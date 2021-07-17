Son of abducted Iran critic demands father’s release

You are here

Sharmahd, a 66-year-old IT specialist who fled Iran four decades ago, was a spokesman for a group seeking to overthrow the Iranian government. (Twitter/@NagiNajjar)
  • Jamshid Sharmahd, 66, has Parkinson's disease
LONDON: The son of an US-Iranian dissident abducted by Tehran has urged the international community to demand justice for his father, who has not been seen publicly for more than a year, The Independent newspaper reported.

Shayan Sharmahd, the 33-year-old son of Jamshid Sharmahd who was kidnapped in Dubai last year, said: “I would just say, ‘Don’t be silent, we have to speak up. Now is definitely the time.’ And that goes out not just to all the people, but to all the governments and organizations. It affects everybody. 

“My father said that the only way to get rid of the regime was to make the public aware, by exposing what it was doing - by fighting back with the same force it is fighting.”

Sharmahd, a 66-year-old IT specialist who fled Iran four decades ago, was a spokesman for a group seeking to overthrow the Iranian government.

He was seized by Iranian agents in July last year, reportedly from a hotel close to Dubai International Airport.

Following his abduction, Tehran revealed it had seized the dual national in “a complex operation” and broadcast a supposed confession on state television, where Sharmahd admitted to directing an attack on the Iranian city of Shiraz that killed 14 people.

However, Amnesty International, which has highlighted his case and said it feared for his life, said his family denied he was involved in any of the violence that Tehran had accused him of.

His family added that he suffered from Parkinson’s disease and had likely received inadequate medical care while detained.

Shayan said he believed the Iranian government was “seeking to intimidate all dissidents.”

He added: “It feels a bit like desperation, like they’re backed into a corner. The world is slowly waking up to the fact the regime running the country — which the people of Iran don’t like — are just bullying everybody around the world.”

The family’s US lawyer, Jason Poblete, warned that Iran had overseen the kidnapping of overseas-based dissidents for four decades in order to gain political clout and send a message of intimidation.

“They tried to assassinate Sharmahd in 2009,” he said. “The Iranians have done this a lot of times.”

Iranian deputy foreign minister says Vienna talks must await Iran’s new administration

Iranian deputy foreign minister says Vienna talks must await Iran’s new administration
Updated 10 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

Iranian deputy foreign minister says Vienna talks must await Iran’s new administration

Iranian deputy foreign minister says Vienna talks must await Iran’s new administration
  • “Vienna talks must thus obviously await our new administration", tweeted Abbas Araqchi
  • Iran has made clear it is not ready to resume before President-elect Ebrahim Raisi takes over
Updated 10 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator said on Saturday that the next round of talks in Vienna must wait until the new Iranian administration takes office in early August.
“We’re in a transition period as a democratic transfer of power is underway in our capital. Vienna talks must thus obviously await our new administration,” Abbas Araqchi said on Twitter.
Indirect US-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 deal have been on hold since the last round ended on June 20 and Iran has made clear it is not ready to resume before President-elect Ebrahim Raisi takes over.
In his tweet, Araqchi also said the United States and Britain need to stop linking the exchange of prisoners with the nuclear deal.
“Ten prisoners on all sides may be released tomorrow if US&UK fulfil their part of a deal,” he said.
Iran, which is holding a handful of Iranian-Americans, has been accused by rights activists of arresting dual nationals to try to extract a concession from other countries. Iran has dismissed the charge.
Iran said earlier this week that it was holding talks on securing the release of Iranian prisoners in American jails and other countries over violations of US sanctions.
In May, Washington denied a report by Iranian state television that the countries had reached a prisoner swap deal in exchange for the release of $7 billion in frozen Iranian oil funds under US sanctions in other countries.
The hiatus in nuclear talks, which US and European officials attribute to hard-line Raisi’s election, has raised questions about next steps if the talks hit a dead end. The US State Department has acknowledged it may need to rethink its stance.

Egypt seeks global push in Ethiopian dam talks

Egyptian Minister of Water Resource and Irrigation, Mohamed Abdel-Aty. (Reuters file photo)
Egyptian Minister of Water Resource and Irrigation, Mohamed Abdel-Aty. (Reuters file photo)
Updated 17 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt seeks global push in Ethiopian dam talks

Egyptian Minister of Water Resource and Irrigation, Mohamed Abdel-Aty. (Reuters file photo)
  • The minister said that Egypt and Sudan would not accept Addis Ababa’s unilateral decision to fill and operate the GERD dam
Updated 17 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt is keen to complete the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) negotiations to reach a fair and binding legal agreement that meets the aspirations of all in the development, Minister of Irrigation Mohamed Abdel-Aty said.

Ethiopia is pinning its hopes of economic development and power generation on the GERD, but Egypt fears it will threaten its water supply from the Nile. Sudan is concerned about the dam’s safety and its own water flow.

During his visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Friday Abdel-Aty stressed Egypt’s keenness to protect its water rights and achieve benefits for all in any agreement on the dam.

He highlighted a request by Cairo and Khartoum for the participation of the US, EU and UN in any GERD negotiations to maximize their chances of success, given the deadlock as a result of Ethiopia’s intransigence.

The minister said that Egypt and Sudan would not accept Addis Ababa’s unilateral decision to fill and operate the GERD dam.

Abdel-Aty said a high-tech rain forecast center to be set up in the DRC will help to study the effects of climate change and to identify measures to protect citizens from its risks.

He said Egypt has trained the staff at the center in the use of rain and flood forecasting systems, aerial image analysis, hydrologic modeling and technical reporting.

He said the establishment of this center stems from Egypt’s keenness to transfer its expertise in the field of integrated management of water resources to its “brothers from the Nile Basin countries” with the aim of maximizing the use of these resources.

Egypt, he said, has been providing and is still keen to provide all forms of support through bilateral cooperation projects with the Nile Basin countries.

He explained that Egypt has established several rainwater harvesting dams and underground water stations to provide clean drinking water in remote areas by using the solar energy technology in a large number of underground wells.

He said Egypt has established many farms, fisheries and river marinas with the aim of developing the surrounding areas economically, socially and environmentally, creating job opportunities, developing fishing conditions and reducing swamp areas, which reduces diseases.

Family: Palestinian Authority covering up critic’s death

Family: Palestinian Authority covering up critic’s death
Updated 17 July 2021
AP

Family: Palestinian Authority covering up critic’s death

Family: Palestinian Authority covering up critic’s death
  • Relatives of Nizar Banat said the Palestinian Authority has made efforts to settle the matter out of court
  • “The behavior of the Palestinian Authority until this moment is criminal behavior, covering up a crime,’’ said Ghassan Banat
Updated 17 July 2021
AP

RAMALLAH: The family of a political activist who died in the custody of Palestinian security forces last month on Saturday accused the Palestinian Authority of trying to cover up his death.
Relatives of Nizar Banat said they still have not received a document with an official cause of death and said the Palestinian Authority has made efforts to settle the matter out of court.
“The behavior of the Palestinian Authority until this moment is criminal behavior, covering up a crime,’’ Ghassan Banat, Nizar’s brother, told reporters.
Nizar Banat was an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority who called on Western nations to stop providing aid to the PA due to human rights violations and growing authoritarianism.
In a series of posts and live videos on Facebook, Banat had criticized the authority’s close security coordination with Israel, seen by many Palestinians as betrayal, and its corruption. He also lashed out at President Mahmoud Abbas in April for calling off what would have been the first Palestinian elections in 15 years. Banat was a candidate on an opposition slate.
His family has said security forces stormed into Banat’s bedroom while he was sleeping and beat him, inflicting bloody head wounds before removing him from the house. He died shortly afterward while in custody.
His death has prompted weeks of protests. On July 5 at least six activists were arrested by security forces when protesting outside the Palestinian Authority headquarters. Multiple witnesses said the police used pepper spray and beat the protesters with batons.
Some 150 people demonstrated in Ramallah on Saturday evening, holding up posters of Banat and chanting anti-Abbas slogans. The protest was peaceful and there were no reports of violence or arrests.
The Palestinian Authority, seen as a crucial partner of the US and other Western countries, has formed an investigative committee into Banat’s death. His brother said that weeks later, the family has heard little from the government.
‘‘Until this moment, we have failed to obtain a death certificate. How can you have a citizen who dies without issuing a death certificate?” Ghassan Banat said.
Accompanied by two family lawyers, the brother rejected what he said were attempts by the authority to send tribal elders to the family in hopes of closing the case and stopping it from reaching the courts.
“This file will not be resolved or closed through elders or tribal ways,” he said. “Nizar’s file is a political assassination and will remain open until justice is achieved, even if it takes 1,000 years.”
The Palestinian Authority is widely viewed as corrupt and authoritarian, with a recent poll last month showing that support for Abbas, who took power for what was supposed to be a four-year term in 2005, had nosedived.
Abbas has faced mounting pressure after calling off the elections when it appeared that his Fatah party would suffer a crushing defeat to the rival Hamas militant group.
Last month, Palestinian security forces arrested prominent activist and critic, Issa Amro, after he criticized recent arrests on Facebook.

Egyptian Actors Syndicate rejects Hala Shiha’s ‘obscurantism’

The Egyptian Actors’ Syndicate has criticized actress Hala Shiha’s changed attitude toward the movie “This Is Not Me” (Mesh Ana). (AFP/File Photo)
The Egyptian Actors’ Syndicate has criticized actress Hala Shiha’s changed attitude toward the movie “This Is Not Me” (Mesh Ana). (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 17 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian Actors Syndicate rejects Hala Shiha’s ‘obscurantism’

The Egyptian Actors’ Syndicate has criticized actress Hala Shiha’s changed attitude toward the movie “This Is Not Me” (Mesh Ana). (AFP/File Photo)
  • Shiha married the Egyptian preacher and producer Moez Masoud last February and her appearances in films have since decreased
Updated 17 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian Actors’ Syndicate has criticized actress Hala Shiha’s changed attitude toward the movie “This Is Not Me” (Mesh Ana), which she worked on with singer and actor Tamer Hosny.

The syndicate considered Shiha’s comments on the film as “attempts to go backward by spreading obscurantism.”

Hosny started work with Shiha on “This Is Not Me” 18 months ago, but the film’s release was delayed due to the pandemic and it only hit cinemas this month.

As soon as the film’s promotion began, Shiha wrote a post wishing the film crew luck but declared that she was not part of the film because “when I shot the film I was a different person and this is not me now.” She did not attend the special screening of the film.

Shiha married the Egyptian preacher and producer Moez Masoud last February and her appearances in films have since decreased.

On Friday, Shiha wrote a post on Instagram attacking Hosny for going back on his word and not removing the intimate scenes from the film as allegedly promised by him.

Shiha’s statements caused a sharp division in society, between those who supported her and those who disapproved of her actions. A number of artists accused her of distorting art.

The syndicate announced “its total rejection of all attempts to take us back by spreading the dark thought that the Egyptian society has suffered from for decades, whether through public social media pages or private pages for those who retire from acting under the cover of repentance as if the talent they had been granted by God is a sin.”

The syndicate affirmed its full support for creativity and creators in all arts in general, and representative professions in particular, noting that “some artists’ repeated quitting and return to the field shows that they may be governed by personal interests.”

On Instagram, Shiha expressed her dissatisfaction over the release of the “I Love You” (Bahebak) clip from the film and objected to the way the scenes were assembled to appear in the clip.

“I was surprised by Tamer Hosny’s presentation of a clip that combines separate scenes from the film, especially after the last post in which I explained who I am,” she said.

“This is Not Me” — written by Hosny and directed by Sarah Wafik — stars Hosny, Shiha, Maged El-Kedwany, Mohamed Abdel Rahman, Sawsan Badr, Eyad Nassar and Sherine.

Iraq hospital heads abandon posts after fire tragedy

Iraq hospital heads abandon posts after fire tragedy
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

Iraq hospital heads abandon posts after fire tragedy

Iraq hospital heads abandon posts after fire tragedy
  • At least 60 people were killed in the blaze late Monday at a temporary facility for Covid-19 patients at Nasiriyah’s Al-Hussein Hospital in Dhi Qar
  • It was the second such tragedy in Iraq in three months
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

NASIRIYAH, Iraq: Several hospital administrators in a southern Iraqi province have abandoned their posts, local authorities said Saturday, after arrest warrants were issued for senior staff following a deadly hospital fire in the city of Nasiriyah.
Saad Al-Majid, health director of the southern governorate of Dhi Qar, told AFP that management teams of five hospitals had quit as “they’re unwilling to assume responsibility” over any possible repeat of the tragedy.
At least 60 people were killed in the blaze late Monday at a temporary facility for Covid-19 patients at Nasiriyah’s Al-Hussein Hospital in Dhi Qar fueled by oxygen canisters exploding.
It was the second such tragedy in Iraq in three months.
In April, a fire at a Covid hospital in Baghdad — also sparked by exploding oxygen cylinders — killed 82 people, prompting the country’s health minister to resign.
Local journalist Adnan Toame said the resignations among senior hospital staff at a time of public outrage were “embarrassing.”
“They are shirking their responsibilities when they should instead be redoubling efforts to face up to this crisis,” he said.
“This is a clear sign of the collapse of the health system in the governorate,” chimed in Nasiriyah activist and journalist Adnan Dhafar.
On Saturday, a small fire broke out at Al-Haboubi hospital in Nasiriyah but it was quickly put out by fire crews, with no fatalities recorded.
Iraq — whose oil-dependent economy is still recovering from decades of war and international sanctions — has recorded more than 1.4 million coronavirus cases, including over 17,000 deaths.
Much of its health infrastructure is dilapidated, and investment in public services has been hamstrung by endemic corruption.

