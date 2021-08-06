You are here

Swiss confirm corruption probe into two former UEFA workers

Swiss confirm corruption probe into two former UEFA workers
Two UEFA employees are being investigated by Swiss authorities over allegations that they received kickbacks, the prosecutor of the Vaud canton said on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

Swiss confirm corruption probe into two former UEFA workers

Swiss confirm corruption probe into two former UEFA workers
  • Case dates back to April when the police raided the UEFA headquarters in Nyon
  • The two accused were held in custody since April 7 although one was released Wednesday and the other Friday, said prosecutors
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

GEBEVA: Authorities in Switzerland are investigating two UEFA employees, who have since been dismissed, over allegations that they received kickbacks, the prosecutor of the Vaud canton said on Friday, confirming reports in the Swiss daily Blick.
The case dates back to April when the police raided the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, on the shores of Lake Geneva between Geneva and Lausanne.
Nothing had filtered out from either the justice department or from the organisation which oversees European football until Blick revealed the case on Thursday.
"The Vaud public prosecutor confirms the existence of a criminal investigation, which included a police intervention at UEFA headquarters. Many people, some of them UEFA collaborators, have been heard," explained the prosecution in response to questions from AFP.
The two accused had been held in custody since April 7 although one was released Wednesday and the other Friday, the prosecutors confirmed.
"The investigation is in relation to arrangements with external ICT (Information and Communication Technology) service providers to the detriment of UEFA, and does not concern the sales of rights or any commercial arrangements with official partners," UEFA told AFP in a statement.
According to Blick's sources, rebates were collected on contracts between UEFA and providers with the sums embezzled said to be substantial.
"UEFA terminated the employment contracts with the staff concerned with immediate effect," said the statement which added that the football body had cooperated immediately and fully with the Swiss authorities.
Deeming itself to be a victim in the affair, UEFA has filed a civil action.
The probe will continue in the coming months, the prosecution said, adding that it will not make any further comments.

Topics: UEFA kickback Swiss authorities

Two Saudi nationals offered roles at Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team through NEOM's GrOW development program

Two Saudi nationals offered roles at Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team through NEOM’s GrOW development program
Updated 8 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Two Saudi nationals offered roles at Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team through NEOM’s GrOW development program

Two Saudi nationals offered roles at Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team through NEOM’s GrOW development program
  • Ahead of season finale at Berlin E-Prix, two top-performing Saudi graduates will start one-year placement program with team
Updated 8 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM: NEOM has awarded two young Saudi nationals a work placement with the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team as part of its Graduate Opportunities in Work (GrOW) program.

This announcement is part of the wider partnership between the two organizations, signed last year, and comes ahead of the Formal E season finale in Berlin on Aug. 15. The Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team is looking to clinch the Drivers World Championship with team driver Nyck de Vries following his astounding back-to-back podiums achieved in the London E-Prix.

“Among the numerous shared aspirations across our partnership with the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team, one of the key areas we looked at when forming the relationship was to leverage opportunities for young Saudi employees,” Jan Paterson, managing director of sport at NEOM, said. “At NEOM, it is important to us to be able to both inspire and nurture the next generation of Saudi talent, [and] we are thrilled to provide our GrOW graduates placements in such a high-performance environment, which will be invaluable to their career development.”

This placement is the first of several opportunities at the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team’s UK offices, designed to offer a range of roles in the motorsport industry to high-caliber candidates who are part of NEOM’s GrOW program, an initiative designed to provide Saudi graduates with an opportunity to work alongside some of the world’s brightest minds at NEOM.

“Since the beginning of our partnership with NEOM, we have been looking at how we can best deliver on the shared values for both of our companies,” said Ian James, Mercedes-EQ Formula E team principal. “The team and NEOM share the ambition to create a greener future, and part of that is inspiring and enabling the next generation of talent. We’re delighted to welcome two highly motivated individuals to our team this year and not only offer them a great and valuable experience but also benefit from the knowledge and insights they will bring to the team.”

The program starts with two top-performing candidates from the pilot GrOW batch (2020), Ahmed Al-Hussain and Duaa Al-Zaher, and aims to build on the work experience they have obtained throughout their year at NEOM.

Al-Hussain is joining the placement at the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team in his chosen field of mechanical engineering, while Al-Zaher will be joining the corporate IT department. Both placements will commence this August and are set to last 12 months, giving the graduates the chance to have a fully immersive experience with the racing team and take key learnings back to their respective sectors at NEOM.

Topics: Saudi Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team NEOM

Jassim Akakah reveals pride at becoming Saudi Arabia's first-ever Olympic tennis umpire at Tokyo 2020

Jassim Akakah reveals pride at becoming Saudi Arabia’s first-ever Olympic tennis umpire at Tokyo 2020
Updated 06 August 2021
SALEH FAREED

Jassim Akakah reveals pride at becoming Saudi Arabia’s first-ever Olympic tennis umpire at Tokyo 2020

Jassim Akakah reveals pride at becoming Saudi Arabia’s first-ever Olympic tennis umpire at Tokyo 2020
  • The 39-year-old said the call-up, received in 2019, was a dream come true
Updated 06 August 2021
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Chair umpire Jassim Akakah made history this month as he became the first Saudi to officiate 15 tennis matches in different categories at the Tokyo Olympics.

“It is a privilege to be the first Saudi referee for tennis at the Olympics since the start of the games in 1896 in Athens,” Akakah told Arab News.

Among Akakah’s highlights were taking the chair for the men’s semifinal, which saw fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev defeat world No.1 and top seed Novak Djokovic, as well as the men’s doubles final in which Croatians Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic clinched gold.

Being selected for the 2020 games was a dream come true, Akakah said.

Jassim Akakah became the first ever Saudi tennis umpire to take part in the Olympic Games.

Speaking to Arab News from his hometown Qatif after returning from Tokyo, he said his selection to the umpiring team was done under specific criteria, which included experience in other events and performance over the years.

“In 2019, I received the call to be an official umpire in the Tokyo Olympics, which really made me happy, but due to the pandemic last year, the event was postponed when I was all set to travel to Japan and represent Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Akakah’s wife was one of the first people to know about his selection when he received the call and, according to him, was overjoyed and proud with his achievement.

“I feel honored by this appointment as this is a rare opportunity to participate in the Olympics as a Saudi official,” he said.

Arij Mutabagani, chairwoman of the Saudi Tennis Federation (STF), praised Akakah’s achievements and highlighted her federation’s long-term development program for players and referees under the guidance of Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al Faisal, minister of sports, and with the full support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“This assignment is a direct reflection of Akakah’s dedication and commitment to being with the best in the world and of his performance at previous international competitions. We are extremely proud of him, and it is such an honor to have a Saudi referee at this most prestigious event,” Mutabagani told Arab News.

The 39-year-old Akakah said being at Tokyo 2020 was dream come true.

Even when the pandemic cast a doubt on whether Tokyo 2020 would go ahead, the 39-year-old was still preparing himself mentally and physically for the pinnacle of his career.

Akakah’s journey began when he started out as a tennis player at the age of 7. He continued playing until the age of 21, then venturing into coaching and management. In 2005, at the age of 23, he started his refereeing career.

He is no stranger to high-profile international matches, officiating at the Australian Open and having become the first Saudi to umpire at Wimbledon four years in a row.

“I have participated in many local and regional tournaments in Bahrain, Dubai, Qatar, Kuwait and Japan, but the Wimbledon and Australian Open tournaments were my biggest achievements,” he said.

Akakah says he is grateful for the support and praise from his family, the STF, the Ministry of Sports and the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, as well as the general public.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported me during my professional career, and I thank Arab News for its interest in sports achievements at all levels.”

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Egypt's Giana Lotfy lands Olympic bronze in karate kumite semi

Egypt’s Giana Lotfy lands Olympic bronze in karate kumite semi
Updated 39 min 11 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Egypt’s Giana Lotfy lands Olympic bronze in karate kumite semi

Egypt’s Giana Lotfy lands Olympic bronze in karate kumite semi
  • The 26-year-old from Cairo faced Xiaoyan Yin of China Women's Kumite -61kg category with the guarantee of at least a bronze
  • Karate made its Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020
Updated 39 min 11 sec ago
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Egypt’s Giana Lotfy claimed an Olympic bronze in karate after losing her semifinal bout to China’s Xiaoyan Yin at the Nippon Budokan Arena on Friday afternoon.

Lotfy, 26, came agonizingly close to beating Yin in the women’s kumite -61 kg class after the match finished 1-1, but lost the tie after the judges awarded the win to her opponent.

Yin later lost the final against Serbia’s Jovana Prekovic, who had beaten Turkey’s Merve Coban in the other semi.

Lotfy’s bronze was the first to be awarded in the women’s kumite -61 kg class, with karate only making its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

The karate kumite competition does not have a bronze medal match for the semifinal losers, unlike some other Olympic disciplines, with both competitors sharing the honor of third place on the podium.

Lotfy started the Pool B competition by beating Alexandra Vanessa Grande Risco of Peru 2-0 in her first match on Friday morning and followed that up with a tight 2-1 win over Anita Serogina of Ukraine.

Lotfy was then completely dominant in her 5-0 win over the Moroccan Btissam Sadini. The final pool match against eventual gold medalist Prekovic finished 1-1, with the win awarded via senshu for the Serbian.

The results were enough to see her qualify from Pool B to for Friday afternoon’s semi and secure the bronze for Egypt.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Tokyo 2020 2020 Tokyo Olympics Olympics karate

Nadal bounced by 50th-ranked Lloyd Harris in Washington

Nadal bounced by 50th-ranked Lloyd Harris in Washington
Updated 06 August 2021
AP

Nadal bounced by 50th-ranked Lloyd Harris in Washington

Nadal bounced by 50th-ranked Lloyd Harris in Washington
  • The 24-year-old Harris is 6-foot-4 with big serves that regularly topped 120 mph and produced 16 aces on Thursday
  • Nadal lost to Novak Djokovic at the French Open finals and skipped Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics
Updated 06 August 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: The good news for Rafael Nadal was that his painful left foot felt much better Thursday at the Citi Open. The bad news? His debut appearance at the tournament ended after two rough outings.
A day after needing three sets and more than three hours to get by at the hard-court tuneup for the US Open, Nadal was eliminated 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 under the lights by 50th-ranked Lloyd Harris of South Africa.
“I need to keep working,” Nadal said.
He is a 20-time Grand Slam champion. Harris has only once made it as far as the third round at a major.
“All the credit to him that he played aggressive,” Nadal said. “He played well. He was brave.”
The 24-year-old Harris is 6-foot-4 with big serves that regularly topped 120 mph and produced 16 aces Thursday.
“His serve,” Nadal said, “was huge.”
Nadal’s, admittedly, was not. That might be a sign of rust, which would be understandable given that the 35-year-old Spaniard hadn’t competed anywhere in nearly two months — not even picking up his racket for about three weeks after a semifinal loss to Novak Djokovic at the French Open.
Nadal skipped Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics and certainly never quite played the way he can during his first trip to the US capital.
Thursday’s match ended when Nadal got broken for the second time, with Harris dropping his racket in disbelief after delivering a lob winner to close the proceedings.
“I played this last game really bad,” said Nadal, who was the top seed. “My serve was not working the proper way.”
This was less of a physical tug-of-war between a pair of heavy hitters than Nadal’s victory over 192nd-ranked Jack Sock on Wednesday, which was decided by a third-set tiebreaker.
About 3 1/2 hours before returning to the main stadium to face Harris, Nadal made his way to tiny Court 5 for a training session.
As fans shouted “Vamos, Rafa!” and snapped photos and video with their phones from the stands at an adjacent court, Nadal didn’t do much running. Instead, he mostly stayed in place while smacking groundstrokes, then practicing volleys, serves and returns for 45 minutes with Emilio Gomez, a 29-year-old from Ecuador who is ranked 165th and lost in the Citi Open’s first round.
Not at all taxing by Nadal’s usual exacting and exhausting standards.
And against Harris, when the points mattered, it took Nadal a bit to get going. It wasn’t really until the second set that he seemed into it, as did the fans, many of whom rose to salute when Nadal broke to lead 3-1 with a forehand passing winner.
But down the stretch in the third set, it was Nadal, surprisingly, who faltered. He now will try to regroup ahead of the US Open, which he missed last year during the pandemic but won the last time he entered, in 2019.
Harris, meanwhile, continues the pursuit of a first ATP title, which would leave him 87 behind Nadal’s total.
“To be honest, tennis-wise, I did a lot of good things,” Harris said. “I think the best thing was to stay in the moment, keep my composure.”
Next for him is a match against 2015 Citi Open champion and 2014 US Open finalist Kei Nishikori on Friday.
Other quarterfinals: Mackie McDonald vs. Denis Kudla in an all-US contest, No. 5 seed Jannik Sinner of Italy vs. Steve Johnson of the US, and No. 11 John Millman of Australia vs. Jenson Brooksby of the US
Sinner beat Sebastian Korda 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) in a matchup between two youngsters considered possible future stars of men’s tennis who also happen to be doubles partners this week.
Sinner, 19, reached the French Open quarterfinals last year and the fourth round there this year before losing to 13-time champion Nadal each time. Korda, 21, is only the third man in the last 50 years to reach the fourth round in his debuts at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon.
They got to know each other on tour; Sinner said Korda texted him about joining up in doubles. After facing each other on a breezy, 90-degree afternoon, they reached the doubles semifinals at night by beating Nick Kyrgios and Frances Tiafoe.
Brooksby, 20, beat No. 2 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4.
“He’s going to be dangerous in the future,” said Auger-Aliassime, a Wimbledon quarterfinalist last month.
For Nadal, the past two months were not easy.
“I had a lot of problems with my foot. I was not able to practice all the days that I really wanted, but I did as much as I could,” he said. “And I tried hard here, no?”

Topics: Rafael Nadal Lloyd Harris Citi Open

Man City pays record fee to sign Grealish from Aston Villa

Man City pays record fee to sign Grealish from Aston Villa
Updated 05 August 2021
AP

Man City pays record fee to sign Grealish from Aston Villa

Man City pays record fee to sign Grealish from Aston Villa
  • City paid a fee of 100 million pounds ($139 million), Villa chief executive Christian Purslow confirmed
  • The 25-year-old Grealish signed a six-year contract with manager Pep Guiardiola's squad
Updated 05 August 2021
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Premier League champion Manchester City broke the British transfer fee record on Thursday to sign midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.
City paid a fee of 100 million pounds ($139 million), Villa chief executive Christian Purslow confirmed. That’s the most ever paid by a Premier League club.
The 25-year-old Grealish signed a six-year contract with manager Pep Guardiola’s squad.
“City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world — it’s a dream come true to be part of this club,” Grealish said in a team statement. “To play for Pep and learn from him is going to be special and it’s something any top footballer would want.”
The previous record fee was the 105 million euros ($124 million) that Manchester United paid Juventus for midfielder Paul Pogba in 2016.
Addressing Villa supporters, Purslow said in a video Thursday that the team set Grealish’s price at 100 million pounds last year when they extended his contract. Several teams expressed interest this summer, he said, but below the target.
“We simply refused to entertain those approaches. Finally, Manchester City notified us that they would be willing to pay the 100 million pounds it would take to trigger this clause,” Purslow said. “Ultimately, (Grealish) said it boiled down to wanting to play Champions League football now.”
The Birmingham-born Grealish had spent his whole career with Villa, with one season on loan to lower-tier Notts County in 2013-14, and now joins a formidable midfield with Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and others.
“Everyone knows how much I admire Kevin. It’s going to be a dream come true to play alongside him,” Grealish told club media. “Competing for trophies, for major trophies is something that I wanted to do. ... Playing in the Champions League was a massive thing for me — I haven’t done that yet.”
Grealish said the 21-year-old Foden is “like a little brother. When you have a connection with someone off the pitch, you can transfer that onto the pitch as well.”
The attacking midfielder was a bit of a late bloomer as a superstar, only debuting for England in September 2020. He originally played for Ireland at youth levels before switching to England in 2015.
Easily recognizable with his swept-back hair and bulging calf muscles, Grealish carries the ball superbly and with such pace and directness that it is no surprise he is constantly fouled.
“Jack’s development over the past few seasons both for club and country has been plain for everybody to see,” said Txiki Begiristain, City’s director of football. “His natural talent together with his commitment to improve as a player has seen him become one of the most exciting attacking players in world football today.
“Pep loves the way he plays, and we all feel he is an ideal fit for Manchester City,” he continued. “Our style and his style are a perfect match.”
Grealish was part of England’s team in the European Championship, though mostly as a substitute — and fan favorite. England lost to Italy in the final.
Grealish will wear the No. 10 shirt, which became available when striker Sergio Aguero left the club for Barcelona.
The playmaker made his Premier League debut in May 2014. Villa later slipped into the second-tier Championship but Grealish helped the squad win promotion after the 2018-19 season. The team finished 11th last season.
Grealish scored 32 goals and compiled 43 assists in 213 appearances for Villa.
City kicks off the new season at Tottenham on Aug. 15.

Topics: Manchester city Premier league Jack Grealish Aston Villa

