Deputy defense minister visits Armed Forces General Staff, Joint Forces Command

During his visit, Prince Khalid expressed his pride in the Armed Forces' high level of readiness, in line with the directive of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Twitter/@kbsalsaud)
During his visit, Prince Khalid expressed his pride in the Armed Forces’ high level of readiness, in line with the directive of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Twitter/@kbsalsaud)
During his visit, Prince Khalid expressed his pride in the Armed Forces’ high level of readiness, in line with the directive of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Twitter/@kbsalsaud)
During his visit, Prince Khalid expressed his pride in the Armed Forces’ high level of readiness, in line with the directive of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Twitter/@kbsalsaud)
During his visit, Prince Khalid expressed his pride in the Armed Forces’ high level of readiness, in line with the directive of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Twitter/@kbsalsaud)
During his visit, Prince Khalid expressed his pride in the Armed Forces’ high level of readiness, in line with the directive of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Twitter/@kbsalsaud)
During his visit, Prince Khalid expressed his pride in the Armed Forces’ high level of readiness, in line with the directive of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Twitter/@kbsalsaud)
During his visit, Prince Khalid expressed his pride in the Armed Forces’ high level of readiness, in line with the directive of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Twitter/@kbsalsaud)
Updated 20 sec ago
(SPA)

Deputy defense minister visits Armed Forces General Staff, Joint Forces Command

Deputy defense minister visits Armed Forces General Staff, Joint Forces Command
  Prince Khalid was briefed on all military and defense-related aspects by the General Staff
Updated 20 sec ago
(SPA)

RIYADH: Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman visited the Armed Forces General Staff and the Joint Forces Command at the Ministry of Defense.

Upon his arrival, Prince Khalid was welcomed by Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili.

He was later greeted by Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Hussein Al-Biyari and Deputy Chief of the General Staff and acting Commander of the Joint Forces Lt. Gen. Mutlaq bin Salmen Al-Azima, along with senior officers of the Armed Forces and Defense Ministry.

Prince Khalid was briefed on all military and defense-related aspects by the General Staff, which highlighted its readiness to act in accordance with the nation’s interests and objectives.

He also visited the Joint Forces Command, where he was welcomed by Al-Azima and senior officers of the Joint Forces and of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen.

He was then briefed on the course of the ongoing operations undertaken by the coalition and commended its efforts before discussing ways to support it in order to ensure the region’s security and stability.

The briefing was attended by Al-Ruwaili, Al-Biyari and the Joint Forces’ senior officers.

Concluding his visit, Prince Khalid expressed his pride in the Armed Forces’ high level of readiness, in line with the directive of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He also conveyed the crown prince’s greetings and appreciation for all their efforts.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Royal Saudi Armed Forces Prince Khalid bin Salman

Saudi minister says maintaining pace of digital transformation key to human prosperity

G20 Ministerial Meeting on digitalization held in Trieste and chaired by Minister for Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti and Minister for Technological Innovation and Digital Transition Vittorio Colao. (G20)
G20 Ministerial Meeting on digitalization held in Trieste and chaired by Minister for Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti and Minister for Technological Innovation and Digital Transition Vittorio Colao. (G20)
Updated 06 August 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Saudi minister says maintaining pace of digital transformation key to human prosperity

G20 Ministerial Meeting on digitalization held in Trieste and chaired by Minister for Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti and Minister for Technological Innovation and Digital Transition Vittorio Colao. (G20)
  • G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ Meeting 2021 underway in Italian city of Trieste
  • Abdullah Al-Sawaha highlights NEOM as blueprint for future global development
Updated 06 August 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Government organizations in charge of innovation will need help to keep up with the pace of economic digital transformation, a Saudi minister said on Thursday.

Speaking at the G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ Meeting 2021 in Trieste, Italy, Abdullah Al-Sawaha said “bridging the digital gap globally is the way to achieve the prosperity of societies.”

The meeting was chaired by the Italian ministers for innovation and economic development, Vittorio Colao and Giancarlo Giorgetti.

Al-Sawaha said Saudi Arabia had topped the list of leading countries in the field of digital innovation, and highlighted how the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform program had also contributed to making it a leader at an international level in sustainable development.

This had been achieved through qualitative global efforts, such as the Saudi Green Initiative and Middle East Green Initiative launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as large investment in new, environmentally friendly industries and markets, he said.

Al-Sawaha cited NEOM as the largest global platform for innovators and creators, and he called it a vivid example of harmonizing regulation and innovation, to achieve well-being for societies, and preserving the environment through the use of technology.

NEOM is a planned cross-border city in the Tabuk Province of northwestern Saudi Arabia, which will incorporate smart city technologies and also function as a tourist destination, with an estimated project cost of $500 billion.

Talking about digital policies and regulations in Saudi Arabia, Al-Sawaha cited the Kingdom’s recent adoption of rapid digital payment methods and expressed “pride” in the levels of digital entrepreneurship in the Kingdom, which represented the “ideal model on the ability of young men and girls to contribute to supporting the economy and building an innovative future, considering innovative solutions in digital health, online education, digital payments and digital government.”

In his speech, he expressed confidence that the forthcoming G20 Summit, under Italy’s presidency, would make a significant contribution to “human empowerment, preserving the planet and shaping new horizons, ensuring prosperity and sustainable development.”

He also highlighted the efforts made in digital transformation under the Kingdom’s G20 presidency last year, and said the Italian presidency would maintain the same direction.

“Following up with the path created by Saudi Arabia on those sensitive issues is, for Italy, a natural choice, as results of innovation in every field could not be more evident in that country, especially in the field of artificial intelligence,” the Italian undersecretary for economic development, Anna Ascani, told Arab News.

“The Italian presidency placed the issue of the digital transformation of productive activities towards sustainable economic growth at the heart of the debate, with a particular focus on micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, social inclusion, governance, and the development and application of innovative technologies.

“We are doing this by building on the achievements and commitments of past presidencies, beginning with Saudi Arabia’s,” she added.

The G20 member states signed a declaration in Trieste, which identified 12 actions needed to accelerate the global digital transition while remaining committed to sustainable growth.

Topics: Saudi Arabia G20 digital transformation Italy

Saudi Arabia announces 14 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 14 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 06 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 14 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 14 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 513,387
  • A total of 8,311 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 06 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 14 deaths from COVID-19 and 954 new infections on Friday.
Of the new cases, 182 were recorded in Makkah, 164 in Riyadh, 152 in the Eastern Province, 102 in Asir, 98 in Jazan, 66 in Madinah, 32 in Hail, 28 in Najran, 20 in Tabuk, 16 in the Northern Borders region, 16 in Al-Baha, and 10 in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 513,387 after 1,014 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 8,311 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 29 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

OIC slams attempted Houthi attack on southern Saudi city

OIC slams attempted Houthi attack on southern Saudi city
Updated 06 August 2021
SPA

OIC slams attempted Houthi attack on southern Saudi city

OIC slams attempted Houthi attack on southern Saudi city
Updated 06 August 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday condemned the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s targeting of civilians in the Saudi city of Khamis Mushayt.

The Arab coalition said on Wednesday that a drone targeted the southern city in the Kingdom.

OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen praised the Saudi-backed coalition and its support for Yemen’s internationally recognized government to deal with terrorism in line with international humanitarian law.

He reiterated the OIC’s solidarity and support for Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to preserve its security, stability and the safety of its citizens and residents. 

The UAE and Bahrain also condemned and denounced the Houthi attempts to attack civilians and infrastructure.

The UAE urged the international community to take an “immediate and decisive stance” to “stop the recurrent acts,” which target vital and civilian installations and the security and stability of the Kingdom.

Bahrain also called on the international community to condemn terrorism that threatens the region.

Topics: OIC Houthi militia

‘Delta plus’ variant seen in South Korea ‘is not new’: Saudi expert

'Delta plus' variant seen in South Korea 'is not new': Saudi expert
Updated 06 August 2021
Arab News

‘Delta plus’ variant seen in South Korea ‘is not new’: Saudi expert

'Delta plus' variant seen in South Korea 'is not new': Saudi expert
  102 quarantine violators arrested in Makkah region; 986 new cases reported
Updated 06 August 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The COVID-19 delta plus variant, detected in two South Korean cases on Tuesday, is “not new and has been detected in India for months,” a Saudi infectious disease expert has said.

“Delta plus was previously detected in the EU since March and in India for months,” said Ahmed Al-Hakawi, who is also a hospital epidemiologist in Riyadh.

South Korea reported its first two cases of the variant earlier this week, with overall COVID-19 cases in the country rising sharply.

Al-Hakawi said that the new form of COVID-19 “differs slightly from the delta variant through the presence of the K417N mutation that was previously detected in the beta mutant.”

He added that the delta plus designation has yet to be approved by medical authorities, and that there is no evidence to suggest that is is more virulent than the original delta variant.

Meanwhile, a total of 102 people in the Makkah region have been arrested for failing to adhere to quarantine regulations after testing positive for COVID-19.

The media spokesman for local police said that preliminary legal procedures were taken against the individuals and their cases were referred to the relevant authorities.

INNUMBERS

530,981 - Total coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia

512,373 - Total number of recoveries

8,297 - Total number of deaths from COVID-19

Those breaking the Kingdom’s COVID-19 regulations could face fines of up to SR200,000 ($53,000), a maximum of two years in prison, or both. The penalty is doubled for repeated violations.

Non-Saudis found to have breached quarantine rules run the risk of being deported and permanently banned from the country.

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported 13 more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the Kingdom’s death toll over the course of the pandemic to 8,297.

There were 986 new cases, meaning that 530,981 people have now contracted the disease. A total of 10,311 cases remained active, of which 1,424 were in critical condition.

Of the newly recorded cases, 189 were in the Makkah region, 177 in the Riyadh region, 162 in the Eastern Province and 55 in Madinah region.

In addition, the Saudi Ministry of Health said that 1,055 patients had recovered from the disease, increasing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 512,373.

The region with the highest number of recoveries was Riyadh with 262. It was followed by the Eastern Province with 194 and Makkah with 151.

Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 25,549,087 PCR tests, with 105,537 carried out in the past 24 hours.

Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among them, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Appointments for either service can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.

Meanwhile, 28,829,305 people in the Kingdom have now received a COVID-19 vaccine, including 1,501,805 elderly people. About 56.35 percent of the population have received the first dose, while 26.4 percent have completed both doses. At this rate, 70 percent of the population is expected to have completed both doses by Sept. 29 this year.

Topics: Coronavirus Delta variant delta plus variant

Islamic principles should form basis of tackling global post-pandemic human rights crises: OIC commission

Islamic principles should form basis of tackling global post-pandemic human rights crises: OIC commission
Updated 06 August 2021
Arab News

Islamic principles should form basis of tackling global post-pandemic human rights crises: OIC commission

Islamic principles should form basis of tackling global post-pandemic human rights crises: OIC commission
Updated 06 August 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Universal Islamic principles should be used as the basis for tackling world human rights issues in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, a leading inter-governmental Muslim organization has recommended.

During a meeting to coincide with the 10th anniversary of world Islamic Human Rights and Human Dignity Day, members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) called upon member states to adopt the approach in joint efforts to address post-pandemic global challenges.

Commission delegates pointed out that millions of people in countries around the world continued to face indignities including foreign occupation and oppression, hunger, preventable diseases, limited socioeconomic opportunities, and lack of access to basic needs, all of which seriously undermined their fundamental human rights.

The IPHRC gathering noted that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had only compounded the existing global human rights situation such as by doubling the number of people facing food crises, and children losing access to basic education and health services.

HIGHLIGHT

IPHRC members recommended that all states should cooperate with their political, religious, and community leaders to promote a better understanding of universal human rights values, collectively deal with the underlying causes of racism and religious intolerance, including islamophobia, and ensure the maintenance of international peace and security.

Members highlighted a growing incidence of cases of hate speech, xenophobia, and racial and religious discrimination, issues they said were driving a wedge through multicultural societies and threatening global peace and security.

While stressing that the conceptual foundation of human rights in Islam placed a strong emphasis on the inherent dignity of human beings and their equality before the law, in harmony with universal human rights principles, the commission urged member countries to work alongside regional and international stakeholders to devise practical human rights-based, people-centered policies to help improve lives.

It also made an appeal for the international community to reinforce respect for diversity, multiculturalism, democracy, and the rule of law, which were at the core of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

IPHRC members recommended that all states should cooperate with their political, religious, and community leaders to promote a better understanding of universal human rights values, collectively deal with the underlying causes of racism and religious intolerance, including islamophobia, and ensure the maintenance of international peace and security.

Welcoming the continued and growing importance placed on human rights issues within the OIC, the commission hailed the adoption of a revised version of the organization’s Cairo Declaration on Human Rights, which it said had helped to bridge the perceptional and legal gaps between the compatibility of universal human rights and Islamic laws.

An ongoing revision of the OIC Covenant on the Rights of the Child in Islam was also applauded as a route to further strengthening the organization’s normative and institutional human rights architecture.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC)

Deputy defense minister visits Armed Forces General Staff, Joint Forces Command
Deputy defense minister visits Armed Forces General Staff, Joint Forces Command
Arabic-speaking Brit loses racism case over request to wear Kuwaiti flag
UK citizen Dana El-Farra, 22, brought the case against security company Securitas after bosses requested she wear the badge while greeting visitors to the National Gallery in London. (Shutterstock)
In partnership with the Ministry of Education, the DGDA concluded the Rawi Al Diriyah initiative with the participation of about a quarter of a million students
DGDA CEO Jerry Inzerillo explained that the Rawi Al Diriyah initiative aimed to develop students' capabilities to master the methods of narrating national and heritage stories related to Saudi Arabia's history. (AN Photo/Saleh Alanzi)
Proven false 100 years ago, antisemitic 'Protocols' document is still being exploited
Proven false 100 years ago, antisemitic ‘Protocols’ document is still being exploited
South Sudan VP Machar's allies denounce 'failed coup'
South Sudan VP Machar’s allies denounce ‘failed coup’

