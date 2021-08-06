UN says Afghan war has entered ‘deadlier, more destructive phase’

UNITED NATIONS: The UN special envoy for Afghanistan on Friday questioned the Taliban’s commitment to a political settlement, telling the UN Security Council the war has entered a “deadlier and more destructive phase” with more than 1,000 civilians killed in the past month during a Taliban offensive.
“A party that was genuinely committed to a negotiated settlement would not risk so many civilian casualties, because it would understand that the process of reconciliation will be more challenging, the more blood is shed,” Deborah Lyons said.
The Taliban have stepped up their campaign to defeat the US-backed government since April as foreign forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war. The Taliban captured an Afghan provincial capital and assassinated the government’s top media officer in Kabul on Friday.
“This is now a different kind of war, reminiscent of Syria, recently, or Sarajevo, in the not-so-distant past,” Lyons said.
“To attack urban areas is to knowingly inflict enormous harm and cause massive civilian casualties. Nonetheless, the threatening of large urban areas appears to be a strategic decision by the Taliban, who have accepted the likely carnage that will ensue,” she said.
Peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban negotiators started last year in the Qatari capital of Doha, but have not made any substantive progress.
Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the council that the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan was of increasing concern and “with the withdrawal of foreign forces, the outlook looks grim.
“It is clear that there is no military solution to the Afghan situation, but in the current situation — given the absence of progress on the negotiation track — the prospects of Afghanistan slipping into full scale and protracted civil war, unfortunately, is a stark reality,” he said.
Senior US diplomat Jeffrey DeLaurentis urged the Taliban to halt their offensive, pursue a political settlement and protect Afghanistan’s infrastructure and people.
“The Taliban must hear from the international community that we will not accept a military takeover of Afghanistan or a return of the Taliban’s Islamic Emirate,” he said.
Afghanistan’s UN Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai urged the Security Council to act to “prevent a catastrophic situation.”
“We’re alarmed by reports and incidents of gross human rights violation by the Taliban and their foreign terrorist associates in almost half of our country and we are extremely concerned about the safety and security of people in cities under Taliban attacks,” he said.
Uncertain future for Pakistan’s mammoth civil service as PM’s institutional reform aide quits
Updated 34 min 15 sec ago
Benazir Shah & Nazar ul Islam
LAHORE, ISLAMABAD: Questions are mounting over the future of long-due reforms to Pakistan’s sluggish and overstaffed civil service after Dr. Ishrat Hussain, the adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on institutional reforms and austerity, resigned last week.
Hussain faced a mammoth task when appointed in August 2018: To streamline the governance and function of over 4 million civil servants in the country — 1 million in the federal capital and 3 million employed by provincial governments.
During his three years in office, the veteran banker, who earlier served as the dean of the Institute of Business Administration, chief economist at the World Bank and the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, abolished tens of thousands of positions and reduced the number of government entities from 441 to 324 in what he said would cut the “fixed and variable cost of the government.”
He also slimmed down the central bureaucracy, especially the unspecialized civil service, by 71,000 positions.
Last week, Hussain suddenly resigned.
“I wish to confirm that I have submitted my resignation as adviser to the prime minister and requested him to relieve me of my responsibilities with effect from Sept. 1, 2021,” he said in a statement to the media.
“I took up this assignment because I believe in his (the prime minister’s) mission and vision, i.e. improving the governance structure of this country with the aim of bringing about an efficient and equitable economy free from the clutches of elite capture and helping the poor get out of poverty traps,” Hussain said.
He has not disclosed the reasons for his resignation, and despite repeated requests from Arab News, declined further comment on the subject. His resignation letter says he joined the government with the understanding that he would serve for three years and seek retirement once he turned 80, which he did on June 17.
‘Very flawed system’
Pakistan’s bureaucracy is bottom-heavy, with the bulk — 90 percent of employees — serving at grades 1-16 as basic staff, Hussain told Arab News in an interview last month. Only 10 percent are in grades 16-22, which includes specialized officers such as doctors, engineers and accountants.
“We have too many support staff who were being paid more than their counterparts in the private sector,” Hussain said. “Over 85 percent of the wages bill was going to them, while only 15 percent was going to the officers.”
By eliminating unnecessary or redundant positions, the money saved could go toward increasing the salaries of senior officers.
Hussain’s second major task was the quality of officials, for which he designed an evaluation system, whereby civil servants would be graded by an independent board annually and awarded increments and perks in accordance with their performance.
“The present system is completely subjective and very flawed,” he said.
“We have a completely new performance system. Those who perform will get twice the increment, while those below average will not get any increment. It has been approved by the Cabinet. We are now working on a pilot basis in some ministries.”
Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, the deputy commissioner in the Paksitani capital of Islamabad, said Hussain’s policies had made a difference.
“Training institutes have been made important and independent like the ones in the military,” he told Arab News. “Those heading these institutes have no agenda and are not political appointees.”
Political non-interference possible?
All political parties that have ruled Pakistan have been accused of routinely shuffling and transferring senior bureaucrats, bringing in the men and women they like and sacking those they do not.
In its 2018 election manifesto, the ruling-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party promised a merit-based system in the civil service, where the “right officer” would be assigned to the “right job without any political consideration.” But political interference in any bureaucracy is inevitable, said Dr. Umair Javed, a professor at the Lahore University of Management Sciences, who was part of the civil service task force established by Prime Minister Khan.
“Bureaucracy cannot exist as unaccountable bodies, and politicians are the last stage of accountability. So, to suggest that they will be completely free from political interference is not possible,” Javed told Arab News.
“If you ask me personally, the task of civil service reform should not be with any commission but with the parliament. The parliament should deliberate on it. You can bring in a task force of expertise to help. But the competent body for this is the parliament.”
While some proposals pitched by Hussain have found an audience, others have faced resistance from the government that appointed him, including reforming the provincial bureaucracy.
“They (chief ministers of the provinces) said the federal task force I headed should not interfere in provincial matters,” Hussain said. “I said fine, you carry out your own reforms.”
But for Javed, reforming the provincial bureaucracy should be the top priority. “If there is any future to reforming the civil service, then that lies in the provinces, and it should be the focus,” he said. “The more you strengthen the provincial bureaucracy, the more it will help the common man more.”
KABUL: The skeletal remains of an armored car, destroyed by the Taliban just hours earlier, smoldered in the middle of the highway, about 30km west of the Afghan capital, Kabul. It was a stark reminder of just how far the insurgents had advanced in recent months.
Further down the highway, locals helped themselves to coils of barbed wire and barriers that were originally installed to protect Afghan government forces. They had abandoned their hilltop outpost just days earlier.
This scene is a familiar one these days in war-torn Afghanistan, particularly in rural areas where army positions have fallen like dominoes to an emboldened Taliban since the withdrawal of US-led forces began in May.
The group has made spectacular gains, seizing scores of districts and vital border crossings from government forces, depriving the government in Kabul of millions of dollars in much-needed customs revenue.
Even urban centers such as Herat, Lashkar Gah and Kandahar are feeling the heat, with scores of civilians caught in the crossfire as Afghan forces and tribal militias attempt to hold off a multipronged Taliban assault.
At least four people were killed and 20 wounded on Tuesday night during a coordinated attack in Kabul that targeted the country’s defense minister and other politicians. After the assault, hundreds of civilians took to the city’s streets chanting Allahu Akbar (God is great) to express their support for the Afghan security forces and opposition to the Taliban.
The state’s continued territorial losses have eroded public faith in an already weak, divided and corruption-plagued administration that depended on foreign firepower and generosity to remain afloat.
To support its beleaguered Afghan allies, the US recently resumed airstrikes in the hope of curbing Taliban advances. However, this vital support is due to end on Aug. 31, when the withdrawal of foreign forces will conclude, and the government will be left to fend for itself.
If the US-brokered talks between the Taliban and the government of President Ashraf Ghani fail to deliver a peaceful settlement, the ongoing civil war is expected to intensify. Many analysts predict the Afghan government will collapse within six months of the US departure, and are talking about the Taliban’s return to power as a matter of course.
But some expect the Taliban to tread more carefully than it did in 1996 when it wrested power from the fractured Mujahideen government that had emerged from the ruins of the 1979-89 Soviet-Afghan War.
Rather than risk a repeat of the isolationism that was cynically exploited by Al-Qaeda, which was in search of a safe haven from which to plot the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, a Taliban “emirate” might instead seek international legitimacy to secure financial support and avoid being strangled in its infancy.
Torek Farhadi, who was an adviser to Afghanistan’s first post-9/11 president, Hamid Karzai, believes one of the top priorities for Taliban leaders and their predominantly Pashtun support might be to embrace the country’s other ethnic minorities, among them Tajiks, Uzbeks and Hazaras, to prevent a further mass exodus.
“If the Taliban brutalizes ethnic minorities in Afghanistan, as they did the last time around, and if as a result of this intra-Afghan violence they send refugees out of the country, then all neighboring countries will sour on a Taliban-led Afghanistan,” he told Arab News.
“The Taliban has promised to let a broader cross-section of the Afghan population govern with them this time around.”
Another top priority might be to “drastically curb the metastasizing of corruption from the top of the Afghan administration,” Farhadi said
Indeed, a Taliban victory might actually end Afghanistan’s bureaucratic dysfunction, bring its ungoverned areas under centralized control, enhance the investment environment and even improve regional ties, he added.
“Personal security would improve when it comes to private citizens traveling by car or by bus from one city to another,” he said. “In city neighborhoods, the average population and shopkeepers would feel much more secure and petty crime would disappear.
“This will lead to possible reductions in the price of food and other essentials, as the links between borders and markets would become safe and efficient, while commercial transit would not endure the current racketeering system.
“Consequently the Taliban’s ties with neighbors are expected to become friendlier, which would also have positive effects on commerce, cross-border trade and markets.”
Of course, the Taliban would have to work incredibly hard to convince the international community it has softened its puritanical stance on such matters as the rights of women.
“The Taliban have said this time they will allow women and girls to go outside the house for work and education but the memories of 1996-2001, when they asked all women to stay home, still haunt us,” Farhadi said.
“We live by these memories because the Taliban’s past practices deprived a generation of women of an education. These would not be acceptable now. Past experience makes us fearful about Taliban rule, although we don’t have proof of what their future governance would look like. But undoubtedly, women would lose the most under a strict Taliban system.”
Freedom of the press and artistic expression would also no doubt suffer under the Taliban’s narrow interpretation of Islam, Farhadi said.
The justice system, though, “would be much more effective than the current regime, where courts are corrupt and slow. However, by international standards the Taliban’s religion-based justice system would be classified as expeditious and harsh.”
Trafficking in drugs — a widespread problem in Afghanistan — might also be reduced significantly as the Taliban has pledged to eradicate the country’s opium-production and smuggling networks.
“This would be welcome news for Afghanistan’s neighbors,” Farhadi said.
Tameem Bahiss, an analyst specializing Afghan and Pakistani affairs, believes the Taliban view drugs “as a bargaining chip to use in return for international legitimacy. If they believe counternarcotics can make them a legitimate player, they would be willing to take action.”
He remains skeptical, however, of the idea that the Taliban has somehow changed its ways.
“It is too early for us to claim that the Taliban has changed,” he said. “The primary reason is that they are still an insurgent group who are there to challenge the writ of the government.”
Said Azam, an Afghan analyst based in Canada, said a Taliban government is likely to bear many ideological similarities to its 1996-2001 incarnation, but could become more moderate over time out of necessity.
He believes Taliban 2.0 would continue to employ its rigid interpretation of Islam domestically, but deal with the wider world in a manner that is compatible with more moderate sensibilities.
“A new Taliban regime might have similarities with their pre-9/11 administration, still using Islam and Sharia law as a means of justifying their rule over the country,” he told Arab News. “But in regional and international affairs, they will inevitably take a nationalistic position.
“A combination of these two elements — their desire to rule and their need to act from a nationalistic position — will direct the Taliban to accept a more inclusive and, at the same time, more liberal approach to governance, civil liberties, women’s and children’s rights, as well as the rights of ethnic and religious minorities.”
It is also notable, Azam said, that Taliban leaders do not appear to be insisting on a monopoly on political power, preferring instead to lead “a more inclusive administration.”
As far as the US is concerned, assurances from the Taliban that Afghanistan will never again become a sanctuary from which terrorists can plot attacks remains the overriding objective.
Taliban leaders “have consistently stated they will not allow any group to use Afghan soil,” said Bahiss, highlighting the group’s opposition to Daesh, which is known locally as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP ).
“The Taliban’s fight against ISKP shows they are willing and able to fight groups that do not accept their supremacy,” he added.
Ahmad Samin, a former adviser to the World Bank, said Taliban leaders are conscious of the risks of finding themselves once again universally shunned on the international stage.
“A full military takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban is more than unlikely and, if it happens, it will result in a pariah state,” he told Arab News. “It seems that the Taliban also know this fact; hence they will not go for full military victory.
“If the Taliban want to be part of the future government, they need to soften their stance regarding the role of women, education and personal freedoms. They need to back up their promises with actions that prove they have changed and that they are ready to live peacefully with the rest of the world.”
Thousands of police swarm Manila streets as strict lockdown takes effect
Delta outbreak sees 25 million people in capital, local provinces face restrictions until Aug. 20
Updated 52 min 35 sec ago
Ellie Aben
MANILA: Thousands of police personnel were deployed to the streets of Manila on Friday to impose a two-week strict lockdown as the Philippines battles a new surge of COVID-19 cases.
The national capital region and four neighboring provinces, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite, which together have a population of about 25 million, have been placed under lockdown until Aug. 20 to stop community transmission of the highly contagious delta variant, which health officials say may overwhelm the health system.
The Philippines on Friday reported 10,623 new coronavirus cases — the largest single-day increase in infections in almost four months. Total confirmed cases are now over 1.6 million, with almost 29,000 COVID-19-related deaths. The country now has the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in Southeast Asia.
Only authorized workers of essential businesses, persons in medical emergencies, those buying food and going for vaccination can leave their homes. Police checkpoints have been set up on the capital region’s borders and a curfew was imposed in the capital region from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m.
Philippine National Police chief Guillermo Eleazar told reporters that more than 25,000 police officers were patrolling lockdown areas, and guarding quarantine centers and vaccination sites to prevent unauthorized movement. He added that officers will hand out fines to people who do not observe the restrictions.
“We will not arrest anyone. We will just deny them passage,” he said, adding that lockdown violators will be issued tickets and sent back home.
Police have also been deployed to vaccination sites after people jammed health centers in Manila on Thursday following rumors that unvaccinated residents would be deprived of cash aid during the lockdown. The incident raised concerns that overcrowding could turn vaccination campaigns into potential superspreader events.
“I have instructed all police chiefs to coordinate with local CEOs to determine the vaccination rules and processes in their areas,” Eleazar said.
After Thursday’s incident, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 urged the public to avoid panicking as 6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses were allocated to the national capital area and its neighboring provinces this month.
The supply will soon increase as the country expects to receive 22.7 million doses from various manufacturers and sources in August.
So far, less than 10 percent of the country’s population of 110 million people has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Arabic-speaking Brit loses racism case over request to wear Kuwaiti flag
Dana El-Farra refused to wear a badge that featured the flag of a country of which she is not a citizen
She also told tribunal she was treated less fairly than non-Arab colleagues and subjected to ‘racial microaggressions’
Updated 06 August 2021
Arab News
LONDON: A British woman who was asked by her employer to wear a badge featuring the Kuwaiti flag, to signal that she speaks Arabic, had her claim of racial discrimination rejected by an employment tribunal on Friday.
UK citizen Dana El-Farra, 22, brought the case against security company Securitas after bosses requested she wear the badge while greeting visitors to the National Gallery in London. She told her employer her parents are from Kuwait but she holds only British citizenship.
The tribunal ruled that the request was not racist and that other comments that were made did not create a “humiliating or offensive environment for her.”
Securitas is contracted by the National Gallery, an art museum that is a very popular tourist attraction in the British capital, to supply staff to perform duties such as greeting visitors and provide security. The request to wear the badge was made in an email. It said that the purpose was to “identify your mother tongue with the appropriate flag,” but that it was not mandatory, the tribunal heard.
El-Farra refused, saying she would only wear the British flag and not “a flag which reflected a country she had never been a national of,” the tribunal was told.
In addition to her complaint about the badge, she said that colleagues treated her worse than European co-workers, and that senior colleagues made comments she described as “racial microaggressions.”
In one case, she said that after she placed her belongings on a bench beside her, her manager asked: “What is this you are opening here, a market?” This, she said, reflected a “stereotype” of Arab culture. The tribunal rejected her claim.
In another incident, a different manager emailed El-Farra and an Algerian colleague to ask: “What is your native country?” She also believed she was treated less fairly than non-Arab colleagues when she requested flexible working.
El-Farra began working for Securitas as a visitor engagement assistant in March 2018. She quit the job in November 2019 and informed the company that she intended to take her grievances to an employment tribunal.
Dismissing the claims of racial discrimination and harassment, Employment Judge Frances Spencer said: “Ms. El-Farra was sensitive about questions relating to her ethnicity. That is not a criticism. She is British and such questions can, indeed, be offensive.
“However, these questions need to be looked at in the context of Securitas’ workplace, where employees were drawn from all over the world, and may be regarded as attempts to get to know each other.
“We find that, whether taken individually or together, and in the context of Securitas’ workplace, these comments do not meet the threshold where they can be said to have violated her dignity, or to have created an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment for her.”
South Sudan VP Machar’s allies denounce ‘failed coup’
Leaders of the military wing of Machar's SPLM/A-IO said Wednesday it had deposed the rebel-turned politician for failing to represent their interests
Machar himself this week accused "peace spoilers" of engineering his removal
Updated 06 August 2021
AFP
JUBA: South Sudan’s vice president Riek Machar’s allies on Friday dismissed as a “failed coup” a move by rivals to oust him as head of his party and its armed forces.
Leaders of the military wing of Machar’s SPLM/A-IO said Wednesday it had deposed the rebel-turned politician for failing to represent their interests.
It remains unclear what the announcement means for Machar, or the fragile 2018 power-sharing deal with his old rival President Salva Kiir.
But in a statement following a meeting in the capital Juba, Machar’s allies in the party blamed the “failed coup attempt” on the “enemies of peace.”
Machar himself this week accused “peace spoilers” of engineering his removal.
He said the move was designed to derail the formation of a unified armed forces command, a key component of the peace deal that ended the country’s five-year civil war.
Friday’s statement from Machar’s allies insisted he was in full control of the party and its armed forces and pledged unwavering support to the 68-year-old.
Machar, a wily leader who survived years of bush warfare, close attempts on his life and stretches in exile, served as vice president alongside Kiir in the first government post-independence from Sudan in 2011.
But the pair fell out and Machar was sacked two years later. Troops loyal to each man turned their guns on each other, and South Sudan descended into five years of horrific bloodshed.
In 2018 — after a string of failed peace accords and violated cease-fires — a fresh truce paused the fighting that left nearly 400,000 South Sudanese dead.
Under that arrangement, Machar entered another unity government as deputy to Kiir in February 2020.
But distrust lingered and cracks soon appeared, as key provisions of the peace accords went unfulfilled.
As the process drifted, Machar faced growing opposition within his own ranks, with top cadres complaining they had lost out under the power-sharing arrangement with the ruling party.
The political disunity comes as South Sudan faces economic disaster and its worst hunger crisis since independence, with tens of thousands of people enduring famine-like conditions in the world’s youngest nation.