Saudi foreign minister meets Uzbek president

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Tashkent on Friday.

The Saudi minister attended a two-day international conference, “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities,” in the capital of Uzbekistan.

Prince Faisal conveyed to the president the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Uzbekistan president conveyed his greetings to the king, the crown prince, and to the government and people of Saudi Arabia.

Prince Faisal congratulated Mirziyoyev for the success of the conference and discussed the importance of boosting joint investments in light of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which he said provided many promising opportunities, especially in technology, innovation and renewable energy.

The Saudi minister also met Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdul Aziz Kamilov. They discussed bilateral relations and the importance of developing them through the Saudi-Uzbek Joint Committee, which works on achieving the aspirations of the leadership and peoples of the two countries.

The meeting also discussed the importance of exploring joint investment opportunities according to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, especially in innovation, technology, and vital sectors.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Saudi minister also met his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu. The ministers discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern.