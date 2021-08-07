You are here

Beirut blast survivors lose hope as Lebanon lurches from one crisis to another

Images of victims of the Beirut blast displayed near the port. (Supplied)
Images of victims of the Beirut blast displayed near the port. (Supplied)
Updated 18 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Beirut blast survivors lose hope as Lebanon lurches from one crisis to another

Images of victims of the Beirut blast displayed near the port. (Supplied)
  • The disaster of Aug. 4, 2020, befell a population already reeling from months of hardship
  • Survivors look back on the past year with a mixture of sadness, bewilderment, anger and grief
Updated 18 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: A year has passed since an explosion devastated Beirut and the lives of its inhabitants. More than 200 people died and tens of thousands were left homeless when a huge cache of improperly stored ammonium nitrate ignited inside a warehouse at the Port of Beirut, triggering a blast from which the shockwave was felt as far away as Cyprus.

The disaster befell a population already reeling from months of hardship following the collapse of Lebanon’s banking system, multiple waves of COVID-19 outbreaks, and a government too paralyzed by infighting to respond.

Baydzig Kalaydjian, a Lebanese-Armenian teacher and journalist, was in Cyprus when the blast occurred. She quickly returned to Beirut and now volunteers at DAFA, a campaign group that provides food parcels, clothes, and helps renovate homes. 

“That day, as Lebanese, we were brutally killed,” said Kalaydjian, one of whose friends lost both eyes during the explosion. “No matter how much time passes, we still carry with us the need for truth, justice and accountability. What else can we do? We continue to fight for justice and demand for real change in the Lebanese political system.”

Indeed, to mark the first anniversary of the August 4 blast and to reaffirm their demand for justice, thousands of Lebanese spilled onto the streets of the capital, calling for the removal of the caretaker government.

In scenes reminiscent of the 2019 social movement known as the “thawra” — or “revolution” in Arabic — protesters once again clashed with security forces in downtown Beirut.

Survivors look back on the past year with a mixture of bewilderment, anguish, anger and even guilt. Marwa Darazi, 25, left Beirut and moved to Dubai in January 2021, where she works in public relations. The guilt of leaving her country behind weighs heavily on her conscience. “It doesn’t get any easier,” she told Arab News on the anniversary of the blast.

“August 4 changed the definition of what I thought life was. I was 24 and on the right career path. I had just rented my first apartment overlooking the port, I had my car, my freedom, my family, and my friends were around. I felt stable.

“Even though I knew my country wasn’t safe, the idea of it being my home automatically made me feel safe. But, in just seconds, it betrayed me.”

Darazi, who was seriously injured in the blast, was working for a luxury PR company in Beirut. But after the disaster, she began volunteering for Beb w Shebbek, a local charity launched by Beirut residents Mariana Wehbe and Nancy Gabriel to help rebuild people’s lives.

“I gave everything to Beirut,” Darazi said. “Every flight back I cry as if it is the first time I am leaving. There’s also the guilt of living here (in Dubai) while my parents are suffering without electricity in the heat, with rotting food in the fridge.

“Food is super-expensive now given the devaluation of the currency. Nothing seems right, no matter what I do or where I am. All I can do is sleep another night and pray the windows don’t explode. Is this normal?”




One year later, no politicians held to account and the country facing soaring poverty, a plummeting currency, angry protests and shortages of basic items from medicine to fuel, many blast survivors are simmering in the lead up to the tragedy's first anniversary.  (AFP/File Photo)

Annie Vartivarian, a Lebanese-Armenian gallerist and art collector, lost her daughter Gaïa Fodoulian, 29, in the blast. Vartivarian chose to stay in Beirut and continue her daughter’s work by launching AD Leb, an online platform for art and design that Fodoulian had been working on at the time she died.

Vartivarian held its first big exhibition in Beirut in April titled “Everyone is the creator of one’s own faith” — a reference to a Facebook post her daughter had published just hours before she was killed.

“After one year, I am not surprised we haven’t got anywhere,” Vartivarian told Arab News. “As a person who was born and raised in Lebanon, and lived through the whole civil war here, I know how the country operates, how things are done and how officials hide themselves.

“But this doesn’t mean I don’t have hope that things will change, especially with what Judge Tarek Bitar is doing.”

Bitar, the head of the Beirut Criminal Court, was appointed to lead the investigation into the blast in February 2021 following the removal of Judge Fadi Sawan. In early July, Bitar announced that he intended to question senior politicians and security chiefs and has requested their immunity be lifted. So far, officials have rejected his appeals.

Amnesty International, the international human rights-advocacy group, has accused Lebanese authorities of “shamelessly obstructing victims’ quest for truth and justice” in the months since the blast, actively shielding officials from scrutiny and hampering the course of the investigation.




Gaia Foudalian, the daughter of Annie Vartivarian, killed in the blast. (Supplied)

“I know that, whatever we do, Gaia will not come back,” said Vartivarian. “As a mother who wants her children to be happy, I just hope she is happy now wherever she is. But I think she will rest when there is justice for what happened, when the reality is known.”

Other survivors have chosen to leave Beirut behind. Walid Alami, a cardiologist at Beirut’s Clemenceau Medical Center, has decided to emigrate to the US. He recalls the carnage of that night one year ago.

“Within 10 seconds, the degree of destruction and the loss of life was something we hadn’t experienced even during the civil war or the Israeli invasions,” Alami told Arab News. “I was taking care of minor cuts, but my brother Ramzi, who is a surgeon, was also working throughout the night and the days and weeks that followed.”

Ramzi recently relocated to Washington D.C. “He is among thousands of doctors who have left,” said Alami. “Personally, I am working on moving back to the US because it is hard to live in Lebanon right now under these circumstances, not to mention our financial issues. Our salaries are now a tenth of what they used to be.”

He added: “It’s a dire situation and I don’t see a glimmer of hope. It will take a long time to work our way up from this deep, deep hole that we are in.”

Artist, curator and publisher Abed Al-Kadiri moved from Beirut to Paris in January 2021, but returned to Beirut to join commemorations of the anniversary.

“I wanted to be with my friends, colleagues and survivors,” he told Arab News. “We haven’t had the time or the circumstances to consciously face what happened and what we lost. I left. I was traumatized and broken. I haven’t been able to work much since leaving. I have been trying to heal. But it was really important for me to come back.”

Sarah Copland got a posting to Beirut to work in the Center for Women at the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) with a focus on gender equality and women’s rights.

She was just weeks away from leaving Lebanon to return to her native Australia to give birth to her second child when the explosion happened. It killed her son, Isaac, who was just two years old.




The explosion killed the son of Sara Copeland, Isaac, who was just two years old. (Supplied)

“Isaac was struck in the chest by a piece of glass,” Copland told Arab News. “We rushed him to Rafik Hariri Hospital. I was also injured and had a lot of glass embedded in me, including in my face. Being heavily pregnant, they took me away to see to my injuries. My husband stayed with Isaac, but he died a few hours later.”

Copland is still with the UN but currently on leave in Australia. She does not plan to return to Beirut, as much as she loves Lebanon and the Lebanese.

“We don’t plan to go back to Lebanon. I don’t know how most Lebanese experience the trauma of seeing the remnants of the explosion every day. It just adds to so much trauma and I don’t think we can inflict that on ourselves.

“Lebanon has quickly declined since the explosion. It was already on the way, but now everything has gotten worse so much faster.”

--------------------

Twitter: @rebeccaaproctor

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Beirut Beirut explosion Editor's Choice

Why the trauma does not end for Beirut blast survivors
Middle-East
Why the trauma does not end for Beirut blast survivors

Support to Hezbollah dented after rocket attack on Israel

Support to Hezbollah dented after rocket attack on Israel
Updated 53 min 51 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Support to Hezbollah dented after rocket attack on Israel

Support to Hezbollah dented after rocket attack on Israel
  • Druze residents in Chouya village feared revenge attack from Israel, sparking anti-Hezbollah action
Updated 53 min 51 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Support for militant group Hezbollah has dipped following its rocket strike launched against Israel on Friday.

Hezbollah’s action has sparked a civil opposition to its actions in Lebanon.

What happened in the southern Chouya village — and the incidents that followed between civilian groups in various areas on Saturday evening — revealed the beginning of the erosion of support to Hezbollah caused by several factors.

The Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) tried to contain the situation in Chouya on Friday after Druze residents from the town obstructed Hezbollah trucks carrying rockets and launchers to shell areas in the Occupied Territories. The residents expressed their fear of an Israeli retaliation on their town.

Meanwhile, calm returned on Saturday to Aley–Bhamdoun road — the international road that links Beirut to the Bekaa and Syria — after tension erupted between supporters of PSP and individuals belonging to the Shiite sect, presumably supporters of Hezbollah.

Supporters of Hezbollah had expelled Druze peddlers from the Chouya-Marjaayoun region on Friday while they were selling their vegetables in the city.

As soon as videos of the incident spread on social media, PSP supporters blocked the Druze Aley-Bhamdoun road. They smashed the cars and beat their drivers. Later, Red Cross ambulances rushed to the place of incident to treat the wounded.

The Popular Nasserist Organization said it “had returned the peddlers expelled from Saida back to their places in the city,” adding that the events were “ugly and strange.”

These latest developments were preceded by violence in Khalde, a coastal town south of Beirut, when a man killed the chieftain of an armed group protected by Hezbollah last Saturday.

During his funeral, there was an exchange of fire which resulted in five killed and 10 wounded. This led to the intervention of the Lebanese Army.

Political and academic writer Dr. Harith Suleiman told Arab News: “What happened in the past few days has lifted all masks behind which Hezbollah hides. Hezbollah has drawn the image of its might and status in the political and media scene in a way that fits its interests by falsifying facts. However, what happened lately has shaken this image.”

Suleiman said that “it has turned out that Hezbollah was not far from the corruption network. In fact, it was Hezbollah that managed and protected it.”

He added: “It has also become clear that Hezbollah’s targeting of the Central Bank was aimed to blackmail it to support the commodities smuggled by the militia into Syria.”

Suleiman said: “There is a wedge between Hezbollah and the rest of the Shiite community as Hezbollah members are getting their salaries in US dollars which has caused discrimination within the community.”

He said that “the villagers of Chouya are patriots and not collaborators, as some people tried to accuse them after they confiscated Hezbollah’s launcher.”

He said: “Hezbollah was tempting Israel to react. The launcher that was confiscated by Chouya villagers still had 11 rockets and did not finish its mission. This means that Hezbollah intended to launch the other rockets from another location, probably from a predominantly Druze area, so that when Israel reacts, Hezbollah could claim that it is defending all sects rather than defending Iran.”

Topics: Hezbollah rocket attack Israel

Hezbollah rocket attack on Israel brings Lebanon to the brink of war
Middle-East
Hezbollah rocket attack on Israel brings Lebanon to the brink of war
Special Lebanese army is deployed after clashes erupted in Khalde, Lebanon, on Sunday. The clashes broke between two groups during the funeral of a Hezbollah supporter killed a day earlier. (Reuters) video
Middle-East
Lebanese killed as violence erupts at Hezbollah funeral

Rescue ship carrying 257 refugees from Tunisia waters docks in Sicily port

Rescue ship carrying 257 refugees from Tunisia waters docks in Sicily port
Updated 59 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Rescue ship carrying 257 refugees from Tunisia waters docks in Sicily port

Rescue ship carrying 257 refugees from Tunisia waters docks in Sicily port
  • Migrants onboard the vessel were mainly men from Morocco, Egypt, Syria and Bangladesh
Updated 59 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

TRAPANI, Italy: A ship carrying 257 migrants docked in the Italian port of Trapani on Saturday almost a week after rescuing the people from international waters off Tunisia.

Migrants onboard the vessel, mainly men from Morocco, Bangladesh, Egypt and Syria, waved and applauded as the ship, run by German organization Sea Watch, approached the port of Trapani on the Italian island of Sicily.

One sat on deck and held up a sign which read “Italy Good.”

The migrants were tested for COVID-19 before being transferred onto a quarantine ship where they are expected to stay for two weeks as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, a witness said.

Sea Watch and Ocean Viking, a vessel run by European charity SOS Mediterranee, pulled a total of 394 migrants from a dangerously overcrowded wooden boat in the Mediterranean last Sunday and have been looking for a port to disembark since. Ocean Viking is still at sea.

Migrant boat departures from Libya and Tunisia to Italy and other parts of Europe have increased in recent months due to warmer weather.

According to the UN-affiliated International Organization for Migration, more than 1,100 people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East have perished this year in the Mediterranean.

Topics: Tunisia sicily rescue ships

Italy calls for return of 'constitutional order' in Tunisia
Middle-East
Italy calls for return of ‘constitutional order’ in Tunisia
What comes next in Tunisia more important than current crisis: Experts
Middle-East
What comes next in Tunisia more important than current crisis: Experts

Egypt denies halting Dabaa nuclear plant project

Egypt denies halting Dabaa nuclear plant project
Updated 07 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt denies halting Dabaa nuclear plant project

Egypt denies halting Dabaa nuclear plant project
  • The ministry confirmed that the construction of the plant will continue without interruption
  • It added that it is one of the country’s most important projects
Updated 07 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy has denied that the construction of the Dabaa nuclear plant project in Egypt will be suspended.
The ministry confirmed that the construction of the plant — which is expected to be commissioned in 2026 — will continue without interruption. It added that it is one of the country’s most important projects, combining the latest technologies with the highest safety levels.
The ministry said all licensing documents required from the Nuclear Power Plants Authority have been handed over to the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority to obtain a construction permit for the first and second units of the plant, to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the nuclear facilities in the future.
The ministry said the long-term equipment manufacturing operations for the first Egyptian nuclear power plant in Russia were launched during a visit headed by the minister of electricity and renewable energy to the “Tiagmash” plant, located in the Russian city of Syzran.
The Nuclear Power Plants Authority obtained a site acceptance permit from the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority on March 10, 2019. 
The permit affirms that the site complies with the standards of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
The Nuclear Power Plants Authority is currently constructing infrastructure facilities, residential neighborhoods for Egyptian and foreign workers, and the marine berth.
The site’s preparatory work is also being completed with the construction of the base, buildings and structures for excavation work.

Topics: Egypt Dabaa nuclear plant

Egyptian Ahmed Elgendy, who also competed and won gold at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics, pushed the eventual winner from Team GB all the way. (Screenshot/Olympics)
Sport
Egypt’s Ahmed Elgendy wins silver in Olympic Modern Pentathlon
Feryal Abdelaziz claimed glorious gold for Egypt after beating Irina Zaretska 2-0 in the final for the Women’s Karate Kumite +61 kilogram competition at Tokyo 2020. (AFP)
Sport
Feryal Abdelaziz wins glorious gold for Egypt in Tokyo women’s karate

Iran nuclear talks could resume in September: EU official

Iran nuclear talks could resume in September: EU official
Updated 07 August 2021
AFP

Iran nuclear talks could resume in September: EU official

Iran nuclear talks could resume in September: EU official
  • Raisi is a hard-liner expected to consolidate the ultraconservatives’ power during his four-year term
  • He succeeds Hassan Rouhani whose landmark achievement during his own two-term presidency was the 2015 nuclear agreement
Updated 07 August 2021
AFP

BRUSSELS: Iran is ready to resume talks reviving the nuclear deal with world powers under new president Ebrahim Raisi, and meetings could take place in Vienna from early September, an EU official said on Saturday.
The senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the EU’s negotiator on the file, Enrique Mora, attended Raisi’s swearing-in in Tehran last Thursday and spoke with the Iranian official designated to take charge of the nuclear talks, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Amir-Abdollahian “is supposed to be the new foreign minister” in Raisi’s cabinet, but that has not yet been announced, the EU official said.
He added that it was unclear whether the nuclear talks would remain under the responsibility of the Iranian foreign ministry or be taken over by another body, such as Iran’s National Security Council.
Raisi is a hard-liner expected to consolidate the ultraconservatives’ power during his four-year term.
He succeeds the relatively moderate Hassan Rouhani whose landmark achievement during his own two-term presidency was the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers: the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany.
Former US president Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions that have choked Iran’s oil-dependent economy. Iran responded by walking back measures it had agreed to abide by.
Talks have been happening since April in Vienna to find a way to bring both sides back into full compliance.
The last round took place on June 20 with no date set for when they would continue. The EU chairs the meetings.
The United States has said it is “an urgent priority” to get Iran back to the table.
But tensions have risen, notably with an attack by drones last week on an Israeli-linked tanker off Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian on board.
The G7 — the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan — blamed the attack on Iran. Tehran denies the accusation.
Iran’s decisions to increase uranium enrichment and restrict UN inspectors’ access to some nuclear facilities have unsettled the West.
“The EU would like Iran to freeze the nuclear activities,” the EU official said, but admitted Russia and China did not back its language on that position.
He added that Mora’s meeting with Amir-Abdollahian was “very useful,” even though many issues remain unclear.
The Iranians said they want to get back to Vienna “as soon as possible, not just for talks but to achieve an agreement — they want a success,” the EU official said.
He added that the Iranians had not mentioned any changes to their position in the talks, and Mora had informed the United States of the substance of his talks with Amir-Abdollahian.
“If there is no agreement, the situation for Iran will be much worse,” the EU official predicted. “We will work on the assumption we will get an agreement.”

Topics: Iran Ebrahim Raisi

Iran rejects G7 and US allegations over drone attack on ship
Middle-East
Iran rejects G7 and US allegations over drone attack on ship
US urges Raisi to resume Iran nuclear talks in Vienna ‘soon’
Middle-East
US urges Raisi to resume Iran nuclear talks in Vienna ‘soon’

Jordanian troops kill smuggler at Syrian border

Jordanian troops kill smuggler at Syrian border
Updated 07 August 2021
AP

Jordanian troops kill smuggler at Syrian border

Jordanian troops kill smuggler at Syrian border
  • On Wednesday, Petra News Agency reported that the Jordanian authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle half a million pills from Syria into Jordan
  • The kingdom hosts more than 650,000 Syrian refugees
Updated 07 August 2021
AP

RAMALLAH: The Jordanian military on Saturday said it thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs and weapons into the country from neighboring Syria, killing one smuggler and wounding several others.
The military said in a statement it seized a “large quantity” of narcotics as well as ammunition and a communications device, and that the smugglers fled back to Syria. It said the incident occurred at dawn in Eastern Jordan and gave no further details.
On Wednesday, Petra News Agency reported that the Jordanian authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle half a million pills from Syria into Jordan.
Jordan is a close Western ally and has long been seen as an island of stability in a turbulent region. The kingdom hosts more than 650,000 Syrian refugees.

Topics: Jordan Syria drug smuggling

Jordan’s king thanks Saudi Arabia for its support
Saudi Arabia
Jordan’s king thanks Saudi Arabia for its support
Lebanon seizes 5m captagon pills at Beirut port
Middle-East
Lebanon seizes 5m captagon pills at Beirut port

Saudi classic car collector brings slice of history to heart of KSA's desert
Dr. Nasser Al-Massari, a Saudi academic and former cultural attache to the US turned his love and passion for classic cars into a personal museum at his home in Riyadh. (AN photos by Yazeed Alsamrani)
Historic day for Middle East sport as Arab athletes secure five Olympic medals
Clockwise from top left: Egyptian Feryal Abdelazi, Saudi Arabia’s Tarek Hamdi, Bahrain’s Kalkidan Gezahegne and Egypt’s Ahmed Elgendy all made it a memorable day for Arab sport. (AFP)
As good as gold! Fans rally behind thwarted Saudi karate star Tarek Hamdi
Iran's Sajad Ganjzadeh (R) wears his gold medal in the men's kumite +75kg in the karate competition as he speaks with Saudi Arabia's Tarek Hamdi with his silver medal. (AFP)
Indonesian domestic worker’s case resolved with full wages paid plus bonus and return ticket 
Indonesian domestic worker’s case resolved with full wages paid plus bonus and return ticket 
Support to Hezbollah dented after rocket attack on Israel
Support to Hezbollah dented after rocket attack on Israel

