Qatar wins men’s beach volleyball bronze

Follow the progress of Tarek Hamdi, the last remaining Saudi athlete at Tokyo 2020, as he attempts to win a medal in the Men’s Olympic Karate competition

Match 4: Tarek Hamdi (Saudi) 10-3 Daniel Gayinsky (Canada)

A sensational perfomnace by Hamdi has seen him beat Daniel Gayinsky of Canada 10-3 to qualfy to the Men’s Kumite +75kg senifinals this afternoon, and guarantee Saudi Arabia at least a bronze medal.

Hamdi had gone a point down within seven sceonds but did not let the setback bother him, fighting back to twice score an ippon to complete a glorious win.

Match 3 Tarek Hamdi (Saudi) 0-0 Sajad Ganjzadeh (Iran)

Buoyed by a superb winning performance against the American Brain Irr in his previous match, Tarek Hamdi carried his momentum into his third bout of the day to draw 0-0 against Sajad Ganjzadeh of Iran.

Hamdi was on the front foot for the majority of the match, but could not land the blows that would win him a priceless two points.

Still, the one point for this draw now gives him three points from three matches and keeps his hopes of a semifinal place alive when he meets Daniel Gaysinsky of Canada in his final Poll B match.

Match 2: Tarek Hamdi (Saudi) 4-1 Brian Irr (USA)

In his second outing, Tarek Hamdi won his first match of Tokyo 2020, beating the Brian Irr of the USA 4-1 with a brilliant performance in the Men’s Kumite +75kg Pool B contest.

With just over a minute left Hamdi claimed the first point of the match to lead 1-0, and he was now within sight of a hugely encouraging win that would put him back in contention for a semifinal place.

A superb ippon from Hamedi with 24 seconds left gave him 4-1 lead that he maintained to the final bell.

Match 1: Tarek Hamdi (Saudi) 2-3 Ivan Kvesic (Croatia)

Tarek Hamdi’s first match in Pool B of the Men’s Kumite +75kg class competition, started with a narrow 3-2 defeat to 2018 World Champion Ivan Kvesic of Croatia.

Hamdi started the match on the front foot putting Kvesic under pressure, and within 36 seconds both fighters had scored a point each, though seconds later the Croatian had taken a 2-1 lead.

Kvesic took a 3-1 lead but Hamdi halved the lead with just over 40 seconds left in the bout. Despite a brave, energetic effort, the Saudi was unable to get any more points.