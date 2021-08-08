You are here

Abdullah Hlehel becomes second Arab-Israeli footballer to join UAE's Al-Nasr

Abdullah Hlehel becomes second Arab-Israeli footballer to join UAE’s Al-Nasr
Just a week or so before the start of the new season, Al-Nasr has signed Hlehel, their second Israeli player. (File/Internet)
Updated 08 August 2021
John Duerden

Abdullah Hlehel becomes second Arab-Israeli footballer to join UAE’s Al-Nasr

Abdullah Hlehel becomes second Arab-Israeli footballer to join UAE’s Al-Nasr
  • The Muslim striker of Palestinian origin joins compatriot Dia Saba at Dubai club from Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona
Updated 08 August 2021
John Duerden

LONDON: There were plenty of headlines about politics when Dia Saba joined Al-Nasr SC last year to become the first Israeli player in the Arabian Gulf League, but the fact that the Dubai club has returned to sign a second shows that sport takes precedence. 

It also means that Abdullah Hlehel has a tough act to follow.

Just a week or so before the start of the new season, Al-Nasr has signed Hlehel, their second Israeli player: “We are delighted to welcome the young striker,” Al-Nasr said on social media. “He will wear our colors until 2023.”

The 20-year-old Arab Muslim striker of Palestinian origin arrives from Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona and is expected to add firepower as Al-Nasr look to improve on last season’s fifth place and mount a genuine challenge for a first league title since 1986. 

If he is as successful as Saba has been, then the likes of Al Jazira, Baniyas and Shabab Al Ahli may be worried.

It will not be easy, though. Saba signed in September, a month after the UAE and Israel normalized relations in 2020. The midfielder soon showed why he was valued at around $5 million. 

Al-Nasr said in a statement at the time: “Attracting the player came from a purely artistic perspective and was chosen due to his talent and individual capabilities that would constitute a strong addition to the ranks of the Al-Nasr team, and also out of its keenness to attract sports talents from all over the world without any other considerations in order to enrich local competitions.” 

In other words, it was a football deal, and that the club have returned to Israel to sign a second player is proof of Saba’s successful transition to playing in Dubai. 

Last season the midfielder missed just two league games and scored seven goals in total, in what was a reasonable campaign despite ending in a 2-1 defeat to Shabab Al Ahli in the final of the President’s Cup. Since 2012, when Al-Nasr finished second, they have never finished lower than eighth or higher than fourth. The club will hope Hlehel, just 20, who has represented Israel at youth level, can make the difference. 

Still raw, he scored five league goals last season as Hapoel finished sixth out of 14 teams, earning praise for making life difficult for defenders and working hard for the team. Not an automatic starter in Israel, he is hoping for some more game time in the UAE, and having Saba already established and capable of making goals for teammates should help him settle. It may well be the case, though, that he needs more time than the 28-year-old Saba, who was named by the prestigious World Soccer magazine as one of its “People of the Year.”

Fans may get a look at Hlehel when Al-Nasr kick off the new campaign against Ajman on Aug. 19, but it may be too soon to expect a second Dia Saba.

Topics: UAE Israel football Al-Nasr

Updated 10 min 12 sec ago
Reem Abulleil

Gold medal success at Tokyo 2020 gave Tunisia ‘hope’: swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui

Gold medal success at Tokyo 2020 gave Tunisia ‘hope’: swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui
  • The 18-year-old received praise from US legend Michael Phelps after stunning the world by winning the 400m Freestyle at the Olympics
Updated 10 min 12 sec ago
Reem Abulleil

Ahmed Hafnaoui was understandably surprised when he produced a gold medal-winning swim to stun the 400m Freestyle field at the Tokyo Olympics two weeks ago.

Still, somewhere deep inside, the Tunisian teenager knew he was capable of causing a stir at the Games. After all, he wouldn’t have taken a year off from high school had he not had serious intentions.

“It was a difficult decision. I bet on myself and it paid off,” Hafnaoui told Arab News.

The 18-year-old produced one of the most unexpected results in the pool in Tokyo, topping the podium after being the slowest to qualify for the final a day earlier.

Hafnaoui, who was eighth in the 400m Freestyle at the Youth Olympics three years ago, improved his personal best from 3:46.16 before Tokyo 2020 to the 3:43.36 he clocked to clinch gold.

From his explosive last 50m, to his jubilant celebration, to his casual shirt-on-shorts look during the medal ceremony, Hafnaoui’s victory will go down as one of the great stories of these Games.

“It’s very difficult to win from lane eight, especially as you cannot really see the leaders of the race in the lanes further down. But after the opening 200m, I was able to see some things that gave me the belief I could go for gold and I battled so hard in the last 50m,” he said.

A video of Hafnaoui’s family screaming wildly while watching his race from back home in Tunisia went viral, and has evoked many emotions from millions who have viewed it worldwide.

“I knew they were at home following closely and I expected this would be their reaction because they’ve always been supporting me and watching my races and they usually get very emotional when they see me competing,” said Hafnaoui. “It made me so happy to see that I’ve made them this happy.”

Hafnaoui’s success didn’t just make his family happy; it lifted an entire nation going through tough times during this pandemic. His win coincided with Tunisia’s Republic Day, and came on the heels of his compatriot Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi’s silver medal triumph in taekwondo.

“It was a very happy day for Tunisia. I think it gave the people some hope to wake up to the news that they have an Olympic champion. It shows we still have champions and we are always able to do better and better,” said Hafnaoui, whose gold medal was just the fifth in Tunisia’s history at the Games.

“Right before my 400m race, I heard Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi won silver in taekwondo. We are very similar in age and I was so happy for him and it was one of the things that gave me huge motivation to get a medal myself.”

Hafnaoui was given a hero’s welcome back home on his arrival from Tokyo, and he donated his swim shorts to the Olympic museum. His exploits earned nods from Tunisian celebrities and fellow swimmers such as Michael Phelps, who described his swim as “unbelievable.”

“It means a lot to me because Michael Phelps is the most-decorated swimmer in history, he’s a legend. Something like this gives me more confidence in myself,” said the affable teen.

A standout moment for Hafnaoui came in the Olympic Village when he was congratulated by three-time Olympic medalist and multiple-time world champion Gregorio Paltrinieri. Hafnaoui has long admired the Italian swimmer and was thrilled their paths crossed after his race.

Hafnaoui paid tribute to his parents – his father Mohamed used to be in Tunisia’s national basketball team – and his coach Jobran Touili for their support throughout his career.

Touili has been in his corner for the past seven years and instilled a great deal of belief in him, despite the turbulent times all athletes had to navigate during the pandemic.

“My coach always helped me have belief in myself because we trained so hard together and we went through so much together that allowed us to dream big,” said Hafnaoui.

“We spent two years preparing for these Olympics. We were confident we would get good results.

“We made so many sacrifices, myself and my coach; we sacrificed our times, we put in so much effort. Covid did not make things easy for us, pools were closed, which meant I couldn’t train regularly.”

Hafnaoui, who regards Muhammad Ali as his biggest idol, spent nearly two months last year without access to a pool, and when he did manage to swim, his training would get interrupted every few days because of changes to rules.

Asked what he considers to be his strongest traits as an athlete, he says: “I think my heart is one of my biggest assets and I’m very ambitious.”

Hafnaoui has already his sights set on the World Short Course Championships in Japan and has yet to decide whether he will travel to the US after graduating from high school to swim for a university there, or whether he’ll choose a different route. He plans to add the 1,500m Freestyle event to his repertoire, alongside the 400 and 800.

The North African is aware his life will significantly change after his impressive Olympics debut but is looking forward to the ride, wherever it takes him.

“I’m going through many new things at the moment. The pressure from the media, the pressure from the ministry, the federation and everything, there is pressure for me to continue to do this well and even better. I’m hoping I will learn how to deal with all this and to enjoy the experience as a whole.”

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup delivers third success for Ladies team

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup delivers third success for Ladies team
  • The event returned to Ascot in front of a big crowd after an enforced break last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 08 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: After a break in 2020 enforced by COVID-19, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup returned on Saturday when the team of all-female riders scored a third victory in the world’s premier international jockeys’ challenge in front of one of Ascot’s biggest crowds since the pandemic began.

A double on the day for Nicola Currie ensured a clean sweep for the Ladies team with the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debutante taking both the Silver Saddle and the Dubai Duty Free Ride of the Day, presented this year in memory of the late Joe Mercer.

“We are delighted to once again support the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup, which has maintained its position as Ascot’s best-attended fixture outside of the Royal meeting,” said Dubai Duty Free’s executive vice chairman and CEO, Colm McLoughlin. “The competitive spirit in which the event is played out embodies what British racing’s only team event is all about and we congratulate Hayley Turner, Nicola Currie and Mickaelle Michele on their success.”

Danish-born Kevin Stott put the first points on the leader board for the Rest of the World team when he partnered Tis Marvellous’ victory in the opening Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash.

Stott’s mount held on by a whisker from Great Britain’s James Doyle and Desert Safari, to the delight of winning trainer Clive Cox who said, “We’ve been lucky at this meeting, it’s a fun day, the owners love it, good prize money, what’s not to like?“

In the second of the day’s six races the Ladies declared their intent when Nicola Currie and teammate Mickaelle Michel from France, both former champion apprentices in their respective countries, produced a finish almost identical to that of the opening event. The camera separated Just Hubert and Call My Bluff by a short head.

“There’s a great buzz in the weighing room,” said Currie. “Just Hubert is a bit of a lad but he just pricked his ears the whole way round, enjoying himself as much as I did.”

After two races James Doyle led the challenge for the Alistair Haggas Silver Saddle, awarded to the rider amassing the most individual points on the day, with his consistent placings that helped take Great Britain into the team lead.

After the third race, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge, the competition began to take a more definite shape. The Ladies confirmed their place at the head of the table, as did Nicola Currie in the individual event. She rode another fantastic race, on HMS President, and though she had to be content with second placing to Graphite, ridden by Team Ireland’s David Egan, she grabbed a lead that was maintained for the remainder of the contest.

“We needed those points,” said Egan who, like Currie and Stott, was riding his first Shergar Cup winner. He too was champion apprentice, and his career has taken off with victory in the world’s richest race, the Saudi Cup and, on the same horse Mishrif, the Group One Dubai Sheema Classic on Dubai World Cup night.

The Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile was fourth up on the glittering card.

Until then, the finishes had been notably close, emphasising how competitive the Shergar Cup competition is, but here Dashing Roger pulled clear of his field for a decisive Great British victory under Cieren Fallon, also making his Shergar Cup debut.

The son of six-time champion jockey Kieren Fallon, Cieren is one of a host of talented young shooting stars. “It’s all about great horses and great crowds,” he said. “And we’ve got both here.”

Thanks to Fallon, Great Britain now led by four points from the Rest of the World. And though Nicola Currie was still at the top of the individual standings, Sean Levey, James Doyle and David Egan were in hot pursuit.

The penultimate Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic, over the classic distance of a mile and a half, saw Hayley Turner without a mount, virtually ending her hopes of a third successive Silver Saddle. But she was cheering loudest when team-mate Nicola Curie added to the Ladies’ points total on the aptly named State of Bliss, putting her team in pole position, five points ahead of Great Britain entering the final contest, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint over six furlongs.

In what was a thrilling finale, Ireland landed a 1-2-4 to score 30 points and jump from fourth to second in the overall standings, three points behind the victorious Ladies team.

A new trophy will be commissioned for next year’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup event after Ladies team captain, Hayley Turner, who took her individual points total in 14 appearances to a remarkable 300, was presented with the team trophy to keep in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the event.

 
Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup — final standings:

LADIES 69
IRE 66
GB 64
ROW 53
 

Alistair Haggis “Silver Saddle” Trophy — final standings:

Nicola Currie LADIES 47
David Egan IRE 29
James Doyle GB 27
Cieren Fallon GB 27
Joe Fanning IRE 27
Sean Levey ROW 21
Andrea Atzeni ROW 17
Kevin Stott ROW 15
Mickaelle Michel LADIES 15
Adam Kirby GB 10
Tadhg O’Shea IRE 10
Hayley Turner LADIES 7

Topics: Dubai equestrian Dubai Duty Free Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup

Tearful Messi says ‘never imagined’ he would be leaving Barcelona

Tearful Messi says ‘never imagined’ he would be leaving Barcelona
Updated 08 August 2021
AFP

Tearful Messi says ‘never imagined’ he would be leaving Barcelona

Tearful Messi says ‘never imagined’ he would be leaving Barcelona
Updated 08 August 2021
AFP

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi fought back tears Sunday as he began a press conference at which he confirmed he is leaving Barcelona, where he has played his entire career.
The 34-year-old Argentinian superstar, six times a Ballon d’Or winner, has been out of contract since the end of June and Barca say they cannot afford to keep him, with Paris Saint-Germain widely expected to try to entice him to the Parc des Princes.
“This year, my family and I were convinced we were going to stay here, at home — this is what we wanted more than anything,” said a suited Messi as he struggled to contain his emotions.
Last year he sought to engineer a release from his contract in frustration at some poor showings in Europe by the club where he has won four Champions Leagues but ended up staying.
Last month Barcelona, battling huge debts, had said they were in agreement in principle with the player and his entourage on a new five-year deal on much reduced wages.
“The truth is I don’t know what to say,” said Messi, who signed for the Catalan giants as a 13-year-old.
“After 21 years I am leaving with my three Catalan Argentine children,” said Messi, who won 10 league titles with the club.
“I gave everything for this club from the first day that I arrived right to the last. I never imagined having to say goodbye.
“In recent days I have given lots of thought to what I can say and truth to tell I can’t think of anything.
“This is really difficult for me after so many years spent here — my entire life. I’m not ready for this,” he told a packed conference at the club as thousands of fans milled outside.

Why Al-Ahli fans should cherish the beauty and madness Gjanni Alioski will bring to Saudi Professional League

Why Al-Ahli fans should cherish the beauty and madness Gjanni Alioski will bring to Saudi Professional League
Updated 49 min 15 sec ago
Eddie Taylor

Why Al-Ahli fans should cherish the beauty and madness Gjanni Alioski will bring to Saudi Professional League

Why Al-Ahli fans should cherish the beauty and madness Gjanni Alioski will bring to Saudi Professional League
  • The North Macedonian capture from Premier League Leeds United will bring energy, exuberance and a whole lot of entertainment to fans of the Jeddah club
Updated 49 min 15 sec ago
Eddie Taylor

DUBAI: If Ezgjian “Gjanni” Alioski’s four seasons at Leeds United could be distilled into a single moment, the 56th minute of the fixture against Fulham on June 27, 2020 probably serves as well as any.

It was the Yorkshire club’s first home game following the enforced Covid break and, having lost against Cardiff City on the league’s resumption a week earlier, second-placed Leeds were hoping to reignite their promotion charge and end their 16-year Premier League exile.

With Leeds leading 1-0 but struggling to convince in an empty, echoing Elland Road, Mateusz Klich released Jack Harrison down the right wing. After a healthy gallop forward, his scuffed cross wrong-footed defenders Joe Bryan and Tim Ream and, almost apologetically, arrived at the feet of Alioski two yards to the left of the penalty spot.

He took a steadying touch and then drilled a low shot into the bottom right-hand corner; 2-0. Sensing the eerie abnormality of the stadium’s silence, he sprinted towards the Kop and started blowing kisses and waving to the cardboard cutout fans that had been placed in the stands to replicate a full house.

It was a uniquely Alioski sequence: the athleticism of the scamper into the box, the accuracy of the low, left-foot finish, the absurdity of the celebration – and all of it moments after collecting a yellow card for a wild scythe on Denis Odoi. He had, it should also be mentioned, only been on the pitch 10 minutes.

That is the Alioski Saudi football fans should be willing to embrace when he makes his bow in the SPL.

An effervescent, erratic and unpredictable left-sided player who would harry, press, interchange, track back and bomb forward whenever he was on the pitch and joke, play-act, mug, amuse and bemuse whenever he wasn’t, especially if there was a camera present.

In fact, few players in the club’s history have combined the sublime and the ridiculous quite so instantaneously. “Maddest human I’ve ever met,” was Luke Ayling’s summary of his teammate’s unique qualities.

It would be wrong, however, to dismiss the North Macedonian’s contribution to Leeds United’s renaissance as comic relief. Signed in 2017 as one of director of football Victor Orta’s first batch of recruits, the result of a Moneyball-style trawl of Europe’s smaller leagues, second tiers and reserve squads, Alioski was picked up from FC Lugano on the back of a 16-goal, 14-assist season in Switzerland’s top tier. He would go on to make 170 appearances at Elland Road, scoring 21 times – including a goal of the season against Nottingham Forest in just his fifth outing for the club – and was a near ever-present during the promotion-winning 2019-20 season, when the club ended up 10 points clear at the top of the table, and again when they secured a creditable 9th place on their return to the Premier League.

Most importantly, perhaps, was the fact that, despite being signed as a winger, he ended up solving the club’s perennial left-back issues, stepping in when specialist recruits Laurens De Bock and Barry Douglas failed to replicate the form displayed at Brugge and Wolves respectively.

Indeed, there’s an argument to suggest that Alioski embodied the Bielsa revolution as well as anyone at Leeds. The tactical shift introduced when head coach Marcelo Bielsa took over the club in the summer of 2018 is built around constant movement, instant transitions between defence and attack and, when the ball is lost, relentless pressing to get it back – and the higher up the pitch the better. Requiring almost inhuman levels of fitness, excellent close control and the versatility to adapt to a number of different roles, Alioski provided the ideal raw material for Bielsa’s system. His stamina was such that Bielsa would often overload the right-hand side of the pitch knowing the entire left flank could be covered by one player.

“The club has changed me a lot and I have improved,” he told the club’s website in 2019. “I have learned to play new positions, improved on my defending and I now have the ability to run more. I’m also more professional and more disciplined, I have learnt a lot from Marcelo and I try to learn new things everyday.”

After four years in West Yorkshire, though, he couldn’t be tempted to extend his stay. It was clear Leeds were looking to recruit a new first-choice left back for their second Premier League campaign and, at 29 and with a financial future to secure, Alioski chose to become a free agent. Al-Ahli moved in to offer the practicing Muslim a lucrative two-year deal to play to Saudi Arabia.

So, what exactly is the Saudi club getting? The footballing answer would be an experienced, versatile international with a great engine who is equally comfortable at left back or left-midfield. But that’s half the story. He’s also a one-man content generator, an irrepressible dressing room personality who, with the benefit of six languages, ensured every member of the squad was welcomed and valued.

Club captain Liam Cooper probably summed it up best. Alioski was both “a lunatic” and “a beautiful human.” It’s not a bad legacy to leave behind.

Topics: Al-Ahli football

Team Buhai wins Aramco Team Series — Sotogrande play-off as US star Alison Lee strolls to five-shot solo triumph

Team Buhai wins Aramco Team Series — Sotogrande play-off as US star Alison Lee strolls to five-shot solo triumph
Updated 08 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Team Buhai wins Aramco Team Series — Sotogrande play-off as US star Alison Lee strolls to five-shot solo triumph

Team Buhai wins Aramco Team Series — Sotogrande play-off as US star Alison Lee strolls to five-shot solo triumph
  • Ashleigh Buhai, Stacy Lee Bregman, Hayley Davis and amateur Ignacio Morillo bag title, with each of the Ladies European Tour pros winning $50,000 in second Aramco Team Series event of the season
Updated 08 August 2021
Ali Khaled

SOTOGRANDE: Team Buhai, featuring South Africans Ashleigh Buhai, Stacy Lee Bregman, Hayley Davis of England and Spanish amateur Ignacio Morillo, has battled its way to a play-off victory at the Aramco Team Series after a thrilling final day in Sotogrande, Spain.

The Aramco Team Series, organized by the Ladies European Tour and Golf Saudi, allows three professionals to partner with amateurs to go head-to-head for a share of $1million in prize money that only the pros can win.

And as strong winds continued to blow across La Reserva Club on Saturday, it took a play-off — after a chipped-in birdie on the last — to separate the tournament’s two leading fourballs after 54 holes at La Reserva Club.

Team Buhai and eventual runners-up Team Strom (Linnea Strom, Jenny Haglund, Agathe Sauzon and amateur Alessandro Anzelmo) came in at 35-under-par, forcing a late-evening deciding hole.

Both team captains stepped up, but it would be Ashleigh Buhai’s par that trumped Strom’s bogey to bag the second Aramco Team Series title of this year’s Ladies European Tour season.

“It was a team effort,” said Buhai. “We’ve all played our part this week. For me personally, our back nine turned even and I thought we had to get going if we wanted to have a chance. Luckily, we managed to do that.”

“Ignacio was great — such great company. He was a little nervous today but still came in when we needed him,” Buhai said of the Spanish amateur.

Countrywoman Stacy Lee Bregman, who had holed the critical 54th-hole birdie that eventually took the tournament to its concluding play-off, said: “I’ve been practicing (that shot). I had a feeling I was going to use it at some point and knew on 18 it was the perfect shot. When I hit it I knew it was good and it was just a magical moment. It’s surreal.”

In the tournament’s individual scoring, US star Alison Lee settled for a one-under-par 71 to take her to 15-under for the tournament, five shots clear of Buhai, who herself finished second on 10-under.

That performance secured Lee’s first professional title, following two opening-round 65s.

“I honestly can’t even describe in words how happy I am,” said Lee, who led by seven heading into today’s final rounds and was visibly emotional after finishing with a par to confirm her maiden win.

“I can’t wait to call my parents. The last three weeks I’ve been overseas, and I’ve known they’ve been up all night watching me play, which is so heartwarming. I’ve been through a lot with golf. There were times I just thought about giving up, having been years I’ve lost my card and had to go back to Q-school. My parents have supported me so much and I can’t wait to call them!”

The 26-year-old continued: “I obviously had a seven-shot lead coming into today. I didn’t want to think about it too much and get ahead of myself. And it was another difficult day out there with the win. It felt like it was blowing harder today, honestly. But I just did my best to try and take it one shot at a time, stay confident and not get too down on myself and make as many birdies for the team obviously. I felt like I could have played a lot better today, but I’m happy with my round.”

Topics: Team Buhai Buhai Sotogrande US Aramco golf

