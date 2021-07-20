You are here

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 chief Muto doesn't rule out canceling Games

South Africa’s Olympic soccer team members wearing masks leave their training ahead of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Chiba. Organizing committee’s chief Tuesday didn’t rule out a last-minute cancelation of Olympics over COVID-19. (Reuters)
  • Toshiro Muto said he would keep an eye on infection numbers and liase with other organizers if necessary
  • COVID-19 cases are rising in Tokyo and the Games will be held without spectators
TOKYO: Tokyo 2020 organizing committee’s chief on Tuesday didn’t rule out a last-minute cancelation of the Olympics, as more athletes tested positive for COVID-19 and major sponsors ditched plans to attend Friday’s opening ceremony.
Asked at a news conference if the global sporting showpiece might still be canceled, Toshiro Muto said he would keep an eye on infection numbers and liase with other organizers if necessary.
“We can’t predict what will happen with the number of coronavirus cases. So we will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases,” said Muto.
“We have agreed that based on the coronavirus situation, we will convene five-party talks again. At this point, the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the situation arises.”
COVID-19 cases are rising in Tokyo and the Games, postponed last year because of the pandemic, will be held without spectators. Japan this month decided that participants would compete in empty venues to minimize health risks.
There have been 67 cases https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/coronavirus-incidents-tokyo-o... of COVID-19 infections in Japan among those accredited for the Games since July 1, when many athletes and officials started arriving, organizers said on Tuesday.
Japan, whose vaccination program has lagged that of most other developed nations, has recorded more than 840,000 cases and 15,055 deaths and Games host city Tokyo is experiencing a fresh surge, with 1,387 cases recorded on Tuesday.
Muto, a former top financial bureaucrat with close ties to Japan’s ruling party, is known for his careful choice of words, while officials are facing a domestic public angry about coronavirus restrictions and concerned over a possible spike in cases triggered by Games attendees arriving from abroad.
Organizers, for whom International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said canceling the event had never been an option, have promised to keep the Games “safe and secure.”
But experts see gaps in an Olympic “bubble” that mandates frequent testing and has been designed to limit participants’ movements.
Seiko Hashimoto, who sits alongside Muto as organizing committee President, said that safety measures introduced to reassure the Japanese public had not necessarily done so, and that she was aware that popular support for the Games had dropped.
“I really want to apologize from my heart for the accumulation of frustrations and concerns that the public has been feeling toward the Olympics,” Hashimoto told the same news conference.
The first major test of how an Olympics can be held in the midst of a pandemic may well come in the men’s soccer tournament, when Japan face a South Africa side that could struggle to field 11 players due to the coronavirus.
That match is due to take place on Thursday, a day before an opening ceremony that top sponsor Panasonic Corp. as well as Fujitsu Ltd. and NEC Corp. will skip. Toyota Motor Corp. dropped all TV ads linked to the Games on Monday.
Bach, who Kyodo news agency said would meet Japan’s Emperor Naruhito on Thursday, said on Tuesday organizers could never have imagined the “unprecedented challenges” of bringing the global event to Tokyo, praising the “heroic efforts” of medical personnel and volunteers around the world amid the pandemic.
Two members of Mexico’s Olympic baseball team tested positive for COVID-19 at the team hotel before their departure for Tokyo, the country’s baseball federation said on Tuesday.
The athletes, Hector Velazquez and Sammy Solis, who tested positive on July 18, have been isolated, as have all team members pending results of more tests, it said.
Kenji Shibuya, former director of the Institute for Population Health at King’s College London, said that the organizers’ bubble system was already “kind of broken.”
“My biggest concern is, of course, there will be a cluster of infections in the (athletes’) village or some of the accommodation and interaction with local people,” he added.
Organizing committee President Hashimoto said members of the public were concerned “because they feel that the current situation appears to show that the playbooks that were meant to guarantee security is not providing a sense of safety.”
In a poll in the Asahi newspaper, 68 percent of respondents expressed doubt about the ability of Olympic organizers to control coronavirus infections, with 55 percent saying they were opposed to the Games going ahead.

Saudi Olympic Committee President arrives in Tokyo to support KSA athletes

Saudi Olympic Committee President arrives in Tokyo to support KSA athletes
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Olympic Committee President arrives in Tokyo to support KSA athletes

Saudi Olympic Committee President arrives in Tokyo to support KSA athletes
  • Saudi Arabia has sent its largest ever Olympic delegation to Tokyo 202, with 11 individual qualifiers joined by the country’s U-23 football team
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud has arrived in Japan ahead of the start of the Tokyo 2020 games to show his support for the country’s participating athletes.

He was met at Narita International Airport on Tuesday by Prince Fahd bin Jalawi, the SAOC’s vice president. 

Also arriving in Tokyo were SAOC members Yasser Al-Mashal and Adwaa Al-Arifi, as well as secretary-general of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation Ibrahim Al-Qassim.

In Tokyo, Saudi Arabia has its largest ever Olympic delegation, with 11 individual qualifiers being joined by the country’s U-23 football team.

The Saudi athletes will take part in nine sports, a new record that surpasses the six events at the Athens Olympics in 2004.

The Saudi Arabian U-23 football team will be the first of the Kingdom’s delegation in action when it takes on Ivory Coast at Yokohama International Stadium on Thursday.

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur looks to continue remarkable season with Olympic glory

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur looks to continue remarkable season with Olympic glory
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur looks to continue remarkable season with Olympic glory

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur looks to continue remarkable season with Olympic glory
  • The 26-year-old made history this year by becoming the first-ever Arab winner of WTA tournament
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur has landed in Tokyo as she looks to continue a successful season that has seen her become the first Arab woman to win a Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) title and reach the last 16 at Wimbledon by winning an Olympic medal.

Jabeur departed Carthage International Airport on Monday with her husband and personal trainer Karim Kamoun and coach Essam Jalali and will now begin preparation for the Olympic tennis tournament, which starts on July 24.

There is a strong belief in the 26-year-old’s camp that a podium finish is achievable after a remarkable year so far.

Jabeur’s historic Wimbledon campaign saw her reach the women’s quarterfinals after beating Poland’s 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in the fourth round.

Earlier, Jabeur had become the first Arab woman to reach the third round at Wimbledon by knocking out five-time champion and tennis legend Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0 in 80 minutes.

The Tunisian’s Wimbledon journey finally came to an end when she lost 6-4, 6-3 in the last eight to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Jabeur seemed to foreshadow what was to come in 2021 when she reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in January 2020, before the pandemic disrupted her progress.

This year, she made history by becoming the first Arab player to win a WTA tournament when she beat Russian Daria Kasatkina 7-5, 6-4 to win the 2021 Viking Classic Birmingham ahead of Wimbledon.

Golf Saudi partners with UN on climate initiative

Golf Saudi partners with UN on climate initiative
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

Golf Saudi partners with UN on climate initiative

Golf Saudi partners with UN on climate initiative
  • Official body for development of golf in Saudi Arabia signs up to UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, extends collaboration with GEO Foundation
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Golf Saudi has signed up to a UN initiative for sporting organizations aimed at achieving ambitious global climate change goals.

The Kingdom’s official golf development body has become the latest member of the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, a growing community of organizations, leagues, tours, tournaments, and associated media building commitments toward the Paris Agreement’s net zero targets.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation, said: “We are incredibly excited about joining the UN’s Sports for Climate Action Framework and playing an active part in sport’s contribution to global climate action.

“Since the inception of Golf Saudi, we have sought to collaborate internationally in order to build sustainability into golf’s further development, to contribute actively to Saudi Vision 2030, and also to be part of the sports sector’s path to a low-carbon future.”

The climate change initiative calls on sporting organizations to acknowledge the contribution of the sports sector to climate change and the collective responsibility to commit to climate neutrality in the future.

The target is for sports bodies to display climate leadership by engaging and working together, which in turn will incentivize climate action beyond the sports sector and help other global organizations face up to the threat posed by climate change.

UN global climate action manager, Niclas Svenningsen, said: “The time has come for the sports community to ramp up its ambition on low-carbon transition.

“Within the Sports for Climate Action Framework, signatories are sharing lessons learned, best practices, and emerging tools to help put the sector on the path to climate neutrality. Through their collective efforts and influence, sports organizations have an incredible opportunity to drive and inspire climate action on a global scale.

“We are pleased to welcome Golf Saudi as a signatory and look forward to their contributions on this journey,” he added.

Golf Saudi is also extending its collaboration with the GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf, an international non-profit organization that for the last 15 years has been dedicated to accelerating sustainability and climate action across the sport.

Jonathan Smith, founder and executive director of the GEO Foundation, said: “We congratulate Golf Saudi on taking the step to join the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, further demonstrating their determination to take meaningful, transparent, and credible steps, aligning with international commitments and targets across sport.

“To that end, we are pleased to continue to support the roll out of the national golf sustainability strategy, ensuring that high standards and significant innovation are built into the development and operations of facilities, the staging of events, and the generation of positive multipliers.

“In parallel, there are a number of important new aspects of research and development underway, widely relevant to golf, such as ecosystem restoration through golf, harnessing renewable energy, comprehensive water resource management, and building circularity into golf’s supply chain,” he added.

Plans are also in the pipeline to build specific actions into the staging of the ladies’ Aramco Team Series, which will see its second event get underway in Spain in just over two weeks’ time.

How the Olympic football tournament could lead to stardom for Saudi's class of 2020

How the Olympic football tournament could lead to stardom for Saudi’s class of 2020
Updated 20 July 2021
John Duerden

How the Olympic football tournament could lead to stardom for Saudi's class of 2020

How the Olympic football tournament could lead to stardom for Saudi’s class of 2020
  • Abdullah Al-Hamdan of Al-Hilal could be Tokyo 2020’s breakout star in the way the UAE’s Omar Abdulrahman shone at London 2012
Updated 20 July 2021
John Duerden

More than 50,000 football fans went to Old Trafford in the summer of 2012, expecting to see a Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani masterclass as Uruguay took on the United Arab Emirates during the London Olympics. Instead, it was Omar Abdulrahman who stole the show.

The playmaker, then only 20, put on a virtuoso performance to thrill the crowd, which included this writer’s brother who texted at half-time to ask about the bushy-haired player wearing the number 15 who provided a wonderful assist for Ismail Matar to open the scoring. 

It was a career-changing game for the Saudi-born star who was soon back in England’s northwest, trialling for Manchester City.

According to the club, “Amoory” was offered a contract and a likely loan move to Spain but preferred to stay with Al-Ain. The interest never went away, however, and there were links with Arsenal, Barcelona, Juventus and other leading clubs in the years that followed.

Abdulrahman never went to Europe and the soon-to-be 30-year-old failed to take his chance. Only he knows if that is a source of regret. What can be said with certainty, however, is that the Olympics gave him an international stage on which to show his talents early in his career.

The same opportunities could happen in Japan for the best young players in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, who kick off their Olympic campaigns on Thursday against Ivory Coast and Spain, respectively.

These stars have few chances to appear in the international spotlight, and one benefit of playing against Spain, Argentina and Australia (Egypt) and Ivory Coast, Brazil and Germany (Saudi) is that there will be a lot of eyes on these games.

The unique nature of the 2020 Olympics should also help — there will be no fans, fewer journalists than usual and few, if any, scouts making the journey to Japan in the middle of a global pandemic that has delayed the games by a year and cast a shadow over the entire event.

“The Olympics are not a high priority when compared to the U-17 or U-20 World Cups or even some of the continental youth tournaments,” a leading scout told Arab News. “But it is still one attended by plenty of scouts, and any player who shows his potential will get noticed.”

Instead of traveling around and picking which games to attend, everything now will be done online.

“That may make it better for players who don’t play for the traditional powers. In the past, you would go there with an idea of who you wanted to watch and focus on their games, but now it will be open for everyone. It’s not a good idea to travel to Japan at the moment and while it is always better to watch players in person, with no travel everyone will have more time to watch more games and see more players.”

That could be good news for Egypt and Saudi Arabia, especially the latter. It is no secret that Saudi players rarely go overseas and the squad that touched down on Tokyo’s Narita Airport at the weekend is fully a domestic-based roster, the only one of the 16 nations taking part (ironically, Egypt’s only overseas star, Ahmed Hegazi, plays in Saudi Arabia, for Al-Ittihad).

It is a great opportunity for Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Saudi Arabia’s 21-year-old striker, who could follow in the footsteps of Abdulrahman and make an international name for himself. Al-Hilal swooped in February to take Al-Hamdan away from Al-Shabab on a five-year deal. The Riyadh rivals were a little upset at seeing the talent they had helped develop at the club for years head across the city to the defending champions and, given what he is capable of, that bitterness is understandable.

While Al-Shabab may take time to come around, the rest of Saudi football have high hopes for the powerful striker who does not seem to have any weaknesses — good in the air, on the ground, and capable of creating goals as well as scoring them.

There have been concerns over the firepower of the Young Falcons in the big games against Ivory Coast, Germany and Brazil. If Al-Hamdan can step forward and get on the scoresheet, he will not only give the team a chance to improve a dismal Olympic record but also show that he is the ready to be the main marksman for the senior side for the next decade. With qualification for the 2022 World Cup due to start in September, and in a league where so much of the striking talent is foreign, Saudi Arabia need the Al-Hilal star to be as good as he can be.  

A six-month stint with Spain’s Sporting Gijon in 2019 gave Al-Hamdan a taste of Europe. He has already had a taste of being a full international player, and now the Olympics will provide a perfect chance to make a global name for himself.

Omar Abdulrahman did it in London and Abdullah Al-Hamdan can do it in Tokyo.

Greek star Giannis beat language barrier to be Milwaukee Bucks' vocal leader

Greek star Giannis beat language barrier to be Milwaukee Bucks’ vocal leader
Updated 20 July 2021
AFP

Greek star Giannis beat language barrier to be Milwaukee Bucks' vocal leader

Greek star Giannis beat language barrier to be Milwaukee Bucks’ vocal leader
  • Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, once feared to speak up after arriving from Europe in 2013
Updated 20 July 2021
AFP

MILWAUKEE, US: Overcoming a language barrier and roller-coaster playoff emotions have helped Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo move one victory shy of his dream of capturing an NBA crown.
The 26-year-old Greek forward has sparked the Bucks to a 3-2 edge in the best-of-seven NBA Finals with game six on Tuesday at Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, has become a vocal leader on a club where he once feared to speak up after arriving from Europe in 2013.
“Early in my career I was really quiet and with the language barrier it was harder for me. I felt like I’ll say the wrong thing, I’ll say something stupid, so I just chose not to talk at all,” Antetokounmpo recalled Monday.
“But now it’s a little bit easier for me. I realized I would rather say something stupid than not say nothing at all.”
Teammates such as Khris Middleton and P.J. Tucker have encouraged him to speak out even as his skills have evolved, from Most Improved Player in 2017 when he led the NBA in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks to his MVP 2019 and 2020 campaigns.
“Throughout the journey, throughout my career, guys helped me, especially Khris. He was like, talk, talk, say something. And P.J., I’ve been with him for like two or three months. He’s pushing me to talk. I can get a lot better.”
Antetokounmpo has also learned how to manage his emotions after the Bucks had the NBA’s best record in 2019 and 2020 but endured playoff heartbreak, falling in 2019’s Eastern Conference finals after taking a 2-0 lead on Toronto then being upset by Miami last year.
“For sure. It helped me mature and grow and become more mentally tough,” he said. “One thing I’ve learned personally in the playoffs, I think early in my career I was getting too high, too low.
“We played a good game, I was so happy, because you feel the intensity from the crowd, the fans cheering and all that. I was getting too high, and maybe the loss I felt like it was the end of the world.
“This year, lose or win, that did not happen. I was the same kind of guy. I just live with whatever outcome comes because I believe that I’m supposed to be there in that time and place. So I don’t really worry about the outcome. We got to figure out a way to win and never get too high, never get too low.”

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has watched as Antetokounmpo has evolved on and off the court into the leader the Bucks have needed in their quest to end a 50-year title drought after reaching their first NBA Finals since 1974.
“The vocal leadership you’re seeing has been growing,” Budenholzer said. “Him just understanding how powerful and how impactful he is. Sometimes it’s being vocal. It’s maybe just helping teach or learn or grow in a moment.
“His understanding of what we want to do has grown. When you understand things better, you can communicate better. He’s got a high level of understanding of what we want to do both defensively and offensively.
“He’s got great passion, he’s got great commitment, he’s got great relationships with the players.”
Antetokounmpo feels a special bond as well.
“No matter how you it ends up, I’m really proud of this team, really proud of all the work we have put in,” he said.

