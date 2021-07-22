You are here

  • Home
  • Danish military spots Iranian vessels in the Baltic Sea

Danish military spots Iranian vessels in the Baltic Sea

Danish military spots Iranian vessels in the Baltic Sea
The Danish military said Thursday it spotted an Iranian destroyer and a large support vessel sailing through the Baltic Sea, likely heading to Russia for a military parade in the coming days. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rw33r

Updated 24 sec ago
AP

Danish military spots Iranian vessels in the Baltic Sea

Danish military spots Iranian vessels in the Baltic Sea
  • Danish Defense Ministry posted photographs online of Iranian destroyer Sahand and the intelligence-gathering vessel Makran passing by Bornholm
  • Navy commander Adm. Hossein Khanzadi will join the Russian naval parade at St. Petersburg
Updated 24 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: The Danish military said Thursday it spotted an Iranian destroyer and a large support vessel sailing through the Baltic Sea, likely heading to Russia for a military parade in the coming days.
The Danish Defense Ministry posted photographs online from the Royal Danish Air Force of the new domestically built Iranian destroyer Sahand and the intelligence-gathering vessel Makran passing by the Danish island of Bornholm.
“It is expected that they are on their way to the annual naval parade in St. Petersburg,” the Danish military wrote on Twitter.
Earlier Thursday, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that the country’s navy commander, Adm. Hossein Khanzadi, will join the Russian naval parade at St. Petersburg after receiving an invitation from the Russian defense minister.
IRNA also said the Sahand will join the parade “if the Russian-planned programs are in line with the plans of the Iranian fleet.”
The naval parade is expected to take place Sunday, according to Russian state media.
The two vessels left Iran’s Bandar Abbas port in May. Images from Maxar Technologies dated April 28 appear to show seven Iranian fast-attack craft typically associated with its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on the deck of the Makran.
The Danish military photos showed those seven vessels covered and still aboard the Makran on Thursday. The fast-attack craft aboard the Makran are the type that the Guard uses in its tense encounters with US warships in the Arabian Gulf and its narrow mouth, the Strait of Hormuz.
The website Politico first reported in late May, citing anonymous officials, that the ships’ final destination may be Venezuela. However, it appears the vessels instead went around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope and continued north on an unusually long voyage by Iran’s navy.

Topics: Danish Defense Ministry Iranian destroyer Sahand Baltic Sea

Related

Video shows Iranian police opening fire during water protest
Middle-East
Video shows Iranian police opening fire during water protest
Iranian hackers used Facebook to spy on Western military, defense industries
World
Iranian hackers used Facebook to spy on Western military, defense industries

Ethiopian PM assures second filling of dam ‘will not do any harm’

Ethiopian PM assures second filling of dam ‘will not do any harm’
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

Ethiopian PM assures second filling of dam ‘will not do any harm’

Ethiopian PM assures second filling of dam ‘will not do any harm’
  • Ethiopia announced the completion of the second filling of the Renaissance Dam two days ago
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali reassured on Thursday that the second filling of the dam – completed two days ago – will not do any harm to Egypt and Sudan. 
Ali said, on Twitter: “To my sisters and brothers in the downstream countries, the second filling of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Abay River was completed on the 20th of July 2021, and as I promised you in advance on the ninth of July, Ethiopia filled its dam during the rainy season with caution and in a manner useful for the lack of flooding from the downstream country.”
He also continued, “I would like to assure you once again that this filling will not do any harm to any of our countries. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will remain a real gain and a symbol of joint growth and cooperation.”

Topics: Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Tokyo new virus cases near 2,000 a day before Olympics open

Tokyo new virus cases near 2,000 a day before Olympics open
Updated 22 July 2021
AP

Tokyo new virus cases near 2,000 a day before Olympics open

Tokyo new virus cases near 2,000 a day before Olympics open
  • Japan’s vaccinations began late and slowly, but the pace picked up in May
Updated 22 July 2021
AP

TOKYO: Tokyo hit another six-month high in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, one day before the Olympics begin, as worries grow of a worsening of infections during the Games.
Thursday’s 1,979 new cases are the highest since 2,044 were recorded on Jan. 15.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is determined to hold the Olympics, placed Tokyo under a state of emergency on July 12, but daily cases have sharply increased since then.
The emergency measures, which largely involve a ban on alcohol sales and shorter hours for restaurants and bars, are to last until Aug. 22, after the Olympics end on Aug. 8.
Japan has reported about 853,000 cases and 15,100 deaths since the pandemic began, most of them this year. Still, the number of cases and deaths as a share of the population are much lower than in many other countries.
The Olympics, delayed for a year by the pandemic, begin Friday. Spectators are banned from all venues in the Tokyo area, with limited audiences allowed at a few outlying sites.
Suga’s government has been criticized for what some say is prioritizing the Olympics over the nation’s health. His public support ratings have fallen to around 30 percent in recent media surveys, and there has been little festivity ahead of the Games. On Thursday, the director of the opening ceremony, Kentaro Kobayashi, was dismissed over a past Holocaust joke.
In Olympics-related diplomacy, Suga is to meet with US first lady Jill Biden on Thursday and have dinner at the state guest house. Earlier in the day, he was visited by World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Also Thursday, Emperor Naruhito received a courtesy visit from International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach at the Imperial Palace.
Experts say virus infections among unvaccinated people younger than age 50 are rising sharply.
Japan’s vaccinations began late and slowly, but the pace picked up in May as the government pushed to accelerate the drive before the Olympics, though the pace has since slowed due to a shortage of imported vaccines.
About 23 percent of Japanese are fully vaccinated, way short of the level believed necessary to have any meaningful effect on reducing the risk in the general population.
Experts warned on Wednesday that infections in Tokyo are likely to continue to worsen in coming weeks.

Topics: Tokyo COVID-19

Related

Wait is over for Saudi Olympians as U-23 football team kick off Tokyo 2020 campaign
Sport
Wait is over for Saudi Olympians as U-23 football team kick off Tokyo 2020 campaign
Rower Mohamed Sbihi to become first Muslim to carry British flag at Olympics opening ceremony
Sport
Rower Mohamed Sbihi to become first Muslim to carry British flag at Olympics opening ceremony

UK grocers warn of shortages amid virus ‘pingdemic’

UK grocers warn of shortages amid virus ‘pingdemic’
Updated 22 July 2021
AFP

UK grocers warn of shortages amid virus ‘pingdemic’

UK grocers warn of shortages amid virus ‘pingdemic’
  • Newspapers showed Thursday photographs of empty supermarket shelves
Updated 22 July 2021
AFP

LONDON: British supermarkets and suppliers warned Thursday of possible food shortages due to staff self-isolating, as rising coronavirus cases threaten chaos after the government controversially eased all restrictions earlier this week.
With millions of workers and schoolkids currently forced to stay home under Covid-19 tracing rules — in what has been dubbed a “pingdemic” after the phone app used to contact, or ping, people who need to self-isolate — various industries are starting to suffer.
Newspapers showed Thursday photographs of empty supermarket shelves, as missing staff at stores as well as in supply chains hit retailer’s operations — with some even closing outlets.
“We’ve kept all of our shops open throughout the pandemic, but now we have had to close one or two shops and reduce hours in others,” Richard Walker, managing director of frozen food retailer Iceland, told BBC radio.
“But that could get a lot worse a lot quicker, unless the country’s system is sorted out.”
Rod McKenzie, managing director of policy at the Road Haulage Association (RHA), said the UK was already struggling with a shortage of lorry drivers due to Brexit and that isolation issues were now “a recipe for chaos.”
The government on Monday eased all virus curbs, including the legal requirement to wear a mask in certain settings and social distancing rules, just as new cases are surging toward levels not seen since peaks in January.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson argues the country’s vaccination program, which has jabbed nearly 70 percent of adults with two doses, allows for the relaxation of measures.
But the surge in infections, averaging nearly 50,000 a day during the most recent week, has led to a dramatic increase in people told to self-isolate by tracing officials from the National Health Service (NHS).
Johnson, finance minister Rishi Sunak, health secretary Sajid Javid and opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer are all among those currently isolating after being contacted.
The prime minister is under pressure to widen the list of jobs that are exempt from the isolation rules, but has so far resisted and kept exemptions tightly restricted to key workers in critical industries.
The rules are set to change on August 16, when fully vaccinated adults can take daily tests rather than isolate.
But the delay in implementing the new regime has been criticized, with Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, warning smaller firms could be forced to close before then.
“There will be many smaller businesses where if they only have one or two staff and they need to self-isolate, then that’s them needing to close their doors completely,” she told the BBC.
Meanwhile, the government has been criticized for compounding the crisis after providing mixed messages on the need to stay home if contacted by the tracer teams.
While some ministers have insisted people must isolate if advised, two business ministers this week noted there is actually no legal requirement to isolate if they are pinged by the NHS app.
Only those contacted by the separately run NHS Test and Trace service must stay at home for 10 days by law.
The public already appeared increasingly skeptical of the isolation rules following the easing of restrictions, with reports many people are deleting the app or ignoring advice.
A poll on Monday reported half of Britons said they would be unlikely to self-isolate if they had a negative rapid test after coming into contact with someone with coronavirus.

Topics: UK

Related

UK demands EU agree to new post-Brexit deal for N.Ireland
Business & Economy
UK demands EU agree to new post-Brexit deal for N.Ireland
Mixed feelings, a leader in quarantine mar UK ‘freedom day’
World
Mixed feelings, a leader in quarantine mar UK ‘freedom day’

Security clampdown in Indian capital for new farmers’ protest

Security clampdown in Indian capital for new farmers’ protest
Updated 22 July 2021
AFP

Security clampdown in Indian capital for new farmers’ protest

Security clampdown in Indian capital for new farmers’ protest
  • The farmers have been camping on the outskirts of Delhi since November
Updated 22 July 2021
AFP

NEW DELHI: Thousands of security forces deployed across New Delhi on Thursday for protests by farmers who are renewing a campaign against government agriculture reforms.
After an earlier rally turned into a riot, authorities allowed only 200 farmers to enter the center of the capital.
Police manned barricades and roadblocks around Delhi as the farmers were ferried to the protest site in buses.
The farmers have vowed to stage a demonstration every day during a parliament session that ends on August 13.
“As long as parliament is on, we will protest here. Wherever we are stopped and there are barricades, we will sit there and have our own ‘farmer’s parliament’,” said Devinder Singh, one of the farmers.
Sonia Mann, a Punjabi actor and activist, was also among the 200. She shouted a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “You must think about the plight of the farmers and you must repeal the three farm laws.”
In parliament, opposition MPs staged their own protest calling for the repeal of the laws which have divided the country of 1.3 billion people.
The farmers and opposition parties say the changes will give control of the agriculture industry, which dominates the Indian economy, to private conglomerates and put many small farms out of business.
The government, which has suspended implementation of the laws since the protests started in November, says the measures will boost farmers’ revenues by allowing them to sell produce on open markets.
The farmers have been camping on the outskirts of Delhi since November in what has become the biggest challenge to Modi since he came to power in 2014.
In January, thousands of farmers clashed with police and drove tractors into security barriers in a citywide rampage that left one farmer dead and nearly 400 police injured.

Topics: India

Related

Special India’s Congress Party held a press conference and demonstrations in New Delhi on Wednesday to demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. (AP)
World
Indian opposition accuses BJP of turning country into ‘surveillance state’
India records more than 45,000 cases of ‘black fungus’
World
India records more than 45,000 cases of ‘black fungus’

Norway marks decade since far right extremist Breivik killed 77 people

Norway marks decade since far right extremist Breivik killed 77 people
Updated 22 July 2021
Reuters

Norway marks decade since far right extremist Breivik killed 77 people

Norway marks decade since far right extremist Breivik killed 77 people
  • Breivik detonated a car bomb outside the prime minister’s office in Oslo, killing eight, before driving to Utoeya island and shooting 69 people at a Labour Party youth camp on July 22, 2011
Updated 22 July 2021
Reuters

OSLO: Norway on Thursday marks 10 years since anti-immigrant extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people in the worst act of violence in the country since World War Two.
Breivik detonated a car bomb outside the prime minister’s office in Oslo, killing eight, before driving to Utoeya island and shooting 69 people at a Labour Party youth camp on July 22, 2011.
The day’s commemorations began with a memorial service outside what was once the prime minister’s office — an empty shell since the attack due to disagreements over how to rebuild it — attended by Prime Minister Erna Solberg, survivors and relatives of the victims, political leaders and Norway’s Crown Prince and Crown Princess.
Outside the guarded area, passersby stopped to listen, and some hugged as the names of the victims were read out.
“It hurts to think back to that dark day in July ten years ago. Today, we mourn together. Today, we remember the 77 that never came home,” Solberg said in a speech on site.
“The terror of July 22 was an attack on our democracy.”
Breivik, 42, is serving a 21-year sentence, which can be prolonged indefinitely if he is deemed a continued threat to society.
Debate over the attacks has shifted over the years. Survivors, many of whom were teenagers at the time, are now determined to confront the far-right ideology which was a catalyst for the attack.
This is a departure from Norway’s response at the time, which emphasised unity and consensus, with Jens Stoltenberg, the Labour Party prime minister at the time, calling Breivik’s actions attacks on Norway and democracy.
“Ten years later, we need to speak the truth. We have not stopped the hate. Right-wing extremism is still alive,” said Astrid Hoem, leader of the Labour Party youth organization AUF, and a survivor of the Utoeya attack, at the memorial event.
“The terrorist was one of us. But he does not define who we are — we do,” Hoem said.
After ten years, it was time to clearly reject racism and hate once and for all, Hoem said. “Because if we do this now, we might be able to keep our promise of ‘Never again July 22’,” Hoem added.
On Tuesday, a memorial to 2001 teenage hate crime victim Benjamin Hermansen was defaced with the slogan “Breivik was right,” an act strongly condemned by politicians and the public and which is being investigated by police.
The initial event will be followed by a service at the Oslo Cathedral, where Stoltenberg, now NATO Secretary-General, will speak.
At 1200 CET (1000 GMT) church bells across the country will ring for five minutes.
Later, there will also be a ceremony on Utoeya and the day will conclude with an evening ceremony in Oslo during which King Harald will speak.
A group of survivors have set up a Twitter account @aldriglemme (Never forget) to re-post tweets about the attack as they appeared 10 years ago.

Latest updates

Danish military spots Iranian vessels in the Baltic Sea
Danish military spots Iranian vessels in the Baltic Sea
Iraq sees lower oil exports but high revenues in June
Iraq sees lower oil exports but high revenues in June
From the humorous to the hurtful, ‘sledging’ has been a part of cricket for centuries
Whatever the origins of the term, sledging has been part of cricket for centuries and continues to exercise the attention of the lawmakers and enforcers. (Reuters/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia records 15 COVID-19 deaths, 1,162 new cases
Saudi Arabia records 15 COVID-19 deaths, 1,162 new cases
Lebanon hospitals warn power cuts threaten ‘catastrophe’
Lebanon hospitals warn power cuts threaten ‘catastrophe’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.