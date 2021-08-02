You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon implements COVID-19 health pass

Lebanon implements COVID-19 health pass

Lebanon implements COVID-19 health pass
A nurse checks a dialysis patient at a governmental hospital, in Tripoli, Lebanon, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ms6hc

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Lebanon implements COVID-19 health pass

Lebanon implements COVID-19 health pass
  • The new rules go into effect Monday, at the peak of Lebanon’s summer tourist season while daily infections hover near the 1,000 mark
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanon will implement entry restrictions starting this week to tourist establishments such as beaches, bars and restaurants in a bid to curb a spike in COVID-19 infections. 

Anyone aged 16 and older must show a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, a recent negative coronavirus test or a document proving a previous infection to gain entry, the health ministry said last week. 

The ministry added that workers at those sites who have not received the vaccine will have to perform a PCR test every 72 hours.

The new rules go into effect Monday, at the peak of Lebanon’s summer tourist season while daily infections hover near the 1,000 mark.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Local organizations will help maintain and sustain the park. (Supplied) photos
Offbeat
All hands on deck: Beirut’s first public skatepark breathes life into ravaged city
Special Two Lebanese public hospitals to shut as crisis pushes sector to the edge
Middle-East
Two Lebanese public hospitals to shut as crisis pushes sector to the edge

Tunisian president says in contact with ‘friendly countries’ to cut deficit

Tunisian president says in contact with ‘friendly countries’ to cut deficit
Updated 18 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

Tunisian president says in contact with ‘friendly countries’ to cut deficit

Tunisian president says in contact with ‘friendly countries’ to cut deficit
Updated 18 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia’s President Kais Saied said in a video published by his office on Sunday that there were contacts with “friendly countries” to cut the country’s financial deficit, without giving details.
Tunisia’s fiscal deficit and public debt both grew sharply last year as a result of the pandemic and the government has been in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a loan deal. 

Topics: Tunisia Tunisia Crisis

Related

Special Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri. (AFP)
Middle-East
Egyptian foreign minister: We trust wisdom of Tunisian leadership on managing current crisis
On Saturday Ghannouchi postponed a meeting of its Choura Council, the party's highest internal authority, shortly before it was due to take place. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Tunisia’s Ennahda puts off party meeting amid crisis

Yemeni minister slams Houthi militias’ recruitment of child soldiers

Yemeni minister slams Houthi militias’ recruitment of child soldiers
Updated 13 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Yemeni minister slams Houthi militias’ recruitment of child soldiers

Yemeni minister slams Houthi militias’ recruitment of child soldiers
  • In a tweet on Sunday, Yemen's Information Minister slammed the continued militarization of children and warned of the dangerous consequences for future generations
Updated 13 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani has condemned the use of thousands of child soldiers by Iran-backed Houthi militias.

In a tweet on Sunday, he slammed the continued militarization of children and warned of the dangerous consequences for future generations.

Al-Eryani said the Houthis were “depriving children in their areas of control of their right to education, play, and normal life while using them as fuel for their battles to serve the ambitions of Iran.”

 

 

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor and the SAM for Rights and Liberties organizations said in a recent report that the Houthis had forcibly recruited 10,300 children in Yemen since 2014 and called for urgent action to address the issue.

The report, titled “Militarizing Childhood,” highlighted the Houthis’ use of schools and educational facilities to recruit children.

Topics: Yemen

Related

Houthi-controlled areas largest hotbeds for human trafficking, Yemeni minister says
Middle-East
Houthi-controlled areas largest hotbeds for human trafficking, Yemeni minister says
Special A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at a frontline position during fighting against Houthi fighters in Marib. (REUTERS file photo)
Middle-East
Yemen violence increases as Houthis reject truce calls

Jordanian passenger jet forced into emergency landing

Jordanian passenger jet forced into emergency landing
Updated 55 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Jordanian passenger jet forced into emergency landing

Jordanian passenger jet forced into emergency landing
  • The airline is currently working with the concerned authorities to determine the reason behind the error, local media said
Updated 55 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Royal Jordanian Airlines announced that its flight RJ 508 from Cairo to Amman was forced Monday into an emergency landing at Amman's Queen Alia International Airport 10 minutes before the scheduled landing time.

The airline said in a statement that it successfully completed the landing of the jet on the main runway, and all 133 passengers and six crew members of the flight were evacuated and transferred to the airport.

The airline is currently working with the concerned authorities to determine the reason behind the error, local media said. 

 

Topics: Jordan Egypt Cairo Amman emergency landing

Related

This photo taken in 2015 shows the Jaber border crossing with Syria, some 90 kilometres north of Amman. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Jordan re-closes crossing with Syria after security situation escalation on Syrian side
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (L), King Abdullah II of Jordan (C) and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades issued a joint statement aimed at Turkey. (Reuters/File Photos)
World
Jordan, Greece, and Cyprus send firm message to Ankara over actions in the Med

UAE rolls out Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 3-17

UAE rolls out Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 3-17
Updated 02 August 2021
Reuters

UAE rolls out Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 3-17

UAE rolls out Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 3-17
  • The Gulf state, which has among the world’s highest immunization rates, was already providing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 12-15
Updated 02 August 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates will start providing China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 3-17, the UAE government said on Twitter on Monday.
It cited the health ministry as saying the decision comes after clinical trials and extensive evaluations, without providing any details. Authorities said in June the trial would monitor the immune response of 900 children.
The Gulf state, which has among the world’s highest immunization rates, was already providing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 12-15.
The health ministry said on Sunday that 78.95 percent of the UAE population of roughly 9 million had received one vaccine dose while 70.57 percent had been fully vaccinated.
The UAE, the region’s tourism and trade hub, registered 1,519 new coronavirus infections on Sunday to take its total to 682,377 cases and 1,951 deaths. It does not provide a breakdown for each of its seven emirates.
It led Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine produced by China’s state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm and has started manufacturing it under a joint venture between Sinopharm and Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42.

Topics: UAE Sinopharm Coronavirus

Related

UAE approves emergency use of new COVID-19 treatment
Middle-East
UAE approves emergency use of new COVID-19 treatment
New Abu Dhabi plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China’s Sinopharm
Business & Economy
New Abu Dhabi plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China’s Sinopharm

Fire crews battle Turkish wildfires at holiday destinations

While authorities say they are investigating whether the fires may have started as ‘sabotage’ by outlawed Kurdish militants, experts mostly point to the climate crisis. (AP)
While authorities say they are investigating whether the fires may have started as ‘sabotage’ by outlawed Kurdish militants, experts mostly point to the climate crisis. (AP)
Updated 02 August 2021
AP

Fire crews battle Turkish wildfires at holiday destinations

While authorities say they are investigating whether the fires may have started as ‘sabotage’ by outlawed Kurdish militants, experts mostly point to the climate crisis. (AP)
  • Panic-stricken tourists were evacuated Saturday from some hotels in Bodrum as a fire rolled down the hill toward the seashore
Updated 02 August 2021
AP

ISTANBUL: Wildfires in the Turkish holiday beach destinations of Antalya and Mugla raged on Sunday as firefighters worked to battle the blazes for a fifth day. As some residents boarded boats to flee the danger, coast guard ships waited in the sea in case a bigger evacuation was needed.
Police water cannons, usually used to control riots, assisted helicopters and fire trucks in a village of Mugla’s popular district of Bodrum to fight fires. Turkish television showed fires had reignited after being extinguished earlier, with blazes and smoke approaching a village.
Civilians were trying to help, hoping to protect homes and olive groves, but some houses were already damaged. Coast guard and private boats were helping some residents evacuate by sea.
Fires in Marmaris, another tourist destination in Mugla, continued Sunday as strong winds made firefighting efforts more difficult. Residents of villages around Marmaris pleaded for more help on social media. Tourists and some residents were boarding boats with their suitcases as others waited anxiously to see if the fire would come down to the shore. Fires were also encroaching on a village near the town of Manavgat, where helicopters were trying to extinguish blazes. The minister of forestry and agriculture, Bekir Pakdemirli, tweeted that 107 wildfires were “under control” across Turkey. His list showed that, since Wednesday, wildfires had ignited in 32 provinces. The wildfire death toll rose to eight on Sunday.
Panic-stricken tourists were evacuated Saturday from some hotels in Bodrum as a fire rolled down the hill toward the seashore. Russian media reported that 100 Russian tourists were among those evacuated. While Turkish authorities say they are investigating whether the fires may have started as “sabotage” by outlawed Kurdish militants, experts mostly point to the climate crisis, as seen by the drastic increases in temperatures along with accidents caused by people.
Turkey’s president said Saturday that one of the fires was started by children. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan toured some of the affected areas on Saturday and promised to help residents rebuild their homes. But social media users criticized him for arriving in Marmaris in a massive convoy that affected traffic and throwing bags of tea from the top of his bus to people gathered to hear him speak.
A heatwave across southern Europe, fed by hot air from North Africa, has led to wildfires across the Mediterranean, including on the Italian island of Sicily and in western Greece, where some residents had to be evacuated by boat to escape the flames.
Temperatures in Turkey and nearby countries in southeast Europe are expected to climb to 42 degrees Celsius on Monday in many cities and towns. Antalya was already registering 41 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
Meanwhile, in Turkey’s eastern Van province, floods destroyed at least six houses after a small river overflowed amid heavy rains. Floods in northern Turkey last month killed at least six people.

Topics: Turkey wildfires

Related

Majority of Turkey wildfires under control, official says video
Middle-East
Majority of Turkey wildfires under control, official says
Special In this image provided by Maxar, a satellite view of smoke rising from wildfires near Oymapinar Dam, southern Turkey, on Thursday July 29, 2021. (AP) photos
Middle-East
At least four people perish as wildfires sweep Turkey’s Aegean and Mediterranean coasts

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to fine air passengers up to SR500k for COVID-19 travel ban breaches
Saudi Arabia to fine air passengers up to SR500k for COVID-19 travel ban breaches
Model Josephine Skriver champions Dubai-based label in Hollywood
Model Josephine Skriver champions Dubai-based label in Hollywood
Tunisian president says in contact with ‘friendly countries’ to cut deficit
Tunisian president says in contact with ‘friendly countries’ to cut deficit
Artist Ibrahim Ahmed explores colonialism and identity in US solo exhibition
Artist Ibrahim Ahmed explores colonialism and identity in US solo exhibition
Saudi Aramco denies plan to embark on bitcoin mining activities
Saudi Aramco denies plan to embark on bitcoin mining activities

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.