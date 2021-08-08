You are here

  • Home
  • Historic day for Middle East sport as Arab athletes secure five Olympic medals

Historic day for Middle East sport as Arab athletes secure five Olympic medals

Clockwise from top left: Egyptian Feryal Abdelazi, Saudi Arabia’s Tarek Hamdi, Bahrain’s Kalkidan Gezahegne and Egypt’s Ahmed Elgendy all made it a memorable day for Arab sport. (AFP)
Clockwise from top left: Egyptian Feryal Abdelazi, Saudi Arabia’s Tarek Hamdi, Bahrain’s Kalkidan Gezahegne and Egypt’s Ahmed Elgendy all made it a memorable day for Arab sport. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r7xnh

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Historic day for Middle East sport as Arab athletes secure five Olympic medals

Clockwise from top left: Egyptian Feryal Abdelazi, Saudi Arabia’s Tarek Hamdi, Bahrain’s Kalkidan Gezahegne and Egypt’s Ahmed Elgendy all made it a memorable day for Arab sport. (AFP)
  • Athletes from across four different sports made sure it was a late ‘Super Saturday’ for the region’s sports scene
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saturday marked an historic and dramatic day for Arab athletes competing at this year’s Tokyo Olympics after five medals were won across four different sports.

It was late heartbreak for Saudi Arabia’s Tarek Hamdi in the final of the Men’s Karate Kumite +75kg, as he was disqualified during his bout with Sajag Ganzjadeh of Iran, who departed the mat at Nippon Budokan arena on a stretcher.

The Saudi athlete was left with a silver medal despite going agonizingly close to a gold, but it capped a dramatic day for Hamdi after he had beaten Japan's Ryutaro Araga 2-0 in a stunning semifinal win.

And the medal win landed him the honor of being gifted SR5 million ($1.3 million) by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, according to Al Arabiya.

It was better news in the karate for Egyptian Feryal Abdelaziz, who won the first Olympic karate gold medal in women’s over-61 kilogram kumite, beating Azerbaijan’s Iryna Zaretska to win Egypt’s second Olympic gold medal since 1948.

The 22-year-old Abdelaziz went ahead on a yuko with 28 seconds left in a cagey final bout. She scored again three seconds later and hung on for a 2:0 victory.

And the day got even better for Egyptian sport when Ahmed Elgendy won silver in the men’s Modern Pentathlon.

The Egyptian, 21, who also competed and won gold at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics, pushed the eventual winner — Britain’s Joseph Choong — hard to the line with a strong finish in the fourth round of shooting.

Elsewhere, a remarkable day for Arab sport was rounded off with Bahrain’s Kalkidan Gezahegne beating out heavily-fancied, world-record holder Letesenbet Gidey to a silver medal place in the women’s 10,000m race — which was won by star of the Tokyo Games Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands.

And finally, Qatar’s men’s Beach Volleyball duo made their first appearance on the Olympic podium when they sealed a bronze medal by beating their Latvian opponents 2-0. 

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Tokyo 2020 2020 Tokyo Olympics Middle East karate athletics

Related

Iran's Sajad Ganjzadeh (R) wears his gold medal in the men's kumite +75kg in the karate competition as he speaks with Saudi Arabia's Tarek Hamdi with his silver medal. (AFP)
Sport
As good as gold! Fans rally behind thwarted Saudi karate star Tarek Hamdi
Feryal Abdelaziz claimed glorious gold for Egypt after beating Irina Zaretska 2-0 in the final for the Women’s Karate Kumite +61 kilogram competition at Tokyo 2020. (AFP)
Sport
Feryal Abdelaziz wins glorious gold for Egypt in Tokyo women’s karate
Egyptian Ahmed Elgendy, who also competed and won gold at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics, pushed the eventual winner from Team GB all the way. (Screenshot/Olympics)
Sport
Egypt’s Ahmed Elgendy wins silver in Olympic Modern Pentathlon
Silver medal for Saudi Arabia’s Tarek Hamdi after heartbreaking penalty in Tokyo 2020 Karate final
Sport
Silver medal for Saudi Arabia’s Tarek Hamdi after heartbreaking penalty in Tokyo 2020 Karate final

As good as gold! Fans rally behind thwarted Saudi karate star Tarek Hamdi

Iran's Sajad Ganjzadeh (R) wears his gold medal in the men's kumite +75kg in the karate competition as he speaks with Saudi Arabia's Tarek Hamdi with his silver medal. (AFP)
Iran's Sajad Ganjzadeh (R) wears his gold medal in the men's kumite +75kg in the karate competition as he speaks with Saudi Arabia's Tarek Hamdi with his silver medal. (AFP)
Updated 24 min 59 sec ago
Ali Khaled and Rawan Radwan

As good as gold! Fans rally behind thwarted Saudi karate star Tarek Hamdi

Iran's Sajad Ganjzadeh (R) wears his gold medal in the men's kumite +75kg in the karate competition as he speaks with Saudi Arabia's Tarek Hamdi with his silver medal. (AFP)
  • Iranian opponent is carried off on a stretcher … but ref declares him the winner
Updated 24 min 59 sec ago
Ali Khaled and Rawan Radwan

DUBAI/JEDDAH: Saudi karate star Tarek Hamdi was denied a Tokyo 2020 Olympic title on Saturday by a bizarre refereeing decision — but as far as his fans are concerned, his silver medal was as good as gold.

Hamdi, 23, was 4-1 up in the Nippon Budokan arena and heading for victory when he floored his Iranian opponent Sajad Ganjzadeh with a perfectly executed high kick. As the Iranian was carried off on a stretcher and Hamdi began to celebrate his win, the Turkish referee disqualified the Saudi for an “unchecked attack” — and awarded the match to Ganjzadeh.

Hamdi’s fans were both mystified and outraged. “What next?” said one. “A red card for a footballer for kicking the ball too hard?”

Twitter erupted in support for the young Saudi denied his gold medal. @bg_alasraj tweeted: “How can I not feel proud of the champ when I see the Iranian lying on the floor and the Saudi hero standing like a mountain.” 

@999saudsalman said: “In the eyes of anyone impartial, Tarek Hamdi is a gold medalist.”

One user described Ganjzadeh as “the unconscious gold medalist,” and memes circulated of the Iranian lying comatose on the first-place podium.

In fact, Ganjzadeh made a miraculous recovery in time for the medal ceremony, and walked unaided to receive his gold. He admitted: “I’m sad that I had to win it like this.”

There was better news on the karate mat for Egypt, with Feryal Abdelaziz winning only her country’s second gold medal since 1948. But then her opponent was Iryna Zaretska of Azerbaijan — not a horizontal Iranian.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Saudi Arabia karate

Related

Silver medal for Saudi Arabia’s Tarek Hamdi after heartbreaking penalty in Tokyo 2020 Karate final
Sport
Silver medal for Saudi Arabia’s Tarek Hamdi after heartbreaking penalty in Tokyo 2020 Karate final
Feryal Abdelaziz claimed glorious gold for Egypt after beating Irina Zaretska 2-0 in the final for the Women’s Karate Kumite +61 kilogram competition at Tokyo 2020. (AFP)
Sport
Feryal Abdelaziz wins glorious gold for Egypt in Tokyo women’s karate

Ciryl Gane looks to cap meteoric rise with heavyweight win at UFC 265

Ciryl Gane looks to cap meteoric rise with heavyweight win at UFC 265
Updated 07 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Ciryl Gane looks to cap meteoric rise with heavyweight win at UFC 265

Ciryl Gane looks to cap meteoric rise with heavyweight win at UFC 265
  • Third-ranked Frenchman will take on No. 2 Derrick Lewis in Houston
  • Gane has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the heavyweight division, inspired by dynamic victories over Junior Dos Santos, Don’Tale Mayes and most recently, Alexander Volkov
Updated 07 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Few athletes have emerged from a year and half of pandemic chaos quite like UFC’s number three-ranked heavyweight Ciryl Gane.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Gane will set his sights on claiming a first UFC title, making history as the first-ever French-born athlete to do so.

“It was little bit hard for me the last year. A lot of fights were canceled and I had some injuries,” Gane told Arab News, adding that his mental focus never wavered. “But look today where we are, so everything is OK.”

Gane, with a record of nine straight wins and fighting out of Paris, returns to the famous Octagon in Houston, Texas, for UFC 265, where he will face number two-ranked Derrick Lewis for the interim heavyweight championship.

His last win, in June against Alexander Volkov, is still fresh in his memory.

“I’m really proud,” he said. “I had a really great performance against Volkov, because usually he likes to put on all the pressure, but I made the pressure in this fight and I won all the rounds. It was a great performance. I’m really happy and really proud, and this is good for my team, too.”

The fight will represent the shortest turnaround of his MMA career, which he began only three years ago. He has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the heavyweight division, inspired by dynamic victories over Junior Dos Santos, Don’Tale Mayes and most recently, Volkov.

Gane now looks to show off his ever-improving skill set by defeating Lewis to set up a future clash with champion and former training partner Francis Ngannou — not that he will admit to looking that far ahead.

“I’m just looking to the fight against Lewis,” Gane said. “In my career, I’ve done this every time. I’ll just focus on Sunday. I’m focused on this fight, and I want to win this fight — that’s it. After that everybody will ask. Maybe it’s going to be Francis. But first, I must win this fight.”

Houston’s own Lewis, with record of 25-7, will aim to put on a show for his hometown fans and finally wrap UFC gold around his waist. The record holder for most knockouts in UFC heavyweight history with 12, Lewis proved himself as one of the best in the world with a victory over current champion Francis Ngannou, as well as iconic wins over Volkov, Travis Browne and Curtis Blaydes.

After a tumultuous year, Gane is looking to take a breather after UFC 265.

“After this fight I will take a little bit of a rest, because I’ve done a lot since the beginning of last year. I’m waiting for a second daughter and it’s going to be hard to train while having two children,” he said. “So I’m going to take little bit of rest, that is my plan.”

Gane, who had a bout in Abu Dhabi canceled last year, is hoping that in the future he will get the chance to show of his skills to UFC fans in the Middle East, for a few reasons.

“Of course, because the weather is really great,” he said. “Not only because its close to my country, but I like the people, I have good feelings with people in the Middle East, so yes, why not?

“I want to fight everywhere in the world.”

Topics: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Ciryl Gane UFC 265

Related

Conor McGregor injures leg, Poirier wins UFC 264 showdown
Sport
Conor McGregor injures leg, Poirier wins UFC 264 showdown
Adesanya back to his best in UFC 263 win over Vettori
Sport
Adesanya back to his best in UFC 263 win over Vettori

Egypt’s Ahmed Elgendy wins silver in Olympic Modern Pentathlon

Egyptian Ahmed Elgendy, who also competed and won gold at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics, pushed the eventual winner from Team GB all the way. (Screenshot/Olympics)
Egyptian Ahmed Elgendy, who also competed and won gold at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics, pushed the eventual winner from Team GB all the way. (Screenshot/Olympics)
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News

Egypt’s Ahmed Elgendy wins silver in Olympic Modern Pentathlon

Egyptian Ahmed Elgendy, who also competed and won gold at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics, pushed the eventual winner from Team GB all the way. (Screenshot/Olympics)
  • 21-year-old Youth Olympic champion becomes first African to medal in the event at the Games
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News

TOKYO: Egypt’s Ahmed Elgendy won silver in the Tokyo 2020 men’s Modern Pentathlon on Saturday to become the first African to medal in the event at the Olympics.

The Egyptian, 21, who also competed and won gold at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics, pushed the eventual winner — Britain’s Joseph Choong — hard to the line with a strong finish in the fourth round of shooting.

Choong set an Olympic record to win the event, matching the gold medal won by his compatriot Kate French in the women’s event.

Choong finished third in the event’s swimming, first in fencing, 14th in riding and 15th in laser-run to set a new high mark of 1,482 points.

Woongtae Jun of South Korea won bronze.

Great Britain is the first country to win the men’s and women’s individual modern pentathlon at the same Olympic Games.

* With AP

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Tokyo 2020 2020 Tokyo Olympics Modern Pentathlon Egypt

Related

Feryal Abdelaziz claimed glorious gold for Egypt after beating Irina Zaretska 2-0 in the final for the Women’s Karate Kumite +61 kilogram competition at Tokyo 2020. (AFP)
Sport
Feryal Abdelaziz wins glorious gold for Egypt in Tokyo women’s karate
Egypt lose out on men’s handball bronze after agonizing loss to Spain
Sport
Egypt lose out on men’s handball bronze after agonizing loss to Spain

Tokyo governor passes on sustainable legacy of Olympic Games to Paris

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (R) and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (L) during the ReStart event, where they signed a joint statement concerning sustainable issues and the Olympic Games. (ANJP Photos/ Pierre Boutier)
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (R) and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (L) during the ReStart event, where they signed a joint statement concerning sustainable issues and the Olympic Games. (ANJP Photos/ Pierre Boutier)
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News Japan 

Tokyo governor passes on sustainable legacy of Olympic Games to Paris

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (R) and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (L) during the ReStart event, where they signed a joint statement concerning sustainable issues and the Olympic Games. (ANJP Photos/ Pierre Boutier)
  • Hidalgo noted that for the first time in the history of the Olympic Games, two women are the mayor and governor of the host cities
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News Japan 

TOKYO: Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike passed the baton of the sustainable legacy of the Tokyo Olympic Games on to her successors in Paris, Los Angeles and Brisbane during the ReStaRt Forum of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The mayors of Paris, Los Angeles and Brisbane in Australia, which will respectively host the Olympic Games in 2024, 2028 and 2032, have agreed on the challenges to be taken up after the pandemic, and have made a concrete commitment to the challenges for the protection of the planet and humanity threatened by climate change.

Koike emphasized the achievements of Tokyo. The torch and the Olympic cauldron ran on hydrogen and the Olympic flame emits zero carbon emissions. Koike also mentioned the inclusive nature of these Olympic Games, which were held under the banner “Unity in Diversity.”

The mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, who was congratulated by Koike after the American basketball team won the gold medal, has forecast a profit of $1 billion for the 2028 Olympics by using existing sports facilities. 

Adrian Schrinner, the mayor of Brisbane, hosting the 2032 Games, is committed to the protection of endangered animal species like koalas and opossums.

After the forum, Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, signed a joint declaration with the Governor of Tokyo based on five points:

- The promotion of accessible sport for all; 

- Environmental protection by developing innovative transport systems without carbon emissions; 

- Promotion of a circular economy; 

- Cooperation in the field of culture with a re-evaluation of tourism;

- Cooperation in the field of heritage, especially in crafts and design.

Hidalgo noted that for the first time in the history of the Olympic Games, two women are the mayor and governor of the host cities.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Olympics Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Japan Paris France Paris 2024 Paris 2024 Olympics

Related

Sport
Paris 2024 Olympic bid secures $2 million sponsorship deal
Local and international media reported that athletes in some sports have been affected by the intense weather. (AFP)
Sport
Concerns raised about intense heat during 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Malcom hits extra-time winner as Brazil retain Olympic crown

Malcom hits extra-time winner as Brazil retain Olympic crown
Updated 07 August 2021
AFP

Malcom hits extra-time winner as Brazil retain Olympic crown

Malcom hits extra-time winner as Brazil retain Olympic crown
  • Substitute Malcom struck the winner in a 2-1 victory over Spain after extra time in Yokohama
  • Malcom ran onto a long ball from Antony, raced past Jesus Vallejo and fired beyond Simon
Updated 07 August 2021
AFP

YOKOHAMA: Brazil won Olympic men’s football gold for the second consecutive tournament as substitute Malcom struck the winner in a 2-1 victory over Spain after extra time on Saturday.
Matheus Cunha took advantage of a defensive lapse to score in first-half stoppage time after Richarlison smashed a penalty over the crossbar for Brazil.
Spain equalized on the hour when Mikel Oyarzabal crashed home a thumping volley, but former Barcelona forward Malcom secured Brazil the title with his goal in the 108th minute.
Brazil, who won gold on home soil at Rio 2016, became the fifth team to retain their Olympic crown on another triumphant night in Yokohama, where they claimed the last of their five World Cup titles in 2002.
After Neymar led Brazil to Olympic gold, this time it was the turn of Dani Alves to captain the country in the final against a strong Spain side featuring six players who participated at Euro 2020.
Unbeaten at the Olympics against a European nation since 1988, Brazil almost fell behind when Diego Carlos scooped the ball over his own goalkeeper before hooking off the line as Oyarzabal tried to pick out Dani Olmo.
A poor clearance from Unai Simon allowed Richarlison to set up Douglas Luiz, whose spinning effort was turned behind by the Spain goalkeeper.
Brazil needed penalties to get past Mexico in the semifinals, and they were awarded a spot-kick here after a VAR review as Simon flattened Cunha while attempting to punch away a cross.
But Everton forward Richarlison wasted the chance to add to his competition-leading five goals by blazing well over.
There was no let-off for Spain a second time though when Alves sent the ball high into the area, where a hesitant Pau Torres gave Cunha time to control and slot into the corner.
Marco Asensio, Spain’s match-winner in extra time against Japan in the previous round, lasted just 45 minutes as Carlos Soler came on for the second half, inadvertently getting in the way of a goalbound effort from Oyarzabal.
Brazil nearly doubled their lead when a quick break resulted in Simon making a terrific stop with his legs to divert Richarlison’s shot onto the bar.
Spain youngster Bryan Gil, who will join Tottenham Hotspur on his return from Japan, rattled the bar two minutes from the end, as an extra 30 minutes was required for the fifth time in eight knockout matches.
Malcom, who endured a difficult spell at Barcelona in 2018-19 before leaving for Zenit Saint Petersburg, ran onto a long ball from Antony, racing past Jesus Vallejo and firing past Simon to etch his name into the history books.

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Brazil Malcom

Related

Saudi U-23 football team ends disappointing Tokyo 2020 with a loss to reigning champions Brazil
Sport
Saudi U-23 football team ends disappointing Tokyo 2020 with a loss to reigning champions Brazil
Canada edge Sweden on penalties to win Olympic women’s football gold
Sport
Canada edge Sweden on penalties to win Olympic women’s football gold

Latest updates

Saudi classic car collector brings slice of history to heart of KSA's desert
Dr. Nasser Al-Massari, a Saudi academic and former cultural attache to the US turned his love and passion for classic cars into a personal museum at his home in Riyadh. (AN photos by Yazeed Alsamrani)
Historic day for Middle East sport as Arab athletes secure five Olympic medals
Clockwise from top left: Egyptian Feryal Abdelazi, Saudi Arabia’s Tarek Hamdi, Bahrain’s Kalkidan Gezahegne and Egypt’s Ahmed Elgendy all made it a memorable day for Arab sport. (AFP)
As good as gold! Fans rally behind thwarted Saudi karate star Tarek Hamdi
Iran's Sajad Ganjzadeh (R) wears his gold medal in the men's kumite +75kg in the karate competition as he speaks with Saudi Arabia's Tarek Hamdi with his silver medal. (AFP)
Indonesian domestic worker’s case resolved with full wages paid plus bonus and return ticket 
Indonesian domestic worker’s case resolved with full wages paid plus bonus and return ticket 
Indonesian domestic worker case resolved with full wages paid plus bonus and return ticket 
Indonesian domestic worker case resolved with full wages paid plus bonus and return ticket 

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.