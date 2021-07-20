You are here

80 percent of new COVID-19 cases in Spain among non-vaccinated people, health minister says

80 percent of new COVID-19 cases in Spain among non-vaccinated people, health minister says
Police arrive to remove people gathering at Born neighborhood, as the regional government decreed a night curfew (from 1am to 6am) to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Barcelona in May. (Reuters)
Reuters

80 percent of new COVID-19 cases in Spain among non-vaccinated people, health minister says

80 percent of new COVID-19 cases in Spain among non-vaccinated people, health minister says
  • Just 5.5% of new cases within the period were detected among people unvaccinated people
  • 11.4% were partially vaccinated and 83.1% were unvaccinated
Reuters

SPAIN: The vast majority of new COVID-19 cases in Spain in the past five weeks were detected among non-vaccinated people, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Monday, as new infections rose by 27,286.
Just 5.5 percent of new cases within the period were detected among people who had been fully vaccinated, Darias said, adding 11.4 percent were partially vaccinated and 83.1 percent were unvaccinated.
“We must keep up the rhythm of vaccination we have reached,” the minister told a news conference. “This will give us an important level of protection to allow us to enjoy the summer.”
The number of new COVID-19 cases per day in Spain has been steadily rising since late June, with the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants rising to 622.4 on Tuesday. The country of 46.9 million people has so far reported a total of just under 4.2 million cases and 81,148 deaths.
Spain is the third fastest country at vaccinating its population, according to database Our World In Data, lagging behind only Canada and the UK with 51.3 percent of Spaniards fully vaccinated and 62.1 percent at least partially vaccinated.

Topics: Spain #covid-19 curfew

US launches air strike targeting Al-Shabab in Somalia

US launches air strike targeting Al-Shabab in Somalia
Updated 8 min 27 sec ago
AFP

US launches air strike targeting Al-Shabab in Somalia

US launches air strike targeting Al-Shabab in Somalia
  • US military command for Africa "conducted one airstrike in the vicinity of Galkayo, Somalia today against al-Shabaab”
  • The strike, 700 kilometers northeast of Mogadishu, targeted Shabaab Islamists, a Pentagon spokeswoman told AFP
Updated 8 min 27 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US military conducted an air strike against Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Shabab jihadists on Tuesday, the first since President Joe Biden took office, the Pentagon said.
The US military command for Africa (AFRICOM), in coordination with the Somali government, “conducted one airstrike in the vicinity of Galkayo, Somalia today against Al-Shabab,” Pentagon spokeswoman Cindi King told AFP.
The strike, 700 kilometers (430 miles) northeast of Mogadishu, targeted Shabab Islamists, King said.
“A battle-damage assessment is still pending due to the ongoing engagement between Al-Shabab and Somali forces, however the command’s initial assessment is that no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this strike,” she added.
The strike is the first conducted by the US military in Somalia since January 19, when AFRICOM announced it had killed three Shabab jihadists in two strikes in Jamaame and Deb Scinnele.
Biden was inaugurated the next day. As soon as he arrived at the White House, he limited the use of drones against jihadist groups outside US theaters of war.
That reversed the policy of his predecessor Donald Trump, who had given the US military carte blanche in countries such as Somalia and Libya.
In March, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that any planned strikes against jihadist groups outside Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq were now submitted to the White House before being carried out.
Drone strikes multiplied during Trump’s term, going from 11 in Somalia in 2015, to 64 in 2019 and 54 in 2020, according to the non-governmental group Airwars, which monitors civilian deaths in bombings around the world.
Just before he left office, Trump ordered the withdrawal of some 700 special forces soldiers who were deployed in Somalia to train and advise the Somali army.

Topics: Biden administration Al-Qaeda Somalia Al-Shabab

End of England’s COVID-19 rules sees Muslims gather for Eid Al-Adha

The events hosted by Green Lane Masjid marked the first time local Muslims had experienced prayers without health rules in place since the start of the pandemic. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
The events hosted by Green Lane Masjid marked the first time local Muslims had experienced prayers without health rules in place since the start of the pandemic. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 47 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

End of England’s COVID-19 rules sees Muslims gather for Eid Al-Adha

The events hosted by Green Lane Masjid marked the first time local Muslims had experienced prayers without health rules in place since the start of the pandemic. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • Worshippers can pray shoulder to shoulder for first time since pandemic began
  • Event hosts say precautions will still be taken
Updated 47 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Muslims in England have been allowed to pray shoulder to shoulder for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, after health restrictions were eased nationwide in time for the beginning of Eid Al-Adha.

Mohammed Arif of the Walsall Union of Muslim Organisations said: “We’re actually having two celebrations in one: One is the Eid celebration, the other one is freedom — to be able to come together, stand shoulder to shoulder, and see friends and family that people haven’t seen for a long, long time.”

The group hosted an Eid event in a public park for the first time to bring worshippers outside, where the risk of COVID-19 infection is lower.

Thousands of Muslims attended Victoria Park Eid prayers in Leicester. But in Birmingham, an annual celebration that usually attracts more than 50,000 was canceled for the second year in a row, with the organizers — Green Lane Masjid — choosing to host four separate indoor prayers and one 500-person outdoor event.

The outdoor event took place at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, a prominent stadium that hosts the national cricket team.

It was the first time that a mosque offered congregational prayers in the grounds, marking a major milestone for the local Muslim community.

The events hosted by Green Lane Masjid also marked the first time local Muslims had experienced prayers without health rules in place since the start of the pandemic.

“We had discussions with Public Health England. Some of our doctors are seeing rising infections … and we decided that it was probably not in the public interest for us to do it just yet,” said the mosque’s CEO Kamran Hussain.

“It’s a bit strange after such a long time for everybody to be praying shoulder to shoulder, and obviously we’ve created space for people who still want to social distance.”

Hussain added that safety measures such as mask wearing and hand washing would still be encouraged.

“The lifting of restrictions has come just at the right time for us. This is the fourth Eid prayer during the pandemic, and this is the first one where we’re getting some real level of normality now,” he said.

Eid Al-Adha, which means “festival of the sacrifice,” takes place on Tuesday for the majority of Muslims, although some mark the event a day later. It follows Eid Al-Fitr, which took place amid health restrictions earlier this year.

“We’ve taken some comfort from football and cricket games where there’ve been large crowds, but we’re asking people to still take precautions. People can still bring masks if they wish,” said Arif, adding that a vaccination bus near the prayer event encouraged younger people to receive jabs.

London Central Mosque spokesman Monir Ahmad said: “We’re still going to follow the restrictions — we’re not all of a sudden just open doors and everything is back to normal, even though technically that’s allowed.”

He added: “We’re just doing the best practices to stay safe because we know the numbers (of COVID-19 infections) are going up and ethnic communities are more adversely affected.”

Topics: UK England Muslims Islam eid al-adha Eid Al-Adha 2021

’Best day ever’: billionaire Bezos has successful first space jaunt

’Best day ever’: billionaire Bezos has successful first space jaunt
Updated 20 July 2021
Reuters

’Best day ever’: billionaire Bezos has successful first space jaunt

’Best day ever’: billionaire Bezos has successful first space jaunt
  • "Best day ever," Bezos said after the space capsule touched down, kicking up a cloud of dust on the desert floor
  • The American billionaire was joined by three crewmates for a trip to the edge of space officially lasting 10 minutes and 10 seconds
Updated 20 July 2021
Reuters

VAN HORN, Texas: Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, soared about 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin’s New Shepard launch vehicle on Tuesday.
He returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps to inaugurate a new era of private commercial space tourism.
“Best day ever,” Bezos, accompanied by the world’s oldest and youngest space travelers, said after the space capsule touched down, kicking up a cloud of dust on the desert floor.
The 57-year-old American billionaire, wearing a blue flight suit and donning a cowboy hat, was joined by three crewmates for a trip to the edge of space officially lasting 10 minutes and 10 seconds. After landing and exiting the space capsule, Bezos and the other crew members exchanged hugs and popped champagne, spraying each other.
“Astronaut Bezos in my seat — happy, happy, happy,” Bezos said in response to a mission control status check after the crew members buckled back in aboard New Shepard’s capsule following a few minutes of weightlessness in space.
The fully autonomous 60-foot-tall (18.3-meters-tall) gleaming white spacecraft, with a blue feather design on its side, ignited its BE-3 engines for a liftoff from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One facility about 20 miles (32 km) outside the rural town of Van Horn. There were generally clear skies with a few patchy clouds on a cool morning for the launch.
Bezos, founder of ecommerce company Amazon.com Inc, and his brother Mark Bezos, a private equity executive, were joined by two others. Pioneering female aviator Wally Funk and recent high school graduate Oliver Daemen, 18, became the oldest and youngest people to reach space.
The flight came nine days after Briton Richard Branson was aboard his competing space tourism company Virgin Galactic’s successful inaugural suborbital flight from New Mexico. The two flights give credibility and inject enthusiasm into the fledgling space tourism industry that the Swiss bank UBS estimates will be worth $3 billion annually in a decade.
“Well done,” Branson wrote on Twitter, congratulating Bezos and his crewmates.
Bezos founded Blue Origin two decades ago. This was its first crewed space flight.
“This is a tiny little step of what Blue Origin is going to do,” Bezos told CNBC after the flight. “What we’re really trying to do is build reusable space vehicles. It’s the only way to build a road to space, and we need to build a road to space so that our children can build the future.”
New Shepard hurtled at speeds reaching 2,233 miles (3,595 km) per hour, exceeding the so-called Kármán line — 62 miles (100 km) — set by an international aeronautics body to define the boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and space.
After the capsule separated from the booster, the crew unbuckled to experience weightlessness. The capsule returned to Earth under parachutes, using a retro-thrust system that expelled a “pillow of air” for a soft landing.
Bezos gave a thumbs-up sign inside the capsule after landing, stepped out to cheers, then exchanged high-fives with some of the roughly two dozen family members and company employees on hand.
Branson got to space first, but Bezos flew higher — Virgin Galactic managed an altitude of 53 miles (86 km) — in what experts called the world’s first unpiloted space flight with an all-civilian crew.
The flight came on the anniversary of Americans Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin becoming the first humans to walk on the moon, on July 20, 1969. New Shepard is named for Alan Shepard, who in 1961 became the first American in space.
Funk was one of the so-called Mercury 13 group of women who trained to become NASA astronauts in the early 1960s but was passed over because of her gender. Daemen, Blue Origin’s first paying customer, is set to study physics and innovation management at college in the Netherlands. His father, who heads investment management firm Somerset Capital Partners, was on site to watch his son fly.
New Shepard is a rocket-and-capsule combo that cannot be piloted from inside the spacecraft. It is completely computer-flown and had none of Blue Origin’s staff astronauts or trained personnel onboard. Virgin Galactic used a space plane with a pair of pilots onboard.
The reusable Blue Origin booster had previously flown twice to space.
The launch represented another step in the fiercely competitive race to establish a space tourism sector. Another billionaire tech mogul, Elon Musk, plans to send an all-civilian crew on a several-day orbital mission on his Crew Dragon capsule in September.
On Twitter, Musk wished Blue Origins crew “best of luck” before the launch.
Blue Origin aims for the first of two more passenger flights this year to happen in September or October.

Topics: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Texas Blue Origin's New Shepard

Extremists issue threat as Somalia elections loom

Extremists issue threat as Somalia elections loom
Updated 20 July 2021
AFP

Extremists issue threat as Somalia elections loom

Extremists issue threat as Somalia elections loom
  • Al-Shabaab leader’s threat underscores the security challenges facing the election process in deeply unstable Somalia
  • Indirect parliamentary and presidential polls are due to open on July 25
Updated 20 July 2021
AFP

MOGADISHU: Somalia’s Al-Shabab extremists have warned politicians against taking part in elections due to kick off this month after months of deadlock and delays.
The threat, in an audio message purportedly recorded by Al-Shabab leader Ahmed Umar Abu Ubaidah, underscores the security challenges facing the election process in the deeply unstable Horn of Africa country.
Indirect parliamentary and presidential polls are due to open on July 25 with four days of voting for the upper house by state delegates.
“We are sending... a warning to the (voting) delegations,” Ubaidah said in a rare message issued Monday to mark the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha that was circulated on pro-Shabab websites.
“Don’t get fooled by the empty promises... including the provision of money, and the promise that the voting will be secret.
“Learn from those before you,” he said, in an apparent reference to traditional elders who took part in the last elections in 2016, some of whom were targeted and assassinated by Al-Shabab fighters in the ensuing years.
Ubaidah’s whereabouts are not known, and it was not clear when the message was recorded. AFP could not independently confirm the identity of the voice.
The Al-Qaeda-linked group has been fighting to overthrow the federal government since 2007 and frequently attacks government, security and civilian targets.
Somalia’s political leaders finally agreed last month on a voting timetable after months of stalemate that turned violent at times.
President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and the leaders of Somalia’s five states had been unable to agree on the terms of a vote before his term lapsed in February, triggering an unprecedented constitutional crisis.
The political impasse exploded into violence in April when negotiations collapsed and the lower house extended the president’s mandate by two years, sparking gunbattles on the streets of Mogadishu.
Under pressure the president, commonly known as Farmajo, reversed the extension and ordered his prime minister to reconvene with the state leaders to chart a fresh roadmap toward elections.
The ballots follow a complex indirect model whereby special delegates chosen by the country’s myriad clan elders pick lawmakers, who in turn choose the president.
Successive leaders have promised a direct vote but political infighting, logistical problems and the Al-Shabab insurgency has prevented such an exercise.
The upper house vote will be followed by elections for the lower house from September 12-October 2, according to an updated timetable issued last week.
According to a statement issued in June, both assemblies were due to convene to vote for the president on October 10, but no date for this election was given in the updated timeline.
Somalia has not held a direct one-person, one-vote election since 1969, the year dictator Siad Barre led a coup and went on to rule for two decades.
Barre’s military regime collapsed in 1991 and Somalia sank into anarchy.

Topics: Somalia Al-Shabab elections Mogadishu

Greek police prepare criminal case on migrant smuggling

Greek police prepare criminal case on migrant smuggling
Updated 20 July 2021
AP

Greek police prepare criminal case on migrant smuggling

Greek police prepare criminal case on migrant smuggling
  • Police said investigation had been ongoing for months in cooperation with intelligence service and anti-terrorism task force
  • Greece has been repeatedly accused of carrying out summary deportations of migrants without allowing them to apply for asylum
Updated 20 July 2021
AP

ATHENS: Greek authorities on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos say they are drawing up a criminal case, including on charges of espionage, against 10 people, all foreign nationals, for allegedly helping migrants enter the country illegally.
Police in Lesbos said on Monday the investigation had been ongoing for several months and was being carried out in cooperation with Greece’s intelligence service and anti-terrorism task force. No charges have been brought and no suspects have been publicly identified.
Greece has been repeatedly accused by rights groups and migrants of carrying out summary deportations of newly arrived migrants without allowing them to apply for asylum — an illegal practice known as pushbacks. The government strenuously denies the accusations, labeling them as “fake news,” but has stressed it is robustly patrolling its land and sea borders with Turkey, which are also the external borders of the European Union.
The country has been one of the preferred entry points into the EU of people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia for years. Its frequently tense relations with neighboring Turkey have led to what Athens has said is the weaponization of migrants by Ankara, which it accuses of encouraging people to cross into Greece as a means of pressuring both Greece and the EU.
There has been mounting evidence suggesting Greek authorities do carry out pushbacks, including photos of migrants picked up by the Turkish coast guard after the same people had appeared in photos shared with rights groups showing them with identifiable landmarks on Greek islands.
Police said the case involves four members of undisclosed non-governmental organizations and another six people. All are under investigation for espionage, assisting the illegal entry of foreign nationals, impeding Greek authorities’ investigations and violating migration laws.
The police described the activities as “organized” and said they date to early June 2020, “in the form of providing essential assistance to organized networks of illegal smuggling of migrants” under the guise of performing humanitarian work. The case involves migrant arrivals on the islands of Chios, Lesbos and Samos.
As evidence of suspicious activity, police listed communication through mobile messaging applications with migrants leaving the Turkish shores.
According to the police announcement, those under investigation would advise recent arrivals to head either to areas of difficult terrain to hide, or to health care facilities, thereby “systematically complicating the work of the responsible Greek authorities.”
It said the investigation so far indicated the people under investigation had assisted in “the illegal entry of a significant number of third country nationals” to Greek islands. Authorities are continuing the investigation into potential further contacts and activities, police said.

Topics: Lesbos Greece Greek police illegal migrants

