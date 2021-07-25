You are here

Two Turkish soldiers killed in northern Syria

Two Turkish soldiers killed in northern Syria
Syrians burn tyres as they protest in front of a Turkish military outpost during a demonstration against Turkey's perceived inaction over the latest Syrian regime attacks, in the town of Maataram near Ariha in the rebel-held northwestern Idlib province, on July 23, 2021. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 July 2021
AFP

Two Turkish soldiers killed in northern Syria

Two Turkish soldiers killed in northern Syria
Updated 25 July 2021
AFP

ISTANBUL: Two Turkish soldiers were killed and two others wounded in areas of northern Syria under Ankara’s control to keep out militants and Kurdish rebels, the defense ministry tweeted Sunday.
The ministry said “terrorists” targeted a Turkish military vehicle on Saturday in the Euphrates Shield region south of the border, but did not specify which group they represented.
Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016 in order to drive away from its border region Daesh militants and Syrian Kurdish militia forces deemed “terrorists” by Ankara.
The Euphrates Shield region includes the towns of Jarablus and Al-Bab near the Turkish border.
After the attack, “the terror targets were hit” in retaliation, the ministry said.
Ankara views Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) as an offshoot of outlawed militants who have been waging a deadly insurgency against the Turkish state.

Protests across Tunisia as COVID-19 surges and economy suffers

Protests across Tunisia as COVID-19 surges and economy suffers
Updated 25 July 2021
Reuters

Protests across Tunisia as COVID-19 surges and economy suffers

Protests across Tunisia as COVID-19 surges and economy suffers
  • The protests raise pressure on a fragile government that is enmeshed in a political struggle with President Kais Saied
Updated 25 July 2021
Reuters

TUNIS: Hundreds of protesters rallied in the Tunisian capital and other cities on Sunday demanding the government step down after a spike in COVID-19 cases that has aggravated economic troubles.
In Tunis, police used pepper spray against protesters who threw stones and shouted slogans demanding that Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi quit and parliament be dissolved.
Witnesses said rallies numbering several hundred also gathered the cities of Gafsa, Sidi Bouzid, Monastir and Nabeul. Demonstrators in Sousse tried to storm the local headquarters of the biggest party in parliament, the moderate Islamist Ennahda. In Touzeur, protesters set fire to the Ennahda headquarters.
The protests raise pressure on a fragile government that is enmeshed in a political struggle with President Kais Saied, who is trying to avert a looming fiscal crisis amid a weeks-long spike in COVID-19 cases and increased death rates.
The pandemic has hit Tunisia as it struggles to lift an economy that has suffered since its 2011 revolution, undermining public support for democracy as unemployment surged and state services declined.
“Our patience has run out... there are no solutions for the unemployed,” said Nourredine Selmi, 28, a jobless protester. “They cannot control the epidemic ... They can’t give us vaccines.”
Last week, Mechichi sacked the health minister after chaotic scenes at walk-in vaccination centers during the Muslim Eid Al-Adha holiday, where large crowds queued for inadequate supplies of vaccine.
After a year of wrangling with Mechichi and the leader of Ennahda, Rached Ghannouchi, who is also parliament speaker, President Saied declared the army would take over the pandemic response.
Some analysts saw the move as an attempt to expand his powers beyond the foreign and military role assigned to the president in the 2014 constitution.
Government paralysis could derail efforts to negotiate an International Monetary Fund loan seen as crucial to stabilising state finances but which could also involve spending cuts that would aggravate economic pain for ordinary people.

Iraq says militants planned other attacks during Muslim holiday

Iraq says militants planned other attacks during Muslim holiday
Updated 25 July 2021
AFP

Iraq says militants planned other attacks during Muslim holiday

Iraq says militants planned other attacks during Muslim holiday
  • Iraqi security forces have dismantled two terrorist networks in the provinces of Anbar and Kirkuk responsible for the July 19 attack in Sadr City
Updated 25 July 2021
AFP

BAGHDAD: The militants believed to be behind last week’s deadly suicide bombing of a Baghdad market had planned more attacks during the Eid-al Adha festival, Iraq’s interior ministry said Sunday.
The ministry released photos of five suspects arrested, including three brothers, after last Monday’s attack that, according to the official toll, killed 30 people and was claimed by the Daesh group.
Iraqi security forces have dismantled “two terrorist networks in the provinces of Anbar and Kirkuk responsible for the July 19 attack in Sadr City,” a district of Baghdad.
“They were planning other attacks in other parts of Baghdad and other provinces during Eid,” a ministry statement said.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi announced Saturday the arrest of the “terror cell” behind the Baghdad market bombing.
Iraqi television broadcast overnight the “confessions” of the five, who were dressed in yellow prison suits, a common practice in major criminal cases in Iraq.
The attack sparked revulsion and renewed fears about the reach of Daesh, which lost its last territory in Iraq after a gruelling campaign that ended in late 2017, but retains sleeper cells in remote desert and mountain areas.
The bombing hit the Al-Woheilat market in Sadr City, where many families were crowded on the eve of the Eid Al-Adha, the most important Muslim holiday.
The announcement of the dismantling of the cell came on the eve of Kadhemi’s departure for Washington, where he was to meet US President Joe Biden on Monday.
The Iraqi prime minister, under heavy pressure from powerful pro-Iranian factions in his country, is hoping for a substantial announcement on the withdrawal of US troops in Iraq.
Some 2,500 US troops are deployed to assist Iraqi forces in the fight against Daesh, which controlled large parts of Iraqi territory between 2014 and 2017.
It has been officially defeated, but its sleeper cells still carry out occasional attacks.
Already in January, a suicide bombing claimed by the Daesh killed 32 people in a Baghdad market.

Houthis bury 11 fighters after new military setback in Yemen

Houthis bury 11 fighters after new military setback in Yemen
Updated 25 July 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis bury 11 fighters after new military setback in Yemen

Houthis bury 11 fighters after new military setback in Yemen
  • Senior commander among the dead as Iran-backed militia suffer losses in Marib
Updated 25 July 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

ALEXANDRIA: The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen held military funerals in Sanaa on Saturday for 11 of their fighters, including a senior commander, who were killed in battle.

Fighters carried the coffins of Brig. Hamer Yahiya Yahiya Al-Fakih, military chief of staff of the capital’s Hamdan district, and 10 others who died in clashes with troops or in Arab coalition airstrikes.

Al-Fakih and other Houthi leaders were killed in key contested areas in Marib, where the Houthis have mounted an offensive to capture the oil-rich city. A local military source told Arab News on Saturday that at least two other senior Houthi leaders had been killed in fighting in Marib in the past 48 hours.

Yemen’s Defense Ministry said the Houthis had escalated their attacks on troops in four provinces, with dozens of combatants dying on both sides.

Troops and allied tribesmen on Saturday pushed back a Houthi assault in the Al-Mashjah area, west of Marib, with the rebels forced into retreating. Many Houthis were killed or wounded and at least seven military vehicles were destroyed in the battle that lasted for several hours, the ministry said.

Other clashes broke out in Al-Kasara, west of Marib, where the Houthis failed to make gains despite their attacks, a military source said.

“We pushed back all of the militia’s waves and they could not move an inch on the ground,” the source told Arab News.

The army also shot down an explosives-rigged drone over a residential area north of Marib city.

In neighboring Al-Bayda, where the Houthis have made major advances in the past couple of weeks, fighting broke out in the Al-Zaher and Al-Souma districts as government troops sought to recapture areas from the group.

Fueled by their gains in Al-Bayda, the Houthis launched new attacks on troops in the southern provinces of Lahj and Shabwa for the first time in years.

Local military sources said a soldier from the Southern Transitional Council was killed in fighting with the Houthis between Al-Bayda and Lahj.

Similar clashes occurred on the borders of Al-Bayda and Shabwa provinces.

Three civilians, including two children, were injured on Saturday in the southern city of Taiz when a mortar shell fired by the Houthis exploded in a residential area.

Also in Taiz, a Houthi sniper shot a 65-year-old woman in the shoulder in the Maqbanah district.

During the last six years, the Houthis have surrounded Taiz, Yemen’s third-largest city, and intensified shelling of the city’s central area in an attempt to force government troops to surrender.

Bandits kill 4 Iranian troops

Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard secure the area outside the Iranian parliament. (AFP file photo)
Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard secure the area outside the Iranian parliament. (AFP file photo)
Updated 25 July 2021
AP

Bandits kill 4 Iranian troops

Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard secure the area outside the Iranian parliament. (AFP file photo)
  • The province has been the scene of occasional clashes between Baluch militants and Iranian forces
Updated 25 July 2021
AP

TEHRAN: Armed bandits killed four members of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard in fighting in a southern province.
An official report said the clash between Guard members and the bandits happened Friday night in the Gounic district of Sistan and Baluchistan province.
The site of the fighting is some 1,250 km southeast of the capital Tehran. It did not elaborate.
The province has been the scene of occasional clashes between Baluch militants and Iranian forces. Security forces have also fought with drug traffickers in the province, which is on a major smuggling route for Afghan opium and heroin.

Endangered bears leave Lebanon for better life in US animal sanctuary

Homer and Ulysses had been trapped for more than 10 years in a zoo in Tyre. (Supplied)
Homer and Ulysses had been trapped for more than 10 years in a zoo in Tyre. (Supplied)
Updated 25 July 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Endangered bears leave Lebanon for better life in US animal sanctuary

Homer and Ulysses had been trapped for more than 10 years in a zoo in Tyre. (Supplied)
  • The Syrian brown bear lived in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Turkey but, due to illegal and non-organized hunting in Lebanon, the species became extinct
Updated 25 July 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Two endangered bears who were living in poor conditions in a Lebanon zoo have been flown to an animal sanctuary in the US after they started to lose weight and suffered from other health issues.
Rights association Animals Lebanon said it managed to persuade their owner that “the bears deserved better” given the creatures’ deteriorating condition.
Lebanon’s economic crisis, considered the worst in its modern history, has affected animals as much as humans.
Families have given up their pets, unable to feed them in light of sharp rises in the dollar exchange rate. Zoos have also been affected, with animals facing malnourishment and owners no longer able to secure their basic needs.
Animals Lebanon said the two Syrian brown bears, called Homer and Ulysses, had been trapped for more than 10 years in a zoo in the southern city of Tyre.
“There are six bears still waiting to be rescued in the north of Lebanon, Bekaa and Beirut,” the association’s director, Jason Mier, told Arab News.
Previous attempts to get the bears to the Colorado Wild Animal Sanctuary had failed due to the pandemic, roadblocks, banks freezing assets, and the wait to obtain the sanctuary’s confirmation to receive the creatures.

FASTFACT

Families have given up their pets, unable to feed them in light of sharp rises in the dollar exchange rate. Zoos have also been affected, with animals facing malnourishment and owners no longer able to secure their basic needs.

The sanctuary cares for more than 650 lions, tigers, bears, wolves and other animals — including a fox and a wallaby rescued by Animals Lebanon.
Animal rescue organization Four Paws offered to help bear the cost of the animals’ trip to Colorado.
Mier said: “There are six zoos we are aware of in Lebanon. In 2017, we passed the Animal Protection and Welfare Law, which regulates zoos. These zoos hold endangered wildlife, local wildlife, and farmed or domesticated animals. There are about 30 lions, 10 bears, and 10 tigers. We believe conditions need to be drastically improved at all zoos.”
Dr. Assad Serhal, director of the Society for the Protection of Nature in Lebanon, told Arab News that the Syrian brown bear was an endangered species seen in the mountainous area of eastern Lebanon, near the Syrian borders.
In 2019, an environmental activist filmed a brown cub playing on the road in the outskirts of Ersal, in the Bekaa valley. That same cub was previously seen with his mother in 2017 in the same area. This species had not been seen in Lebanon for over 50 years.
The Syrian brown bear lived in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Turkey but, due to illegal and non-organized hunting in Lebanon, the species became extinct.
Serhal said Lebanon was home to several species of wild animal, but that most had been captured by zoo owners across the country.

