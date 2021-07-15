You are here

Middleton sends Bucks past Suns to tie NBA Finals at 2-2

Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks draws the foul against Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns during Game Four of the NBA Finals on July 14, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.(Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images/AFP)
Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks draws the foul against Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns during Game Four of the NBA Finals on July 14, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.(Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

  • Former Bucks players Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson watched as the Bucks defeated the Suns
  • Abdul-Jabbar, then named Lew Alcindor, led the Bucks win their only NBA title in 1971
MILWAUKEE, US: Khris Middleton’s big finish means these NBA Finals are just getting started.
Middleton scored 40 points, including 10 straight for the Milwaukee Bucks down the stretch to send them past the Phoenix Suns, 109-103 on Wednesday night to tie the series 2-2.
Middleton’s hot hand and a big block from Giannis Antetokounmpo gave the Bucks their second straight victory in the first close game of the series.
Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. His streak of 40-point games ended at two but the only number that matters for the Bucks is on the series scoreboard.
Devin Booker scored 42 points for the Suns, but his foul trouble cost them a chance to build a big lead in the second half. Chris Paul struggled through a 5-for-13 night, finishing with 10 points and five turnovers.
Game 5 is Saturday night in Phoenix.
Middleton is an All-Star with unwavering confidence in his shot, always believing that matter how poorly he starts that he can turn things around.
He may have turned around the course of these NBA Finals.
Phoenix led by two with 2 1/2 minutes left before Middleton made the next two baskets to give Milwaukee a 101-99 edge with 1:28 to play. It appeared the Suns would tie it with a lob pass to center Deandre Ayton but Antetokounmpo swooped in to block it, flexing his muscles to the crowd behind the basket as the Bucks broke the other way on the fast break.
Middleton missed a couple of jumpers but Paul lost the ball after the second one when he slipped and fell down while dribbling. That sent Middleton off for a layup and he followed with four free throws to make it 107-101.
Brook Lopez had 14 points for the Bucks and Jrue Holiday added 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He shot only 4 for 20, but his defense helped knock Paul off his game.
Before Middleton’s run, it appeared it was going to be Booker’s night. He bounced back in a big way from a 3-for-14 night in Game 3 with his third 40-point game of this postseason.
But he had to spend portions of the third and fourth quarters on the bench after picking up fouls and his teammates couldn’t handle things without him.
With the leaders of their only title team in the arena, the Bucks improved to 9-1 at home in the playoffs. They are trying to overcome a 2-0 deficit for the second time in this postseason.
The Suns never got more than two wins in their two previous trips to the NBA Finals but it seemed they were finally headed there Wednesday. Booker had a big finish to the third quarter to send them to the fourth leading 82-76, but he picked up his fifth foul barely a minute into the period and sat for about five minutes.
The Bucks trimmed only three points off the lead before he returned midway through the fourth, but Middleton made sure they surged ahead when it mattered.
Antetokounmpo had dominated the previous game with his offense, but the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year made his biggest mark on this game on the other end of the floor.
Perhaps sensing the pressure, both teams fumbled the ball around in the early going, diving on the floor in desperate attempts to save it. The Bucks turned what looked like lost possessions into baskets that way in the first quarter, giving them a boost while their outside shooting was off.
The Bucks, who had a big second quarter in Game 3, had another nice stretch midway through this one with an 8-0 run. That gave them a four-point lead and the margin stayed right around there, with the teams trading the lead, until Middleton’s 3-pointer made it 52-all at the break.

TIP-INS
Suns: Booker has 542 points, most ever for a player in his first postseason. Rick Barry scored 521 in 1967. ... Jae Crowder scored 15 points.
Bucks: Milwaukee shot just 7 for 29 (24 percent) from 3-point range. ... Pat Connaughton had 11 points and nine rebounds.

BEST OF THE BUCKS
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson sat next to each other and were given a loud ovation when shown during the first half. Bob Dandridge and Jon McGlocklin were the other members of the Bucks’ only NBA championship team who were at the game.

 


 

Topics: NBA Finals 2021 Khris Middleton Phoenix Suns Milwaukee Bucks

PSG signs Italy’s star goalkeeper Donnarumma on 5-year deal

PSG signs Italy’s star goalkeeper Donnarumma on 5-year deal
  • Donnarumma starred at Euro 2020 and made decisive saves in penalties as Italy beat England in the final
  • PSG said that Donnarumma has signed a deal until the end of June 2026
PARIS: Italy’s European Championship-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old Donnarumma starred at Euro 2020 and made decisive saves in the penalty shootout as Italy beat England in the final.
PSG said that Donnarumma has signed a deal until the end of June 2026.
“I feel ready to take on this new challenge and continue to grow here,” Donnarumma said. “With Paris, I want to win as much as possible and to bring joy to the supporters.”
He was a free agent after leaving AC Milan, where he broke into the side as a 16-year-old and made 251 appearances.
Five years ago, Donnarumma became the youngest goalie to play for Italy at 17 years and 189 days when he featured against France.
PSG lost the French title to Lille last season and has strengthened its squad in a bid to persuade star striker Kylian Mbappe to agree a new contract.
PSG has signed veteran defender Sergio Ramos on a free transfer after he played 16 years for Spanish giant Real Madrid and bought right back Achraf Hakimi from Italian champion Inter Milan for a reported fee of 60 million euros ($71 million).

Topics: Gianluigi Donnarumma Italy AC Milan PSG

A healthy response to Saudi Sports for All Federation’s ‘Start Now’ fitness campaign

Saudi Sports For All Federations's Start Now campaign aimed to promote sporting activity and healthy lifestyle across the Kingdom. (Supplied/SFA)
Saudi Sports For All Federations's Start Now campaign aimed to promote sporting activity and healthy lifestyle across the Kingdom. (Supplied/SFA)
  • Downloads of federation’s app increased twentyfold during the initiative, which notched up more than 23 million views and 228,000 engagements on social media
  • ‘Together with our communities, we are building a healthier, happier and more active Saudi Arabia,’ says SFA officiaL
RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation’s (SFA) nationwide Start Now fitness campaign has ended after three months of efforts to encourage physical activity and promote a healthier lifestyle across the Kingdom.

The initiative also encouraged inclusivity in sports by urging people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to go a step further in their fitness journey and ditch sedentary habits.

During the course of the campaign it attracted more than 23 million views and 228,000 engagements on social media. Meanwhile downloads of the SFA app increased twentyfold, driven in part by the initiative.

“Start Now is an incredible milestone for the Saudi Sports for All Federation, in terms of its success in reaching a diversity of communities in Saudi Arabia, and also accelerating the SFA’s digital transformation,” said Osamah Alnuaiser, the SFA’s marketing and communications director. “Our goal is to get people to start and continue their journey to fitness and healthier lifestyles, whether you’re 6 years old or 90.

“Start Now was unique and powerful because it asked people to improve their fitness irrespective of staring level. We are delighted with the response of the community, and also with the uptake of the SFA app and its associated SFA Rewards program. Together with our communities, we are building a healthier, happier and more active Saudi Arabia.”

Among other things the SFA app, which is available for iOS and Android devices, helps users find nearby sporting events, track personal goals, respond to SFA activity challenges, and create and manage community sports groups. It also connects to Apple Watch, Google Fit, Fitbit and Samsung Health fitness trackers, unlocking a range of in-app features.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic the SFA has launched several campaigns designed to encourage a healthier lifestyle for people who have been unable to exercise or take part in sports outdoors. The federation was recently featured on MBC1’s Seen TV program, a nightly show hosted by Ahmad Al-Shugairi, which highlighted its use of technology in the past year to improve public health, in particular by promoting opportunities to participate in hockey and cricket, and how the SFA app is helping people stay active.

The work of the SFA was also honored at the 2021 Sport Industry Awards for its successful partnership with the Saudi Esports Federation. The organizations were rewarded for their efforts to connect video gaming with online fitness programs through their collaborative Move to Game initiative.

In addition, the SFA received four prizes — three silvers and a bronze — at the Transform Awards MEA in recognition of its outreach activities, creativity and brand transformation.

Start Now is the latest SFA campaign in support of the Ministry of Sport and the Quality of Life program mandated by the Saudi Vision 2030 national development plan, which set a target of increasing to 40 percent the proportion of residents who take part in regular physical activity.

Topics: Saudi Arabia social media Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA)

Al-Hilal to add new women’s sporting academy to growing Saudi branch network

Al-Hilal was established as a sporting institution in 1957, and its football team has gone on to become Saudi Arabia’s most successful side with 62 titles. (AFP/File Photo)
Al-Hilal was established as a sporting institution in 1957, and its football team has gone on to become Saudi Arabia's most successful side with 62 titles. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Club will also introduce fencing to list of sports, bring back handball age group teams
RIYADH: Al-Hilal has announced the creation of a new women’s sporting academy as well as introducing fencing and bringing back handball age group teams to the club, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah reported.

The move was confirmed on Tuesday by club president, Fahad bin Nafil.

In a statement on its Twitter account, the club said it was also looking to expand the number of Al-Hilal academies in several regions of the Kingdom.

And the club’s board of directors named Suleiman Al-Hatlan as vice president, and Sultan Al-Sheikh as chairman of Al-Hilal Investment Club Co.

Al-Hilal was established as a sporting institution in 1957, and its football team has gone on to become Saudi Arabia’s most successful side with 62 titles, including 17 league championships and three AFC Champions League wins.

Topics: football soccer Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League (SPL) Women's Sport

Jason Kokrak joins icon Gary Player as ambassador for Golf Saudi

Jason Kokrak joins icon Gary Player as ambassador for Golf Saudi
  • Two-time PGA Tour winner is the world’s No. 24 player and will tee off at the 149th Open at Royal St. George’s Golf Club this week
  • The American will share his own insights on how golf can reach new audiences and ensure its future development in the Kingdom
Two-time PGA Tour winner Jason Kokrak has become the second international ambassador to join Golf Saudi in 2021, following one of the sport’s biggest icons, Gary Player, in April.

The world’s No. 24 player, Kokrak, an American, will support Golf Saudi in its mission to bring the game to new audiences within the Kingdom and globally.

The announcement was made a day before he is scheduled to tee off at the 149th Open at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England. This week’s tournament is one of four annual majors on the professional golf calendar.

As part of his new role with Golf Saudi, Kokrak will share his own insights on how golf can reach new audiences and ensure its future development. Kokrak has been positive in his support of Golf Saudi’s plans and at the start of 2021, he played in his first Saudi International, powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers. He made the cut, scored a respectable three under, and finished tied for 41st place.

“It was fantastic to come over as a guest of Golf Saudi earlier this year and compete in my first-ever Saudi International,” said Kokrak, who has won his first two PGA Tour titles in the past nine months. 

“During my visit, I was lucky enough to see the work that is being done to draw more people to our sport, particularly young boys and girls.”

Kokrak, 36, said he is committed to expanding the game within the Kingdom, drive youth engagement, and help ensure that environmental sustainability is taken seriously within the sport.

“For me, it is a real honor to be named as Golf Saudi’s newest ambassador and to work alongside one of the most forward-thinking entities within golf currently,” he said. “I would like to share my own insights with them and do my part in terms of growing golf within the Kingdom, while also telling my own fans about the many marvels that Saudi Arabia has to offer.”

Kokrak is off to a fast start to the 2020-21 season as he has already collected victories in quick succession on both the PGA and European Tours.

The first came at Shadow Creek, one of the more exclusive courses in Las Vegas, for the CJ Cup, where a two-stroke margin was enough to see off Xander Schauffele. He then managed to overcome the crowd favorite, Jordan Spieth, at the Charles Schwab Challenge to scoop up his second tour victory in just 17 starts.

Kokrak’s win, again by two shots, saw him rocket up the world rankings and put him in contention for the US Ryder Cup team. His golf career resume includes two appearances at the Masters, eight trips to the PGA Championship and five US Opens.

“After watching Jason star in this year’s Saudi International, it was clear his form was going from strength to strength,” Majed Al-Sorour, CEO of Golf Saudi, said. 

“At Golf Saudi, we think his winning journey is just getting started and as we feel this is the right time to develop a strong mutual working partnership. We want to learn from his winning mentality and together, we can support our ongoing development and grow the game of golf in Saudi Arabia.”

Topics: Golf Saudi Jason Kokrak Gary Player

Madrid boss criticizes Ronaldo, Mourinho in leaked audios

Madrid boss criticizes Ronaldo, Mourinho in leaked audios
  • El Confidencial newspaper released audios in which Florentino Pérez reportedly called former player Ronaldo an “imbecile” and “sick”
  • Audios exposed Pérez criticizing José Mourinho and former Madrid stars Iker Casillas and Raúl González
MADRID: A new round of leaked audio recordings published by Spanish media on Wednesday revealed Real Madrid’s president privately criticizing Cristiano Ronaldo and José Mourinho.
The newspaper El Confidencial released audios in which Florentino Pérez reportedly called former player Ronaldo an “imbecile” and “sick.” He reportedly said Ronaldo and former coach Mourinho “were not normal.” He also called Mourinho an “imbecile.”
Pérez also reportedly criticized former Madrid and Spain coach Vicente del Bosque, saying he was “not a coach” and “one of the greatest lies” he had seen in his life.
Audios released by the newspaper on Tuesday had exposed Pérez criticizing former Madrid stars Iker Casillas and Raúl González. He reportedly said Casillas wasn’t good enough for Madrid and González thought he owned the club. Pérez reportedly called them the two “great frauds” of Madrid.
El Confidencial said the comments about Ronaldo and Mourinho were made in 2012, during Pérez’s second stint in charge of the club. The comments on Casillas and González were reportedly made in 2006.
Pérez released a statement on Tuesday saying the comments were “isolated quotes that were part of conversations and have been taken out of the wider context in which they were made.”
He said they were likely being published now because of his “involvement as one of the driving forces behind the Super League,” which folded days after being launched following widespread criticism against the competition.

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo Iker Casillas Florentino Perez Jose Mourinho real madrid

