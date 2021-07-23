You are here

Troubled Tokyo Olympics set to open under Covid cloud

Rowers Hannah Osborne and Brooke Donoghue of New Zealand in action as they approach the finish line to win their heat. (REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw)
Rowers Hannah Osborne and Brooke Donoghue of New Zealand in action as they approach the finish line to win their heat. (REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw)
An Australia women's field hockey player walks beneath a sprinkler during a training session ahead of the the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/John Locher)
An Australia women's field hockey player walks beneath a sprinkler during a training session ahead of the the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Troubled Tokyo Olympics set to open under Covid cloud

An Australia women's field hockey player walks beneath a sprinkler during a training session ahead of the the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Fewer than 1,000 dignitaries and officials will be present at the 68,000-seat Olympic Stadium 
  • Opening ceremony is at 8 p.m. local time (1100 GMT)
TOKYO: The most troubled Olympics in modern history finally get under way in Tokyo on Friday, struggling to emerge from the clutches of Covid-19 after a one-year postponement following a build-up marred by scandal and controversy.
Eight years after gold ticker tape rained down as Tokyo celebrated winning the right to stage the Games, Friday’s opening ceremony will take place with the Japanese capital in a state of emergency.
Fears that the global gathering of 11,000 athletes could trigger a colossal super-spreader event have prompted organizers to clamp the Games in a biosecure straitjacket.
Pandemic restrictions mean that for the first time in Olympic history, no domestic or overseas spectators will be allowed to attend the Games.
Athletes, support staff and media are subject to strict Covid-19 protocols, including regular testing and daily health checks.
Sightseeing trips are forbidden, meaning that for the most part, athletes will be prevented from straying outside their accommodation or competition venues.
Public opinion has consistently found a majority of Japanese are against the games, with opinion ranging from weary indifference to outright hostility.
The most recent poll from the Asahi Shimbun newspaper found 55 percent of respondents were against holding them this summer.
“I’m losing interest altogether. I feel like I can’t really whole-heartedly welcome the Olympics and I just don’t really feel any joy in it,” Tokyo resident Seira Onuma told AFP.
“I’m even not sure if I will watch the Games on TV.”

Friday’s opening ceremony — traditionally a highlight of any Summer Games with the parade of nations and lighting of the Olympic flame before several thousand athletes — will be drastically pared back.
Fewer than 1,000 dignitaries and officials will be present at the 68,000-seat Olympic Stadium for the traditional extravaganza, which gets under way at 8pm local time (1100 GMT).
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito will be chief among the VIPs, along with a smattering of world leaders and senior figures including US First Lady Jill Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, who country will host the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
But in a sign of the antipathy toward the Olympics, several top sponsors including Toyota, Panasonic, Fujitsu and NEC will not be sending executives to the ceremony.
“It is turning into an Olympics that cannot get understanding (from the public) in various ways,” Toyota’s operating officer Jun Nagata said.
Japan’s emperor meanwhile acknowledged the difficulties of laying on the Games in a pandemic, describing it as a “far from easy task” in remarks to International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach.
Naruhito’s remarks came as Tokyo registered a further 1,979 infections on Thursday, the highest figure since a winter surge of the disease.
IOC chief Bach, who for months has batted away calls to postpone or cancel the Games, insists the Olympics can be held safely.
“Over the past 15 months we had to take many decisions on very uncertain grounds,” Bach said this week. “We had doubts every day. There were sleepless nights.
“We can finally see at the end of the dark tunnel. Cancellation was never an option for us. The IOC never abandons the athletes... we did it for the athletes.”


There are also hefty financial incentives in play. Insiders estimate the IOC would have been on the hook for around $1.5 billion in lost broadcasting revenues if the Games had been canceled.
Olympic organizers meanwhile will be forgiven for breathing a sigh of relief as attention finally shifts to sporting action after a turbulent road to the Games.
The build-up has been dogged by scandals ranging from corruption during the bidding process to plagiarism allegations over the design of the Tokyo 2020 logo.
The controversies rumbled up to the eve of the Games, when on Thursday the opening ceremony’s director was sacked for making a joke referencing the Holocaust in a 1998 video.
Back in the sporting arenas, the Games could see a new generation of Olympic stars emerge after a decade dominated by the likes of Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps.
In the swimming competition, which gets under way on Saturday, Caeleb Dressel could target seven gold medals.
In track and field, the likes of Norway’s 400 meters hurdler Karsten Warholm and the USA’s Sydney McLaughlin will be among those hoping to emerge as household names.
Both Warholm and McLaughlin have set world records in the 400m hurdles this year.
Gymnastics meanwhile will see Simone Biles attempt to crown her dazzling career by equalling Larisa Latynina’s record of nine Olympic gold medals.
The 24-year-old American gymnast is one of the few returning superstars from the Rio Olympics.
New Olympic sports will also be on display in Tokyo, with surfing, skateboarding, sport climbing and karate all making their bow.
 

Five things we learned from opening Saudi Arabia and Egypt results in Tokyo 2020 football competition

Five things we learned from opening Saudi Arabia and Egypt results in Tokyo 2020 football competition
  • Tenacious Pharaohs defy Spanish giants, while Green Falcons’ hopes undimmed despite unlucky loss
Updated 34 min 11 sec ago
John Duerden

LONDON: The first day of the Olympic football competition brought a mixture of encouragement and disappointment for the two Arab participants at Tokyo 2020. Egypt managed a commendable 0-0 draw with tournament favorites Spain, while Saudi Arabia will feel a little aggrieved at losing 2-1 to Ivory Coast in another hard-fought game.

1. Saudis suffer harsh defeat

The young Green Falcons may have lost a seventh game out of seven in the Olympics, but that does not tell the whole story. Saudi Arabia had the lion’s share — 56 percent —   of possession against the talented Ivory Coast, and worked incredibly hard with and without the ball.

The pressing in the first half was excellent and seemed to surprise the opposition. In such humid conditions, it was no surprise that the same energy levels could not be sustained for the full 90 and while possession was good, the Africans always looked a little sharper going forward.

What was encouraging was the attitude and response to going behind to an own goal. Just five minutes after that setback, Saudi Arabia were level. The all-round attitude and performance will please coach Saad Al-Shehri, with the fact that the game ended in defeat the only reason there is not widespread satisfaction. 

 
2. Al-Dossary shines for Saudi

There were a number of good Saudi performances, but with Abdullah Al-Hamdan looking far from sharp in the striking role, it was up to main man Salem Al-Dossary to lead the way. The Al-Hilal star scored the senior team’s winning goal against Egypt at Russia 2018 to earn a first win at the World Cup for 24 years, and his goal at Yokohama International Stadium was good enough to win any game.

Picking the ball up just outside the area, Al-Dossary had time to look and then curled an unstoppable shot past the outstretched arms of the Ivory Coast goalkeeper Ira Eliezer Tape. He almost scored another fine goal late in the game, but his shot from just inside the box struck the crossbar in heartbreaking fashion. It was that close to being 2-2.

3. Ivory Coast’s attacking quality edged the encounter

Saudi Arabia is the only team among the 16 currently in Japan with a squad entirely based at home. This is no time to get into that debate, but a difference in quality was noticeable in the second half. Amad Diallo went on a run and then passed to Franck Kessie, who turned smartly on the edge of the area and finished beautifully. In effect, it was a goal made by a Manchester United player and finished by an AC Milan man. This goal was the difference between getting a point or none for the Saudis, and it was one of international quality.

It is always going to be difficult for players who play all their competitive games in Saudi Arabia to suddenly come up against rivals who compete in the upper reaches of the English Premier League and Serie A. Warm-ups against African and South American opposition only help so much and when it came to it, the winner came from players with two of the biggest clubs in the world.

4. Egypt’s heroics deserve international recognition

Before the tournament much was written about the Spanish squad and how it included six members who had taken part in the country’s impressive Euro 2020 campaign, including Barcelona prodigy Pedri.

In the previews, Egypt were hardly mentioned and dismissed as mere fodder for the last European team to win gold back in 1992. Yet the Pharaohs, led by Ahmed Hegazi and defensive partner Mahmoud Hamdi, worked hard to deny Spain a goal in a display of fine and committed defending. It was sometimes far from pretty, but it was effective.

Again, in the match commentaries and reports, there was little mention of Egypt, and the effort and discipline that had been put into the match. It was all about Spain and its failure to score. But Egypt — with players who were in action for Al-Ahly in the CAF Champions League final in Morocco last Saturday — deserve huge credit for their efforts.

5. Both Arab teams still in hunt for last eight 

It was unfortunate that Saudi Arabia, who had chances, especially in the final stages, were not able to get the goal their efforts deserved, but there is still hope. The game against Germany on Sunday is huge, but if Al-Shehri can get another solid performance out of his players then there is no reason they cannot get something off the Germans. It will be tough, but if Egypt can foil Spain, Saudi Arabia can do the same to Germany.

For Egypt, the situation is obviously more encouraging. Taking a point off the best team in the group opened things up unexpectedly. Argentina are next, and the South Americans looked open at the back against Australia and unimpressive going forward. Then comes the final game against the Olyroos, who looked organized and dangerous in attack. It really is up for grabs.

Four points can often be enough, and it is well within reach.

Disappointing start for Saudi rower Husein Alireza in Men’s Single Sculls heat

Disappointing start for Saudi rower Husein Alireza in Men’s Single Sculls heat
Disappointing start for Saudi rower Husein Alireza in Men’s Single Sculls heat

Disappointing start for Saudi rower Husein Alireza in Men’s Single Sculls heat
  • Despite a last place finish, Alireza will have an opportunity to progress in tomorrow’s repechage
DUBAI: Saudi participation in Tokyo 2020’s first official day got off to a disappointing start when rower Husein Alireza finished last in Heat 4 of the Men’s Single Sculls in the early hours of Friday morning.

The result means Alireza, who finished fifth out of five starters in his heat at the newly-built Sea Forest Waterway, will now compete in Saturday morning’s repechage, which allows the athletes who finished outside the top three qualification spots in the heats to have another bite at progressing to the quarterfinals.

Coming into the Olympics, there had been high hopes that Alireza would perform well having had several intensive preparation camps this year, although a shoulder injury in May while training in the US disrupted his progress.

Alireza finished with time of 7:54:18, behind winner Trevor Jones of Canada, Mindaugas Griskonis of Lithuania and Onat Kazakli of Turkey, who all qualified to the quarterfinals. Dara Alizadeh of Bermuda, who finished fourth, joins the 27-year-old Saudi in the repechage.

Tomorrow morning (3.20 am KSA), Alireza will line up against Riilio Rii (Vanuatu), Peter Purcell-Gilpin (Zimbabwe), Finn Florijn (Netherlands) and Abdulrahman Al-Fadhel (Kuwait) in Repechage 3. The top two finishers will progress to the quarterfinals.

Saudi sprinter and rower to carry Kingdom’s flag at Olympics opening ceremony

Yasmine Al-Dabbagh and Husein Alireza will be Saudi Arabia's flagbearers at the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020. (Supplied/SAOC)
Yasmine Al-Dabbagh and Husein Alireza will be Saudi Arabia's flagbearers at the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020. (Supplied/SAOC)
Saudi sprinter and rower to carry Kingdom’s flag at Olympics opening ceremony

Yasmine Al-Dabbagh and Husein Alireza will be Saudi Arabia's flagbearers at the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020. (Supplied/SAOC)
  • Yasmine Al-Dabbagh and Husein Alireza will be flag bearers on Friday; Karate star Tarek Hamdi given the honor for closing ceremony
RIYADH: Saudi rower Husein Alireza and 100 meter sprinter Yasmine Al-Dabbagh will carry the Kingdom’s flag at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on Friday.

This is the first time in Olympic Games history that participating nations could nominate a male and a female athlete to carry their flags.

The Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee also confirmed on Thursday that Karate star Tarek Hamdi will be the flag bearer during the closing ceremony on Aug. 8.

Saudi Arabia is sending its largest-ever Olympic delegation to the games in Japan. It includes 11 individual athletes plus the country’s under-23 football team. They will compete in nine sports, surpassing the country’s record of six at the Athens Olympics in 2004.

Alireza will take to the water on Friday in the heats of the men’s singles sculls event at the newly-built Sea Forest Waterway. Al-Dabbagh will line up in the 100m heats on July 30, the first day of the athletics competitions.

Hamdi is the most decorated athlete in the Saudi delegation, with seven gold medals from various competitions. His quest for Olympic karate glory, in the 75 kilogram category, will begin on Aug. 6.

Iraqi sprinter Dana Hussein suspended from Tokyo 2020 after testing positive for banned substance

Iraq’s Dana Hussein (then Abdul Razak) competing in the women's 100m heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games. (AFP/File Photo)
Iraq’s Dana Hussein (then Abdul Razak) competing in the women's 100m heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games. (AFP/File Photo)
Iraqi sprinter Dana Hussein suspended from Tokyo 2020 after testing positive for banned substance

Iraq’s Dana Hussein (then Abdul Razak) competing in the women's 100m heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The 35-year-old explained in a widely-shared video on Twitter that the suspension is only temporary and that she expects it to be overturned in the coming days
  • Came after the recent 2021 Arab Athletics Championship in Tunisia
DUBAI: Iraqi Olympic sprinter Dana Hussein has been suspended from Tokyo 2020 after it was revealed by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) that she had tested positive for a banned substance at the recent 2021 Arab Athletics Championship in Tunisia, Al-Roeya newspaper reported.

The head of the Iraqi delegation participating in the Olympic Games, Haitham Abdel Hamid, said that Hussein, who competes in the 100m and 200m events, has been banned under the IAAF’s anti-doping rules, while the sprinter has explained in a social media video that the punishment was temporary while the results are investigated further.

The Iraqi National Olympic Committee had received a letter from the IAAF to inform it that Hussein has been suspended starting from July 16, exactly one week before the Tokyo Olympics’ official opening ceremony, until the case has been concluded.

The 35-year-old Hussein insisted that the suspension imposed on her is temporary and pending a response from the Iraqi Olympic Federation on the medical report.

The runner was seen explaining her situation in a video clip that was widely viewed on Twitter, saying that the amount of banned substance detected in the positive test was less than the minimum needed for suspension in the case of cortisone, a medical substance used to treat allergies. She added that the suspension would last until July 23, the day that the Iraqi Olympic Federation would officially respond to the IAAF.

A source in the Iraqi Athletics Federation confirmed that the runner, who had submitted to a series of drug tests during her participation in the 2021 Arab Athletics Championship in June, had undergone a nose job before leaving for Tunisia, and it is thought that substances used during that operation could have resulted in the heightened level of cortisone in her blood.

Iraq is participating at Tokyo 2020 with its smallest ever Olympic delegation, with only three other athletes taking part: Muhammad Riyad (rowing), Fatima Abbas (shooting, 10m air pistol) and Taha Hussein (athletics, 400m).

From the humorous to the hurtful, ‘sledging’ has been a part of cricket for centuries

Whatever the origins of the term, sledging has been part of cricket for centuries and continues to exercise the attention of the lawmakers and enforcers. (Reuters/File Photo)
Whatever the origins of the term, sledging has been part of cricket for centuries and continues to exercise the attention of the lawmakers and enforcers. (Reuters/File Photo)
From the humorous to the hurtful, ‘sledging’ has been a part of cricket for centuries

Whatever the origins of the term, sledging has been part of cricket for centuries and continues to exercise the attention of the lawmakers and enforcers. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The origins of the name may be uncertain but the practice has long been a key part of seeking a mental advantage over opponents
During the Centenary Test match between Australia and England at Melbourne in March 1977, the fearsome fast bowler Dennis Lillie peppered the irrepressible, idiosyncratic, English batsman Derek Randall with a series of short-pitched deliveries. After one of them, Randall famously doffed his cap towards Lillie. Another one hit him on the head, but he was undeterred and, in a superb innings of 174, Randall almost won the match for his country.

When Randall was interviewed on his return home, he was asked about the incident and what he said to Lillie. His diplomatic and characteristic reply was that he told him he was a very fine bowler to which Lillie replied that he was a very fine batsman.

Several years later, at a World Cup match at Lord’s, I found myself standing alongside Lillie and was fortunate that he was prepared to engage in conversation. I told him of Randall’s comments to which he laughed and indicated that there had been more to it than that and would have been less polite and less deferential. Minutes later, he turned and said that he had remembered the conversation. Randall had been getting a “bit cheeky” with both his mouth and bat, so he had let fly a vicious bouncer accompanied by words to the effect of “hit that one.”    

This was a relatively mild form of banter between a batsman and bowler. Much worse has been said and done in the history of the game. The proximity of batsman, bowler and fielders near to the wicket and the time available between deliveries provides the opportunity for chatter to flow. Even the first codified Laws of Cricket in 1744 stipulated that “the wicket-keeper is required to be still and quiet until the ball is bowled.” This suggests that attempts to unsettle a batsman and undermine concentration have been part of the game for centuries.

By all accounts the Australians have been arch exponents of attempts to get under the skin of opponents in what one highly successful captain, Steve Waugh, described as a process of “mental disintegration.” He practiced what he preached. In a critical match of the 1999 World Cup, Waugh was credited with a comment to an opponent, who dropped a straightforward catch offered by him, to the effect that “you have just dropped the World Cup.” Both players have denied that these were the exact words used.

The process is often referred to as “sledging,” for which various explanations exist. One is that the person making the comments is being as subtle as a sledgehammer. A second is that it is akin to breaking down a person as a sledgehammer would in breaking a rock. A third, more entertaining one, refers to an occasion in a State match in Australia in the 1960s when a batsman, whose wife it is rumoured had been too close to a teammate, was greeted on his arrival at the wicket with a rendition of Percy Sledge’s 1966 hit song of “When A Man Loves A Woman.”

Whatever the origins of the term, it is an activity that continues to exercise the attention of the lawmakers and enforcers. Under Law 41.4, “it is unfair for any fielder deliberately to attempt to distract the striker while he/she is preparing to receive or receiving a delivery.” If either umpire considers that any action by a fielder is such an attempt, sanctions are available to penalise the fielding side.

The captain of the England team in the 1977 Centenary Test tells of a previous incident in Australia when his comments had served to rile his opponents. When he appeared at the wicket for his innings, a certain Dennis Lillie was bowling. As Lillie approached his delivery stride, with the crowd baying in support and the slip cordon passing comment, the fielder who was closest, several feet away at forward short leg, spat on the pitch. It is not recorded if the umpire took any action.

Sledging falls into different categories. There are sledges which are amusing. One that has been attributed along the years to various participants involves a world-class batsman who was batting at the opening of the day’s play. He was having trouble laying his bat on the balls being delivered by a young tearaway fast bowler, who offered some advice to the batsmen, along the lines of “it’s red and round, try hitting it.” Several overs later, the batsman drives the ball out of the ground and suggests that, as the bowler knows what it looks like, he might care to go fetch it.

There are sledges that are very personal to the point of being hurtful and there are sledges which have been downright brutal. One such was made by the then-Australian captain to England’s fast bowler, James Anderson, in the opening Test Match in 2013: “Get ready for a broken arm.”

This was picked up by a stump microphone and the Australian received a fine. Many other comments are not picked up and heard only by those within earshot. There is no agreed view about where the line between banter and abuse is or should be drawn.   

The International Cricket Council’s code of conduct supplements the game’s Laws in stipulating four levels of offence. A Level 1 offence relates to “language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting.” If such language is based on race, religion, gender, color, descent, national or ethnic origin, it is prohibited and dealt with by the ICC’s Anti-Racism Code. 

Great responsibility is placed upon the umpires and match officials who may not hear comments or may choose not to report them. Their actions will shape the way in which the inevitable practice of sledging will evolve since, in hard-fought contests, there are always likely to be flash points when emotions spill over and aggressive words exchanged.

