Qatar wins men's beach volleyball bronze

Qatar wins men’s beach volleyball bronze
Cherif Samba and Ahmed Tijan beat Latvia 21-12, 21-18 in the third-place match on Saturday. (Reuters)
Updated 07 August 2021
AP

Updated 07 August 2021
AP

Qatar won the bronze medal in men’s beach volleyball, the first medal in the sport for the country — or any country in the Middle East.

Cherif Samba and Ahmed Tijan beat Latvia 21-12, 21-18 in the third-place match on Saturday morning at the Shiokaze Park venue. Samba knuckled the winning point over Edgar Tocs’ block attempt, then ran toward the stands pointing at the few fans who were there to cheer him on.

Then he dropped to his knees and planted his forehead in the sand.

LIVE: Follow Tarek Hamdi's quest for a Saudi medal at Tokyo 2020 Karate competition

LIVE: Follow Tarek Hamdi’s quest for a Saudi medal at Tokyo 2020 Karate competition
Updated 4 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

  • The 23-year-old is participating in four contests in the Men’s Kumite +75kg Pool B
Updated 4 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Follow the progress of Tarek Hamdi, the last remaining Saudi athlete at Tokyo 2020, as he attempts to win a medal in the Men’s Olympic Karate competition

 

Match 4: Tarek Hamdi (Saudi) 10-3 Daniel Gayinsky (Canada)

A sensational perfomnace by Hamdi has seen him beat Daniel Gayinsky of Canada 10-3 to qualfy to the Men’s Kumite +75kg senifinals this afternoon, and guarantee Saudi Arabia at least a bronze medal.

Hamdi had gone a point down within seven sceonds but did not let the setback bother him, fighting back to twice score an ippon to complete a glorious win.

Match 3 Tarek Hamdi (Saudi) 0-0 Sajad Ganjzadeh (Iran)

Buoyed by a superb winning performance against the American Brain Irr in his previous match, Tarek Hamdi carried his momentum into his third bout of the day to draw 0-0 against Sajad Ganjzadeh of Iran.

Hamdi was on the front foot for the majority of the match, but could not land the blows that would win him a priceless two points.

Still, the one point for this draw now gives him three points from three matches and keeps his hopes of a semifinal place alive when he meets Daniel Gaysinsky of Canada in his final Poll B match.

Match 2: Tarek Hamdi (Saudi) 4-1 Brian Irr (USA)

In his second outing, Tarek Hamdi won his first match of Tokyo 2020, beating the Brian Irr of the USA 4-1 with a brilliant performance in the Men’s Kumite +75kg Pool B contest.

With just over a minute left Hamdi claimed the first point of the match to lead 1-0, and he was now within sight of a hugely encouraging win that would put him back in contention for a semifinal place.

A superb ippon from Hamedi with 24 seconds left gave him 4-1 lead that he maintained to the final bell.

Match 1: Tarek Hamdi (Saudi)  2-3 Ivan Kvesic (Croatia)

Tarek Hamdi’s first match in Pool B of the Men’s Kumite +75kg class competition, started with a narrow 3-2 defeat to 2018 World Champion Ivan Kvesic of Croatia.

Hamdi started the match on the front foot putting Kvesic under pressure, and within 36 seconds both fighters had scored a point each, though seconds later the Croatian had taken a 2-1 lead.

Kvesic took a 3-1 lead but Hamdi halved the lead with just over 40 seconds left in the bout. Despite a brave, energetic effort, the Saudi was unable to get any more points.

Feryal Abdelaziz reaches karate semi-final to guarantee another Tokyo 2020 medal for Egypt

Feryal Abdelaziz reaches karate semi-final to guarantee another Tokyo 2020 medal for Egypt
Updated 07 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Feryal Abdelaziz reaches karate semi-final to guarantee another Tokyo 2020 medal for Egypt

Feryal Abdelaziz reaches karate semi-final to guarantee another Tokyo 2020 medal for Egypt
  • The 22-year-old’s progress from the Women’s Kumite +61kg Pool B means she will leave Japan with at least a bronze
Updated 07 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Feryal Abdelaziz of Egypt has qualified to the semi-finals of the Karate Women’s Kumite +61kg competition after two wins and draw in Pool B at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan Arena on Saturday morning.

Abdelaziz will now compete in the last four clash on Saturday afternoon with the guarantee of another medal for Egypt at Tokyo 2020, a day after compatriot Giana Lotfy claimed an Olympic bronze in karate despite losing her Women's Kumite -61kg semifinal bout to China’s Xiaoyan Yin.

The karate kumite competition does not have a bronze medal match for the semifinal losers, unlike some other Olympic disciplines, with both competitors sharing the honor of third place on the podium.

Abdelaziz immediately showed her strength by beating  Li Chong of China of 4-0 in her first match, scoring an ippon with just under a minute left in the bout, and followed that up with another point with 22 second left.

In the her second match against Elena Quirici of Switzerland, the 22-year-old from Cairo took a three point lead with as superb display of skill but with less than minute left, the Swiss squared the match with an ippon. With match ending 3-3, Abdelaziz won the match via senshu - awarded for the first unopposed score of the contest.

Abdelaziz led standings after two matches at least for the four competitors in Pool B.

She had a ideal start to her third match, an ippon giving her a three-point lead after 32 seconds. After her opponent pulled the match back to 3-3, another ippon gave her 6-3 lead with just over a minute left. But the Iran rallied and managed to pull off an impressive 9-7 win to delay Abdelaziz’s advance

Progress to the semifinals was confirmed with a 0-0 tie with the Algerian Lamya Matoub, who had lost her first three matches, a dead rubber. 

Matoub had started her day with a 2-1 loss to Quirici, and in her second match had come up against a formidable in the shape of Abbasali. The Iranian twice scored a wazari to win 4-0.

On an extremely cagey third match for the Algerian, an ippon for Li Gong with less than minute left, and a further point with seconds left, secured a 4-0 win for the Chinese athlete.

With three defeat in three, Matoub’s chances of progress were over, before she had stepped onto the mat to face Abelaziz.

Britain's Galal Yafai wins flyweight Olympic boxing gold

Britain’s Galal Yafai wins flyweight Olympic boxing gold
Updated 07 August 2021
AFP

Britain’s Galal Yafai wins flyweight Olympic boxing gold

Britain’s Galal Yafai wins flyweight Olympic boxing gold
  • Yafai, born of Yemeni parents, defeated Carlo Paalam to win the flyweight Olympic title on Saturday
Updated 07 August 2021
AFP

TOKYO: Britain’s Galal Yafai, born of Yemeni parents, defeated Carlo Paalam to win the flyweight Olympic title on Saturday, denying the Philippines a first boxing gold medal in the country’s history.
The 28-year-old Yafai, a former factory worker, won on split points in an enthralling contest to earn Britain’s first boxing gold in Tokyo.
Yafai, cheered on from the stands by his teammates, had the Filipino down in the first round of the scheduled three after an incisive three-punch combination.
Britain, who like the Philippines have a proud boxing history, have now won one gold, two silvers and two bronze in the sport in the Japanese capital.
Despite the disappointment for 23-year-old Paalam, the Philippines have enjoyed a breakthrough fortnight in boxing at the Games.
Nesthy Petecio won women’s featherweight silver and Eumir Marcial took men’s middleweight bronze.

Guardiola wants Harry Kane, prods Tottenham to negotiate

Guardiola wants Harry Kane, prods Tottenham to negotiate
Updated 06 August 2021
AP

Guardiola wants Harry Kane, prods Tottenham to negotiate

Guardiola wants Harry Kane, prods Tottenham to negotiate
  • The England captain wants out of Tottenham and has indicated City is his preferred destination
  • “Harry Kane is an exceptional, extraordinary striker, no doubts about that,” Guardiola said Friday
Updated 06 August 2021
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is “very interested” in signing striker Harry Kane but he needs Tottenham to come to the negotiation table.
The England captain wants out of Tottenham and has indicated City is his preferred destination.
“Harry Kane is an exceptional, extraordinary striker, no doubts about that,” Guardiola said Friday. “Of course we are very interested in him but he’s a Tottenham player and if they don’t want to negotiate, nothing more to say. If they want to, we will try. That’s all.”
Kane plans to return to training with Tottenham on Saturday — eight days before City visits for the season opener. He said on Twitter that “it hurts” to read comments by fans questioning his professionalism.
“While I won’t go into the specifics of the situation, I want to clarify that I would never, and have never, refused to train,” he wrote Friday. “I will be returning to the club tomorrow, as planned.”
He’s under contract with the north London club until 2024 but has been open with his frustration about the direction of the team and lack of trophies. Tottenham’s seventh-place finish last season left it out of the Champions League.
“He’s a player for Tottenham Hotspur,” Guardiola said. “If Tottenham don’t want (to) negotiate, it’s finished. If they are open to negotiate, of course not (only) Man City, many clubs in the world would want to try to sign him, we are not an exception. But it depends on Tottenham.”
City broke the British transfer fee record on Thursday to sign midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. The Premier League champions paid a fee of 100 million pounds ($139 million).
Grealish’s contract had a release clause, unlike Kane’s, Guardiola noted.
It might take a new record to persuade Tottenham to sell Kane to a rival.
And Nuno Espirito Santo addressed the issue at his first press conference as Tottenham manager, saying last month: “Look, Harry is our player, period. No need to talk about anything else.”

Concerns raised about intense heat during 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Local and international media reported that athletes in some sports have been affected by the intense weather. (AFP)
Local and international media reported that athletes in some sports have been affected by the intense weather. (AFP)
Updated 06 August 2021
Khaldon Azhari

Concerns raised about intense heat during 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Local and international media reported that athletes in some sports have been affected by the intense weather. (AFP)
  • Athletes, media and staff members struggle as the thermometer in Tokyo has hit 34 degrees Celsius over the past two weeks
  • International Olympic Committee under fire for holding the Games during a pandemic and in the middle of Japan’s hot summer
Updated 06 August 2021
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: While Japanese residents remain indoors as the country battles a surging coronavirus (COVID-19) infection rate, the athletes, media and staff members participating at the 2020 Olympic Games are outside and have faced another foe — the Tokyo summer heat.

Local and international media reported that athletes in some sports have been affected by the intense weather, which has reached 34 degrees Celsius in Tokyo during the past two weeks. 

One observer suggested it was no coincidence that Japan’s flag was a representation of the sun, while runners in the 3,000-meter steeplechase said the water on the track was hot to the touch.

A number of athletes have commented on the heat while Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic described the situation as “cruel.” 

Even the water sport events were unbearable. Slovak canoe slalom athlete Matej Beuche compared the competition on Tokyo Bay to “rowing in a bath” as seawater surface temperatures hit 31 degrees Celsius at one point. 

Australian swimmer Kareena Lee, who won the bronze medal in the women’s 10-kilometer event, reportedly claimed that a flying fish collided with her during her race because “the seawater was too hot for the fish.”

By comparison, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, which were held in October, had an average daytime temperature of 20 degrees Celsius.

Taking into account the potentially harmful effects of high temperatures on athletes, all matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be played in air-conditioned stadiums and will also be aided by a November-to-December schedule. 

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has come under fire for holding the Games during a pandemic but it has also been criticized for holding the competition in the middle of Tokyo’s hot summer. It was reported that the scheduling of the Olympics was influenced by the American television broadcaster NBC. 

But if the overheated experience of the 2020 Games convinces the powers that be to give more consideration to a suitable season and climate, it would be a step in the right direction.

