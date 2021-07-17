Saudi businesses to remain open during prayer times

You are here

People follow social distancing markings as they line up at a shopping mall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  • The debate to keep shops and businesses open during prayer times has been a topic of discussion in many settings amongst members of Saudi society for a long time
JEDDAH: For decades, commercial businesses in Saudi Arabia have shut their doors as soon as the first call of prayer is heard. Cars would queue up waiting for petrol stations to open, while patrons and customers at pharmacies, restaurants, and supermarkets would have to wait outside.
Those days of inconvenience are now over.
The Kingdom will allow shops to remain open during prayer times, according to a circular issued by the head of the Saudi Chambers on Friday.
“This is in an effort to improve the shopping experience and the level of services for shoppers and clients,” Ajlan bin Abdul Aziz Al-Ajlan, head of the Saudi Chambers, said in his circular to all members of the Saudi Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
Commenting on the decision, Ali Sameer Shihabi, an author and commentator on Middle East politics and economics, with a focus on Saudi Arabia, tweeted that keeping shops open during prayer time is another “hugely symbolic and practical step to end the dominance of the religious class in daily life.”
Shihabi also said closing for prayers was an excuse for people to take long breaks or make customers wait for goods and services.
“Even at government departments, it added a huge margin of inefficiency to output in the Kingdom,” he said.
Habibullah Al-Torkistani, an economist, told Arab News the decision would have no effect on the national economy.
“What supports my opinion is that workers in shops take a midday break,” he said. “Even when allowing shops to operate during prayer time, shops will stop working to give workers a break. This is a part of the workers’ rights.”
Al-Torkistani added that outlets that sell necessary items, such as stores on highways, can possibly benefit from the decision.
“Employees decide when to stop working to perform their religious duties and no one can prevent them,” he said.
The debate to keep shops and businesses open during prayer times has been a topic of discussion in many settings amongst members of Saudi society for a long time.
Prior to the recent reforms, violations were regulated by the Commission for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (CPVPV), also known as Haia, or the religious police. Officers of the commission had the power to arrest and punish shopkeepers for even delaying the closure of their stores for a few minutes. Punishments ranged from detention to deportation for expatriate shop attendants.

Young Saudis take giant strides to promote green solutions

In order to create eco-friendly wearables, experimenting with materials and techniques is needed. (Supplied)
In order to create eco-friendly wearables, experimenting with materials and techniques is needed. (Supplied)
  • Home-grown businesses and influencers are showing on social media how to minimize environmental impact
JEDDAH: A new generation of Saudis taking on the mantle of saving the planet is promoting eco-friendly practices to increase the “green footprint” in industries ranging from food to fashion.

Home-grown businesses and influencers are using social media to focus on sustainability and green solutions, while also showing how to develop eco-friendly habits and help minimize environmental impact.
Yasmin Hamza and Hawazen Zahran, two Saudi women with a strong interest in sustainability, launched the @indulgethyself Instagram account to promote their environmental message.
Hamza, a fashion designer, said that her “sustainability journey” began while attending fashion school in New York.
“My studies shed a lot of light on the importance of sustainability in the fashion industry. It made me reflect on my daily environmental impact as an individual and I began incorporating eco-friendly practices in my daily life,” she said.
However, their efforts to adopt and promote eco-friendly practices often ran into difficulties.
Hamza said that initially it was hard to find budget-friendly eco-products in Saudi Arabia, but after considerable research they were able to find local enterprises that matched their environmental principles.
Indulge Thyself offers a safe platform to spread knowledge and encourage dialogue on environmental protection, while also providing information and accessible lists of products and resources.
“Most importantly, it shows that being sustainable is attainable and not as complex as sometimes portrayed in society or the media,” Hamza added.
Brands that take special care in catering for the planet as well as customers include Carton Shop, Nawah, Home Grown Market, Noon, Sukkari store, and Eco-Shop KSA.
Nouf Bannan, founder of Nawah, said that the brand’s aim is to become a “one-stop shop for a greener lifestyle.” The eco-friendly online platform raises awareness on recycling, reducing waste and protecting the environment.
Bannan said that when she launched the website, her aim was to merely to recycle, but she realized that this becomes easier if basic products are available.
“I began looking for items and bought a few that can always be reused. Once I saw how they made my life easier and how they were so eco-friendly, I was intrigued even more and began to offer the products through Nawah.”

All products offered via the platform are bought from entities that are also 100 percent eco-friendly. Items are made from bamboo, silicone, glass, metal and other materials that do not pose a threat to the planet.
Third Culture Co., founded by Shaima Shamsi, relies on ethical design practices to further the environmental cause.
Shamsi said that her team “believes that everything around them carries energy and the brand’s process is conscious of it.”
She added: “This extends to all things involved in the process, from our artisans to raw materials, resulting in objects that are a reflection of the observer, passed from hands that created it to ones who appreciate it.”
Third Culture Co. begins by looking at how materials engage with surroundings and what role they play with a person’s emotional values. “From there we study and understand where our materials are coming from, how the communities are producing the material we are interested in.”
“We produce in small quantities, ensuring fair wages and a clean working environment for the people who work on every piece we make. Finally, we look into the end of life of our products and ask our clients to send back their purchases for mending and recycling to ensure they are disposed of or repurposed with respect to the environment.”
The influencers behind Indulge Thyself advise those who are looking to adopt a more environment-friendly lifestyle to live by the motto “reduce, recycle, reuse and reconsider.”
“Reduce means to minimize the amount of waste we create. Reuse refers to using items more than once. Recycle is to put a product to new use instead of throwing it away, and reconsider is about considering how our actions affect the environment.”
The brands, as well as the influencers, encourage locals to avoid being overwhelmed by information online, explaining that adopting eco-friendly habits is not as difficult as sometimes portrayed.
Their message? Those who are interested can take baby steps and, slowly and gradually, work toward a better and safer environment for this generation and those to come.

Hajj pilgrims urged to carry coronavirus safety items

Saudi health chiefs urged Hajj pilgrims to ensure they had packed coronavirus safety items. (SPA)
Saudi health chiefs urged Hajj pilgrims to ensure they had packed coronavirus safety items. (SPA)
  • Hajj security arrest 9 people for violating permit rules
JEDDAH: Saudi health chiefs on Friday urged pilgrims due to attend this year’s Hajj to ensure they had packed face masks, hand sanitizers, napkins, and personal-use prayer mats before setting out on their journey to Makkah.

The annual pilgrimage, which this year will be performed by a limited number of worshippers due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic restrictions, will start on July 17/18 and end on July 22/23.
Spokesman for the Hajj Security Forces Command, Brig. Gen. Sami Al-Shuwairekh, said authorities had arrested nine people for trying to access holy sites without a permit, a prerequisite for this year’s Hajj season, and all of them had been fined SR10,000 ($2,666).
He warned that security forces would continue until July 23 to take legal action against anyone attempting to reach the Grand Mosque in Makkah, its central surrounding area, or holy sites at Mina, Muzdalifah, and Arafat without permission.
Meanwhile, Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, launched maintenance and operational projects costing more than SR31 million to coincide with the start of Hajj.

The initiatives will be implemented by the ministry to ensure the maintenance of high-quality services for pilgrims and application of health and safety measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Schemes also include an app project for smart devices to educate and guide pilgrims, a Wi-Fi service for Namira Mosque in Arafat Valley, the installation of 62 screens to broadcast awareness messages in different languages, and the provision of 30 interactive screens for the Islamic electronic library.
Saudi Arabia on Friday reported 13 more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall toll to 8,048.
There were 1,298 new cases, meaning that 507,423 people in the country had now contracted the disease. A total of 11,029 cases remained active, of which 1,400 patients were in critical condition.
In addition, the Saudi Ministry of Health said 1,428 patients had recovered from the disease, increasing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 488,346.
Meanwhile, 21,771,592 people in the country have to date received a jab against COVID-19, including 1,413,312 elderly.

103 quarantine violators arrested in Riyadh

Preliminary legal procedures have been taken against the individuals. (SPA)
Preliminary legal procedures have been taken against the individuals. (SPA)
  • Those failing to adhere to Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 regulations could face fines of up to SR200,000
RIYADH: Authorities in Riyadh have arrested 103 people for breaching isolation and quarantine rules after contracting COVID-19.
Riyadh Police Department spokesperson Maj. Khaled Al-Kraidis said security organizations monitoring preventive measures had also arrested other people for violating mandatory quarantine imposed on them when entering the Kingdom.
Preliminary legal procedures have been taken against the individuals and their cases referred to the relevant authorities, he added. Those failing to adhere to the Kingdom’s COVID-19 regulations could face fines of up to SR200,000 ($53,000), a maximum of two years in prison, or both. The penalty is doubled for repeated violations. 

Saudi foreign minister meets Turkish counterpart at Uzbekistan conference

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. (SPA)
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. (SPA)
  • The Uzbek convention was titled, “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities”
TASHKENT: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of a two-day international conference being held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek convention was titled, “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities,” and during their meeting the ministers discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern and ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Turkey.

Also present at the talks between the prince and Cavusoglu was Saudi ambassador to Uzbekistan, Hisham Al-Suwailem, and director general of the Saudi foreign minister’s office, Abdulrahman Al-Daoud.

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Tashkent on Friday.

The Saudi minister attended a two-day international conference, “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities,” in the capital of Uzbekistan.

Prince Faisal conveyed to the president the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Uzbekistan president conveyed his greetings to the king, the crown prince, and to the government and people of Saudi Arabia.

Prince Faisal congratulated Mirziyoyev for the success of the conference and discussed the importance of boosting joint investments in light of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which he said provided many promising opportunities, especially in technology, innovation and renewable energy.

The Saudi minister also met Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdul Aziz Kamilov. They discussed bilateral relations and the importance of developing them through the Saudi-Uzbek Joint Committee, which works on achieving the aspirations of the leadership and peoples of the two countries.

The meeting also discussed the importance of exploring joint investment opportunities according to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, especially in innovation, technology, and vital sectors.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Saudi minister also met his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu. The ministers discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern.

 

