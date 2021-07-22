You are here

  • Home
  • Iraqi sprinter Dana Hussein suspended from Tokyo 2020 after testing positive for banned substance

Iraqi sprinter Dana Hussein suspended from Tokyo 2020 after testing positive for banned substance

Iraq’s Dana Hussein (then Abdul Razak) competing in the women's 100m heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games. (AFP/File Photo)
Iraq’s Dana Hussein (then Abdul Razak) competing in the women's 100m heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games. (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4bat4

Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

Iraqi sprinter Dana Hussein suspended from Tokyo 2020 after testing positive for banned substance

Iraq’s Dana Hussein (then Abdul Razak) competing in the women's 100m heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The 35-year-old explained in a widely-shared video on Twitter that the suspension is only temporary and that she expects it to be overturned in the coming days
  • Came after the recent 2021 Arab Athletics Championship in Tunisia
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Iraqi Olympic sprinter Dana Hussein has been suspended from Tokyo 2020 after it was revealed by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) that she had tested positive for a banned substance at the recent 2021 Arab Athletics Championship in Tunisia, Al-Roeya newspaper reported.

The head of the Iraqi delegation participating in the Olympic Games, Haitham Abdel Hamid, said that Hussein, who competes in the 100m and 200m events, has been banned under the IAAF’s anti-doping rules, while the sprinter has explained in a social media video that the punishment was temporary while the results are investigated further.

The Iraqi National Olympic Committee had received a letter from the IAAF to inform it that Hussein has been suspended starting from July 16, exactly one week before the Tokyo Olympics’ official opening ceremony, until the case has been concluded.

The 35-year-old Hussein insisted that the suspension imposed on her is temporary and pending a response from the Iraqi Olympic Federation on the medical report.

The runner was seen explaining her situation in a video clip that was widely viewed on Twitter, saying that the amount of banned substance detected in the positive test was less than the minimum needed for suspension in the case of cortisone, a medical substance used to treat allergies. She added that the suspension would last until July 23, the day that the Iraqi Olympic Federation would officially respond to the IAAF.

A source in the Iraqi Athletics Federation confirmed that the runner, who had submitted to a series of drug tests during her participation in the 2021 Arab Athletics Championship in June, had undergone a nose job before leaving for Tunisia, and it is thought that substances used during that operation could have resulted in the heightened level of cortisone in her blood.

Iraq is participating at Tokyo 2020 with its smallest ever Olympic delegation, with only three other athletes taking part: Muhammad Riyad (rowing), Fatima Abbas (shooting, 10m air pistol) and Taha Hussein (athletics, 400m).

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Japan Iraq athletics

Related

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
Sport
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
Saudi Arabia pledges to fight against doping in sport
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia pledges to fight against doping in sport

Saudi sprinter and rower to carry Kingdom’s flag at Olympics opening ceremony

Yasmine Al-Dabbagh and Husein Alireza will be Saudi Arabia's flagbearers at the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020. (Supplied/SAOC)
Yasmine Al-Dabbagh and Husein Alireza will be Saudi Arabia's flagbearers at the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020. (Supplied/SAOC)
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi sprinter and rower to carry Kingdom’s flag at Olympics opening ceremony

Yasmine Al-Dabbagh and Husein Alireza will be Saudi Arabia's flagbearers at the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020. (Supplied/SAOC)
  • Yasmine Al-Dabbagh and Husein Alireza will be flag bearers on Friday; Karate star Tarek Hamdi given the honor for closing ceremony
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi rower Husein Alireza and 100 meter sprinter Yasmine Al-Dabbagh will carry the Kingdom’s flag at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on Friday.

This is the first time in Olympic Games history that participating nations could nominate a male and a female athlete to carry their flags.

The Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee also confirmed on Thursday that Karate star Tarek Hamdi will be the flag bearer during the closing ceremony on Aug. 8.

Saudi Arabia is sending its largest-ever Olympic delegation to the games in Japan. It includes 11 individual athletes plus the country’s under-23 football team. They will compete in nine sports, surpassing the country’s record of six at the Athens Olympics in 2004.

Alireza will take to the water on Friday in the heats of the men’s singles sculls event at the newly-built Sea Forest Waterway. Al-Dabbagh will line up in the 100m heats on July 30, the first day of the athletics competitions.

Hamdi is the most decorated athlete in the Saudi delegation, with seven gold medals from various competitions. His quest for Olympic karate glory, in the 75 kilogram category, will being on Aug. 6.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Japan Saudi Arabia Husein Alireza Yasmine Al-Dabbagh rowing athletics

Related

Saudi rower Husein Alireza sets sights on Sea Forest Waterway at Tokyo 2020
Sport
Saudi rower Husein Alireza sets sights on Sea Forest Waterway at Tokyo 2020
Rower Mohamed Sbihi to become first Muslim to carry British flag at Olympics opening ceremony
Sport
Rower Mohamed Sbihi to become first Muslim to carry British flag at Olympics opening ceremony
Saudi runners Mazen Al-Yassin and Yasmine Al-Dabbagh reserve spots at Olympic Games
Sport
Saudi runners Mazen Al-Yassin and Yasmine Al-Dabbagh reserve spots at Olympic Games
Update Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud, right, landed in Tokyo on Tuesday to support the Kingdom’s athletes at the Olympic Games. (SAOC)
Sport
Game on: Saudi Olympics chiefs arrive in Tokyo to support KSA athletes

From the humorous to the hurtful, ‘sledging’ has been a part of cricket for centuries

Whatever the origins of the term, sledging has been part of cricket for centuries and continues to exercise the attention of the lawmakers and enforcers. (Reuters/File Photo)
Whatever the origins of the term, sledging has been part of cricket for centuries and continues to exercise the attention of the lawmakers and enforcers. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 22 July 2021
Jon Pike

From the humorous to the hurtful, ‘sledging’ has been a part of cricket for centuries

Whatever the origins of the term, sledging has been part of cricket for centuries and continues to exercise the attention of the lawmakers and enforcers. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The origins of the name may be uncertain but the practice has long been a key part of seeking a mental advantage over opponents
Updated 22 July 2021
Jon Pike

During the Centenary Test match between Australia and England at Melbourne in March 1977, the fearsome fast bowler Dennis Lillie peppered the irrepressible, idiosyncratic, English batsman Derek Randall with a series of short-pitched deliveries. After one of them, Randall famously doffed his cap towards Lillie. Another one hit him on the head, but he was undeterred and, in a superb innings of 174, Randall almost won the match for his country.

When Randall was interviewed on his return home, he was asked about the incident and what he said to Lillie. His diplomatic and characteristic reply was that he told him he was a very fine bowler to which Lillie replied that he was a very fine batsman.

Several years later, at a World Cup match at Lord’s, I found myself standing alongside Lillie and was fortunate that he was prepared to engage in conversation. I told him of Randall’s comments to which he laughed and indicated that there had been more to it than that and would have been less polite and less deferential. Minutes later, he turned and said that he had remembered the conversation. Randall had been getting a “bit cheeky” with both his mouth and bat, so he had let fly a vicious bouncer accompanied by words to the effect of “hit that one.”    

This was a relatively mild form of banter between a batsman and bowler. Much worse has been said and done in the history of the game. The proximity of batsman, bowler and fielders near to the wicket and the time available between deliveries provides the opportunity for chatter to flow. Even the first codified Laws of Cricket in 1744 stipulated that “the wicket-keeper is required to be still and quiet until the ball is bowled.” This suggests that attempts to unsettle a batsman and undermine concentration have been part of the game for centuries.

By all accounts the Australians have been arch exponents of attempts to get under the skin of opponents in what one highly successful captain, Steve Waugh, described as a process of “mental disintegration.” He practiced what he preached. In a critical match of the 1999 World Cup, Waugh was credited with a comment to an opponent, who dropped a straightforward catch offered by him, to the effect that “you have just dropped the World Cup.” Both players have denied that these were the exact words used.

The process is often referred to as “sledging,” for which various explanations exist. One is that the person making the comments is being as subtle as a sledgehammer. A second is that it is akin to breaking down a person as a sledgehammer would in breaking a rock. A third, more entertaining one, refers to an occasion in a State match in Australia in the 1960s when a batsman, whose wife it is rumoured had been too close to a teammate, was greeted on his arrival at the wicket with a rendition of Percy Sledge’s 1966 hit song of “When A Man Loves A Woman.”

Whatever the origins of the term, it is an activity that continues to exercise the attention of the lawmakers and enforcers. Under Law 41.4, “it is unfair for any fielder deliberately to attempt to distract the striker while he/she is preparing to receive or receiving a delivery.” If either umpire considers that any action by a fielder is such an attempt, sanctions are available to penalise the fielding side.

The captain of the England team in the 1977 Centenary Test tells of a previous incident in Australia when his comments had served to rile his opponents. When he appeared at the wicket for his innings, a certain Dennis Lillie was bowling. As Lillie approached his delivery stride, with the crowd baying in support and the slip cordon passing comment, the fielder who was closest, several feet away at forward short leg, spat on the pitch. It is not recorded if the umpire took any action.

Sledging falls into different categories. There are sledges which are amusing. One that has been attributed along the years to various participants involves a world-class batsman who was batting at the opening of the day’s play. He was having trouble laying his bat on the balls being delivered by a young tearaway fast bowler, who offered some advice to the batsmen, along the lines of “it’s red and round, try hitting it.” Several overs later, the batsman drives the ball out of the ground and suggests that, as the bowler knows what it looks like, he might care to go fetch it.

There are sledges that are very personal to the point of being hurtful and there are sledges which have been downright brutal. One such was made by the then-Australian captain to England’s fast bowler, James Anderson, in the opening Test Match in 2013: “Get ready for a broken arm.”

This was picked up by a stump microphone and the Australian received a fine. Many other comments are not picked up and heard only by those within earshot. There is no agreed view about where the line between banter and abuse is or should be drawn.   

The International Cricket Council’s code of conduct supplements the game’s Laws in stipulating four levels of offence. A Level 1 offence relates to “language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting.” If such language is based on race, religion, gender, color, descent, national or ethnic origin, it is prohibited and dealt with by the ICC’s Anti-Racism Code. 

Great responsibility is placed upon the umpires and match officials who may not hear comments or may choose not to report them. Their actions will shape the way in which the inevitable practice of sledging will evolve since, in hard-fought contests, there are always likely to be flash points when emotions spill over and aggressive words exchanged.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket

Related

Analysis The competition will be launched next week, but not everyone is convinced of its benefits. (The Hundred)
Sport
The Hundred: Cricket’s controversial new format is challenging the game’s status quo
Special In 1788, the MCC undertook a revision of the early codes and published the “Laws of the Noble Game of Cricket,” which were adopted throughout the game. (Reuters/AFP/File Photos)
Sport
Why the game of cricket has laws instead of rules

Lebanese shooter hoping to raise spirits back home with Tokyo success

Lebanese shooter hoping to raise spirits back home with Tokyo success
Updated 22 July 2021
AFP

Lebanese shooter hoping to raise spirits back home with Tokyo success

Lebanese shooter hoping to raise spirits back home with Tokyo success
Updated 22 July 2021
AFP

Lebanon's trap shooter Ray Bassil says she is off to the Tokyo Olympics on a mission to win a medal and spread a little joy among Lebanese struggling amid economic crisis.

All hopes are pinned on the 32-year-old athlete in the Mediterranean nation, which has not brought home a medal in decades since a bronze in Greco-Roman wrestling in Moscow in 1980.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Related

Rower Mohamed Sbihi to become first Muslim to carry British flag at Olympics opening ceremony
Sport
Rower Mohamed Sbihi to become first Muslim to carry British flag at Olympics opening ceremony
Saudi’s young footballers kick off Tokyo 2020 campaign with 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast
Sport
Saudi’s young footballers kick off Tokyo 2020 campaign with 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast

Saudi’s young footballers kick off Tokyo 2020 campaign with 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast

Saudi’s young footballers kick off Tokyo 2020 campaign with 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast
Updated 22 July 2021
Ali Khaled

Saudi’s young footballers kick off Tokyo 2020 campaign with 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast

Saudi’s young footballers kick off Tokyo 2020 campaign with 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast
  • Saad Al-Shehri’s team now face tougher tasks against Germany and Brazil
Updated 22 July 2021
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia began the Tokyo 2020 Olympic football tournament on Thursday with a 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast at Yokohama International Stadium to leave them bottom of Group D ahead of the second match between Germany and Brazil later in the day.

The Saudis now have a mountain to climb if they are to reach the knockout stages with tougher tasks against the European and South American powerhouses coming up.

Saad Al-Shehri’s men had been the better team for the majority of the first, their energetic press not allowing the Ivory Coast players to settle on the ball or cause danger in the Saudi half.

However, it was the African team that took the lead when a seemingly harmless cross was turned into his own net by Saudi defender Abdulelah Al-Amri after 39 minutes.

The young Saudis responded almost immediately with Salem Al-Dossary, one of the U-23 squad’s three overage players alongside Al-Nassr colleagues Yasser Al-Shahrani and Salman Al-Faraj, scoring with a stunning curling effort from outside of the area just before the break.

Saudi Arabia's U-23 team during its 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast on the opening day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic football tournament. (Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee)

Ivory Coast imporved in the second half and on 65 minutes some more indecisive defending by the Saudi backline almost gifted their opponent another cheap goal, but the ball somehow stayed out of the net from three rapid-fire shots.

Only a minute later, however, Ivory Coast took the lead for the second time in the match with a superb goal, AC Milan’s Franck Kessie spinning just inside the Saudi box before rifling a left-footed shot past Saudi goalkeeper Muhammad Al-Rubaie.

Saudi Arabia had a claim for penalty turned down and with 10 minutes left Ivory Coast had a chance to wrap the contest but Al-Rubaie cut out the danger.

Saudi had a golden opportunity to square the match on 84 minutes when Al-Dossary came within inches of scoring his second of the day, but his shot came off the Ivory Coast crossbar.

Despite some desperate Saudi attacks, Ivory Coast were left celebrating a priceless three points in the group’s opening match.

Saudi Arabia now plays Rio 2016 silver medalists Germany on Sunday, July 25, and reigning Olympic Champions Brazil three days later. Ivory Coast will play the reverse of these fixtures on the same days.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Saudi Arabia sport football

Related

Rower Mohamed Sbihi to become first Muslim to carry British flag at Olympics opening ceremony
Sport
Rower Mohamed Sbihi to become first Muslim to carry British flag at Olympics opening ceremony
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 chief Muto doesn’t rule out canceling Games
Sport
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 chief Muto doesn’t rule out canceling Games

Rower Mohamed Sbihi to become first Muslim to carry British flag at Olympics opening ceremony

Rower Mohamed Sbihi to become first Muslim to carry British flag at Olympics opening ceremony
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

Rower Mohamed Sbihi to become first Muslim to carry British flag at Olympics opening ceremony

Rower Mohamed Sbihi to become first Muslim to carry British flag at Olympics opening ceremony
  • 33-year-old son of Moroccan father, British mother won gold at Rio 2016, bronze at London 2012
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: British rower and gold medalist Mohamed Sbihi will on Friday make history when he becomes the first Muslim to carry the British flag at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, a role he will share with another gold medalist, sailor Hannah Mills.

Sbihi, 33, won a gold medal in the coxless four at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and claimed a bronze as part of the British crew in the men’s eight at London 2012.

Tokyo 2020 is the first Olympics in which each participating nation can nominate one male and one female athlete to carry its flag.

Sbihi, who received an MBE in the British Queen’s 2017 New Year’s Honors list, and Mills, a campaigner for clean oceans, now join famous names such as tennis star Andy Murray, rowers Sir Matthew Pinsent and Sir Steve Redgrave, and gold medal-winning swimmer Anita Lonsbrough — the first British woman to carry the flag at Tokyo 1964 — in having that privilege.

“It is such an honor to be invited to be the flagbearer for Team GB,” Sbihi said. “It is an iconic moment within the Olympic Movement — people remember those images.

“I certainly remember the images of Andy (Murray) from Rio and even before I was a rower, I remember seeing Sir Matt and Sir Steve, so it is something I am incredibly proud of,” he added.

Sbihi, who was born in Kingston upon Thames to a Moroccan father and British mother, gave notice of his talent as a rower at the age of 15 when he finished first in the junior men J15 category at the 2003 Great Britain Indoor Rowing Championships.

He continued to rise in the sport while studying sports science at St Mary’s College between 2006 and 2010, going on to become the first Muslim rower to represent Team GB and then take part in the London Olympics.

“It is going to be a surreal experience actually going to an opening ceremony but this year with the racing schedule it is actually manageable even if I wasn’t a flagbearer. It will be really special and will complete my Olympic puzzle.

“I’ve won a medal, been to the closing ceremony but now to actually turn up at an opening ceremony and be at the head of the team alongside Hannah will be a lifetime memory that I will never forget,” Sbihi said.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Related

Brisbane picked to host 2032 Olympics without a rival bid video
Sport
Brisbane picked to host 2032 Olympics without a rival bid
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 chief Muto doesn’t rule out canceling Games
Sport
Olympics-Tokyo 2020 chief Muto doesn’t rule out canceling Games

Latest updates

A look into modernization of tawafa profession as Hajj 2021 ends
A mutawwif is someone who has been appointed by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to guide pilgrims. (Supplied)
Pilgrims leave Makkah after performing farewell circumambulation
Throughout the ritual, the pilgrims abided by the precautionary measures. (SPA)
What We Are Buying Today: JildCraft
Photo/Supplied
Saudi aid agency KSrelief completes food project in Bangladesh
Saudi aid agency KSrelief completes food project in Bangladesh
UN envoy: Lebanon’s salvation lies in the hands of its leaders
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka has called for a “fully empowered government” in the country. (AFP/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.