just what it takes to successfully raise a bird of prey.  

Al-Huzaimi tells us that falconry is regulated by the Saudi Ministry of Environment, and reports of cruelty while training the birds or at other times are treated seriously, with offenders facing fines and even license cancelation.

Commenting on the documentary, he said: “This fascinating work will appeal not only to those interested in falconry, but also anyone with a love for wildlife or competitive sports. It’s a chance to follow the experiences and stories of several beautiful high-pedigree competition falcons, along with their proud owners and trainers, as they compete for the stage of their lives.”

Shot by James Oliver Reynolds, the film has unbelievable visuals — the sight of a falcon soaring high in the sky is both majestic and magical.

Topics: Wild Allies Saudi Arabia

Models Bella Hadid, Nora Attal show support for England players after racist abuse

Models Bella Hadid, Nora Attal show support for England players after racist abuse
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

Models Bella Hadid, Nora Attal show support for England players after racist abuse

Models Bella Hadid, Nora Attal show support for England players after racist abuse
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

 DUBAI: After a number of Black English football players faced a torrent of racist abuse online following the team's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, part-Arab models have taken to social media to show their support for the young players. 

On Tuesday, part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid re-shared a post that 23-year-old player Marcus Rashford published apologizing to his fans and teammates for having a “difficult season.” 

“I felt as if I’d let everyone down. A penalty was all I’d been asked to contribute for the team,” he wrote on Instagram, referring to his missed penalty shot during the game. 

“All I can say is sorry. I wish it had gone differently,” he added. 

Moroccan-British model Nora Attal took to her Instagram Stories to share a post by TV personality Vas J. Morgan that called for an end to racism.  

Morgan shared pictures of players Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho and said: “WE MUST END RACISM. WE ARE SO PROUD OF ALL OF YOU. To these three KINGS, WE SUPPORT you.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vas J Morgan (@vasjmorgan)

“The racial abuse they’ve endured throughout their entire careers has magnified tremendously since last night. The comments, as seen on my next few slides are disgraceful and extremely damaging. We have to protect our players!! We have to do more,” his message added.

Morgan’s post showed some of the racist comments the players have been getting on their social media accounts. 

Topics: Bella Hadid England Nora Attal Marcus Rashford

French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri hits Cannes red carpet at ‘The French Dispatch’ premiere

Lyna Khoudri (center) stands between co-stars Bill Murray and Adrien Brody at the premiere on Monday. (Getty Images)
Lyna Khoudri (center) stands between co-stars Bill Murray and Adrien Brody at the premiere on Monday. (Getty Images)
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri hits Cannes red carpet at ‘The French Dispatch’ premiere

Lyna Khoudri (center) stands between co-stars Bill Murray and Adrien Brody at the premiere on Monday. (Getty Images)
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A year after it was first to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” finally rolled into the French Riviera festival on Monday. 

French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri, who starred in the film, joined the cast on the red carpet ahead of the premiere. The 28-year-old showed off a demure look by Chanel, complete with a semi-sheer cream colored lace shirt tucked into a black skirt with tulle overlay. Khoudri amped up the look with a quirky belt.

The actress arrived with the large cast in a bus, with Anderson at the front and a grinning Bill Murray sitting shotgun. The film, Anderson’s elaborate and fanciful ode to The New Yorker news outlet, is perhaps the starriest ensemble playing at the festival this year. At the premiere with Murray and Khoudri were Tilda Swinton, Benicio Del Toro, Owen Wilson and — on his first Cannes red carpet — Timothée Chalamet.

Clad in a silvery shiny suit, Chalamet — well known for his French fluency — dashed to spectators to take selfies and sign autographs.

Khoudri plays a student activist named Juliette, who is Chalamet’s love interest in the film.

The premiere was a long time in coming. “The French Dispatch” was selected for last year’s Cannes, which ultimately was canceled due to the pandemic. The Searchlight Pictures release opted to wait; it will be released in theaters in October.

Still, COVID-19 impacted the film’s debut. One star, the French actress Léa Seydoux, last week tested positive while working on another film. She is fully vaccinated and asymptomatic but she was quarantining in Paris and unable to attend. The movie is also making a somewhat smaller splash in Cannes; it’s the only film in competition for the Palme d’Or that won’t hold a press conference here.

“The French Dispatch” is an affectionate portrait of a weekly literary magazine situated in the fictional French city of Ennui-sur-Blasé. It’s an anthology film, structured like an issue of The New Yorker, with three separate features, a travel story and an obituary. Critics were mixed on the film, praising the movie’s full-hearted tribute to 20th century magazine writing and Anderson’s intricate image-making — which in “The French Dispatch” may be on a new level even for him.

The Telegraph called it his best film ever and “relentlessly wonderful”, though IndieWire’s Eric Kohn warned it “may divide people as it is, in blunt terms, very Wes Anderson.”

“They do his films because it’s fun,” British critic Dorian Lynskey told AFP of why the star-studded cast flocked to work with Anderson. “He’s not a difficult guy and yet has that total aesthetic that you normally associate with difficult directors.”

Topics: Lyna Khoudri The French Dispatch

‘Roundabout of Death’ shows war-torn Aleppo through eyes of a father, teacher

‘Roundabout of Death’ shows war-torn Aleppo through eyes of a father, teacher
Updated 12 July 2021
MANAL SHAKIR

‘Roundabout of Death’ shows war-torn Aleppo through eyes of a father, teacher

‘Roundabout of Death’ shows war-torn Aleppo through eyes of a father, teacher
Updated 12 July 2021
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: Award-winning author Faysal Khartash’s “Roundabout of Death” is set in Aleppo at the height of the Syrian civil war.

The story follows Jumaa Abd Al-Jaleel, a schoolteacher, husband, father, and resident of the war-torn city.

As the conflict begins in 2012 and gathers support through 2016, bloody battles, ceaseless bombardment, and indiscriminate violence that creates several thousand displaced people and refugees, transform the country and its landscape.

But Al-Jaleel and his family stay, and with electricity that comes and goes as often as people live and die, he navigates life in a place where survival comes at a cost.

Living through war in a city divided into east and west, high school teacher Al-Jaleel frequents a cafe in Saadallah al-Jabiri Square to meet friends and watch the daily chaos unfold.

Drowning in fear as fighter jets fly overhead, drones buzz, and residents move between streets of blackened and burned houses, Al-Jaleel changes physically and mentally. Two bumps start to grow on his forehead, and he finds it increasingly difficult to visit his mother who lives on the other side of the city.

Khartash emphasizes the transformation as Al-Jaleel moves between first-person and third-person narrative, at times disassociating himself from his actions.

According to translator Max Weiss, Al-Jaleel experiences war phrenology which is “the somatic experience of wartime pathology that results in an impaired ability to comprehend the present as well as a persistent dread of an unpredictable future.”

By 2016, the war had devastated Aleppo, where only 200,000 civilians remained compared to the 2 million in 2012.

Khartash’s characters convey the stories of the vibrant history of the city amid the contemporary conflict that causes families to flee and separate, and what the men, women, and children must do to survive, even Al-Jaleel’s own, living life through uncertain circumstances.

There are details down to the brick of a building in Khartash’s Aleppo as it is torn apart and its people displaced. And not only Aleppo, as the novel moves through Damascus, Homs, and Raqqa, cities Al-Jaleel had happy memories of.

Through the trauma and violence, the residents of the country come together to force their own survival, feeding one another, providing shelter in abandoned buildings and in each other’s homes, and refusing to allow the government to end their stories. 

Topics: Roundabout of Death Faysal Khartash

Cannes red carpet plays host to Arab creativity 

Cannes red carpet plays host to Arab creativity 
Updated 12 July 2021
Arab News

Cannes red carpet plays host to Arab creativity 

Cannes red carpet plays host to Arab creativity 
Updated 12 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Brazilian influencer Camila Coelho and British swimwear designer Kimberley Garner attended the premiere of Italian-French drama “Tre Piani (Three Floors)” at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on Sunday wearing glittering gowns by regional designers, while Lebanese model Nour Arida stunned at the same screening in a show-stopping necklace by French luxury jewelry house Boucheron. 

Arida, who is an ambassador for the label, showed off the detailed Cape de Lumière from Boucheron’s 26 Vendôme collection. The cape-like necklace features delicate gold webbing with citrine and diamonds and required 925 hours of handwork to create. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rami Kadi (@ramikadi)

According to the brand, the pattern is a modern, stylized version of a peacock feather, a symbol which is dear to the maison and oft repeated in its classic designs. 

Arida complemented the necklace with a sleek black column gown by Jean Paul Gaultier and Jimmy Choo heels. 

The influencer and model later stepped out at the Kering Women in Motion Awards dinner in another head-turning necklace by Boucheron, complete with glittering diamonds and an art deco-style design. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rami Kadi (@ramikadi)

Not to be outshone on the red carpet, Brazilian It-Girl Coelho turned to Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran for her turn down Sunday’s red carpet. 

The influencer, who boasts nine million followers on Instagram, looked graceful in an all-white gown by Jebran with a beaded train that mimicked a swan’s plumes. 

The glistening gown featured thin straps at the shoulders, a fully beaded bodice and a figure-hugging cut that cascaded into a mermaid skirt. 

Coelho also turned heads in a rather more futuristic creation by Jebran at an earlier party hosted by Chopard. The aquamarine look featured asymmetrical rouching at the waist, a hip-high slight and an attached hood, which she wore over pulled back locks. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rami Kadi (@ramikadi)

Finally, Lebanese designer Rami Kadi showed off his creativity with the help of Saudi influencer Hala Abdallah and British swimwear designer Garner, who both donned looks from his Spring/Summer 2021 collection.

For her part, Abdallah opted for a gown that was covered in iridescent sequins, with the design of a rose running the length of the inner column sheath. A black lace overskirt amped up the look and added extra drama that was ideal for the Cannes red carpet. 

Garner showed off a sand-colored airbrushed jacquard gown featuring blush pink and sky blue embellishments of quirky Disney fairies with a voluminous draped neckline.

Topics: Camila Coelho Rami Kadi Hala Abdallah Kimberley Garner

Latest updates

Relatives of Lebanon blast victims scuffle with police
Relatives of Lebanon blast victims scuffle with police
Saudi Arabia confirms 14 COVID-19 deaths, 1,295 new cases
Saudi Arabia confirms 14 COVID-19 deaths, 1,295 new cases
Hundreds of health volunteer ‘heroes’ prepare to care for Hajj pilgrims
Hundreds of health volunteer ‘heroes’ prepare to care for Hajj pilgrims
Saudi Arabia ‘deeply saddened’ after nearly 100 killed in Iraq COVID-19 hospital fire
Saudi Arabia ‘deeply saddened’ after nearly 100 killed in Iraq COVID-19 hospital fire
EU ‘not satisfied’ with Ethiopian unilateral decisions on Nile dam: Egyptian minister
EU ‘not satisfied’ with Ethiopian unilateral decisions on Nile dam: Egyptian minister

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.