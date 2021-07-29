You are here

Cruise Saudi, MSC Group sign new five-year agreement at Jeddah port

Cruise Saudi, MSC Group sign new five-year agreement at Jeddah port
The MSC Bellissima came into service in 2019. (Supplied)
Updated 19 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

Cruise Saudi, MSC Group sign new five-year agreement at Jeddah port

Cruise Saudi, MSC Group sign new five-year agreement at Jeddah port
  • MSC Bellissima will offer cruises to Safaga for Luxor, Egypt and Aqaba for Petra, Jordan
Updated 19 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Geneva-headquartered MSC Cruises announced on Thursday it had signed a five-year agreement with Cruise Saudi for preferential berthing rights at the port of Jeddah.

The announcement was made aboard the company’s liner MSC Bellissima at a celebration to mark the opening of Jeddah’s new passenger terminal. The ship will sail 21 voyages around the Red Sea starting from July until late October.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, said in a press statement: “This is a very special, historic day for all of us. The largest and most modern ship to operate in the Red Sea has set sail from Jeddah’s new terminal to mark a new beginning for cruising in Saudi Arabia and, more broadly, for its growing tourism industry.”

The MSC Bellissima, which came into service in 2019, will offer three-to-four-night cruises to Safaga for Luxor, Egypt and Aqaba for Petra, Jordan, before returning to the Saudi homeport in Jeddah.

The ship is equipped with a 975-seat main theater, an aquapark, a bowling alley, an F1 simulator, a kids club, a cinema and a shopping gallery with more than 200 brands.

The Public Investment Fund launched Cruise Saudi in January of this year to develop a cruise industry in the Kingdom. Mark Robinson, chief operations and commercial officer, Cruise Saudi, said in a statement on Thursday: “The creation of Cruise Saudi, tasked with launching the cruise industry in Saudi Arabia, happened just six months ago at [the Future Investment Initiative] in Riyadh."

"The remit of Cruise Saudi — to create 50,000 jobs by 2025, to facilitate the building of an additional five ports, with Jeddah as a homeport, and to welcome 1.5 million annual passenger visits by 2028 — is an ambitious one, which will play a major part in strengthening the tourism industry in Saudi Arabia,” said Robinson.

Topics: #saudi #tourism # cruises #cruisesaudi

Mubadala invests $250m in US biosimulation company

Mubadala invests $250m in US biosimulation company
Updated 58 min 41 sec ago
Jana Salloum

Mubadala invests $250m in US biosimulation company

Mubadala invests $250m in US biosimulation company
  • Transaction to close on August 2
  • Mubadala is building a growing life sciences portfolio
Updated 58 min 41 sec ago
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi sovereign investment fund Mubadala has made a $250 million investment in US biosimulation company Certara, WAM reported.

Certara uses biosimulation to and technology-enabled services to accelerate drug discovery and development. The investment aligns with Mubadala’s strategy of enabling innovation to address unmet clinical needs and drive cost efficiencies.

Mubadala and existing institutional shareholders of Certara, including a stakeholder affiliated with alternative investment company EQT, have signed an agreement through which a Mubadala affiliate will buy more than 9.61 million shares in Certara at $26 per share from the shareholders in a private transaction scheduled to close on August 2.

“We are pleased to welcome a significant new investment from Mubadala, a sovereign investor with deep expertise in life sciences that is focused on creating lasting value,” said William F. Feehery, CEO of Certara.

EQT will remain a significant shareholder in the company after the transaction.

Mubadala invested almost $500 million in European veterinary giant IVC Evidensia in nearly in May. It has an asset base of 894 billion Emirati dirhams ($243.4 billion).

Topics: #pharma #uae #mubadala #biosimulation

Jared Kushner investment firm to open Middle East office — Reuters

Jared Kushner investment firm to open Middle East office — Reuters
Updated 29 July 2021
Reuters

Jared Kushner investment firm to open Middle East office — Reuters

Jared Kushner investment firm to open Middle East office — Reuters
  • Kushner plans to open an investment office in the coming months, sources familiar with the plan said
  • Israel office will attempt to build ties with India, Gulf, North Africa
Updated 29 July 2021
Reuters
WASHINGTON: Jared Kushner, a top adviser to former President Donald Trump, plans to launch an investment firm in coming months, a move that will take him away from politics for the foreseeable future, sources familiar with the plan said on Wednesday.
Kushner, the former CEO of Kushner Companies, who served as the Republican president’s senior adviser in the White House, is in the final stages of launching an investment firm called Affinity Partners that will be headquartered in Miami.
Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, is also looking to open an office in Israel to pursue regional investments to connect Israel’s economy and India, North Africa and the Gulf, said two people briefed on the plan, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The sources had no details about potential investors and said the firm was still in the planning phase.
Kushner has spent the last six months with his family in Miami writing a book about his White House experiences that is expected to be published early next year.
Kushner helped broker deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco in a six-month flurry last year. He also helped negotiate a new US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.
Kushner remains close with his father-in-law, the sources said, but by re-entering the private sector he is stepping away from politics for the foreseeable future.
The Republican Party has been divided over the deadly attacks on the US Capitol on Jan. 6 by Trump supporters, and Trump’s false claims that he beat Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
Kushner and his family have been spending the summer as Trump’s next-door neighbor at Trump’s golf property in Bedminster, New Jersey.
People close to the former president say he is strongly considering another run for the Republican nomination in 2024.

BAE Systems raises dividend, launches new buyback on strong outlook

BAE Systems raises dividend, launches new buyback on strong outlook
Updated 29 July 2021
Reuters

BAE Systems raises dividend, launches new buyback on strong outlook

BAE Systems raises dividend, launches new buyback on strong outlook
  • First-half underlying earnings per share up 25%
  • Share buyback worth £500m launched
Updated 29 July 2021
Reuters

LONDON: British defense company BAE Systems lifted annual guidance, raised its dividend and launched a new share buyback plan, after saying its programs to build submarines, fighter jets and other equipment were all running smoothly.
BAE, whose main customers are the United States, Britain and Saudi Arabia, said it would hike its dividend to 9.9 pence, 5 percent up on last year’s interim payout, and would start a 500 million pound ($697 million) share buyback over the next 12 months.

Saudi Arabian Military Industries acquired the Advanced Electronics Co. (AEC) in December 2020, buying out the 50 percent stake held by BAE Systems.
The plan to raise investor returns, which help lift the company’s shares by more than 2 percent in early business, stands out at a time when many companies have suspended dividends to conserve cash and ride out the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
The stock is up 15 percent over the last three months.
Defense has been largely unaffected by the pandemic, with governments sticking to military and security commitments, and in some cases raising them.
For the full-year, BAE said it expected underlying earnings per share to grow by 3 percent to 5 percent over last year’s result, even if the pound continued to strengthen against the dollar, representing an improvement on previous forecasts.
BAE said action it took in 2020 to accelerate payments for its British pension deficit helped its finances, while its unit supplying commercial aviation started to recover in the period and its cybersecurity business also improved.
Agency Partners analyst Nick Cunningham said that the dividend payout was better than expected and noted the buyback was BAE’s first since 2014.
BAE Systems said its confidence had been boosted by progress in ongoing projects, as it delivered electronic warfare systems for the F-35 fighter jet program, made automation improvements to help ramp up production of combat vehicles and it approached full output of F-35 rear fuselages.
In its first-half to June 30, BAE’s underlying earnings per share rose 25 percent to 21.9 pence in the period, beating consensus forecasts of 20.0 pence.

Topics: #bae #defense #earnings

Saudi Arabia's Burgerizzr to begin IPO in August

Saudi Arabia’s Burgerizzr to begin IPO in August
Updated 29 July 2021
Jana Salloum

Saudi Arabia’s Burgerizzr to begin IPO in August

Saudi Arabia’s Burgerizzr to begin IPO in August
  • Company to begin share offering on August 15
  • Burgerizzr made a $5.2 million profit in 2020
Updated 29 July 2021
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Saudi burger chain Burgerizzr said it plans as share offering next month with the aim of listing on the Tadawul’s parallel stock market Nomu in September.

Burgerrizr, which was founded in 2009 by Mohammad Al-Ruwaigh, says it is Saudi Arabia’s largest burger chain and has more than 80 outlets across the Kingdom.

The company plans to offer 725,000 shares, representing 29 percent of its SR25 million capital, it said in its prospectus on Thursday.

The subscription period will be from August 15 through August 23, while the final allocation of the offering shares will be announced on September 1, 2021, it said.

The offering process is being led by Emirates NBD Capital Saudi Arabia as financial adviser and lead manager, while AlSaleh and AlSahli Law Firm provides the services of legal adviser for the offering.

Burgerizzr made a net profit before Zakat of SR19.6 million ($5.2 million) in 2020, on sales of SR195.8 million, up from profit of SR16.6 million and sales of SR164.5 million in 20198, it said in the prospectus.

The Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) announced last June that it had approved the offering of Burgerizzr shares on the Nomu parallel market.

“The offering is a major step toward moving the company to new horizons and markets,” Chairman Mohammed Al-Ruwaigh said, according to the chain’s website.

Topics: #ipo #saudi #nomu #burgerizzr

Egyptian transport start-up Swvl to list on Nasdaq after $1.5bn SPAC merger

Egyptian transport start-up Swvl to list on Nasdaq after $1.5bn SPAC merger
Updated 29 July 2021
Arab News

Egyptian transport start-up Swvl to list on Nasdaq after $1.5bn SPAC merger

Egyptian transport start-up Swvl to list on Nasdaq after $1.5bn SPAC merger
  • Investors including Zain, Agility, Luxor Capital inject $100 million
  • Proceeds to be used to expand to 20 countries by 2025
Updated 29 July 2021
Arab News

CAIRO: Egyptian mass transit start-up Swvl said it plans to list of the Nasdaq stock exchange through a merger with US special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital.

Swvl will be valued at $1.5 billion in the deal, which will generate proceeds of as much as $445 million, including $100 million from investors including Kuwaiti logistics company Agility, Saudi telecoms company Zain and Luxor Capital Group, it said in a statement.

The proceeds will be used to fund expansion of the company’s business to 20 countries by 2025, it said. Swvl operates buses along fixed routes and allows customers to reserve and pay for them using an app in 10 countries including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Kenya, and Pakistan.

More than 1.4 million riders have booked more than 46 million rides to date, it said.

“We have succeeded in executing our business plan in some of the most challenging emerging markets, where inefficiencies in infrastructure and related mass transit systems represent a universal problem, and have now reached a critical inflection point where we are ready to share our expertise and technology with the rest of the world,” said Mostafa Kandil, Swvl founder and CEO.

Topics: #startup #nasdaq #spac #egypt #transport

