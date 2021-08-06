You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Samuelson Friedman  by Nicholas Wapshott 

What We Are Reading Today: Samuelson Friedman  by Nicholas Wapshott 
Nicholas Wapshott’s Samuelson Friedman looks at a feud that continues to define the economic direction of the US.

Author and journalist Wapshott brings narrative verve and puckish charm to the story of Paul Samuelson and Milton Friedman — two giants of modern economics, their braided lives and colossal intellectual battles.

In Wapshott’s nimble hands, Samuelson and Friedman’s decades-long argument over how — or whether — to manage the economy becomes a window onto one of the longest periods of economic turmoil in the US.

Samuelson, a forbidding technical genius, grew up a child of relative privilege and went on to revolutionize macroeconomics.

The influence of Friedman’s monetary ideas peaked around 1980, then went into steep decline.

