TikTok Sounds used to spread COVID vaccine misinformation: think tank

TikTok last week announced changes to its content-moderation systems for certain content. (File/AFP)
TikTok last week announced changes to its content-moderation systems for certain content. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

  TikTok sound feature is being used to promote misleading and harmful content about COVID-19 vaccines
  TikTok had limited the distribution of videos using this specific Sound, rather than remove it completely, as it was only deemed to be potentially misleading
A TikTok feature that allows users to add another person’s audio to their videos is being used to promote misleading and harmful content about COVID-19 vaccines, a think tank said in a new report.
The London-based Institute for Strategic Dialogue analyzed 124 videos that used speech from four original TikTok videos, including two that were removed by the company for breaking its COVID misinformation rules, to push misinformation and stoke fears about vaccine side-effects. The 124 videos had more than 20 million views.
“There’s a part of the content which is still able to travel,” said Ciaran O’Connor, an analyst at the counter-extremism think tank. He likened the spread of misinformation though TikTok’s “Sounds” feature to WhatsApp audio messages that proliferated during the pandemic.
Viral trends where users create their own videos by riffing off the same music or speech clip are a central part of TikTok. The popular social video platform, which saw explosive growth during the pandemic, said it reviews the audio of rule-breaking videos and may prevent these being used as Sounds by other users. It said these cases were caused by human content moderation errors. It also said Sounds can be reported on the app.
Audio from one video of a user implying the COVID vaccine’s fast development made it unsafe and making misleading comparisons to other illnesses has been used in more than 4,500 videos, ISD found.
TikTok said it had previously limited the distribution of videos using this Sound, rather than remove it completely, as it was only deemed to be potentially misleading. Even so, the top 25 videos on the TikTok page for this Sound have been viewed a total of 16.7 million times.
ISD found many of the videos used the Sound to signal support for the statement. TikTok said it took down some of the videos using the Sound and made the Sound more difficult to find in searches after reviewing the report’s findings. It removed the three other Sounds identified in the report.
“We strive to promote an authentic TikTok experience by limiting the spread of misleading content, including audio, and promoting authoritative information about COVID-19 and vaccines across our app,” a TikTok spokesperson said.
ISD found the app had added labels directing to authoritative COVID information on only two of the 124 videos. The company said this was because labels were only added on videos with specific hashtags.
TikTok last week announced changes to its content-moderation systems for certain content, moving to fully automated reviewing systems for categories like nudity and violent or graphic material.

Saudi Research and Media Group acquires 51% stake in podcast platform Thmanyah

Jomana Al-Rashid, Chief Executive Officer of SRMG (R) and Abdulrahman Ibrahim Alrowaita, Chairman of SRMG (L). (Supplied)
Jomana Al-Rashid, Chief Executive Officer of SRMG (R) and Abdulrahman Ibrahim Alrowaita, Chairman of SRMG (L). (Supplied)
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Research and Media Group acquires 51% stake in podcast platform Thmanyah

Jomana Al-Rashid, Chief Executive Officer of SRMG (R) and Abdulrahman Ibrahim Alrowaita, Chairman of SRMG (L). (Supplied)
  • Thmanyah’s popular podcasts, documentaries will further enhance SRMG’s rapidly growing content creation, distribution capabilities
  • Thmanyah’s highly rated podcasts, including ‘Fnjan,’ ‘Swalif Business,’ ‘Socrates,’ ‘Things That Changed Us’ have monthly following of over 2.2 million
Updated 14 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG), which owns more than 30 major media outlets including Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq News, and Arab News has announced the acquisition of a 51 percent controlling stake in Arabic podcast platform Thmanyah.

Thmanyah is one of the leading podcast platforms and documentary producers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and its acquisition by SRMG is part of the group’s new digital-first, multi-platform approach and commitment to delivering original, unique, and exclusive content to consumers through new digital and social platforms.

SRMG will leverage its global network and reach to support Thmanyah’s growth ambitions into new genres and geographies while benefiting from the podcast platform’s creative and production capabilities to enhance brand equity across its titles.

Founded in Saudi Arabia in 2016, Thmanyah has produced many highly rated podcasts including “Fnjan,” an Arabic talk show with a monthly average of more than 1.6 million listeners, as well as “Swalif Business,” “Socrates,” and “Things That Changed Us.”

Through its podcast “Socrates,” Thmanyah has documented three years of progress on Saudi Vision 2030 objectives, featuring more than 50 leaders from the Kingdom’s public sphere.

Its podcasts and documentaries have received widespread recognition with seven awards in the MENA region, including two consecutive accolades from the Saudi Ministry of Media.

Thmanyah is also a leading documentary producer in Saudi Arabia, with more than 90 documentaries and short films and in excess of 15 million viewers. The documentaries cover a broad range of topics including popular videos on Malcolm X, Edward Said, and the kidnapping of a Saudi in Iran.

Jomana Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG, said: “By acquiring one of the leading Arabic podcast platforms and documentary producers, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing our audiences with original, exclusive, and premium content through new digital platforms.

“The global podcast market is expected to grow in value to around $3.9 billion in the next two years, enabling forward-thinking and creative platforms to capture new audiences and capitalize on monetization opportunities, such as advertising revenues.

“With its award-winning podcasts and documentaries, Thmanyah presents an exciting opportunity for us to explore new ideas and openings in this space. We look forward to welcoming the Thmanyah team on board and working with them to help grow the business into new genres and geographies,” she added.

Abdulrahman Abumalih, CEO of Thmanyah, said: “We are delighted to be joining SRMG, a leading source of news, information, and lifestyle content for people in the MENA region and around the world.

“In the five years since Thmanyah was founded, we have grown steadily with a clear focus on delivering quality content to the region’s expanding digital audiences through our podcasts and documentaries. We will continue growing and will use this investment to create more content and tap into new audiences.

“I look forward to working with SRMG to produce an even stronger platform that combines our strengths and SRMG’s wide reach to benefit our listeners, viewers, and advertisers.”

SRMG’s new strategy focuses on expanding its current portfolio, digital offerings, and global reach, unlocking international commercial opportunities in fast-growing regional markets around the world.

US charges four with plot to kidnap New York journalist critical of Iran

US charges four with plot to kidnap New York journalist critical of Iran
Updated 28 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

US charges four with plot to kidnap New York journalist critical of Iran

US charges four with plot to kidnap New York journalist critical of Iran
  • While the indictment did not name the target of the plot, Reuters has confirmed she is Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad
Updated 28 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US prosecutors have charged four Iranians, alleged to be intelligence operatives for Tehran, with plotting to kidnap a New York journalist who was critical of Iran, according to a Justice Department indictment unsealed on Tuesday.
While the indictment did not name the target of the plot, Reuters has confirmed she is Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad, who has contributed to the Voice of America Persian language service and reports on human rights issues in Iran.
Asked by Reuters to confirm that Alinejad was the target of the plot, the Department of Justice declined to comment.
According to the indictment, the four Iranians hired private investigators under false pretenses to surveil the unnamed journalist in Brooklyn, videotaping the victim’s family and home as part of a plot to take the person out of the country.
The four defendants planned "to forcibly take their intended victim to Iran, where the victim’s fate would have been uncertain at best," said US Attorney Audrey Strauss for the Southern District of New York.
Reached by phone on Tuesday after the indictment was released, Alinejad said she was in a state of shock.
She said she had been working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation since the agency approached her eight months ago with photographs taken by the plotters.
"They showed me the Islamic Republic had gotten very close," she said.
Alinejad said she had drawn the ire of Iran by publicizing women in Iran protesting laws requiring headcoverings, as well as accounts of Iranians killed in 2019’s demonstrations.
Prosecutors said in a press release that the journalist was targeted by Iran "for mobilizing public opinion in Iran and around the world to bring about changes to the regime’s laws and practices.”
Alinejad said the FBI agents moved her and her husband to a series of safe houses as they investigated the case.
She said she was still reeling from reading the indictment.
“I can’t believe I’m not even safe in America,” she said.

Social media users praise first ever female-led Hajj security briefing

The female-led briefing was met with positive reactions on social media. (Screenshot)
The female-led briefing was met with positive reactions on social media. (Screenshot)
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

Social media users praise first ever female-led Hajj security briefing

The female-led briefing was met with positive reactions on social media. (Screenshot)
  • Saudi soldier Abeer Al-Rashed conducts the first ever female-led security briefing for Hajj
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi soldier Abeer Al-Rashed conducted on Tuesday the first ever female-led security briefing for Hajj in which she presented security and traffic plans for the pilgrimage.

The female-led briefing was met with positive reactions on social media in Saudi Arabia and the region.

Twitter user Mohamad Matoua praised the soldier saying “God willing, may God bless you… what a confidence and a wonderful voice that distinguish the daughter of our nation, the soldierAbeer Al-Rashed, may God protect her from all evil” in a tweet.

 Meanwhile, Saeed Almordi, said that women constitute half of society, “and we are proud of her and of the women in our nation in all fields.”

Another twitter user, Um Loulou, said: “God praise, may Allah her and give her health and wellness, we are proud of her”

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia revealed on Monday the launch of a smart card for pilgrims this year.

 

 

The card will facilitate access to pilgrims’ medical history and will be used to purchase necessities and goods during the Hajj season.

It will be the first time the technology is used to aid the pilgrimage journey.

According to the Hajj security commander, no one will be allowed to enter holy sites without a valid security permit in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

TikTok launches #FamilyFirst campaign to safeguard youth on platform

Short-form mobile video app TikTok has partnered with the Emirates Safer Internet Society (eSafe) to educate parents in the region about online safety and safeguard youth. (Supplied)
Short-form mobile video app TikTok has partnered with the Emirates Safer Internet Society (eSafe) to educate parents in the region about online safety and safeguard youth. (Supplied)
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

TikTok launches #FamilyFirst campaign to safeguard youth on platform

Short-form mobile video app TikTok has partnered with the Emirates Safer Internet Society (eSafe) to educate parents in the region about online safety and safeguard youth. (Supplied)
  • Social networking firm partners with eSafe to raise awareness about online safety
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Short-form mobile video app TikTok has partnered with the Emirates Safer Internet Society (eSafe) to educate parents in the region about online safety and safeguard youth on the platform.

A non-profit organization, eSafe aims to create a positive online experience through advocacy, awareness, and engagement with the right stakeholders, and empower children and youth to use the Internet responsibly to protect them from online risks.

Adviser for eSafe, Dr. Najla Al-Naqbi, said: “Recently, the use of the Internet by youth has increased, and with the advancement of technology it has become necessary to have continuous awareness for community members, especially adolescents.

“Awareness and guidance are two necessary elements for this young generation to arm themselves with in order to overcome many of the dangers that threaten its entity and safety when using cyberspace.”

Under the partnership, TikTok will work closely with eSafe to educate the wider community on its family safety resources, tools, and features.

The app’s guidelines do not allow children under the age of 13 to use the app, and also include tools and policies designed to promote a safe and age-appropriate experience for teenagers aged between 13 and 17.

Farah Tukan, head of government relations and public policy at TikTok MENA, said: “Since TikTok launched, the No. 1 priority for the platform has been to ensure the safety and privacy of its users.

“Especially when it comes to our younger users, we believe it is crucial to empower parents to guide their children through their digital journey.”

TikTok currently has various privacy, safety, and digital wellbeing features in place including Family Pairing mode, which allows parents and teens to customize their safety settings based on individual needs.

Using Family Pairing, parents can set various controls such as what their teen can search for, screen time, who can comment on posts, and turn off direct messaging.

TikTok also has a dedicated guardian’s guide page within its safety center, which contains more information and resources aimed at helping parents review and change app settings.

“We believe the responsibility of creating a safe digital environment requires combined efforts, and as such, TikTok’s role doesn’t stop at providing safety features but also extends to educating families about staying safe online,” Tukan added.

Some Twitter staff return to offices in New York, San Francisco

Twitter will decide when to reopen other offices based on COVID-19 infection and vaccination rates in each location. (File/AFP)
Twitter will decide when to reopen other offices based on COVID-19 infection and vaccination rates in each location. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 July 2021
Reuters

Some Twitter staff return to offices in New York, San Francisco

Twitter will decide when to reopen other offices based on COVID-19 infection and vaccination rates in each location. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 July 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: After more than 16 months of working from home, some Twitter Inc employees in San Francisco and New York returned to the office on Monday as the company reopened its corporate campes at 50% capacity in the two cities.

With COVID-19 vaccination rates on the rise, major US tech companies are diverging on how and when to reopen their offices. Alphabet Inc's Google announced employees can voluntarily return to the office starting in late July, while Apple expects employees to work from the office three days per week starting in early September.

Twitter employees shared pictures of their breakfasts and unmasked selfies in the elevator. One employee, referencing the food and music at the social media firm's San Francisco office, wrote on Twitter, “I am more stoked than I expected to be.”

While some employees expressed excitement, most want minimal time in the office. An internal company survey found that 45% of employees in San Francisco and 63% in New York intend to return to the office, even if just one day per week. The remaining intend to keep working remotely.

Twitter, which announced in May 2020 that employees could work from anywhere, is requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for office reentry. The company is still allowing employees whose jobs can be done remotely to work from home indefinitely. Twitter CFO Ned Segal said in a tweet that the company hopes to support employees “whether on their sofa or in an office.”

Twitter will continue to adjust employees' salaries based on cost of living in their location - a consideration for those who choose to work remotely. Facebook and Google have also reaffirmed their commitment to location-based pay policies.

Twitter will decide when to reopen other offices based on COVID-19 infection and vaccination rates in each location, according to the company.

