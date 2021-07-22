You are here

Two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca shots effective against Delta variant, study finds

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture. (REUTERS/File)
LONDON: Two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine are nearly as effective against the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant as they are against the previously dominant Alpha variant, a study published on Wednesday showed.
Officials say vaccines are highly effective against the Delta variant, now the dominant variant worldwide, though the study reiterated that one shot of the vaccines is not enough for high protection.
The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, confirms headline findings given by Public Health England in May about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca, based on real-world data.
Wednesday’s study found that two doses of Pfizer’s shot was 88 percent effective at preventing symptomatic disease from the Delta variant, compared to 93.7 percent against the Alpha variant, broadly the same as previously reported.
Two shots of AstraZeneca vaccine were 67 percent effective against the Delta variant, up from 60 percent originally reported, and 74.5 percent effective against the Alpha variant, compared to an original estimate of 66 percent effectiveness.
“Only modest differences in vaccine effectiveness were noted with the Delta variant as compared with the Alpha variant after the receipt of two vaccine doses,” Public Health England researchers wrote in the study.
Data from Israel has estimated lower effectiveness of Pfizer’s shot against symptomatic disease, although protection against severe disease remains high.
PHE had previously said that a first dose of either vaccine was around 33 percent effective against symptomatic disease from the Delta variant.
The full study published on Wednesday found that one dose of Pfizer’s shot was 36 percent effective, and one dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine was around 30 percent effective.
“Our finding of reduced effectiveness after the first dose would support efforts to maximize vaccine uptake with two doses among vulnerable groups in the context of circulation of the Delta variant,” the authors of the study said.

Muslim teachers in UK forced to take unpaid leave to celebrate Eid Al-Adha

Muslim teachers in UK forced to take unpaid leave to celebrate Eid Al-Adha
Updated 7 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Muslim teachers in UK forced to take unpaid leave to celebrate Eid Al-Adha

Muslim teachers in UK forced to take unpaid leave to celebrate Eid Al-Adha
  • Teachers at Arbour Vale School in England are allowed only one paid day off to celebrate non-Christian religious festivals
  • School also forbids teachers from speaking with the media, which GMB union branch secretary calls ‘really disgusting’
Updated 7 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Muslim teachers at a school in southeast England are excited to celebrate Eid Al-Adha but because of a school policy, it is going to cost them.

Staff at Arbour Vale School in Slough were forced to take unpaid leave to observe the second most important festival in the Islamic calendar this week, British newspaper Metro reported

The teachers are allowed only one paid day off to celebrate non-Christian religious festivals as most use it for Eid Al-Fitr, the celebration that comes after Ramadan. 

The teachers are fighting against the rule, but have to do it carefully as the school has also introduced a strict new policy forbidding teachers from speaking to the media. 

“I feel very strongly about this and I am going to speak up,” one teacher told Metro. 

“It is not about the pay; it is about the principle. But they do not want to understand and they do not want to know. If anybody puts anything on social media then it is either a disciplinary or they are sacked.”

Anthony Bardos, the GMB union branch secretary for Slough, said being forced to work on Eid was comparable to being made to work on Christmas Day. Bardos said he has represented some workers who were denied leave completely. 

“Quite a lot of places do give three days of paid religious holidays but you get some very patronizing responses from heads and chairs of governors,” Bardos said. “Particularly when they are white so they do not really understand. They do not care, to be honest.”

Not allowing teachers to speak to the media has only agitated the situation.

“They are trying to gag the staff so they cannot talk about this issue or any other issue and it is really disgusting,” Bardos said. “This is something we are really going to be pushing strongly for.”

Jagdeesh Singh, an employment and discrimination law specialist at Cameron Clarke Lawyers, told Metro that there is strong legal and moral justification to make two days of paid leave a blanket right for all workers.

Singh said that there is a “sound basis” for building a case of discrimination under the Equality Act 2010, which aims to protect people from being discriminated against while at work. 

Teachers were told in an email that staff who wanted to take Eid Al-Adha off and had already taken Eid Al-Fitr off would be able to book “one day’s unpaid leave as long as they have completed a leave request form.”

New York City requires health workers to be vaccinated or get tested weekly

New York City requires health workers to be vaccinated or get tested weekly
Updated 43 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

New York City requires health workers to be vaccinated or get tested weekly

New York City requires health workers to be vaccinated or get tested weekly
  • The new policy will go into effect on Aug. 2, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday
  • About 60% of the more than 42,000 employees of New York City's public hospital system are vaccinated
Updated 43 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: As part of a nationwide response to the threat posed by the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant, New York City will require COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly tests for workers at city-run hospitals and clinics.
The new policy will go into effect on Aug. 2, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference on Wednesday. The city will suspend without pay any employee who refuses to either get vaccinated or tested.
“Because of the Delta variant, increasingly the choice is between infection or vaccination, and that can mean the difference between life and death,” Dave Chokshi, the city’s health commissioner, said at the same briefing.
About 60 percent of the more than 42,000 employees of New York City’s public hospital system are vaccinated, Mitch Katz, who heads the nation’s largest public health care system, said on Wednesday. Across New York City, 70 percent of hospital staff have received both doses of the vaccine, state data shows.
The percentage of New York public hospital workers who are fully vaccinated is also lower the percentage of the city’s adult population, which stands at 65 percent, city health data shows.
The requirement marks the first time City Hall has mandated vaccinations or negative tests for public-sector workers.
In California, San Francisco took more decisive steps last month when it announced that all municipal workers in “high risk” settings such as homeless shelters and jails will have to get vaccinated by Sept. 15.
De Blasio said New York may take further measures if the threat posed by the Delta variant grows. He did not rule out extending vaccination or test requirements to all city workers in the future.
The highly contagious Delta variant that originated in India and has now become the dominant strain worldwide has been wreaking havoc among the nation’s unvaccinated population in recent weeks.
US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said last week that 97 percent of people entering hospitals in the United States with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
Dozens of hospitals and health systems across the United States have issued vaccination requirements for their staff.
Last month, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a group of workers at Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas over its requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19.
A large medical system in New Jersey has fired half a dozen employees because they did not get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to media reports https://abcnews.go.com/Health/jersey-hospital-network-fires-supervisors-vaccinated-covid-19/story?id=78940886 published on Tuesday.
Several states with low vaccination rates such as Utah, Arkansas and Louisiana are once again facing outbreaks, and some hospitals warned they are overwhelmed by the influx of COVID-19 patients.
“We have an alarming spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across the Houston area,” Patti Muck, a spokesperson for Texas’ Houston Methodist, said in an email earlier this week. “The increased hospitalizations add stress to many of our hospitals that are nearing capacity.”
Coronavirus cases have nearly tripled over the last month and hospitalizations are up nearly 40 percent, according to an analysis of Reuters data. Deaths, which can lag behind other indicators, were down 14 percent over the same period of time.

Political furor in Italy after League councillor kills Moroccan

Political furor in Italy after League councillor kills Moroccan
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

Political furor in Italy after League councillor kills Moroccan

Political furor in Italy after League councillor kills Moroccan
  • Massimo Adriatici, a League councillor in Voghera town, killed the 39-year-old man on Tuesday night
  • The row broke out between the two men in a bar in central Voghera, and the case touched off a political furore
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

ROME: A member of Italy’s rightist League party was placed under house arrest on Wednesday after shooting dead a Moroccan immigrant following an altercation in a bar.
Massimo Adriatici, a League councillor in the northern town of Voghera, killed the 39-year-old man on Tuesday night. Police named the dead migrant as Youns El Boussetaoui and said they were investigating the shooting.
The case touched off a political furor, with League leader Matteo Salvini leaping to the defense of Adriatici, a former policeman who had a gun license, while opponents questioned why he was carrying a firearm in a public place.
Local media said the row broke out between the two men in a bar in central Voghera. Adriatici was quoted as saying that the gun went off after El Boussetaoui pushed him to the ground as he was trying to call the police.
Salvini, a former interior minister whose party has adopted an anti-migrant platform, said Adriatici was well respected in the local community.
“The victim of an assault, he responded and accidentally fired a shot,” Salvini said in a video posted on social media, going on to say that Adriatici had probably acted in self defense, suggesting that El Boussetaoui had a criminal record.
Political opponents criticized the League leader for jumping to conclusions before the police had completed their investigation.
“Everyone, without exception, must condemn the logic of the Far West and do-it-yourself justice,” said Vinicio Peluffo, head of the center-left Democratic Party in the northern Lombardy region.
“If the League thinks that carrying weapons brings security, then that is really worrying, because it only brings bloodshed and certainly not law and order,” he said.
Like other European Union countries, Italy has tough laws regulating both ownership and use of firearms and gun deaths are rare. Adriatici, who was nicknamed locally “the sheriff,” was in charge of the security portfolio within the town council.

Fury cross the Mersey: Liverpool loses world heritage status

Fury cross the Mersey: Liverpool loses world heritage status
Updated 21 July 2021
AP

Fury cross the Mersey: Liverpool loses world heritage status

Fury cross the Mersey: Liverpool loses world heritage status
  • UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee said the projects were “detrimental to the site’s authenticity and integrity” and had caused “irreversible loss of attributes”
  • Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson called the decision “incomprehensible”
Updated 21 July 2021
AP

LONDON: Civic leaders in Liverpool expressed outrage Wednesday after the English port city was stripped of its World Heritage status by the United Nations’ culture organization.
UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee voted in a secret ballot to remove the designation because of developments in the city center and on its historic River Mersey waterfront. The committee said the projects, including a planned new stadium for soccer team Everton, were “detrimental to the site’s authenticity and integrity” and had caused “irreversible loss of attributes.”
Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson called the decision “incomprehensible.”
“I’m hugely disappointed and concerned by this decision to delete Liverpool’s World Heritage status, which comes a decade after UNESCO last visited the city to see it with their own eyes,” she said.
Anderson said the city would explore whether it could appeal, “but, whatever happens, Liverpool will always be a World Heritage city. We have a stunning waterfront and incredible built heritage that is the envy of other cities.”
Liverpool was one of the world’s busiest ports in the 18th and 19th centuries, growing prosperous from trade in goods and — until the trade in humans outlawed by Britain in 1807 — slaves. The docks declined and became derelict in the 20th century, but have been restored with museums, shops, bars, restaurants and new housing developments, making Liverpool a symbol of urban renewal.
The city that gave birth to The Beatles was added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list in 2004, joining sites including India’s Taj Mahal, Egypt’s pyramids and the Tower of London.
But it was placed on the organization’s heritage in danger list in 2012 amid concerns that modern development was marring the docklands’ historic character.
The World Heritage Committee, made up of representatives from 21 countries, was asked to decide Liverpool’s fate after an experts’ report said “inadequate governance processes, mechanisms, and regulations for new developments in and around the World Heritage property” resulted in “serious deterioration and irreversible loss of attributes.”
Steve Rotheram, mayor of the wider Liverpool region, said the decision was “a retrograde step that does not reflect the reality of what is happening on the ground.”
“Many of the sites cited by UNESCO are in communities sorely in need of investment,” he said. “Places like Liverpool should not be faced with the binary choice between maintaining heritage status or regenerating left-behind communities — and the wealth of jobs and opportunities that come with it.”

Germany counts cost of floods as hopes of finding survivors fade

Germany counts cost of floods as hopes of finding survivors fade
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

Germany counts cost of floods as hopes of finding survivors fade

Germany counts cost of floods as hopes of finding survivors fade
  • In Germany's worst natural disaster in more than half a century, thousands went missing
  • Any victims found now are likely to be dead, said a Federal Agency for Technical Relief official
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

BERLIN: A relief official dampened hopes on Wednesday of finding more survivors in the rubble of villages devastated by floods in western Germany.
Meanwhile a poll showed many Germans felt policymakers had not done enough to protect them.
More than 170 people died in last week’s flooding, Germany’s worst natural disaster in more than half a century, and thousands went missing.
“We are still looking for missing persons as we clear roads and pump water out of basements,” Sabine Lackner, deputy chief of the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW), told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.
Any victims found now are likely to be dead, she said.
One woman in Insul, in the rural Eifel region, said people had emerged from their houses like ghosts last week to see whether their neighbors were alive. In the Ahrweiler district, of which Insul is part, 123 people died.
For immediate relief, the federal government will initially provide up to 200 million euros ($235.5 million) in emergency aid, and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said more funds can be made available if needed.
That will come on top of at least 250 million euros provided by the affected states to repair buildings and damaged local infrastructure and to help people in crisis situations.
Scholz said the government would contribute to the cost of rebuilding infrastructure such as roads and bridges. The full extent of the damage is not clear, but Scholz said that rebuilding after previous floods cost about 6 billion euros.
The floods have dominated the political agenda before a national election in September and raised uncomfortable questions about why Europe’s richest economy was caught flat-footed.
Two-thirds of Germans believe that federal and regional policymakers should have done more to protect communities from flooding, a survey by the INSA institute for German mass-circulation paper Bild showed on Wednesday.
Interior minister Horst Seehofer, who faced calls from opposition politicians to resign over the high death toll, said there would be no shortage of money for reconstruction.
“That is why people pay taxes, so that they can receive help in situations like this. Not everything can be insured,” he told a news conference.
Insured losses from the floods may total 4 billion to 5 billion euros ($4.7-5.9 billion), said the GDV insurance industry association. Damage in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate is likely to exceed the 4.65 billion euros recorded after a deluge in August 2002, it said.
The estimate does not include losses from the southern German state of Bavaria and in Saxony in the east last weekend.
Only around 45 percent of homeowners in Germany have insurance that covers flood damage, according to the GDV, triggering a discussion about the need for compulsory insurance.
“As the time interval between heavy natural disasters gets shorter and shorter, one needs a debate about a protection scheme and how it could be designed,” Seehofer said.
Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told Deutschlandfunk radio aid would include funds to help businesses such as restaurants or hair salons make up for lost revenue.

