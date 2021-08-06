You are here

Apple update will check iPhones for images of child abuse

The new image-monitoring feature is part of a series of tools heading to Apple mobile devices. (File/AFP)
The new image-monitoring feature is part of a series of tools heading to Apple mobile devices. (File/AFP)
Reuters

Apple update will check iPhones for images of child abuse

The new image-monitoring feature is part of a series of tools heading to Apple mobile devices. (File/AFP)
  • Apple announces new update will start detecting images containing child sexual abuse and reporting them as they are uploaded to its online storage
  • The new image-monitoring feature is part of a series of tools heading to Apple mobile devices
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple Thursday said iPhones and iPads will soon start detecting images containing child sexual abuse and reporting them as they are uploaded to its online storage in the United States, a move privacy advocates say raises concerns.
“We want to help protect children from predators who use communication tools to recruit and exploit them, and limit the spread of child sexual abuse material (CSAM),” Apple said in an online post.
New technology will allow software powering Apple mobile devices to match abusive photos on a user’s phone against a database of known CSAM images provided by child safety organizations, then flag the images as they are uploaded to Apple’s online iCloud storage, according to the company.
However, several digital rights organizations say the tweaks to Apple’s operating systems create a potential “backdoor” into gadgets that could be exploited by governments or other groups.
Apple counters that it will not have direct access to the images and stressed steps it’s taken to protect privacy and security.
The Silicon Valley-based tech giant said the matching of photos would be “powered by a cryptographic technology” to determine “if there is a match without revealing the result,” unless the image was found to contain depictions of child sexual abuse.
Apple will report such images to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which works with police, according to a statement by the company.
India McKinney and Erica Portnoy of the digital rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation said in a post that “Apple’s compromise on end-to-end encryption may appease government agencies in the United States and abroad, but it is a shocking about-face for users who have relied on the company’s leadership in privacy and security.”

The new image-monitoring feature is part of a series of tools heading to Apple mobile devices, according to the company.
Apple’s texting app, Messages, will use machine learning to recognize and warn children and their parents when receiving or sending sexually explicit photos, the company said in the statement.
“When receiving this type of content, the photo will be blurred and the child will be warned,” Apple said.
“As an additional precaution, the child can also be told that, to make sure they are safe, their parents will get a message if they do view it.”
Similar precautions are triggered if a child tries to send a sexually explicit photo, according to Apple.
Messages will use machine learning power on devices to analyze images attached to missives to determine whether they are sexually explicit, according to Apple.
The feature is headed to the latest Macintosh computer operating system, as well as iOS.
Personal assistant Siri, meanwhile, will be taught to “intervene” when users try to search topics related to child sexual abuse, according to Apple.
Greg Nojeim of the Center for Democracy and Technology in Washington, DC said that “Apple is replacing its industry-standard end-to-end encrypted messaging system with an infrastructure for surveillance and censorship.”
This, he said, would make users “vulnerable to abuse and scope-creep not only in the United States, but around the world.”
“Apple should abandon these changes and restore its users’ faith in the security and integrity of their data on Apple devices and services.”
Apple has built its reputation on defending privacy on its devices and services despite pressure from politicians and police to gain access to people’s data in the name of fighting crime or terrorism.
“Child exploitation is a serious problem and Apple isn’t the first tech company to bend its privacy-protective stance in an attempt to combat it,” McKinney and Portnoy of the EFF said.
“At the end of the day, even a thoroughly documented, carefully thought-out, and narrowly-scoped backdoor is still a backdoor,” they added.

US FTC says Facebook misused privacy decree to shut down ad research

The researchers had criticized the platform’s political advertizing transparency tools, revealing a number of flaws. (File/Reuters)
The researchers had criticized the platform’s political advertizing transparency tools, revealing a number of flaws. (File/Reuters)
Updated 58 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

US FTC says Facebook misused privacy decree to shut down ad research

The researchers had criticized the platform’s political advertizing transparency tools, revealing a number of flaws. (File/Reuters)
  • US Federal Trade Commission criticizes Facebook for making “misleading claims” to explain why it had disabled the accounts of researchers
  • Facebook said it had cut off the personal accounts and access of the New York University researchers because of concerns about other users’ privacy
Updated 58 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Trade Commission criticized Facebook Inc. on Thursday for making “misleading claims” to explain why it had disabled the accounts of researchers studying political ads on the social media platform.
Facebook said on Tuesday it had cut off the personal accounts and access of the New York University researchers because of concerns about other users’ privacy.
Facebook had initially said that the decision was made out of a need for the social media giant to live up to a consent agreement with the Federal Trade Commission.
But Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne later told Wired that the consent decree was not a reason to disable the researchers’ accounts. Instead, the decree required the creation of rules for a privacy program, which is what he said the researchers had violated.
Laura Edelson, one of the researchers, denied any wrongdoing, Wired said.
The FTC posted a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying that it was “inaccurate” that the company’s actions were required under the 2019 consent decree.
“While I appreciate that Facebook has now corrected the record, I am disappointed by how your company has conducted itself in this matter,” wrote Sam Levine, the FTC’s acting director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection.
“The FTC received no notice that Facebook would be publicly invoking our consent decree to justify terminating academic research earlier this week.”
Facebook paid a record-setting $5 billion fine to resolve the FTC probe into its privacy practices and boosted safeguards on user data.
“While it is not our role to resolve individual disputes between Facebook and third parties, we hope that the company is not invoking privacy – much less the FTC consent order – as a pretext to advance other aims,” he wrote.
Separately, the FTC sued Facebook in December for allegedly violating antitrust law. That complaint was dismissed and the agency has an Aug. 19 deadline to refile it.

The impact of the pandemic on Olympic advertising

The impact of the pandemic on Olympic advertising
Updated 06 August 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

The impact of the pandemic on Olympic advertising

The impact of the pandemic on Olympic advertising
  • With brands like Toyota distancing themselves from the games, what is next for event and media contracts?
Updated 06 August 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: After a year of virtual events, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are finally taking place, a year late, amid much debate. 
With rising coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Japan, many people and organizations have voiced both concerns and criticism; according to data analytics and consulting firm Kantar, 63 percent of people in the US, for instance, are interested in watching the games, but 53 percent think they should be postponed or canceled.
The Summer Olympics, among the world’s premier sporting events, generates millions in advertising revenue. The Tokyo Olympics are likely to produce $2.25 billion in advert revenue for live broadcasts alone — a more than 20 percent increase from the 2016 Rio Olympics — according to Kantar.
Although brands should exercise caution around advertising given the rising number of COVID-19 cases and consumer sentiment around the games, much of it was already committed to prior to the pandemic. NBC, the official US broadcaster, stated that it had already sold $1.25 billion in advertising by March 2020.
However, Japanese companies including Panasonic, Toyota, and Fujitsu distanced themselves from the games last month.


They and many others did not send executives to the opening ceremony, whilst Toyota also canceled all Olympic-related advertising in Japan.
Arab News spoke to Stewart Morrison, managing director of FirmDecisions MEA, about what it means for brands to pull out of their media contracts.


How does Toyota’s decision to pull out of advertising affect media contracts for future sporting events?
Advertising by brands in conjunction with sponsorship or events activity is becoming a smaller part of the marketing budget, mainly due to it being a difficult advertising medium to measure success in, in contrast to digital advertising.
There are, however, industries that continue to undertake sponsorship and event activity, such as the automotive industry where event activations are the best way for their consumers to see, touch and feel the products.
Advertisers sponsoring these types of events usually will have their own additional media advertising activities, incorporating permission to use the logos in that advertising. Cancelation of the sponsorship contract will also mean that a brand cancels its own media investment activities.
Long before the Olympics, media contract cancelation clauses have been tested to their fullest during the pandemic, when brands canceled media buying activities on a large scale globally.
However, for the foreseeable future, the event and sponsorship industry will likely be in a state of flux with event organizers constantly being unsure of whether their events will go ahead whilst the pandemic is still hanging around. This, in turn, will give advertisers the upper hand and a stronger case for a penalty-free exit clause in their agreements.
But, not all media sponsorship agreements are the same: Some are short term one-off partnerships, others like the English Premier League are multi-year partnerships that require considerable investments in infrastructure development. It’s one issue for a brand to cancel their partnership with a sporting event to support the will of the people, but equally, if those community initiatives are canceled then the advertiser is in a very difficult position. They will also be wondering how any action they take will be viewed in different countries.
What’s the right procedure to follow when a brand wants to pull out of an event? Can they renegotiate their contract?
There are usually two agreements advertisers will have in place when sponsoring events like the Olympics. The sponsorship agreement between the advertiser and event owner will give the advertiser branding rights to the events, referees, the stadiums/venues, Olympic-related marketing collateral such as adverts, use of event logos, possibly naming rights to trophies, etc.
Separately, the advertiser will likely have its own media agency contract to buy media and show its own product-related adverts, such as the latest products, and during the games they will add Olympic-related campaigns to their marketing plans.
There will always be cancelations of events for a variety of reasons; event organizers naturally want as much money upfront as possible to cover their costs whilst advertisers know only too well the risks involved in events being delayed or not going ahead. Besides pandemic-related issues, security, safety, (and) weather among others can lead to an event being canceled.
Contracts can be onerous in their interpretations about what happens when an event is canceled, and so it is the responsibility of each party to protect themselves as best as possible with insurance, staggered payments, penalties and/or return of any payments.
It is not in the interests of the organizer or brand to enter protracted costly legal negotiations unless one of the parties was trying to exit a costly multi-year agreement without reason. From an organizer’s perspective, for events like the Olympics, there are few brands with big enough investment and a strategic plan to align themselves to such an event so it would not serve as a deterrent to force a brand to continue. A mutually agreed separation is best all around.
With COVID-19 regulations easing around the world, physical events are becoming more common. What do event organizers and brands need to keep in mind?
Besides the natural considerations of health and safety, they need to consider current government policies, the actions those governments can take at very short notice, and the potential impact of the event not going ahead.
For a brand, that is going to mean the strongest possible exit clauses and retrieval of all invested money in the agreement. Event organizers will not have the upper hand in these negotiations in the near term as, quite simply, the events will not go ahead without the brand’s money.
There will be an imbalance in negotiating power for the foreseeable future as a legacy of COVID, and event organizers should seek to insure themselves appropriately, as the Wimbledon Tennis Association did in 2020.

MTV Lebanon, TBWA\RAAD’s campaign demands justice for Beirut blast victims

MTV Lebanon, TBWA\RAAD’s campaign demands justice for Beirut blast victims
Updated 06 August 2021
Arab News

MTV Lebanon, TBWA\RAAD’s campaign demands justice for Beirut blast victims

MTV Lebanon, TBWA\RAAD’s campaign demands justice for Beirut blast victims
  • “#WeAreUnbreakable” campaign uses shattered glass to portray those caught up in the disaster
Updated 06 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: One year after the explosion at the port in Beirut, there are still no answers, and there has been no accountability over who was responsible.

To demand justice, TV channel MTV Lebanon, in partnership with regional advertising agency TBWA\RAAD has launched the “#WeAreUnbreakable” campaign, which uses art to highlight the victims of the blast.

“One year has passed since the tragic, inexcusable blast broke families, lives, a city’s capital, and an entire nation … One year already, and the parents of the victims along with the surviving Lebanese people, ourselves included, still firmly believe that justice will remain unbreakable,” Walid Kanaan, chief creative officer at TBWA\RAAD, told Arab News.

The art form used is shattered glass, to symbolize how the blast shattered the country and its people — but to also say that in reality they remain unbreakable through their strength and determination.

“We came up with this initiative to reveal to the world that Lebanese people remain ‘unbreakable’ when it comes to their strong will and determination in uncovering the truth, which they will never let go of,” added Kanaan.

The agency collaborated with art historian Laurent Marthaler and Swiss shattered glass artist Simon Berger, who flew to Lebanon to be part of the campaign.

Berger visited the explosion site and several of the victims’ families to pay his condolences and find out more about the stories behind the faces he was bringing to life.

His technique involved using a hammer on sheets of glass recycled from the explosion to create portraits of the victims.

“I am delighted to have visited Lebanon for the first time, a beautiful city filled with good and genuine people,” Berger said in a statement.

“Visiting the explosion site, meeting the families of the victims, hearing their stories, and sharing their pain was a very emotional experience for me — one that will remain in memory for life. I truly hope that my art will contribute to bringing justice to the victims, their families and the people of Lebanon because they deserve it,” he added.

The portraits he created were presented on the popular TV show “Sar el Waaet,” hosted by journalist Marcel Ghanem, during a special episode aired live from the site of the explosion on Aug. 4.

The portraits were then exhibited at Beit Beirut, or the “Yellow House,” a historic landmark that celebrates the history of the capital, to be part of the museum’s permanent collection, as a constant reminder of the demand for justice. 

“For an entire year, MTV Lebanon has been trying to shed light on the unknown, to intimidate politicians and question judges. On the occasion of the first commemoration of a day that has forever changed the lives of the Lebanese people, we decided to call for the truth in our own special way — to state boldly and clearly that no matter what breaks, we refuse to let go of the truth,” said Habib Ghobril, general manager at MTV Lebanon, in a statement.

“We will continue to pursue justice for the victims. Lebanon and its people are unbreakable.”

UK to give refuge to Afghan journalists under Taliban threat

UK to give refuge to Afghan journalists under Taliban threat
Updated 06 August 2021
AFP

UK to give refuge to Afghan journalists under Taliban threat

UK to give refuge to Afghan journalists under Taliban threat
  • Raab said the scheme will allow relocation in “exceptional cases”
  • The extension of the scheme to relocate Afghan workers comes amid pressure on the government
Updated 06 August 2021
AFP

LONDON: Britain will offer sanctuary to Afghan media workers who operated with UK outlets and now face deadly threats from the Taliban, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday.

Responding in The Times to an open letter by Britain’s leading newspapers and broadcasters calling on the government to offer refuge to Afghan colleagues, Raab said the scheme will allow relocation in “exceptional cases.”

“We recognize the bravery of Afghan journalists and those that have worked tirelessly to support them in the pursuit of media freedom and the defense of human rights,” he said.

“Your letter highlighted the threat faced by Afghan staff who have worked for your media organizations in Afghanistan, in particular the risk of reprisals they face from the Taliban from their association with the UK.”

Every major British newspaper, as well as broadcasters Sky News and ITN, signed a letter to the government Thursday, warning the Taliban offensive sparked by the withdrawal of US-led forces put Afghan media workers at heightened risk.

The Islamist militants now control vast swathes of rural Afghanistan and are challenging government forces in several large cities, including Herat, near the western border with Iran, and Kandahar in the south.

The British media highlighted increasing violence against journalists including the murder in November last year of Mohammad Ilyas Dayee, who worked with British journalists, as well as the July killing of Indian photographer Danish Siddiqui from Reuters news agency.

The extension of the scheme to relocate Afghan workers comes amid pressure on the government to speed up its resettlement of translators and other staff who worked with British military during the two-decade conflict.

The government announced on Wednesday it aimed to relocate hundreds more Afghan translators and their families after senior military figures said it was not doing enough.

Advocacy group welcomes inclusion of Afghan journalists in US refugee program

fghan journalists and media reporters still in the country have been living in increasing fear as the Taliban has gained large swathes back. (File/AFP)
fghan journalists and media reporters still in the country have been living in increasing fear as the Taliban has gained large swathes back. (File/AFP)
Updated 06 August 2021
Arab News

Advocacy group welcomes inclusion of Afghan journalists in US refugee program

fghan journalists and media reporters still in the country have been living in increasing fear as the Taliban has gained large swathes back. (File/AFP)
  • The Committee to Protect Journalists lauds US State Department for ‘for recognizing its moral responsibility’ to provide asylum for Afghan journalists
  • Allied countries continue their troop withdrawal leaving workers previously protected by the US and NATO forces under a direct threat of the Taliban
Updated 06 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) welcomed the decision on Wednesday by the US State Department to include Afghan journalists in their Refugee Admissions Program. 

The CPJ applauded the US administration “for recognizing its moral responsibility and taking swift action to ensure that journalists affiliated with US media outlets in Afghanistan are not left behind,” Michael De Dora, CPJ’s Washington advocacy manager, said.

“Given the potential for violence against journalists following the US military withdrawal, it is imperative that the process for this priority designation be expedited. We urge the State Department to announce specific application details as soon as possible.”

The Afghan journalists eligible for asylum in the US now include current and former employees of US-based news organizations, US-based aid and development agencies, and other relief groups in Afghanistan. 

In April, US President Joe Biden ordered the full withdrawal of approximately 3,000 US troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, effectively ending America’s longest war. 

The steady exodus over the past few months has coincided with the Taliban taking power again and leaving Afghans interpreters, journalists, contractors, and support staff, who were previously protected by the US and NATO forces, susceptible to retaliation.

Last week, the CPJ drafted joint letters with numerous US media outlets urging Washington to provide humanitarian assistance and emergency visas to Afghans they had worked with during the war. The letter was addressed to Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other high-ranking US officials. 

Similarly, on Thursday, Britain’s leading newspapers and broadcasters asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson to give sanctuary to media workers in Afghanistan under threat from the Taliban. 

Every major newspaper plus broadcasters Sky News and ITN wrote an open letter highlighting that media workers risk “persecution, physical harm, incarceration, torture or death.”

Afghan journalists and media reporters still in the country have been living in increasing fear as the Taliban has gained large swathes back. 

According to Reporters Without Borders, Afghanistan is ranked 122nd out of 180 countries in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index. Over the past two decades, 85 journalists have been killed in relation to their work as five were killed in 2020 alone.

A few weeks ago, Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist from India, who worked for Reuters, was killed while covering the clashes between Afghan security forces and Taliban forces near a border crossing with Pakistan. Siddiqui was working that week as a journalist with the Afghan security forces when he was killed in Taliban crossfire.

