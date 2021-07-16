Taliban ‘more qualified’ to run Afghanistan than Kabul govt, says group spokesman

DUBAI: The Taliban are more qualified to run a future political set-up in Afghanistan than the current Kabul government, a spokesman for the group told Arab News in an exclusive interview on Wednesday, amid a surge in violence and mounting doubts about the future of US-backed peace negotiations.
Taliban officials said last week that the group had taken control of 85 percent of territory in Afghanistan, a claim the Kabul government dismissed as a propaganda campaign launched as foreign forces, including from the US, withdrew after almost 20 years of fighting.
The Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, said that “tens of districts” were surrendering to the insurgents daily, saying this was happening despite the “weapons and armaments” available with Afghan security forces.
In the last two weeks, the Taliban have overrun areas bordering five countries: Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, China and Pakistan.
When asked if the Taliban had the expertise and budget to run the day-to-day affairs of the areas they were capturing, Shaheen replied: “We are the people of Afghanistan. We are living among the people. We have experience not only for one year (but) for the past 25 years. Our governors, security chiefs, provincial security chiefs, the judges ... and all commissions, which are equal to a ministry, have been working for the last 25 years. So all our people have experience. They are more experienced than those in the Kabul administration.”
He said there was no change in the movement of people and goods on the border crossings the Taliban had captured, and that traders were carrying on with businesses “normally.”
“Now, under the control of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, they are doing it without any corruption, easily and normally. They are very happy with that.”
Shaheen said schools, offices, and all other establishments in Taliban-captured territories had been asked to remain open and functioning.
However, he appealed to the UN and other international organizations and countries to assist the Taliban financially.
“That is important for the facilities to be provided to the common people,” he added. “We have almost 85 percent of the Afghan territory in our control. So, in order to keep all these offices intact, operative, and active, we do need financial assistance.”
Part of the US pullout deal signed by the Taliban and Washington in February last year was the group’s commitment to negotiate a ceasefire and a power-sharing deal with the Kabul government.
But little progress has been made on this front, even after several rounds of negotiations since September.
“First we should reach a solution about the political roadmap and then we (will) go for a ceasefire,” Shaheen replied when asked what the Taliban’s conditions were to agree to a ceasefire. “There is a sequence.”
He said no individual or group would be allowed to use Afghan soil to attack another country, including Al-Qaeda and the Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which is responsible for dozens of high profile attacks in Pakistan and whose leaders and foot soldiers are believed to be hiding in Afghanistan.
“We had made a commitment that we will not allow anyone to use the soil of Afghanistan against the United States, its allies, and other countries,” Shaheen said, saying the group had “sent our message” to Al-Qaeda.
“About TTP or any other group, we have a commitment that we will not allow anyone to use the soil of Afghanistan against another country. Right now ... we do not have all the territory of Afghanistan in our control. When a new Islamic government will be in place, that policy (of not letting anyone use Afghanistan soil) will be implemented.”
He was also asked how a new Taliban government would balance its ties between archrivals Pakistan and India, both of whom have interests in Afghanistan.
“We do not want Afghanistan to be a field of rivalry or rivalries of any countries ... When there is an Islamic government in place in Afghanistan, I think we need reconstruction of the country. Therefore, we would like to have cooperation with other countries, which benefit our people, but, at the same time, we do not want Afghanistan to be a center of rivalries.”
DHAKA: Bangladesh lifted its nationwide lockdown on Thursday, ahead of the Eid Al-Adha holiday, despite increasing numbers of new daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections.
The country imposed its strictest-ever lockdown on July 1 after a sharp rise in single-day COVID-19 deaths. People were confined to their homes except for emergencies, to buy essentials or to receive vaccinations, with troops patrolling the streets to enforce the rules.
Earlier this week, however, the government said it would ease the lockdown for nine days ahead of the holiday observed on July 21 “considering the socioeconomic condition and the need to maintain normal economic activity.”
Tens of millions of Bangladeshis usually travel from one city to another to spend Eid Al-Adha with their loved ones. The lifting of mobility restrictions on them comes as COVID-19 infections in Bangladesh are at their peak, with the current test positivity rate standing at 30 percent. Single-day coronavirus deaths reached 226 on Thursday — the second highest daily toll since the beginning of the pandemic.
“At this moment, we can’t definitively say that it will worsen,” Dr. Nasima Sultana, additional director-general at the Directorate General of Health Services, told Arab News on Thursday.
She said if people strictly follow health guidelines, the government will be able to contain the situation, but “preparation is underway to ready some field hospitals in the capital as soon as possible.”
She added, however, that it may take time.
“It requires highly sophisticated medical equipment and trained human resources,” she said. “Some of the equipment needs to be imported from abroad, which takes time.”
Public health experts have sounded the alarm that the relaxation of health measures could turn the holiday into a super-spreader event.
“We are currently witnessing an upward curve in transmission, and people will move from the cities to the villages, which will take the virus from one place to another,” Dr. Benazir Ahmed, former director of the Center for Disease Control, told Arab News.
“In this way, we are activating the transmission cycles,” he said. “The lifting of lockdown restrictions amid this situation is like adding fuel to the flame.”
Dr. Rashid Mahbub, chairman of the National Health Rights Movement, said the presence of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus is currently a major concern.
“Now the country is experiencing a community-level transmission, and people in villages are getting affected more and more,” he said.
Only around 3 percent of the country’s 166 million people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.
While health authorities aim to inoculate 200,000 people a day with recent arrivals of vaccine doses from various countries, Dr. Shamshul Haque, secretary of the COVID-19 vaccine deployment committee, said there is still a long way to go for the immunization campaign to be effective.
“We are not in a comfortable situation. The country needs more to inoculate at least 125 million people from its population,” he told Arab News.
Indonesians scramble for oxygen as COVID-19 cases hit record highs
The country reported 56,750 new confirmed infections on Thursday, nearly seven times as many as the daily total from a month ago
The devastating outbreak, blamed on the more-contagious Delta variant, is mainly affecting the islands of Java and Bali
Updated 15 July 2021
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata
JAKARTA: Authorities in Indonesia are doing all they can to meet surging demand for medical oxygen, a minister said on Thursday. The country is battling a devastating COVID-19 outbreak amid record increases in the number of infections.
Indonesia has become Asia’s new coronavirus hot spot. The country reported more than 56,750 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, nearly seven times as many as the daily figure just a month ago. The total number of confirmed infections in the country now stands at more than 2.7 million.
More than 70,190 people have died of conditions related to the disease, and the official daily death toll in the nation of 276 million people has been close to or higher than 1,000 since last week.
The outbreak, blamed on the highly contagious Delta variant of virus, is mainly affecting the islands of Java and Bali, despite emergency restrictions imposed early this month. There are increasingly common reports of people dying at home because they were turned away by overwhelmed hospitals, and of long queues of people waiting to have oxygen tanks refilled.
Chief Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, who is leading the emergency response in Java and Bali, said the government is making every effort to ensure health facilities have adequate supplies of oxygen.
“We have re-allocated all oxygen production for hospitals, from previously 80 percent allocated for hospitals and 20 percent for industry,” he said. “We never thought we would face such conditions."
He added that Indonesia is also facing a shortage of oxygen concentrators and is seeking help help from the UAE, China, and neighboring Singapore.
“We have placed orders (to buy) 40,000 oxygen concentrators,” Pandjaitan said. “We have received international assistance, including from the UAE.”
The government is also converting additional buildings to serve as emergency isolation wards, and will deploy newly graduated doctors and 20,000 nursing students to staff field hospitals, he added.
With health facilities overwhelmed, online demand for oxygen canisters is surging. Internet searches for “tabung oksigen” (oxygen tank) have risen sharply since the beginning of July, especially in East Java province.
“In Java and Bali, the use of ‘oxygen tank’ keywords rose by 56 percent from July 3 to July 10,” Rizki Ardinanta, a researcher at the Institute for Policy Development at Gadjah Mada University in Yogyakarta, told Arab News. “The most significant rise was in East Java, where the use of the words on Google Trends rose by 66 percent.”
Media Wahyudi Askar, another researcher at the institute, said there is a clear connection between the increase in online searches for oxygen tanks and the rising numbers of COVID-19 deaths.
After 20 years in Afghanistan, America’s longest war is drawing to a close. But for the Afghan people, now facing a resurgent Taliban, the prospect of peace seems a very long way off. (AFP/File Photos)
Will Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal trigger a violent new Great Game?
Security vacuum being formed by the exit of US and NATO forces creates opportunities for regional powers
Russia, Central Asian countries, Iran, China and India have a stake in what comes next in Afghanistan
Updated 7 min 6 sec ago
Cornelia Meyer
BERN, Switzerland: Afghanistan is no stranger to foreign interference. In the 19th century, Britain and Russia sparred for control over the ancient terrain in a shadow match popularly known as the Great Game.
Today, the game continues, only now it has many more players, and the stakes are arguably far higher.
After 20 years in Afghanistan, America’s longest war is finally drawing to a close. But for the Afghan people, whose war began decades before US boots even touched the ground, the prospect of peace seems a very long way off as their sense of certainty and security once again unravels.
People within and outside Afghanistan alike have voiced concern about the cohesion of the country in the case of ethnic and tribal tensions, waves of troop surrenders and a weakened central government.
Nick Carter, Britain’s chief of the defense staff, has been quoted as saying it is “plausible” that the Afghan state would collapse without international forces there.
Unlike the Iraq invasion of 2003, Afghanistan was often viewed as “the good war” — emancipating the Afghan people, particularly women, from the cruelties of Taliban misrule. And yet, with every passing day, a resurgent Taliban is seizing control over ever more territory.
Furthermore, the economic gains of the past 20 years have been modest at best. The World Bank put the country’s nominal gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 at $19.8 billion — just slightly ahead of Mali, Gabon, and Burkina Faso. Per capita GDP was $507, near the bottom of global rankings.
The Afghan economy remains largely dependent on overseas aid. Some 44 percent of the population works in agriculture, while 60 percent derive at least part of their income from farming. Private-sector development has been hampered by Afghanistan’s chronic security deficiencies.
To trace the genesis of the current conflict, it is necessary to rewind to the events of 1979, when Soviet tanks rumbled across the Oxus River to help shore up a fractious communist regime in Kabul. When a decade-long mujahideen rebellion, backed by the US and its allies, finally sent the Russians packing in 1989, a bloody civil war ensued, culminating in the rise of the Taliban.
The Taliban regime lasted five brutal years, sending the country back to the dark ages. It was from his hideout in Afghanistan that Osama bin Laden masterminded the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. When the regime in Kabul refused to hand him over, the US quickly invaded and removed the Taliban from power.
Fast forward to 2021, and NATO forces are themselves withdrawing similar to their erstwhile Soviet opponents before them. US President Joe Biden has assured the American people their troops will be home by Aug. 31.
The political upheavals since 1979 have led to flights of Afghans to neighboring countries in search of safety and economic security. According to estimates from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), there are 3.5 million Afghan refugees — 90 percent of them hosted by Pakistan and Iran and 65 percent of them children, creating what many are calling a lost generation.
The UNHCR has given warning of a fresh wave of displacement if the security situation deteriorates any further in the wake of the NATO withdrawal. The agency counted 1.44 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan as of July this year. Since January alone, 224,000 more have crossed the Pakistani frontier. Islamabad has said it simply cannot take any more.
Refugees place a significant strain on host countries — and few more than Pakistan, where per capita GDP in 2020 stood at around $1,170 and fiscal deficit was 8.1 percent. This has no doubt grown worse under the pressures of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
Pakistan’s porous border with Afghanistan has been exploited by Taliban fighters, Al-Qaeda operatives, and all manner of smugglers and bandits. The resulting violence and lawlessness have taken their toll on the economy and local people. In Balochistan and Sindh, a flood of drugs and arms has had a disintegrating effect on vulnerable sections of society.
As a strategic ally in America’s war on terror, Pakistan has often been lavished with Western aid, but has also been penalized for hosting Islamic militants of every stripe within its borders.
From a Pakistani perspective, which way this pendulum swings appears to depend on Washington’s relations with India, which took a keen interest in the reconstruction of war-torn Afghanistan to counter Pakistani influence.
Iran, for its part, hosts roughly 980,000 documented Afghan refugees. When the undocumented are included, the number swells to 1.5 million. For sanctions-crippled Tehran, this is a huge economic burden.
Per capita GDP in Iran fell from $6,950 to $5,940 between 2017 and 2020, according to Trading Economics. But unlike Pakistan, the government at the very least has the means to regulate its borders.
The regime is also known to have used young Shiite Afghans to fight its battles in Syria under the banner of the Fatemiyoun division. It also holds a significant stake in the local economy of Afghanistan’s western province of Herat.
Given its interest in Afghanistan’s fortunes, Iran is now reportedly in negotiations with both the Taliban and the government in Kabul.
Afghanistan’s northern neighbors Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, meanwhile, are also concerned about a potential wave of refugees. Their economies would have a hard time absorbing such an influx given their structural difficulties and relatively low median per capita GDP in 2019 of $2,465, $3,580, and $8,005, respectively.
All three countries have held consultations with the local power broker, Russia, on the economic and security ramifications of the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.
Zamir Kabulov, the Russian deputy foreign minister and special envoy for Afghanistan, last week met with Taliban leaders, who assured him they would respect the territorial integrity of the former Soviet republics should they retake power.
Then there is China — a nation with major investments, and ambitions, in the region.
Beijing believes the NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan is premature — unsurprising, given it is overseeing investments worth more than $60 billion in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, which links the Middle Kingdom to the Baloch deep-sea port of Gwadar.
China also has sizable investments in the Central Asian republics, which supply it with gas and minerals, and which are also part of its Belt and Road Initiative, as is Iran. Wang Yi, the Chinese foreign minister, is currently visiting Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan to take the regional pulse.
In Afghanistan itself, China had signed a $2.8 billion deal to exploit a copper deposit in Mes Aynak, southeast of Kabul, and in 2019 imported Afghan pine nuts worth $40 million. But, overall, China’s involvement in reconstruction projects has been modest and it has thrown little money into the Afghan economy.
The Taliban has assured China its investments in the country are more than welcome. Habitually cautious Beijing is nevertheless concerned about the rapidly changing facts on the ground.
With so many regional players having a stake in what comes next for Afghanistan, there is more than a mere whiff of the Great Game about the period ahead. Indeed, the withdrawal of NATO troops will leave a geopolitical vacuum that many players are now eager to fill.
In a commentary on Thursday, Indian strategic expert and syndicated columnist, Brahma Chellaney, drew an analogy between Afghanistan and Vietnam. He said: “Recall the last time the US left a war unfinished: In 1973, it hastily abandoned its allies in South Vietnam. The next year, 90,000 South Vietnamese soldiers and civilians were reportedly killed as a result of the conflict, making it the deadliest year of the entire Vietnam War.”
If the Taliban retakes power or engages the Afghan government in a prolonged and savage conflict, there will be serious political, economic and humanitarian ramifications for Afghanistan’s neighbors, especially those with ethnic ties to the rainbow of cultures that make up Afghan society.
But there is far more at stake for the Afghan people than the interests and investments of foreign states. The last 20 years have seen the creation of an active civil society in Afghanistan, including a vibrant free press and active women’s representation.
On the possibility of those gains evaporating soon, former US President George W. Bush, who deployed American forces to the Middle East in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, said: “I’m afraid Afghan women and girls are going to suffer unspeakable harm.”
Every kilometer the Taliban advances toward Kabul, the faster the worst-case scenario unfolds for the region.
* Cornelia Meyer is a Ph.D.-level economist with 30 years of experience in investment banking and industry. She is chairperson and CEO of business consultancy Meyer Resources. Twitter: @MeyerResources
Most common symptoms include fatigue, cognitive dysfunction
Thousands of respondents said they continued to suffer for half a year
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Long COVID has more than 200 symptoms that affect 10 organs, according to the largest global study yet of the condition.
The study, led by researchers at University College London (UCL), identified 203 symptoms of long COVID — the catch-all term for the set of ailments that sometimes afflict people after the COVID-19 infection is over. Of those symptoms discovered, 66 can last up to seven months.
The most common symptoms reported by thousands of sufferers were fatigue, cognitive dysfunction — sometimes referred to as “brain fog” — and brain post-exertional malaise, in which symptoms worsen after physical or mental exertion.
Other less common symptoms reported included hallucinations, tremors, itchy skin, changes to the menstrual cycle, sexual dysfunction, heart palpitations, bladder control issues, shingles, memory loss, blurred vision, diarrhoea and tinnitus.
The research team themselves all have or have had long COVID, and have called for an expansion of the clinical guidelines used by medical professionals to diagnose the condition.
Tests are currently focused on the heart and breathing function, but the study’s authors believe neuropsychiatric, neurological and activity intolerance symptoms should also be included.
The study included 3,762 participants from 56 countries. They were given surveys designed to profile their symptoms and the effect they had on their life, including on work, daily life and returning to good health.
The vast majority — 3,608 people — reported symptoms that lasted beyond 90 days, and over 2,400 said they continued to suffer from symptoms for at least half a year.
These symptoms have had a huge impact on the way long COVID sufferers have lived their lives since infection.
Forty-five percent reported requiring a reduced work schedule, and 22 percent were not working at all at the time of the survey.
Fatigue, cognitive dysfunction and breathing issues were all widely reported symptoms that were debilitating to living a normal life.
“This is the most comprehensive characterization of long COVID symptoms so far,” said Dr. Athena Akrami, senior author of the study.
“Along with the well-documented respiratory and cardiovascular symptoms, there is now a clear need to widen medical guidelines to assess a far wider range of symptoms when diagnosing long COVID,” she added. “Furthermore, there are likely to be tens of thousands of long COVID patients.”
At least 58 dead in Germany as storms ravage Europe
Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) states were the worst hit in Germany by the deluge, which has caused rivers to burst their banks and threatens to bring down more homes
Desperate residents sought refuge on the roofs of their homes as helicopters circled above to rescue them from the rising waters
Updated 15 July 2021
AFP
MAYEN, Germany: Heavy rains and floods lashing western Europe have killed at least 58 people in Germany and left many more missing, as rising waters led several houses to collapse on Thursday.
Unusually heavy rains also inundated neighboring Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Belgium, where at least four people were reported dead.
Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) states were the worst hit in Germany by the deluge, which has caused rivers to burst their banks and threatens to bring down more homes.
At least 18 bodies were recovered in the region around the western town of Ahrweiler alone, a police spokesman told AFP. Local officials had earlier reported up to 70 people missing.
Farther north, the district of Euskirchen in NRW reported 15 dead.
Desperate residents sought refuge on the roofs of their homes as helicopters circled above to rescue them from the rising waters.
Pensioner Annemarie Mueller, 65, looking out at her flooded garden and garage from her balcony, said her town of Mayen had been completely unprepared for the destruction.
“Where did all this rain come from? It’s crazy,” she told AFP.
“It made such a loud noise and given how fast it came down we thought it would break the door down.”
Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was “shocked” by the devastation and thanked the “tireless volunteers and emergency service workers” at the scene.
NRW leader Armin Laschet, who is running to succeed Merkel in September elections, canceled a party meeting in Bavaria to survey the damage in his state, Germany’s most populous.
“We will stand by the towns and people who’ve been affected,” Laschet, clad in rubber boots, told reporters in the town of Hagen.
Four of the dead were in the municipality of Schuld south of Bonn where six houses were swept away by floods, a police spokesman in the city of Koblenz said.
Several other bodies were recovered from flooded cellars across the region.
The environment ministry in Rhineland-Palatinate warned it expected floodwaters on the Rhine and Moselle rivers to rise with more rainfall.
In NRW alone, 135,000 households were without power.
Emergency workers struggled to evacuate people in endangered buildings and two firemen were killed Wednesday in the line of duty in the towns of Altena and Werdohl.
Police set up a crisis hotline for reporting missing loved ones and residents were asked to send in videos and photos that could help them in the search.
Regional official Juergen Pfoehler urged people to stay home “and, if possible, go to higher floors” of their houses.
The German military deployed some 400 soldiers across the two affected states to assist in rescue efforts.
In the city of Leverkusen, a power outage triggered by the storms led to the evacuation of a hospital with 468 patients.
City authorities reported that after intensive care patients were moved to other facilities overnight, the other wards would have to be cleared in the course of the day.
Belgium has also seen several days of heavy rain that has caused rivers in the French-speaking region of Wallonia to burst their banks. Four were reported dead.
The provinces of Liege and Namur were especially affected, with the resort town of Spa completely flooded. In the town of Chaudfontaine, daily Le Soir reported that nearly 1,800 people had to evacuate.
The country’s Infrabel rail network said it was suspending services in the southern half of the country, given the risks to travel.
The southern Dutch province of Limburg, which is bordered by Germany and Belgium, also reported widespread damage with rising waters threatening to cut off the small city of Valkenburg west of Maastricht.
Local news footage showed small rivers of water flowing through the scenic city center’s streets and at least one old age home had been evacuated.
Officials also closed off several roads including the busy A2 highway, while fears remained that water from heavy rains in Germany and Belgium would push up river levels as it reached the Netherlands.
Meanwhile the Luxembourg government set up a crisis cell to respond to emergencies triggered by heavy rains overnight as Prime Minister Xavier Bettel reported “several homes” had been flooded and were “no longer inhabitable.”