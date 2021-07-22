You are here

  • Home
  • Karachi residents turn to family recipes for Eid Al-Adha feasts

Karachi residents turn to family recipes for Eid Al-Adha feasts

A worker arranges barbecue meat at a restaurant in Karachi, Pakistan. (AFP)
A worker arranges barbecue meat at a restaurant in Karachi, Pakistan. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w7w54

Updated 11 sec ago

Karachi residents turn to family recipes for Eid Al-Adha feasts

A worker arranges barbecue meat at a restaurant in Karachi, Pakistan. (AFP)
  • Cooking meat dishes is a major part of the festivities around the Islamic world, including in Pakistani cities like Karachi, where a majority of residents interviewed said that they would be feasting on Sindhi, Afghani, Peshawari and Indian classics
Updated 11 sec ago
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Meat sizzling on the barbecue and the smell of traditional curries wafting through the air is synonymous with Eid Al-Adha festivities in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city where home chefs said they had restocked spice jars and dug out old recipes for family feasts on the religious holiday.
Eid Al-Adha was observed on Wednesday in the South Asian nation. It is observed by Muslims to commemorate their belief that prophet Ibrahim was willing to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God, before God replaced his son with a ram to be sacrificed instead.
Muslims traditionally mark the occasion by sacrificing a lamb — or goat, cow or camel, depending on the region — at home and dividing it into thirds among the needy, friends and family.

FASTFACTS

• Sindhi, Afghani, Peshawari and Indian classics on the ‘favorites’ list this year.

• Restaurateurs welcome order surge for raw meat to be given ‘professional touch.’

Cooking meat dishes is a major part of the festivities around the Islamic world, including in Pakistani cities like Karachi, where a majority of residents interviewed said that they would be feasting on Sindhi, Afghani, Peshawari and Indian classics this year, as well as traditional pulao and biryani rice dishes.
Almost 1.6 million cattle, including cows, goats, camel and sheep, are bought in Karachi over Eid every year, with families partaking in the sacrificial rituals after tending to the animals for weeks.
Muhammad Hayyan, whose family migrated from India’s capital, New Delhi, after the partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947, said that he was looking forward to a “loaded meat menu” of Afghani boti, Bihari and seekh kebabs, Peshawari karahi and Delhi’s mutton dalcha, a spicy meat and chickpea curry from Hyderabad, or kunna, which is meat cooked in a clay pot below ground level.

Topics: Karachi Pakistan Eid Al-Adha 2021

Related

The cattle project consisted of butchering and distributing the meat to people in Pakistan. (Photo/Twitter)
Saudi Arabia
Muslim World League launches cattle project in Pakistan

Indian opposition accuses BJP of turning country into ‘surveillance state’

India’s Congress Party held a press conference and demonstrations in New Delhi on Wednesday to demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. (AP)
India’s Congress Party held a press conference and demonstrations in New Delhi on Wednesday to demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. (AP)
Updated 22 July 2021

Indian opposition accuses BJP of turning country into ‘surveillance state’

India’s Congress Party held a press conference and demonstrations in New Delhi on Wednesday to demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. (AP)
  • They are experts at creating ‘fiction,’ says ruling party spokesman
Updated 22 July 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s main opposition Congress Party continued countrywide protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, accusing him of turning India into a “surveillance state” following reports that dozens of opposition leaders, journalists, civil society activists and judges were the potential targets of snooping by Israeli-made spyware Pegasus.

The leaked list, which was shared by Forbidden Stories, a Paris-based nonprofit, and rights group Amnesty International, showed that at least 1,000 phone numbers of high-profile Indians were hacked through the spyware. These include two serving ministers, over 40 journalists, three important opposition leaders, one sitting judge and scores of businesspersons and activists.
Senior leader of the Congress Party Rahul Gandhi and two aides were among those who were targeted by the Israeli-made spyware.
On Wednesday, the party held a press conference to demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and accountability for the snooping.
“You (Narendra Modi) are trying to turn a democratic state into a surveillance state,” Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamta Banerjee told a large gathering in Kolkata. “Three things make democracy — media, judiciary and the Election Commission — and Pegasus has captured all three.”

SPEEDREAD

• The leaked list showed that at least 1,000 phone numbers of high-profile Indians were hacked through the spyware.

• These include two serving ministers, over 40 journalists, three important opposition leaders, one sitting judge and scores of businesspersons and activists.

Gandhi’s mobile was hacked during the 2019 general elections when he was the main challenger to Modi, according to a Congress Party spokesman.
“Is spying on India’s security forces, judiciary, Cabinet ministers, opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, journalists and other activities through a foreign entity’s spyware not treason and an inexcusable dismantling of national security?” Congress Party spokesman Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Indian news portal The Wire, one of the 16 media consortiums investigating the leak, revealed on Tuesday that senior Karnataka politicians and their personal assistants were selected as potential targets for surveillance in 2018-19 when the opposition coalition government was pulled down and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) installed its own government by engineering defections in the opposition camps.
“It’s not merely spying on individuals to defame or control them. It is a sinister conspiracy to destroy democracy and establish dictatorship,” Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Party leader in the upper house of parliament, told reporters on Tuesday.
The Modi government has called the report false and baseless.
Sudesh Verma, a spokesman for Modi’s ruling BJP party, told Arab News on Wednesday that Indian opposition parties were experts at creating “fiction.”
“If the mobile phones of anyone have been hacked, they should take legal recourse to find the truth,” Verma said. “The government does not need such spyware to snoop on its citizens.”
Pegasus spyware uses a sophisticated method of attack called zero-click attacks, by which it can infect smartphones without users’ knowledge and access virtually all their data.

Topics: Pegasus spyware Israel India

Related

Indian opposition disrupts parliament, seeks probe into Pegasus
World
Indian opposition disrupts parliament, seeks probe into Pegasus
Special Rajasthan is an Indian state located in northern part of the country. It is the largest Indian state by area. (AFP/File)
World
Experts decry India’s move to ‘rewrite history’ by altering key battle plaque

Two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca shots effective against Delta variant, study finds

Two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca shots effective against Delta variant, study finds
Updated 22 July 2021
Reuters

Two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca shots effective against Delta variant, study finds

Two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca shots effective against Delta variant, study finds
Updated 22 July 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine are nearly as effective against the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant as they are against the previously dominant Alpha variant, a study published on Wednesday showed.
Officials say vaccines are highly effective against the Delta variant, now the dominant variant worldwide, though the study reiterated that one shot of the vaccines is not enough for high protection.
The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, confirms headline findings given by Public Health England in May about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca, based on real-world data.
Wednesday’s study found that two doses of Pfizer’s shot was 88 percent effective at preventing symptomatic disease from the Delta variant, compared to 93.7 percent against the Alpha variant, broadly the same as previously reported.
Two shots of AstraZeneca vaccine were 67 percent effective against the Delta variant, up from 60 percent originally reported, and 74.5 percent effective against the Alpha variant, compared to an original estimate of 66 percent effectiveness.
“Only modest differences in vaccine effectiveness were noted with the Delta variant as compared with the Alpha variant after the receipt of two vaccine doses,” Public Health England researchers wrote in the study.
Data from Israel has estimated lower effectiveness of Pfizer’s shot against symptomatic disease, although protection against severe disease remains high.
PHE had previously said that a first dose of either vaccine was around 33 percent effective against symptomatic disease from the Delta variant.
The full study published on Wednesday found that one dose of Pfizer’s shot was 36 percent effective, and one dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine was around 30 percent effective.
“Our finding of reduced effectiveness after the first dose would support efforts to maximize vaccine uptake with two doses among vulnerable groups in the context of circulation of the Delta variant,” the authors of the study said.

Topics: Coronavirus AstraZeneca Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Related

Doctor says COVID-19’s Delta variant a ‘cause of major concern’
Saudi Arabia
Doctor says COVID-19’s Delta variant a ‘cause of major concern’
Residents in their cars queue at a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at the Melbourne Showgrounds on July 16, 2021. (AFP)
World
Australia’s COVID-19 lockdowns expand as Delta variant spreads
Delta variant is the majority COVID-19 strain in France, PM says
World
Delta variant is the majority COVID-19 strain in France, PM says

Muslim teachers in UK forced to take unpaid leave to celebrate Eid Al-Adha

Muslim teachers in UK forced to take unpaid leave to celebrate Eid Al-Adha
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

Muslim teachers in UK forced to take unpaid leave to celebrate Eid Al-Adha

Muslim teachers in UK forced to take unpaid leave to celebrate Eid Al-Adha
  • Teachers at Arbour Vale School in England are allowed only one paid day off to celebrate non-Christian religious festivals
  • School also forbids teachers from speaking with the media, which GMB union branch secretary calls ‘really disgusting’
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Muslim teachers at a school in southeast England are excited to celebrate Eid Al-Adha but because of a school policy, it is going to cost them.

Staff at Arbour Vale School in Slough were forced to take unpaid leave to observe the second most important festival in the Islamic calendar this week, British newspaper Metro reported

The teachers are allowed only one paid day off to celebrate non-Christian religious festivals as most use it for Eid Al-Fitr, the celebration that comes after Ramadan. 

The teachers are fighting against the rule, but have to do it carefully as the school has also introduced a strict new policy forbidding teachers from speaking to the media. 

“I feel very strongly about this and I am going to speak up,” one teacher told Metro. 

“It is not about the pay; it is about the principle. But they do not want to understand and they do not want to know. If anybody puts anything on social media then it is either a disciplinary or they are sacked.”

Anthony Bardos, the GMB union branch secretary for Slough, said being forced to work on Eid was comparable to being made to work on Christmas Day. Bardos said he has represented some workers who were denied leave completely. 

“Quite a lot of places do give three days of paid religious holidays but you get some very patronizing responses from heads and chairs of governors,” Bardos said. “Particularly when they are white so they do not really understand. They do not care, to be honest.”

Not allowing teachers to speak to the media has only agitated the situation.

“They are trying to gag the staff so they cannot talk about this issue or any other issue and it is really disgusting,” Bardos said. “This is something we are really going to be pushing strongly for.”

Jagdeesh Singh, an employment and discrimination law specialist at Cameron Clarke Lawyers, told Metro that there is strong legal and moral justification to make two days of paid leave a blanket right for all workers.

Singh said that there is a “sound basis” for building a case of discrimination under the Equality Act 2010, which aims to protect people from being discriminated against while at work. 

Teachers were told in an email that staff who wanted to take Eid Al-Adha off and had already taken Eid Al-Fitr off would be able to book “one day’s unpaid leave as long as they have completed a leave request form.”

Topics: Eid Al-Adha 2021 eid al-adha UK Slough

Related

Special People, some of them wearing protective face masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, walk on Qasr el-Nil bridge leading to Cairo's Tahrir Square, Egypt. (REUTERS file photo)
Middle-East
Egyptians ignore virus warnings to celebrate Eid El-Adha in large gatherings
The events hosted by Green Lane Masjid marked the first time local Muslims had experienced prayers without health rules in place since the start of the pandemic. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
World
End of England’s COVID-19 rules sees Muslims gather for Eid Al-Adha

New York City requires health workers to be vaccinated or get tested weekly

New York City requires health workers to be vaccinated or get tested weekly
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

New York City requires health workers to be vaccinated or get tested weekly

New York City requires health workers to be vaccinated or get tested weekly
  • The new policy will go into effect on Aug. 2, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday
  • About 60% of the more than 42,000 employees of New York City's public hospital system are vaccinated
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: As part of a nationwide response to the threat posed by the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant, New York City will require COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly tests for workers at city-run hospitals and clinics.
The new policy will go into effect on Aug. 2, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference on Wednesday. The city will suspend without pay any employee who refuses to either get vaccinated or tested.
“Because of the Delta variant, increasingly the choice is between infection or vaccination, and that can mean the difference between life and death,” Dave Chokshi, the city’s health commissioner, said at the same briefing.
About 60 percent of the more than 42,000 employees of New York City’s public hospital system are vaccinated, Mitch Katz, who heads the nation’s largest public health care system, said on Wednesday. Across New York City, 70 percent of hospital staff have received both doses of the vaccine, state data shows.
The percentage of New York public hospital workers who are fully vaccinated is also lower the percentage of the city’s adult population, which stands at 65 percent, city health data shows.
The requirement marks the first time City Hall has mandated vaccinations or negative tests for public-sector workers.
In California, San Francisco took more decisive steps last month when it announced that all municipal workers in “high risk” settings such as homeless shelters and jails will have to get vaccinated by Sept. 15.
De Blasio said New York may take further measures if the threat posed by the Delta variant grows. He did not rule out extending vaccination or test requirements to all city workers in the future.
The highly contagious Delta variant that originated in India and has now become the dominant strain worldwide has been wreaking havoc among the nation’s unvaccinated population in recent weeks.
US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said last week that 97 percent of people entering hospitals in the United States with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
Dozens of hospitals and health systems across the United States have issued vaccination requirements for their staff.
Last month, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a group of workers at Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas over its requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19.
A large medical system in New Jersey has fired half a dozen employees because they did not get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to media reports https://abcnews.go.com/Health/jersey-hospital-network-fires-supervisors-vaccinated-covid-19/story?id=78940886 published on Tuesday.
Several states with low vaccination rates such as Utah, Arkansas and Louisiana are once again facing outbreaks, and some hospitals warned they are overwhelmed by the influx of COVID-19 patients.
“We have an alarming spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across the Houston area,” Patti Muck, a spokesperson for Texas’ Houston Methodist, said in an email earlier this week. “The increased hospitalizations add stress to many of our hospitals that are nearing capacity.”
Coronavirus cases have nearly tripled over the last month and hospitalizations are up nearly 40 percent, according to an analysis of Reuters data. Deaths, which can lag behind other indicators, were down 14 percent over the same period of time.

Topics: New York City public hospitals Vaccinated COVID-19

Related

US charges four with plot to kidnap New York journalist critical of Iran
Media
US charges four with plot to kidnap New York journalist critical of Iran
Pfizer/BioNTech to produce Covid-19 vaccine in S.Africa
World
Pfizer/BioNTech to produce Covid-19 vaccine in S.Africa

Political furor in Italy after League councillor kills Moroccan

Political furor in Italy after League councillor kills Moroccan
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

Political furor in Italy after League councillor kills Moroccan

Political furor in Italy after League councillor kills Moroccan
  • Massimo Adriatici, a League councillor in Voghera town, killed the 39-year-old man on Tuesday night
  • The row broke out between the two men in a bar in central Voghera, and the case touched off a political furore
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

ROME: A member of Italy’s rightist League party was placed under house arrest on Wednesday after shooting dead a Moroccan immigrant following an altercation in a bar.
Massimo Adriatici, a League councillor in the northern town of Voghera, killed the 39-year-old man on Tuesday night. Police named the dead migrant as Youns El Boussetaoui and said they were investigating the shooting.
The case touched off a political furor, with League leader Matteo Salvini leaping to the defense of Adriatici, a former policeman who had a gun license, while opponents questioned why he was carrying a firearm in a public place.
Local media said the row broke out between the two men in a bar in central Voghera. Adriatici was quoted as saying that the gun went off after El Boussetaoui pushed him to the ground as he was trying to call the police.
Salvini, a former interior minister whose party has adopted an anti-migrant platform, said Adriatici was well respected in the local community.
“The victim of an assault, he responded and accidentally fired a shot,” Salvini said in a video posted on social media, going on to say that Adriatici had probably acted in self defense, suggesting that El Boussetaoui had a criminal record.
Political opponents criticized the League leader for jumping to conclusions before the police had completed their investigation.
“Everyone, without exception, must condemn the logic of the Far West and do-it-yourself justice,” said Vinicio Peluffo, head of the center-left Democratic Party in the northern Lombardy region.
“If the League thinks that carrying weapons brings security, then that is really worrying, because it only brings bloodshed and certainly not law and order,” he said.
Like other European Union countries, Italy has tough laws regulating both ownership and use of firearms and gun deaths are rare. Adriatici, who was nicknamed locally “the sheriff,” was in charge of the security portfolio within the town council.

Topics: Italy pub shooting murder Voghera

Related

The Libyan patrol boat Ubari approaches an Italian trawler. (Photo: Italian Navy)
World
Libyan coastguard vessel that shot Italian fisherman was gift from Rome
Special Italy’s Lampedusa island to host memorial to immigrants
World
Italy’s Lampedusa island to host memorial to immigrants

Latest updates

Eid Al-Adha being enjoyed with coronavirus precautions
The Eastern Province municipality has increased the number of workers and equipment in the hygiene sector, especially in markets, parks and at waterfronts. Public spaces are being sterilized to prevent insects from multiplying. (Shutterstock)
Free camp beds bring comfort to weary Hajj pilgrims
These beds are foldable and portable, don’t require a large space to store them, and are fairly well priced. (Supplied)
Bentley Mulliner celebrates 1,000th bespoke project
The Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner, introduced in 2017, is the ultimate accessory for the falconry enthusiast, featuring everything needed for a successful expedition.
New Zealand to host festival of indigenous peoples at expo
The New Zealand pavilion will present the story of the Whanganui River.
UK fintech Napier sets up office at Dubai’s leading financial center
Salmaan Jaffery

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.