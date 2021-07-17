You are here

Germany walk off Olympics friendly after Torunarigha racist abuse

Germany walk off Olympics friendly after Torunarigha racist abuse
Jordan Torunarigha of Hertha Berlin and Germany’s Olympic football team. Germany walked off after 85 minutes of Saturday's pre-Olympics friendly with Honduras after Torunarigha suffered racist abuse. (AP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Germany walk off Olympics friendly after Torunarigha racist abuse

Germany walk off Olympics friendly after Torunarigha racist abuse
  • Germany players left the pitch after Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused, said German Football Association
  • German head coach Stefan Kuntz defended his 23-year-old squad member
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: Germany walked off after 85 minutes of Saturday’s pre-Olympics friendly with Honduras after Jordan Torunarigha suffered racist abuse.
The 2016 silver medallists played the Central Americans in Wakayama, Japan, as they warmed up for their Games campaign which starts on July 22 against champions Brazil.
“The game has ended 5 minutes early with the score at 1-1. The Germany players left the pitch after Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused,” the German Football Association (DFB) tweeted.
German head coach Stefan Kuntz defended his 23-year-old squad member.
“When one of our players is racially abused, playing on is not an option,” told DFB’s Twitter account.
The Honduras Football Federation said on Twitter the situation was down to a “misunderstanding on the pitch.”
In February 2020, Hertha Berlin center-back Torunarigha was sent off for reacting to alleged monkey chants from Schalke fans during a German Cup loss.
In that match, Torunarigha, who is of Nigerian descent, picked up a water bottle carrier and slammed it to the ground before being shown a red card for second bookable offense.

Topics: Jordan Torunarigha german football German Football Association 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Saudi Karate champion Tarek Hamdi looks to add to gold medal haul at Tokyo 2020

Saudi Karate champion Tarek Hamdi looks to add to gold medal haul at Tokyo 2020
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Karate champion Tarek Hamdi looks to add to gold medal haul at Tokyo 2020

Saudi Karate champion Tarek Hamdi looks to add to gold medal haul at Tokyo 2020
  • Hamdi heads to Japan as the Saudi Arabian delegation’s most decorated athlete
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi’s karate Olympian Tarek Hamdi hopes to add to his impressive collection of gold medals at international competitions when he takes to the mat at Tokyo 2020 on Aug. 6.

Hamdi, who will turn 23 during the Olympics, will be the Saudi Arabian delegation’s most decorated athlete in Japan.

Having started karate in 2009 at the age of 15, Hamdi won his first medal for Saudi Arabia, a gold, at the Asian Junior Championships in Uzbekistan in 2013. He followed that up by becoming the first Saudi to win gold in a Karate World Championship, at Jakarta in 2015.

In 2017, he claimed gold medals at four tournaments in the 75 kg category — the Asian Championship in Indonesia, the World Cup in Croatia and the U-23 Asian Championship and Asian Senior Championships, both in Kazakhstan. His achievements earned him the title of world most promising karate athlete for the year.

A year later he won three bronze medals at the World League in Spain, the World Premier League in the UAE and the Asian Games in Jakarta. He also won gold at the Asian Senior Championships 2019 in Uzbekistan.

Hamdi secured qualification to the Olympics with a gold at the Karate Tokyo 2020 Qualifiers in France earlier this year.

Topics: karate Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia and Italy considering joint bid to host 2030 World Cup

Saudi Arabia and Italy considering joint bid to host 2030 World Cup
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and Italy considering joint bid to host 2030 World Cup

Saudi Arabia and Italy considering joint bid to host 2030 World Cup
  • According to reports in the British press, the move would be encouraged by FIFA as it would reduce the financial burden on one nation, with the number of teams set to rise from 32 to 48
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Italy are considering a joint bid to co-host the 2030 World Cup, according to reports in the British press.

A report by The Athletic said that such a bid would come at a time when FIFA are encouraging the joint hosting of tournaments to reduce the financial burden on any one nation.

This is set to start with the 2026 World Cup, in which the increased number of teams, to 48, will play 80 matches, which will be held in the US, Canada and Mexico.

In contrast, a tournament with 32 teams, as it was last time in Russia and will be in Qatar next year, sees a total of 64 matches played.

Last May, British newspaper The Times, reported for the first time that Saudi Arabia was planning a bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

The newspaper said that Saudi Arabia used an American consulting firm to develop a strategy to present its bid to host the tournament, alongside a country on another continent, possibly in Europe.

FIFA also reportedly agreed to study a Saudi proposal to hold the FIFA Men’s and Women’s World Cup every two years instead of the current four, after members of the FIFA Congress voted during the meeting of its 71st General Assembly on May 21, 2020. The  proposal was approved by 166 votes for, and 22 against.

The four British Football Associations of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, in addition to that of the Republic of Ireland, are already preparing to submit a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

Spain and Portugal will also bid, while several countries from South America are contending to host the tournament to celebrate the centenary of the first tournament hosted by Uruguay in 1930.

Meanwhile, Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation, said on Thursday that his country was considering a bid to host the European Championship 2028 or the 2030 World Cup, but conceded that its stadiums would need upgrading if it was to succeed.

Topics: football

Saudi rower Husein Alireza sets sights on Sea Forest Waterway at Tokyo 2020

Saudi rower Husein Alireza sets sights on Sea Forest Waterway at Tokyo 2020
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi rower Husein Alireza sets sights on Sea Forest Waterway at Tokyo 2020

Saudi rower Husein Alireza sets sights on Sea Forest Waterway at Tokyo 2020
  • Athlete prepares to race on 2,335m corridor built for Olympic Games
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi rower Husein Alireza is completing his final days of training as he prepares to take to the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo, the venue for the Olympic rowing competitions starting on July 23.

Alireza will compete in the men’s singles sculls at the 2,335-meter water corridor built specifically for Tokyo 2020.

Rowers at the Sea Forest Waterway will race across eight lanes, each 12.5 meters wide.

Alireza took up rowing while studying for a master’s degree at Cambridge University in 2017, and after graduation continued his advancement in the sport, winning two Saudi Indoor Rowing Championship golds and claiming a first at the US Indoor Rowing Championships.

In 2019, he won bronze at the Asian Indoor Rowing Championships in Thailand and took part in the Asian Rowing Championship in South Korea.

Earlier this year he won gold at the Asian Continental Qualifiers for the 2021 World Indoor Rowing Championships. He recently recovered from a shoulder injury while on an Olympic training camp in the US to confirm he will be taking part in Tokyo 2020.

His most recent preparation camp has been in London.

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Saudi sprinter Mazen Al-Yassin up against formidable 400m field at Tokyo 2020

Saudi sprinter Mazen Al-Yassin up against formidable 400m field at Tokyo 2020
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi sprinter Mazen Al-Yassin up against formidable 400m field at Tokyo 2020

Saudi sprinter Mazen Al-Yassin up against formidable 400m field at Tokyo 2020
  • Previous gold medallists South African Wade van Niekerk and Grenadian Kirani James lead 48 of the world’s best sprinters
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi sprinter Mazen Al-Yassin is set to compete against 47 of the world’s best runners in the 400m race at Tokyo 2020, including South African Wade van Niekerk and Grenadian Kirani James, respective champions at the last two Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and London.

Van Niekerk won gold in 2016, edging then reigning champion James into second place, and Lashawn Merritt of the US, into the bronze medal position.

The South African won the race with a time of 43.3 seconds, breaking the world record of former American Michael Johnson by 0.012 seconds.

James won gold in 2012 as 19-year-old, coming in ahead of Luguelin Santos of the Dominican Republic and Lalonde Gordon of Trinidad and Tobago.

Al-Yassin first represented Saudi Arabia at the 2013 World Youth Championships in Ukraine, and the same year won gold in the 4x400m relay at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Indonesia and silver at in the individual 400m at the Asian Junior Games in Taiwan.

In 2015, another silver followed in the 4x400m relay at the Asian Games in China.

He won silver in the individual 400m at the 2017 Arab Championships in Tunisia and bronze in the relay, following that up with bronze at the 2019 Arab Championships in Egypt.

The 400m competition will take place in Tokyo between Aug. 1 and 5. The 48 qualifiers and runners offered “universality places”  will be split into seven fields, with the 24 fastest progressing to the semifinals.

The qualifiers will then be divided into three new groups, with the fastest eight qualifying for the final.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympics

First resident of Olympic Village tests positive for COVID-19

First resident of Olympic Village tests positive for COVID-19
Updated 17 July 2021
AP

First resident of Olympic Village tests positive for COVID-19

First resident of Olympic Village tests positive for COVID-19
  • Organizers say for confidentiality purposes they can only offer a vague description and few details
  • The person is listed as a games-concerned personnel and non-resident of Japan
Updated 17 July 2021
AP

TOKYO: The first resident of the Olympic Village has tested positive for COVID-19, Tokyo Olympic organizers said on Saturday.
Officials said it was not an athlete with the Games opening in just under a week on July 23.
Tokyo officials including Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the organizing committee, confirmed the case and said the positive test was Friday. Organizers say for confidentiality purposes they can only offer a vague description and few details.
“In the current situation, that positive cases arise is something we must assume is possible,” said Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo organizing committee.
The person is identified simply as a “games-concerned personnel.” The person is also listed as a non-resident of Japan. Tokyo officials said the person was placed in a 14-day quarantine.
The Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will house about 11,000 athletes during the Olympics and thousands of other staff.
IOC President Thomas Bach said this week there was “zero” risk of athletes in the village passing on the virus to Japanese or other residents of the village.
Organizers say since July 1 and as of Saturday, 44 people under their “jurisdiction” have tested positive. None involved people living in the village and most are identified as “contractors” for Tokyo 2020 and “games-concerned personnel.” The list includes one athlete — who tested positive on July 14 — and three members of the media.
Of the 44, only 12 are listed as “non-resident of Japan.”
Organizers say that athletes and staff who have been away from Tokyo at training camps are excluded from this list and their accounting.
Tokyo officials said they could not give an estimate of the number of people in the village as of Saturday.
New COVID-19 cases on Friday in Tokyo were reported at 1,271. They were 822 a week ago, and it marks the 27th straight day that cases were higher than a week previous. New cases on Thursday were reported at 1,308, which was the highest in six months.

Topics: Japan 2020 Tokyo Olympics

