THE BREAKDOWN: Jordanian photographer Dima Assad discusses ‘Heirlooms’

DUBAI: Photography is something that I picked up seriously three years ago, but it’s really during the COVID-19 pandemic that I’ve been able to progress. I’ve had the opportunity to attend workshops online, which I wouldn’t have done otherwise. I’ve tried different art forms — I’ve tried painting and writing, but I found myself in photography. I was able to connect with people through it and lots of doors opened for me.
“Heirlooms” is part of a series I started about my mother earlier this year. I think we’ve all had our worries during COVID, and for me it was about losing my mother, as she’s high risk. I wanted to document her. She usually doesn’t like being photographed, but for this, she let me do it. It’s sort of about getting to know her and connect to her, but beyond the borders of motherhood. My mother is quite something; she has eight children, and she has raised us by herself for the last 20 years.
This picture shows things that I have acquired from her. There’s a picture of her when she was younger. There’s a pearl bracelet that her own father gave her, which she gave to me on my 22nd birthday; it means a lot to me. There’s also a handkerchief that has a lock of hair inside it and I don’t know who it belongs to. We had long hair as kids, and when it got cut she would keep the hair and wouldn’t throw it away. She was sort of superstitious about throwing hair away. The stories that my mother passed on to me within the context of this work have become heirlooms themselves.
The simple arrangement is consistent with the rest of the images from the series. With black-and-white photography, there’s a high contrast and the items stand out. I’ve tried color, but I’m not (very good) at it. I’ve gotten used to black-and-white, which I like aesthetically. I used a medium-format camera, which uses a film that’s longer than the usual 35mm that you would use. I also developed my own film, which is a huge part of what I love about photography. There’s this delayed gratification and excitement in seeing the picture for the first time.
Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt talk new Disney adventure ‘Jungle Cruise’
Updated 06 August 2021
Raffi Boghosian
LOS ANGELES: Disney is hoping for “Pirates of the Caribbean” level success with “Jungle Cruise,” a newly released adventure blockbuster based on a theme park ride.
In it, an intrepid scientist and a wise cracking ship captain venture deep into the Amazon in search of a tree that can cure any disease.
“Our intention behind the movie was to make a movie that had a throwback feel to movies that we loved growing up,” Dwayne Johnson, who plays riverboat captain Frank Wolf, told Arab News. “’Indiana Jones,’ ‘Romancing the Stone,’ movies like that. (Films) that came out some time ago but that you don’t see that often these days.”
“Jungle Cruise” sports thrills, action and mystical curses, but director Jaume Collet-Serra — who will be working with Johnson again on the upcoming superhero movie “Black Adam” — makes the chemistry between the leads the foundation of the film.
“The great beauty of Jaume is he recognizes that the intimacy of the scenes is what sings. like he doesn’t get bogged down in making things too complicated,” shared Emily Blunt, who stars as the adventurous scientist Dr. Lily Houghton.
“He digs for gold, and he’s such a kind of world builder, but yet deep down when we both asked him ‘what’s this movie about?’ He goes, ‘It’s about love’.”
The adaptation was first announced in 2004, and was set to star Tom Hanks and Tim Allen.
Now, after 17 years of redevelopment and recasting, it will be the latest film to release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ Premiere in the US.
“It all came together in this beautiful way that was a spectacle, that was epic, that was adventurous, that was colorful, that told a great story, that was rooted in family, rooted in love, rooted in adventure, rooted in empowerment, rooted in hope,” Johnson said. “There’s so many elements that have really made us proud.”
At the international box office, “Jungle Cruise” has so far brought in $27.6 million from 47 overseas territories, buoying its debut worldwide box office haul to $61.8 million. However, it led the competition in North America this weekend, where it brought in $34.2 million in theatrical ticket sales and another $30 million on Disney+.
Highlights from the UAE’s ‘Made in Tashkeel’ summer exhibition
The UAE art facility’s summer exhibition brings together a wide range of artists and styles
Updated 06 August 2021
Arab News
Abdulla Lutfi
‘Dubai Creek View’
Emirati artist Abdulla Lutfi is on the autism spectrum and “sees the world in a unique, nonconventional way,” according to Tashkeel’s catalogue for the exhibition.
“Abdulla’s distinct black-and-white drawings of the UAE skylines and landscape usually feature an exaggerated humorous glimpse of everyday Emirati life,” it continues. This 2019 work captures one of Dubai’s older landmarks — the creek that made it a trade hub long before the discovery of oil in the Emirates. Lutfi works from Tashkeel’s “Next Chapter” studio in the city’s creekside Al-Fahidi neighborhood — a space he shares with artists including Asma Baker, who is also on the autism spectrum.
Asma Baker
‘Little Heart People’
This acrylic and pen drawing on cardboard is part of a series that Baker began eight years ago after the death of her father. “I was in deep depression,” she explains. “I started to write stories about things that are right and wrong. The Heart People in the drawings would explain what the story is trying to say. It helped me remember that we are never alone, even when we feel we are. Three years ago, I realized that the Heart People are memories of the tales told to me by my dad and grandmother. I carry these special stories in my heart.”
Mohamed Agaty
‘Camel’
The Dubai-based artist is pushing the boundaries of calligraphy, incorporating Augmented Reality (AR) into his work, as with this 2021 work. “I am always seeking ways to implement calligraphy in a creative manner,” he says in the catalogue. “I integrate AR with my calligraphy work using the Artvive App. The colors and animation used in the AR platform reflect laughter and jot.”
Rima Moukahal
‘Truth Underneath’
Lebanese artist Rima Moukahal spent much of her life in the corporate world, before deciding “to return to her passion” having given up her dream of becoming an artist when the Lebanese civil war began in 1975, shortly after she had won a trip to Italy to study drawing. Now, she is once again honing her artistic skills with abstract expressionist works such as “Truth Underneath,” which she explains “shows the cycle of a woman’s life.” “Filled with … determination, her accomplishments shine bright. Yet … below the sheen of success sits a hidden truth of sadness and silent suffering.”
Hiba Moaswes
‘Dome of the Rock’
“Like the rest of Palestine, the Dome of the Rock is disappearing as it becomes dispossessed and disconnected from the hands and hearts of those who consider it sacred,” the UAE-based Palestinian-American artist says in the exhibition catalogue. “While the original objective of this print was to help me reconnect with my roots, recent events have led the series to take on new meanings of memory, reclamation and resistance.”
Boushra Almutawakel
‘Magical Twins (Mashallah) in World of Mania’
The Yemeni photographer created this mixed-media work in under 20 minutes during Eid Al-Fitr last year. It was a task she set herself while working on a series “focusing on depression and mania” and she eschewed her usual methodical approach to “do something with this image” of her daughters, Sarah and Lama. “This exercise made me feel like a child again. I had forgotten to relish the sheer pleasure of creating. It felt so good to give myself permission to play.”
Ghalia Kalaji
‘Still Life 1’
This is one of a series of three works the Syrian artist is displaying at “Made in Tashkeel.” “We often keep items around our house that are valuable to us, whether they remind us of our loved ones or take us back in time to a beautiful place,” she says in the catalogue. “I have painted the things that mean a lot to me in my own vision.”
Solimar Miller
‘Mercy’
The Puerto-Rican artist has lived in Dubai for more than two decades and “her focus has been on documenting the infinite beauty of the indigenous trees in the region.” This 2021 work is taken from a series of drawings and hand silk-screened prints that Miller began in 2018 “to illuminate the vulnerability posed by global warming,” the catalogue explains. “Protecting and preserving trees is integral to our survival and speaks to Solimar’s creative process.”
The Moroccan-born, UAE-raised artist’s ‘Soundtrack to Puzzled Identities’ celebrates the multiculturalism central to her identity
Updated 06 August 2021
Adam Grundey
AMSTERDAM: When Zineb Belrhiti was growing up, she tells Arab News, “I was much more into Western culture: I watched a lot of American movies and I listened to American and British music. I didn’t want to listen to the big Arabic artists my parents were listening to.”
The Moroccan-born artist’s experience is typical of her peers growing up in the cultural jumble of Dubai. “I only lived in Morocco until I was three. I grew up in the UAE. I went to a French school, so I was surrounded by people from different nationalities — and in general the UAE is very multicultural,” she says.
But as she entered her late teens, Belrhiti began to feel somewhat unrooted — another experience that many in the UAE will be able to relate to. “I realized that I felt pretty far from my own culture,” she says. “I didn’t really feel Moroccan, but I’m not French either. I speak French and I’ve grown up with French culture, but I can’t say I’m French, because I’m not. At the same time, I can’t say I’m from the UAE because, even though I’ve spent my life here, I don’t have a UAE passport.
“I don’t think it’s only me, I think it’s something a lot of people can relate to,” she continues. “And this disconnect from every culture made me want to get closer to my Moroccan roots and to Arab culture in general.”
Her Arabic wasn’t particularly strong, she explains, so she turned to some of those Arabic musicians her parents liked, whom she had previously shunned, as a ‘way in.’ “I started really appreciating Abdel Halim (Hafez), Umm Kulthum, Fayrouz…” And she began to feel a stronger connection to her Arabic roots.
In her audiovisual exhibition “Soundtrack to Puzzled Identities,” hosted online last month by P21 Gallery (P21 is a London-based charity “established to promote contemporary Middle Eastern and Arab art and culture”), Belrhiti brought together a number of her cultural influences to create “a celebration” of the tensions and confusion — and creative inspiration — that those ‘third-culture’ feelings can raise.
Her pop-art illustrations place Arabic musicians onto the background of Western record covers (Umm Kulthum on Adele’s “21,” or Fayrouz on Lana Del Rey’s “Born to Die,” or Abdel Halim on Elvis Presley’s eponymous debut album), and each is accompanied by a short audio mashup (created by Belrhiti on GarageBand) of a track from each of the relevant artists.
“The whole exhibition is focused on nostalgia and these are all artists that I’ve listened to at some point in my life who represented something,” she explains. “Lana Del Rey, I was listening to her a lot when I was around 14, and that was really the start of me developing my own taste in music. Then I discovered indie music, and I guess from there my taste really evolved. Adele, she’s iconic as well, and a lot of people would recognize that album. Elvis Presley too — he’s a huge artist. So I wanted the album (cover) to be recognizable, but also for the Western artists to be big, just to show how important these Arab artists are as well.”
Aside from the already mentioned Arab icons (including Warda on Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia”) Belrhiti also included two contemporary Arab alternative artists — Lebanese indie trailblazers Mashrou’ Leila (on Queen’s “Hot Space”) and Moroccan trap artist Issam (on David Bowie’s “Aladdin Sane”).
“When I discovered Mashrou’ Leila, I was just really happy to see that there was this indie Arab band that’s doing so well — even in (the West). It’s really interesting to see that they’re singing in Arabic but getting recognition from the whole world. (That applies to) Issam as well. He sings in Moroccan — which is even harder to understand, even for Arab speakers — so it’s really nice to see that he’s getting listens from Europe and the US,” she says. “These people are mixing up cultures in their own way and getting recognition for it.”
Which is, of course, exactly what Belrhiti is doing with “Soundtracks to Puzzled Identities,” which has received encouraging feedback on social media. Expect this to be an ongoing project.
“It’s to show that even if you don’t really feel at home anywhere, you still have so many cultures to be inspired by and so many connections with all these cultures you’ve been exposed to,” she says of her creation. “Rather than something to feel confused or sad about, being influenced by different cultures is a really good thing.”
Saudi jeweler Ayat Dahi designs pieces from the heart of Jeddah’s Al-Balad alleys
Ayat Dahi opened her jewelry studio in 2020 and though the pandemic was a worldwide crisis, she remained optimistic and focused on her art
Ayat Studio offers weekly jewelry making and pottery workshops for beginners and advanced levels for both genders
Updated 06 August 2021
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: The art of jewelry design is complex and requires a keen eye for details, achieved with time and effort. What better than to bring the beauty of such art from the heart of Jeddah’s old town.
Making jewelry might seem a bit intimidating as it requires dealing with solid materials, sharp tools, and a lot of patience. But despite any difficulties, Ayat Dahi, a young Saudi Arabian artist and jeweler from Jeddah, decided to unleash her artistic skills and open her own jewelry studio. At the same time, she also wanted to educate and inspire art among the youth of her society.
Dahi received her master’s degree in jewelry making from Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia in 2017. She told Arab News that her interest in the craft was already there, but working toward a degree helped her grow.
“I started making jewelry 10 years ago but I was only a beginner back then,” she said. “The real spark for making jewelry was ignited once I was back from the US.”
Dealing with craft tools, such as a torch, sandpaper, hammers, and saws require a bit of strength and confidence.
“Although the tools I am dealing with are considered dangerous and sharp, you have to be very careful and precise when dealing with them,” Dahi said. “However, the fine result will always leave me surprised and in awe.”
She participated at the annual Atlanta jewelry show in 2017.
“The exhibit gathered jewelry makers from everywhere in one place,” said Dahi, who was inspired by her love for coffee. “The pieces on display were derived from the coffee culture. I would use a coffee bean in a ring instead of a precious stone and I also had dual rings that can be worn by couples or friends.”
A woman with many talents, Dahi also works as a barista at one of Jeddah’s well-known cafes and was among the very first females to do so in the Kingdom.
She said that she always tries to incorporate new items and designs into her jewelry pieces to make them more contemporary and artsy. “Generally, I like to produce jewelry that can be worn as a jewelry item and sometimes I opt to produce art pieces with the same tools and techniques used for jewelry,” Dahi said. “However it does not matter if the piece is wearable or not. It is the process and the piece itself that ends up being beautifully made and designed.”
She further went on to explain how there are endless techniques in jewelry making. It starts with pitching an idea, researching and sketching the design, then cutting, polishing, and soldering.
“I believe having an artistic imagination for the design is one of the most valuable assets of the craft,” Dahi said. “Once I finish designing and crafting any piece, I really feel accomplished knowing that I am the one behind it.”
In 2019, Dahi earned her traditional arts diploma at Jameel House of Tradition Arts, located in the old Jeddah downtown, known as Al-Balad. It is also where her studio is located, near the Nassif House Museum, built by Omar Nassif in 1881.
“I choose to have a studio in Al-Balad because it is one of the dearest historic areas to my heart, and I believe it is a very inspiring place for so many people, too,” she said.
“I want visitors to experience the true meaning of an art workshop, and thus I chose the Al-Balad area, where they will have to walk between the old streets and alleyways to reach the studio.”
Ayat Studio offers weekly jewelry making and pottery workshops for beginners and advanced levels for both genders. The studio also supports other artists by providing them with a space to offer workshops. Dahi also aims to exchange experiences and learn new things through these workshops.
In 2020, she decided to open her jewelry studio and though the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was a worldwide crisis, Dahi remained optimistic and focused on her art.
“During the pandemic, I was keeping myself busy working on various things in my home studio and sharing what I accomplished through social media,” she said. “That caught people’s attention and then many were longing for a visit. After that, I decided to open a studio in the downtown area.”
Inspired by her surroundings, the jewelry designer is working on a souvenir project of a wearable jewelry collection motivated by Al-Balad’s many historic sites and architectural designs.
Young Syrian refugees learn the joys of analog photography
‘Their first reaction is they think it’s like magic,’ Sirkhane Darkroom project leader Serbest Salih says
Updated 05 August 2021
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Since Syria’s civil war began nearly a decade ago, thousands of refugees have crossed the border into Turkey. The city of Mardin, 30 kilometers inland from the Syrian border, is currently home to more than 80,000 displaced Syrian refugees, including children.
One homegrown non-governmental organization is on a mission to put a smile on those children’s faces by teaching them analog photography through the ongoing, mobile project Sirkhane Darkroom, led by Syrian photographer and refugee Serbest Salih.
The project is an offshoot of the Sirkhane (which means Circus House) school, which was founded in 2012 and — aside from offering photography and music workshops —specializes in teaching young adults circus arts including acrobatics, juggling, and theatre performance. More than 3,000 youngsters in the Mardin Province have so far participated in Sirkhane’s various programs.
Salih, who is in his late twenties, says the idea for the photography workshops came from a trip he took with a friend to the city of Istasyon in 2017.
“It’s a very poor area and has never been reached by any humanitarian organization,” Salih tells Arab News. “We saw families from different backgrounds — Syrian, Iraqi, and Turkish. They speak the same language, whether Kurdish or Arabic, but they don’t talk to each other. We thought of using photography as a language. Analog photography can be like a key — a way to empower and bring together many communities in one place.”
While Sirkhane has a few centers around the province, it is its caravans — which drive out to small towns and villages without any such cultural centers — that have made perhaps the greatest impact in the lives of child refugees, eliciting the same joy and curiosity as an approaching ice-cream truck.
Inside the darkroom-like caravans, Salih teaches the children how to handle negatives and develop and print photographs the old-fashioned way. The children are given simple compact cameras and, for a couple of weeks, are free to photograph whatever they like, including sensitive subjects such as child marriage and child labor.
“I show them all kinds of cameras — digital and analog. After that, I teach them composition,” Salih explains. Such a detailed activity can, in one way or another, grant children a sense of confidence and possibilities, especially the girls.
“Often, parents would say that girls (shouldn’t) participate in the workshop. Just boys. But after seeing that the girls are talented, they’ve started supporting and believing in them.” Most of the children will likely never have held a camera before, so they are amazed by what it can do through the click of a button. “Their first reaction is that they think it’s like magic,” remarks Salih.
A selection of the children’s black-and-white snapshots are currently being shown by Gulf Photo Plus (GPP) in Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue as part of its “Chemistry of Feeling” exhibition, which runs until September, displaying works that highlight the resurgence of analog photography. Photographers from all over the world submitted nearly 100 images.
“The children were very happy,” Salih said. “They’ve never heard of Dubai, but it’s great to see the pictures in an exhibition in the Arab world.”
“Sirkhane,” reads a label at the exhibition, “is based in a region where it is difficult to be a child.” And yet, looking at the pictures, there’s something innocent, pure and universal about them. Two boys are photographed playing football, two girls are holding their cameras, a group of boys take a selfie, and a girl wanders in a field in the far distance.
In an age where digital cameras, filters, and instant gratification rule, what makes shooting on film appealing?
“The anticipation is thrilling, waiting to see your work unfold,” said the Emirati artist Lamya Gargash in a GPP post on Instagram. “It’s not instant and that’s what I love most about it. Patiently you wait to see your vision and feel it’s come to life.”
Salih says it helps children gain experience and go with the flow.
“When you give a digital camera to a child and he doesn’t think it’s a great photo, he will delete it (immediately). With analog photography, he’s just shooting photos and doesn’t know what will happen. But after seeing the results, he, or she, becomes self-confident,” he said.
The pictures from Sirkhane Darkroom bear little resemblance to the glossy, perfectly edited images we are most-accustomed to today. They are reminiscent, in a way, of Dorothea Lange’s powerful photographs of the Great Depression during the 1930s. Some of the children’s shots are out of focus or grainy, with white flash spots, but ultimately that simply adds to their intimacy, charm, beauty and humanity.