You are here

  • Home
  • UAE study finds COVID-19 medicine Sotrovimab prevents death among high-risk patients

UAE study finds COVID-19 medicine Sotrovimab prevents death among high-risk patients

UAE study finds COVID-19 medicine Sotrovimab prevents death among high-risk patients
Sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody treatment delivered through intravenous therapy, is being produced by global biopharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline. (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b3k3h

Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

UAE study finds COVID-19 medicine Sotrovimab prevents death among high-risk patients

UAE study finds COVID-19 medicine Sotrovimab prevents death among high-risk patients
  • 100 percent prevention of death among Sotrovimab recipients
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: High-risk patients including adults, pregnant women and children 12 years old and above with mild to moderate COVID-19 infections – and who were at risk having their symptoms progress to severe ones – were saved from possible death by having the anti-viral medicine Sotrovimab.

A two-week evaluation, wherein 6,175 COVID-19 patients in Abu Dhabi received Sotrovimab, showed that a 100 percent prevention of death among recipients and and 99 percent prevention of admission to intensive care units, UAE health officials said in a report from state news agency WAM.

They also noted that 97 percent of the patients fully recovered within 14 days.

About 52 per cent of the patients were aged 50 or above, and almost all recipients had multiple comorbidities including obesity, cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody treatment delivered through intravenous therapy, is being produced by global biopharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has approved the use of Sotrovimab after conducting local evaluation. It has also been approved for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The UAE was one of the first countries in the world to receive a shipment of Sotrovimab in mid-June.

Meanwhile, additional 1,565 new COVID-19 infections and four deaths were reported overnight, bringing the UAE’s caseload to 659,449 cases including 1,896 fatalities.

MoHAP also reported that  1,508 individuals had fully recovered from the coronavirus disease, for a total number of recoveries of 637,267.

The total number of administered COVID-19 vaccine doses is now at 16,341,613, for a rate of vaccine distribution of 165.23 doses per 100 people, after 78,028 jabs were done during past 24 hours.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus Sotrovimab

Related

UAE confirms 1,530 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths
Middle-East
UAE confirms 1,530 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Turkey condemns EU court ruling on headscarf ban as violation of freedoms

Turkey condemns EU court ruling on headscarf ban as violation of freedoms
Updated 18 July 2021
Reuters

Turkey condemns EU court ruling on headscarf ban as violation of freedoms

Turkey condemns EU court ruling on headscarf ban as violation of freedoms
  • EU Court of Justice: Companies in the bloc can ban employees from wearing a headscarf under certain conditions
  • The issue of the hijab has been divisive across Europe for years
Updated 18 July 2021
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkey on Sunday slammed a ruling by a top European Union court allowing the banning of headscarves under certain conditions as a “clear violation of religious freedoms,” adding the move would exacerbate prejudices against Muslim women in Europe.
The Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice (CJEU) ruled on Thursday that companies in the bloc can ban employees from wearing a headscarf under certain conditions, if they need to do so to project an image of neutrality to customers.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement the ruling was a sign of rising Islamophobia at a time when it said Muslim women in Europe are being subjected to increasing discrimination for their religious beliefs.
“The CJEU decision, at a time when the Islamophobia, racism and hatred that have taken Europe hostage are rising, disregards religious freedom and creates a basis and legal cover for discrimination,” the ministry said.
On Saturday, the Turkish presidency’s communication director Fahrettin Altun condemned the move, saying “this wrong decision is an attempt to grant legitimacy to racism.”
The issue of the hijab, the traditional headscarf worn around the head and shoulders, has been divisive across Europe for years, underlining sharp differences over integrating Muslims.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s Islamist-rooted AK Party, which came to power in 2002 blending a pro-Western, democratic market approach, has been criticized by Western allies in recent years for increasing authoritarianism and religious intolerance. The United States, Greece, Russia and church leaders expressed concern last year over his government’s move to convert Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia into a mosque last year.
Ankara has repeatedly accused European nations of not doing enough to prevent discrimination against Muslims, saying it will start publishing an annual report on what it calls examples of Islamophobia around the world.
In response to whether headscarf bans at work represented a violation of the freedom of religion, the CJEU said such bans were possible if justified by an employer’s need to present a neutral image.
Ties between Ankara and the bloc have been strained over a host of issues, namely over a dispute between EU member Greece and Turkey over maritime jurisdiction and energy rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

Topics: Turkey EU

Related

Top EU court says headscarves can be banned at work under certain conditions
World
Top EU court says headscarves can be banned at work under certain conditions
Turkey lifts ban on Islamic headscarf in military
Middle-East
Turkey lifts ban on Islamic headscarf in military

Syria regime fire kills five in rebel bastion

Syria regime fire kills five in rebel bastion
Updated 18 July 2021
AFP

Syria regime fire kills five in rebel bastion

Syria regime fire kills five in rebel bastion
Updated 18 July 2021
AFP
EHSIM: Syrian regime artillery fire killed at least five civilians including two children in the country's last major rebel bastion of Idlib, a Britain-based war monitor said Sunday.
The shelling took place in the village of Ehsim late Saturday, in the south of Idlib region, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
A family member told AFP that visitors had gathered to congratulate a male relative on getting married when the shelling hit their home.
Earlier in the day, rockets fired by pro-government forces killed six people in the village of Sarja, including three children and a rescue worker, meaning at least 11 were killed in total in Idlib on Saturday.
The shelling at Ehsim came hours after President Bashar al-Assad took the oath of office for a fourth term, pledging to "liberate" areas still beyond government control.
The deaths are the latest violations of a ceasefire deal agreed by Turkey and Russia in March 2020 to stem a regime offensive on the jihadist-dominated stronghold.
An AFP photographer in Ehsim saw rescue workers under floodlights cut through a collapsed ceiling to retrieve the body of a woman.
Bundling her body up in a blanket, they then gently lowered it down a ladder and carried it into an ambulance.
Bordering Turkey, the northwestern Idlib region is home to around three million people, more than half displaced by fighting in other parts of war-torn Syria. Many rely on humanitarian aid to survive.
The region is dominated by Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, but other rebel groups are also present.
Syria's war has killed around half a million people and forced millions more to flee their homes since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

US accuses Iran of trying to deflect blame for nuclear talks impasse

US accuses Iran of trying to deflect blame for nuclear talks impasse
Updated 18 July 2021
Reuters

US accuses Iran of trying to deflect blame for nuclear talks impasse

US accuses Iran of trying to deflect blame for nuclear talks impasse
  • Denies that any agreement had been reached on a prisoner swap
  • Iran earlier said next round of talks must wait until the new Iranian administration takes office next month
Updated 18 July 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON/CAIRO: The US on Saturday accused Tehran of an “outrageous” effort to deflect blame for the impasse in Iran nuclear talks and denied that any agreement had been reached on a prisoner swap.
Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, said earlier on Twitter that the next round of negotiations in Vienna must wait until the new Iranian administration takes office in August but insisted that a prisoner exchange could take place quickly if the United States and Britain would stop linking it with the nuclear issue.
Indirect US-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 deal have been on hold since the last round ended on June 20, and Araqchi’s comments confirmed that Tehran will not return to the table before President-elect Ebrahim Raisi takes over.
“We’re in a transition period as a democratic transfer of power is under way in our capital. Vienna talks must thus obviously await our new administration,” he tweeted.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said: “These comments are an outrageous effort to deflect blame for the current impasse.”
“We stand ready to return to Vienna to complete work on a mutual return to the JCPOA once Iran has made the necessary decisions,” Price said, referring to diplomatic efforts to get both countries back to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
That is the nuclear accord that former President Donald Trump abandoned and his successor, President Joe Biden, seeks to revive.
Araqchi also urged the United States and Britain to stop linking any exchange of prisoners with the nuclear deal. “Ten prisoners on all sides may be released tomorrow if US&UK fulfil their part of a deal,” he said.
In response, Price said: “With respect to the comments on the Americans whom Iran has unjustly held against their will, we see just another cruel effort to raise the hopes of their families … There is no agreed deal yet.”
“We had been engaged in indirect talks on the detainees in the context of the Vienna process, and the delay in restarting that process is not helping,” Price added. “While it would be more effective to make progress if we were meeting in Vienna, we are also prepared to continue with talks on detainees during this period.”
Iran, which is holding a handful of Iranian-Americans, has been accused by rights activists of arresting dual nationals to try to extract a concession from other countries. Iran has dismissed the charge.
Iran said earlier this week that it was holding talks on securing the release of Iranian prisoners in American jails and other countries over violations of US sanctions.
In May, Washington denied a report by Iranian state television that the countries had reached a prisoner swap deal in exchange for the release of $7 billion in frozen Iranian oil funds under US sanctions in other countries.
The hiatus in nuclear talks, which US and European officials attribute to hard-line Raisi’s election, has raised questions about next steps if the talks hit a dead end.

Topics: Iran nuclear deal 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Abbas Araqchi

Related

Iranian deputy foreign minister says Vienna talks must await Iran’s new administration
Middle-East
Iranian deputy foreign minister says Vienna talks must await Iran’s new administration
Masih Alinejad, an Iranian- American journalist, poses for a portrait in London in 2013. She said she was shocked by an Iranian plot to kidnap her from her New York home. (Reuters/File Photo)
Media
Rights group slams Iran over attempted kidnapping of journalist

Crises will not stop expats visiting Lebanon

The political and security situation does not seem to make expatriates leave the country after Hariri resigned. (Supplied)
The political and security situation does not seem to make expatriates leave the country after Hariri resigned. (Supplied)
Updated 18 July 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Crises will not stop expats visiting Lebanon

The political and security situation does not seem to make expatriates leave the country after Hariri resigned. (Supplied)
  • Visitors find gloom, nervousness, lack of electricity, gasoline and life ‘too expensive’ in the country
Updated 18 July 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The endless crises that Lebanon has faced for more than a year have not deterred expatriates from visiting their home country in large numbers, Middle East Airlines officials have told Arab News.

According to the statistics of Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, the number of passengers who came to Lebanon on July 1 exceeded 15,000, including 13,606 Lebanese expatriates. A record number of 20,000 returning expatriates was registered by the end of this week.
Nisrine, who came back from Germany with her children for a summer vacation, said: “People look tired, nobody laughs, everybody is nervous and tense, they start to complain the moment they see you; no electricity nor gasoline, and life is too expensive.”
Loris, a Lebanese woman whose daughter is getting married, said that her relatives coming from Sweden and Canada for the wedding were surprised by the overcrowded coffee shops and restaurants in Broummana, Jounieh, Byblos and Batroun, while darkness prevails in Beirut. The Lebanese capital was hit by a massive explosion last year.
Pierre Ashkar, president of the Association of Hotel Owners in Lebanon, said: “The political and security situation does not seem to make expatriates leave the country after the prime minister-designate Saad Hariri resigned ... They have always been successful in finding solutions.”
Ashkar estimated the number of Iraqis who came to Lebanon during June at about 30,000. He said: “These people are fleeing from the security situation in their country, which is far worse than that of Lebanon.”

FASTFACTS

• According to the statistics of Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, the number of passengers who came to Lebanon on July 1 exceeded 15,000.

• A record number of 20,000 returning expatriates was registered by the end of this week.

He said: “As for the Lebanese expatriates if they face a blocked road, they can go to other roads which they know. And if there is tension in the capital, they can go to guesthouses in Ras Baalbek and other remote villages.”
Ashkar said: “The explosion of the Port of Beirut last year resulted in the closing of (many) luxurious hotels ... (This situation) reflects the huge economic blow to the capital.
“Prices in Lebanon are much cheaper for expatriates or tourists than for Lebanese people who earn their income in Lebanese pounds. However, the huge increase in the exchange rate of the US dollar in the black market is causing problems for the owners of tourist venues.” The US dollar exchange rate in the black market has passed 22,000 Lebanese pounds for $1.
Most Lebanese people find the price of a meal in a restaurant extravagant. Yet you  have to book ahead to reserve a table in restaurants and wedding halls in hotels are fully reserved throughout the summer.
May, a Lebanese lady living in Canada, returned to Lebanon for the summer and did not find the country cheap. She said: “I cannot cope with the increase in the exchange rate of the dollar.”
She said: “How can I spend money while my parents’ pension is worth nothing ... My daughter could not go to the dentist because there are no antibiotics, and I did not bring medicines with me from Canada.”

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Special Secretary-General of Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit. (REUTERS file photo)
Middle-East
Arab League chief backs Libya polls
Special Egyptian Minister of Water Resource and Irrigation, Mohamed Abdel-Aty. (Reuters file photo)
Middle-East
Egypt seeks global push in Ethiopian dam talks

Arab League chief backs Libya polls

Secretary-General of Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit. (REUTERS file photo)
Secretary-General of Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 18 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Arab League chief backs Libya polls

Secretary-General of Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit. (REUTERS file photo)
  • Aboul Gheit said earlier that the league adhered to the implementation of the political roadmap in Libya leading to elections being held on time
Updated 18 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has reiterated the organization’s full support for the Libyan government in leading the current transitional phase and preparing for elections on Dec. 24.
He stressed his full commitment to supporting the Libyans in bringing the country to safety after a prolonged period of turmoil.
He held talks on Friday with Libyan Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dbeibeh on the sidelines of his visit to New York to participate in a UN Security Council meeting on the country.
The two men discussed the situation in Libya and relations with the Arab League. It was agreed that the secretary-general would visit at the earliest opportunity.
Aboul Gheit said earlier that the league adhered to the implementation of the political roadmap in Libya leading to elections being held on time.
He warned that not holding elections on the date agreed upon by all parties “may once again push the country into a dark tunnel of differences and political fragmentation, which no party desires.”
He emphasized that holding the presidential and legislative polls on Dec. 24 represented “a watershed on the path to saving Libya and preserving it as a sovereign united state.”

Topics: Arab League Libya

Related

UN envoy: ‘Spoilers’ are trying to obstruct Libyan elections
Middle-East
UN envoy: ‘Spoilers’ are trying to obstruct Libyan elections
Special Groups blocking Libyan elections reminded of sanctions threat
Middle-East
Groups blocking Libyan elections reminded of sanctions threat

Latest updates

LuLu expands in Eastern Province with new express store
LuLu expands in Eastern Province with new express store
Pilgrims flock to Grand Mosque to perform Tawaf
Pilgrims flock to Grand Mosque to perform Tawaf
Al-Ahly claim record 10th CAF Champions League title with 3-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs
Al-Ahly claim record 10th CAF Champions League title with 3-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs
Turkey condemns EU court ruling on headscarf ban as violation of freedoms
Turkey condemns EU court ruling on headscarf ban as violation of freedoms
ESG to spur demand for green sukuk as sustainable assets top $40 trillion: Moody’s
ESG to spur demand for green sukuk as sustainable assets top $40 trillion: Moody’s

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.