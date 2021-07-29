You are here

  Jewish founders of Ben & Jerry's back West Bank boycott decision

Jewish founders of Ben & Jerry’s back West Bank boycott decision

Jewish founders of Ben & Jerry’s back West Bank boycott decision
"Ending the sales of ice cream in the occupied territories is one of the most important decisions the company has made," said Bennett Cohen and Jerry Greenfield.
Jewish founders of Ben & Jerry’s back West Bank boycott decision

Jewish founders of Ben & Jerry’s back West Bank boycott decision
  • Move comes amid pressure from Israeli government, Knesset and in the US to reverse stance
  • Vermont firm’s chair denies that the decision was motivated by antisemitism
LONDON: The Jewish co-founders of American ice cream-maker Ben & Jerry’s have given their “unequivocal” backing to the company over its “brave” decision to stop selling products in the occupied West Bank.
The move comes amid a backlash against the Vermont firm, with the Israeli government putting pressure on its parent company, Unilever, and the chair of the board of Ben & Jerry’s forced to deny accusations of antisemitism.
Bennett Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, who set up the company in 1978, wrote in an article for The New York Times: “We are the founders of Ben & Jerry’s. We are also proud Jews. It’s part of who we are and how we’ve identified ourselves for our whole lives. As our company began to expand internationally, Israel was one of our first overseas markets. We were then, and remain today, supporters of the State of Israel, but it’s possible to support Israel and oppose some of its policies, just as we’ve opposed policies of the US government.
“As such, we unequivocally support the decision of the company to end business in the occupied territories, which the international community, including the UN, has deemed an illegal occupation.”
The pair added that while they no longer controlled Ben & Jerry’s they believed it to be “on the right side” of history.
“Ending the sales of ice cream in the occupied territories is one of the most important decisions the company has made in its 43-year history.
“That we support the company’s decision is not a contradiction, nor is it antisemitic. In fact, we believe this act can and should be seen as advancing the concepts of justice and human rights, core tenets of Judaism,” they said, adding that it was important to note Ben & Jerry’s would continue to sell products inside Israel.
In a statement, the ice cream-maker said it had parted company with the Israeli firm responsible for manufacturing and distributing its products in the region, adding: “Although Ben & Jerry’s will no longer be sold in the OPT, we will stay in Israel through a different arrangement. We will share an update on this as soon as we’re ready.”
Unilever has said it is “fully committed” to doing business in Israel, despite heavy political pressure against the decision in the country and abroad.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett vowed to “act aggressively” to reverse it, whilst Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, blamed the assembly for fostering an environment where Israel was condemned by the international community while others, such as Syria and Iran, faced less scrutiny.
“When this council fails to take strong action against the world’s worst human rights violators like Iran and Syria and instead singles out the world’s only Jewish state, it is no wonder that companies like Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever allow themselves to single out Israel for boycott,” he said.
On Wednesday, 90 of the 120 members of the Knesset signed a letter addressed to Ben & Jerry’s calling on it to reverse its “shameful, immoral and regrettable” move, adding that it could be in violation of Israeli law.
The Israeli government also wrote to 35 US states with anti-boycott laws asking them to consider action against Ben & Jerry’s, while in New York City, a Jewish owner of a Ben & Jerry’s store pledged to donate 10 percent of all his profits to Israel.
“We couldn’t sit back and watch without speaking up,” Joel Gasman, the store owner, said. “(The company’s decision) has definitely hurt our bottom line and our overall store value. We did fear boycotts from customers. We still do.”
In the Long Island town of North Hempstead, which signed local laws against boycotts of Israel in 2017, officials called the decision “dangerous and anti-Israel.”
Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth said: “North Hempstead’s anti-BDS legislation ensures that taxpayer money is never used to do business with or support any company that engages in a boycott of Israel.
“North Hempstead is a community of unity and inclusion. We remain committed in the fight against intolerance and we are unwavering in our condemnation of this BDS movement.”
The chair of the board of Ben & Jerry’s, Anuradha Mittal, however, spoke out against criticism of the company, and refuted accusations of antisemitism.
“I am proud of @benandjerrys for taking a stance to end the sale of its ice cream in the Occupied Palestinian territory,” she tweeted. “This action is not antisemitic. I am not antisemitic. The vile hate that has been thrown at me does not intimidate me. Pls work for peace — not hatred!”

US state secretary visits Kuwait to boost ties

US state secretary visits Kuwait to boost ties
Updated 59 min 49 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: The top diplomat of the United States on Thursday began a visit to Kuwait, where he held talks with high-ranking officials in the Gulf Arab sheikhdom that has long been a US ally in the region.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed a group of American diplomats, toured the country’s Parliament and met at the royal palace with Kuwait’s ruling Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the crown prince and foreign minister. The State Department said Blinken would advance discussions with Kuwait on military cooperation, regional security and investment during his short visit.
Blinken arrived in Kuwait City late Wednesday from India. American forces are completing their withdrawal from war-scarred Afghanistan after a 20-year military campaign, a drawdown that’s rippling through the wider region.
Kuwait has been a critical US partner since the 1991 Gulf War expelled the occupying Iraqi forces of Saddam Hussein.
The country hosts some 13,500 American troops, most based at Camp Arifjan south of Kuwait City, and the forward command of US Army Central.

Tunisia’s unsettling political turmoil worsens

Tunisia’s unsettling political turmoil worsens
Updated 29 July 2021
RAY HANANIA

Tunisia’s unsettling political turmoil worsens

Tunisia’s unsettling political turmoil worsens
  • Shift from having the lowest COVID-19 infection rate to having one of the highest is directly connected to the Annahda Islamist Party
  • Turmoil in the country’s politics caused by Annahda’s power grab left the nation unprepared to deal with the surge of the delta variant
Updated 29 July 2021
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Political turmoil and the rise of the Annahda Islamist Party in Tunisia have undermined the country’s stability and crippled its ability to control the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), a leading analyst and writer said Wednesday.

Tunisia was initially praised for managing COVID-19 when the pandemic first began in January 2020. But as politics shifted away from the secular leadership and Annahda took over, Tunisia now has one of the highest infection rates in the Arab world.

Longtime Tunisian journalist Ammar Ben Aziz said the shift from having the lowest COVID-19 infection rate to having one of the highest is directly connected to Annahda expanding its political control and mishandling the government health services.

“In North Africa, I think politics has affected the coronavirus and not the inverse. If we go back to the first stage of the pandemic, we can remember that Tunisia was the first country in the world that controlled the spread of the virus. It had zero cases in May 2020,” Ben Aziz said during an interview on The Ray Hanania Radio Show on Wednesday. 

“It was a very big success for the government, which was then led by Elyes Fakhfakh, who was appointed by the president, Kais Saied, and not by the Annahda Party. Let us keep that in mind. And then when they changed the prime minister or the head of government, everything collapsed because they (Annahda) were playing with this pandemic just to make a political profit.”

Ben Aziz said President Saied appointed Fakhfakh as prime minister in February 2020. But Fakhfakh was dismissed by Annahda seven months later as it consolidated its government powers.

“This is the main reason why we are seeing what happened in Tunisia a couple of days ago. This is the main reason. The government, which is controlled by Annahda, is just trying to make a profit from everything,” said Ben Aziz, who is an editor at the Al Arabiya news channel based out of Dubai.

“In Algeria, if you remember in the first days of the pandemic, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was hit by COVID-19 and left Algeria. He spent months in Germany to heal. That also affected the situation in Algeria and postponed the plan on how to deal with the pandemic.”

Turmoil in the country’s politics caused by Annahda’s power grab left the nation unprepared to deal with the surge of the delta variant, a much more potent and dangerous version of the virus.

“They thought it was enough. They thought they were the first country that managed to control the pandemic instead of flipping to the next stage and listening to experts that warned them that there were other waves coming. Then they just decided to open up to the world,” Ben Aziz said. “It was the first country to open the frontiers and the borders, especially to Europe and to the Tunisian migrants outside (of the country).”

Annahda failed to anticipate how the pandemic might evolve as it spread, nor did it anticipate the rise of the more virulent delta variant.

Ben Aziz called Annahda’s political move “a very stupid decision,” simply because they wanted to put someone from their own political party in control of the health department.

“They started talking about how to remove Hisham Mashishi, the current head of the (health) ministry, and replace him with their minister to show others they were doing well. They wanted to exploit Kais Saied’s successes,” Ben Aziz said. Saied responded by accusing Annahda of “playing politics with the lives of the Tunisian people.”

Ben Aziz noted that Annahda’s efforts to warm up to the Russians have also played a major role in the pandemic surge in Tunisia. The Annahda government chose to use the Russian vaccine, which is seen as being less effective than the vaccines developed in the West, such as Pfizer and Moderna.

Many Arab countries have pledged support to help Tunisia regain control over the virus. Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged to send vaccinations and medical equipment while Libya also promised medical aid, Saied’s office said this week.

Libya, Kuwait, Turkey, and Algeria also pledged aid while Qatar sent a medical plane with 200 medics and 100 respirators to help.

Ben Aziz made his comments during an appearance Wednesday on “The Ray Hanania Radio Show” broadcast live on WNZK AM 690 Radio in Detroit, and WDMV AM 700 Radio in Washington D.C. on the US Arab Radio Network. The radio show was streamed live on the Arab News Facebook page and is on a podcast at ArabNews.com/RayRadioshow.

Oman continues ban on commercial activities, movement until further notice

Oman continues ban on commercial activities, movement until further notice
Updated 29 July 2021
Arab News

Oman continues ban on commercial activities, movement until further notice

Oman continues ban on commercial activities, movement until further notice
  • Authorities said the suspension period would be reduced from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting on Thursday
  • The Sultanate’s Supreme Committee was also looking at the possibility of introducing other precautionary measures to ensure the safety of its citizens
Updated 29 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Oman has announced that its ban on commercial activities and the movement of individuals and vehicles to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will continue until further notice.

Authorities added that the suspension period would be reduced from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting on Thursday.

The Sultanate’s Supreme Committee was also looking at the possibility of introducing other precautionary measures to ensure the safety of its citizens, including rules on entering public places, and travel regulations.

The committee revealed that figures were showing a gradual decrease in the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the country, and it urged the public to continue following health and safety measures, the Oman News Agency reported on Thursday.

Members expressed their appreciation to Omanis for sticking to the rules currently in place, especially during Eid Al-Adha.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oman has recorded 295,535 virus cases, 3,802 related deaths, and 277,632 recoveries.

Two rockets fired near US embassy in Baghdad

Two rockets fired near US embassy in Baghdad
Updated 29 July 2021
AFP

Two rockets fired near US embassy in Baghdad

Two rockets fired near US embassy in Baghdad
  • The dawn attack came as Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi was flying home from Washington
Updated 29 July 2021
AFP

BAGHDAD: Two rockets were fired early Thursday against Baghdad's fortified Green Zone which houses the US embassy, without causing any casualties or damage, an Iraqi security source told AFP.
The dawn attack came as Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi was flying home from Washington after White House talks in which President Joe Biden announced an end to US combat operations in Iraq.

Five Iraqi crew killed in helicopter crash on ‘combat mission’

Five Iraqi crew killed in helicopter crash on ‘combat mission’
Updated 29 July 2021
AFP

Five Iraqi crew killed in helicopter crash on ‘combat mission’

Five Iraqi crew killed in helicopter crash on ‘combat mission’
  • The helicopter came down near Amerli in Salaheddin province
Updated 29 July 2021
AFP

BAGHDAD: Five Iraqi troops were killed Thursday when their helicopter crashed on a "combat mission" north of Baghdad, the military said, without elaborating on the cause.
The helicopter came down near Amerli in Salaheddin province, the military said, in an area where Iraqi troops have carried out repeated operations against suspected sleeper cells of the Islamic State group.

