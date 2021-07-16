You are here

Ericsson’s 5G march hits a wall in China, shares fall

Ericsson’s 5G march hits a wall in China, shares fall
Ericsson CFO Carl Mellander said it is “prudent to forecast materially lower market share in China going forward.” (Shutterstock)
  • Company no longer banking on China 5G contract wins
  • Sales in mainland China declined by 2.5 billion crowns
Ericsson said on Friday it was no longer banking on previously anticipated contract wins for 5G tenders in China as it gets caught in the crossfire of a political battle between Beijing and the West, sending its shares down 8 percent.
Chinese rival Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. has been banned from selling equipment in Sweden, where Ericsson is based, and in some other western countries.
Ericsson had previously warned that Sweden’s ban might impact its business in China, which is undertaking a huge 5G build-out and where it generates just under 10 percent of its revenue. .
Chief Financial Officer Carl Mellander told Reuters on Friday that 5G tenders expected during the second quarter in China did not take place, and the company said in a statement that sales there fell by 2.5 billion Swedish crowns ($290 million).
Asked on an analyst call if Ericsson expected to recoup that money, Chief Executive Borje Ekholm replied: “No, it’s not coming back.”
Mellander said in an interview that it was “prudent to forecast materially lower market share in China going forward.”
Initial contract allotments for the second phase of 5G deployment in China are expected to be announced before the end of this month, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Ericsson’s dour outlook was in sharp contrast to Nokia , along with Huawei one of Ericsson’s main rivals in the race to upgrade global wireless systems to 5G.
The Finnish group said this week it would likely raise its full-year outlook due to a stronger-than-expected second quarter.

Younger shoppers drive Burberry sales rebound

Younger shoppers drive Burberry sales rebound
  • Retail revenue for the 13 weeks to June 26 rose 86 percent
  • Burberry said it had strong growth in mainland China and Korea
LONDON: Burberry, the British brand seeking to replace departing boss Marco Gobbetti, said its like-for-like sales had risen above pre-pandemic levels, driven by new, younger customers and demand for handbags and trench coats.
The 165-year-old group said on Friday retail revenue for the 13 weeks to June 26 rose 86 percent to 479 million pounds ($662 million), with comparable store sales rising 90 percent on the same period last year and 1 percent ahead of the period two years ago.
Gobbetti, who has sought to elevate Burberry in the luxury sector, is returning home to Italy to lead Ferragamo, the two companies said last month. The news sent Burberry’s shares tumbling 10 percent.
Chief Financial Officer Julie Brown said Gobbetti’s announcement had come as a surprise, but it was “very much a personal decision.”
Riccardo Tisci, the designer who Gobbetti brought in to revitalize the brand, remained committed, she told reporters. Investors had feared he could follow the CEO out of the door.
“(Tisci) remains very excited by the opportunity to continue to inspire our customers with his imprint on Burberry’s identity, reinforced by the response to his latest collection,” she said. “We’re very, very confident of Riccardo’s position.”
Brown said Gobbetti would remain until the end of 2021. She declined to say if she would apply to be his replacement.
Shares in Burberry reversed initial gains to trade down 4 percent in early deals on Friday.
Citi said the update would normally be sufficient to reinforce investor sentiment on the turnaround, but uncertainty around senior management was likely to persist.

CHINA STRENGTH
Burberry adds to evidence that luxury has rebounded from the pandemic. Cartier maker Richemont said on Friday its sales had more than doubled in the latest quarter.
Gobbetti said full-price sales accelerated as Burberry’s collections attracted new, younger luxury customers.
Burberry said it had strong growth in mainland China and Korea, helping comparable store sales in Asia Pacific rise 27 percent.
In March, the brand faced calls for a consumer boycott in China related to Xinjiang cotton.
Brown said the issue had “relatively limited impact,” although she declined to confirm if Burberry was still a member of the Better Cotton Initiative, a group that promotes sustainable cotton production.
The Americas were a stand out in other markets, with comparable sales up 341 percent on a year ago and 34 percent up on two years ago, driven by a new and younger clientele.
Stores in Europe, however, continued to be hit by lockdowns and weaker tourist footfall, it said.

Saudi Arabia steps up efforts to boost private-sector employment for citizens

Saudi Arabia steps up efforts to boost private-sector employment for citizens
  • Hadaf supported employment of 142,000 citizens in the private sector during H1
  • Saudi Logistics Academy inaugurated by Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Aljasser
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is increasing opportunities for training and employment of nationals as it seeks to meet the goals of Vision 2030.

The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) said it supported the employment of 142,000 citizens in the private sector during the first half of 2021. Among the beneficiaries of Hadaf’s support, 59 percent were women, it said on its official Twitter account on Thursday.

Medium-sized enterprises benefited the most from employment support, with 67,000 employees.

Recent initiatives to help boost skills in the national workforce include the inauguration, this week, of the Saudi Logistics Academy in Riyadh by Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Aljasser.

The academy is dedicated to qualifying Saudis in seven sectors, namely postal logistics services, maritime and ports transport, international trade, shipping and export, land transport, e-commerce, warehouse management and air transport.

Aljasser said that the ministry has signed agreements with a number of companies in the private sector, which have committed to employing 350 trainees from the graduates of this academy, Al Eqtisadiah reported.

Another initiative seeks to localize operation and maintenance contracts in public entities and companies in which the state contributes at least 51 percent of its capital.

Over 71,000 citizens were employed in the sector’s establishments since the initiative was launched two years ago until the end of May 2021, SPA reported citing data and reports of the initiative.

Earlier this month, Saudi employment officials set minimum salaries for operations and maintenance roles under a broader localization push.

Senior managers working in public operations and maintenance are entitled to a minimum salary of SR9,000 ($2,399), the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said on July 7.

India’s June oil imports hit their lowest in 9 months

India’s June oil imports hit their lowest in 9 months
  • June imports fall about 7 percent on-month to 3.9 million bpd
  • High fuel inventories curb India's crude imports
NEW DELHI: India’s crude oil imports in June fell to their lowest in nine months, as refiners curtailed purchases amid higher fuel inventories due to low consumption and renewed coronavirus lockdowns in the previous two months.
India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer, shipped in about 3.9 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude last month, about 7 percent down from May, but 22 percent higher from year-ago levels, tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources showed.
India is the second major importer in Asia, after China, to post a slump in last month’s crude imports.
After an uptick in India’s fuel demand in February and March, the country’s refiners cranked up crude processing and oil imports, said an Indian refining official who declined to be named as he is not authorized to speak to media.
However, fuel demand fell sharply in April and May after the government imposed restrictions to curb a second wave of coronavirus, leaving refiners with high fuel inventories.
“We had enough inventory of refined fuel so there was little scope to raise crude imports,” the source said, adding that the export market was unattractive as profits were low.
India’s crude imports between April and June, however, rose 11.7 percent year-on-year to 4.1 million bpd as the lockdown curbs were not as severe as last year when COVID-19 first hit the nation, according to the data.
Last month, Iraq stayed as the top oil supplier to India, followed by Saudi Arabia. The United Arab Emirates climbed four notches to emerge as third-biggest supplier while Nigeria rose to No.4 from No.5 in May.
The United States was at No.5, followed by Canada.
The share of oil from the Middle East in India’s imports rose to about 59 percent in June from 53 percent in the prior month, while that of other regions declined, data showed.

Paris Club creditors to cancel $14bn owed by Sudan

Paris Club creditors to cancel $14bn owed by Sudan
  • Remaining $23 billion owed to Paris Club restructured
  • Sudan owes $56 billion to foreign creditors
PARIS: The Paris Club of official creditors has agreed to cancel $14 billion owed by Sudan and restructure the rest of the more than $23 billion it owes, Paris Club chairman Emmanuel Moulin said on Friday.
Speaking after the deal was reached on Thursday, Moulin urged Sudan’s other private and public creditors to grant the country debt relief on the same terms.
Sudan became eligible for relief after the International Monetary Fund accepted it last month into the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative based on a commitment to macroeconomic reforms.
The Paris Club agreement cancels $14.1 billion outright and reschedules $9.4 billion with grace periods long enough that Sudan does not have to make payments before 2024, Moulin said.
“This significant effort demonstrates the international community’s support to Sudan’s democratic transition and will help Sudan to re-engage with the international financial community, pursue its reform policies and fight poverty,” Moulin said.
At $23.5 billion, Sudan’s Paris Club debt — much of it consisting of arrears and late payment penalties — makes up a large chunk of the more than $56 billion the country owes to foreign creditors overall.
“We will seek similar or better results with creditor countries outside the Paris Club. This is a successful start,” Sudan’s Finance Minister Gebreil Ibrahim said on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia to expand duty free outlets beyond airports

Saudi Arabia to expand duty free outlets beyond airports
  • Duty free stores to be allowed at land, sea ports, on ships and planes
  • Proposals open for public consultation until Aug. 12
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia intends to expand its duty-free stores beyond airports to land and sea ports, and to ships and planes, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority said.

A plan to update the rules for duty-free shops will be on the Kingdom’s Public Consultation Platform (Istitlaa) until August 12, 2021. Previously, duty-free outlets were limited to departure halls at international airports, the Authority said.

The draft rules also include canceling the requirement that store owners provide a SR200,000 ($53,323) bank guarantee, but they will need to hold third-party insurance policies for goods in warehouses and halls for potential risks such as fire.

Products manufactured in the Kingdom will receive a 20 percent subsidy, according to the draft rules. Sales of all products will be limited to the quantities allowed for each passenger as defined by the customs system.

