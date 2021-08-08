You are here

Saudi and Iraqi foreign ministers discuss boosting regional stability

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Riyadh. (SPA)
  • They also exchanged views on several regional and international issues
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday held talks with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in the capital, Riyadh.
During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of Saudi-Iraqi relations and ways to support and enhance them to serve the interests of the two countries. 
The two sides also discussed strengthening joint bilateral coordination to contribute to regional stability and the preservation of international peace and security.
Prince Faisal and Hussein also exchanged views on several regional and international issues, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.

Saudi Arabia compensates families of deceased COVID-19 health workers

Saudi Arabia compensates families of deceased COVID-19 health workers
  • The move applies to workers in the government and private health sector, whether Saudi or non-Saudi
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has started compensating families of health workers who died from COVID-19, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
The move applies to workers in the government and private health sector, whether civilian or military, or Saudi or non-Saudi, “who gave their lives in the fight against the pandemic to preserve the health and safety of citizens and residents in the Kingdom.”
Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, who is also chairman of the Saudi Health Council, confirmed that the funds were being disbursing to the families. He said the ministry appreciated the great sacrifices made by workers in all the Kingdom’s health sectors, and dedication to serve and care for patients during the pandemic.
He praised the concern and unlimited support provided by King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the government to protect public health and safety, and improve the level and quality of health services provided in the Kingdom.
Al-Rabiah said the health sectors in the Kingdom made great efforts to contain this epidemic, control the situation and prevent its spread using all scientific and practical means, while the state has allocated huge budgets to enhance the sector’s readiness.
The government has accelerated a nationwide vaccination drive as it seeks to revive tourism and other pandemic-hit sectors, such as sports competitions and entertainment.
More than 29 million does of vaccine have been administered in the country of 35 million people, the health ministry announced on Saturday.
Vaccination is mandatory for anyone wanting to enter government and private establishments, including education institutions and entertainment venues, as well as to use public transport.
Saudi Arabia has registered nearly 533,000 coronavirus cases and more than 8,300 deaths.
(With AFP)

Saudi Arabia confirms 14 COVID-19 deaths, 731 new infections

Saudi Arabia confirms 14 COVID-19 deaths, 731 new infections
  • The Kingdom said 620 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • 3 mosques reopened in Qassim after being sterilized after 3 people tested positive for COVID-19
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 14 new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,334.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 731 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 533,516 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 10,200 remain active and 1,405 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 151, followed by the Eastern Province with 132, the capital Riyadh with 129, Jazan recorded 67, and Asir confirmed 60 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 620 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 514,982.


Over 29.6 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date through 587 centers.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
During monitoring inspection tours in the past week, authorities recorded 21,967 violations of precautionary regulations imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19 , according to recent statistics from the Ministry of Interior.
The statistics indicated that the region of Riyadh recorded the highest number with 7,214 violations, followed by the Eastern Province (3,022), Madinah (2,189), Qassim (2,119), Makkah (1,836), Hail (1,818), Jouf (1,331), the Northern Borders (666), Tabuk (541), Baha (334), Jazan (316), Asir (314), and Najran (267).
Jeddah Municipality closed 37 commercial establishments for violating the preventive measures, while field teams also recorded 56 violations during over 7,000 monitoring rounds carried out over the weekend.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened three mosques in the Qassim region after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after three people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,975 within 183 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 203 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.30 million.

Indonesian domestic worker’s case resolved with full wages paid plus bonus and return ticket 

Indonesian domestic worker’s case resolved with full wages paid plus bonus and return ticket 
  • “I am happy and nobody gets mistreated in Saudi Arabia,” Yati Kusniyawati tells Arab News
  • Indonesian media reported inaccurate, incomplete facts without comment from Saudi officials 
HAIL: For almost twelve years, Indonesian national Yati Kusniyawati has made her home in the Kingdom with a Saudi family — albeit with one unfortunate handicap, occasional delay in her payments. As she recently prepared to head back home, her case was inaccurately portrayed in some Indonesian media outlets who mistakenly reported that she was detained in the kingdom and that her employer refused to pay. 

In a recorded interview with Arab News, Yati —  who works in the Saudi city of Hail — confirmed that she has recently received all her dues, plus a bonus and a return ticket. Arab News sources also confirm that there was indeed a delay in her fees, but that was due to financial difficulties which have faced her employer. The matter was resolved swiftly and fairly at the hands of the designated government authorities who followed her case. 

There is also no truth to the claims that she was kept in Saudi against her will, however, it was her intention to stay till she collected her dues. “Yati will be back at her home in Indonesia within a day,” a Saudi official who was following Yati’s case confirmed. 

“While there was definitely a case, some Indonesian media outlets were quick to jump the gun without verifying the facts, contacting us or waiting for the verdict of the case,” he added. 

Speaking to Arab News, Yati commended the Saudi government’s treatment and that of her sponsor and his family, saying: “I have received all my dues and an additional bonus by cheque. In addition, I received plane tickets (Hail, Riyadh, Jakarta) for Sunday (today).”

“I am happy that I was working in Saudi Arabia, the state of Islam and justice, where nobody is mistreated,” she added, lauding the humane treatment she received from her sponsor and his family.
 
She explained that her only problem was that “I used to ask for my salaries and my sponsor used to assure me that he will pay them later.  SR117,800 ($31,420) remained unpaid.”

Now that amount was settled, Yati said that she’s happy and looking forward to returning to her home country and reuniting with her son after settling all of her outstanding issues and receiving her rights.  

On Aug. 4, Yari complained to the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development’s labor committees. After hearing her case, the verdict was to grant her all her remaining rights. 

As her sponsor suffered financial hardships, he could not pay her all of her dues on time. However, thanks to some donors, the required sum was collected and eyewitnesses confirmed that Yati received a cheque for an amount totaling SR150,000 ($40.000).

Several Saudi government and civil authorities and associations work to help solve such disputes, given the new laws and regulations introduced in the Kingdom, as part of the Vision 2030 reforms which guarantee the rights of migrant workers and seek to provide them with a suitable working environment.

Saudi Arabia to start receiving Umrah requests

Saudi Arabia to start receiving Umrah requests
  • The ministry hopes to welcome two million pilgrims per month through gradually receiving requests
  • The issuance of permits will be through the applications “Eatmarna” and “Tawakkalna”
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that it will accept Umrah requests starting from Aug. 9, 2021, for pilgrims to perform the Islamic rituals, and visit and pray in the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

The issuance of permits will be through the applications “Eatmarna” and “Tawakkalna”. The ministry aims to reach 60,000 pilgrims distributed over eight operational periods, bringing the capacity to two million pilgrims per month.

The deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, explained that the ministry worked in coordination with other authorities before the upcoming Umrah season to create a safe and secure environment for the pilgrims throughout their journey.

For locals and residents, vaccination for COVID-19 is a prerequisite to perform Umrah and visiting and praying in the two holy mosques.  Pilgrims coming from outside the kingdom must present an official certificate of vaccination from their countries, in addition to the vaccine being from the list of approved vaccines by Saudi Arabia. Arrivals must also adhere to institutional quarantine procedures. 

The deputy minister stated that the number of passengers on a transportation shuttle will not exceed 50 percent of its capacity, while maintaining a safe distance inside, and making sure of the permits of pilgrims issued through the applications before being allowed to board.

Saudi classic car collector brings slice of history to heart of KSA’s desert

Dr. Nasser Al-Massari, a Saudi academic and former cultural attache to the US turned his love and passion for classic cars into a personal museum at his home in Riyadh. (AN photos by Yazeed Alsamrani)
Dr. Nasser Al-Massari, a Saudi academic and former cultural attache to the US turned his love and passion for classic cars into a personal museum at his home in Riyadh. (AN photos by Yazeed Alsamrani)
  • Nasser Al-Massari began his 36-car fleet,  which includes a 1946 Cadillac, in bustling 1980s LA
MAKKAH: Collecting cars is more than just a hobby for some car enthusiasts, with many seeking to preserve objects that appear to be frozen in time.

Every classic car is a little slice of history that tells a story. It is not simply an automobile, but a personal story of the designer, manufacturer and buyer.
It is also a story of survival, with the automobile industry for decades producing faster, cheaper and economically friendly cars that lack the details of classic vehicles.
Classic cars were created in an analog world where designers used pencil and paper to create elegant shapes and flowing lines, something that is difficult to replicate in the computer-based design world of today.
Dr. Nasser Al-Massari, a retired Saudi academic, turned his love and passion for classic cars into a personal museum at his home in Riyadh, displaying and proudly showcasing to the public a collection of 36 classic vehicles from all over the world, with an estimated value of up to $6.7 million.
Speaking to Arab News, he said that the oldest car he owns dates back to 1929, while the newest was manufactured in 1979. Most are American cars. He repairs and restores them himself, and hosts weekly gatherings with other classic car enthusiasts in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh.
His passion for classic cars began while working in Florence, Italy, aged 19, where he ran his father’s company in 1978. While there, he attended the famous Mille Miglia classic and vintage car race and was instantly hooked.

“The beauty of the cars was something else — the lines, the quality finishing was amazing. There was an aesthetic quality to them,” he said.
In 1983, Al-Massari was sent as a scholarship student to the US by King Saud University for his master’s degree in San Diego, California. A year later, he made his first car purchase, buying a 1946 Cadillac Series 62 for $4,600. He drove the beauty from Denver, Colorado, all the way to San Diego.
He then completed a Ph.D. and graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles, in 1989. He attributed the main growth of his collection to his time spent in LA in the early 1980s, when the city was already well known as a playground for rich Hollywood actors and celebrities, as well as a center of trade and industry. Al-Massari jokingly described his hobby as “luxury car-hunting fever,” which he said prompted him during his time in LA to use his neighbor’s garage to store newly bought vehicles.
“Scholarship students in the US have always found hobbies other than their studies. Some loved swimming, hiking, running and various sports, but owning classic cars was something that I loved and which overtook every other sport or hobby,” he said.
For more than 30 years, Al-Massari has bought and sold cars to continuously build and upgrade his collection, but has preserved 36 highly exclusive and rare vehicles, some of which are the sole survivors of a fleet or series.
“It is difficult to say which would be my favorite. It’s like you’re asking me who my favorite child is. But if I had to choose one of all my cars, my favorite has to be the 1929 Cadillac Boattail Speedster. It’s the only one left in the world, and it’s not for sale,” he said, adding: “It’s the bread and butter of cars.”

I owned my first car at the age of 15 and I was very fond of it. I would repair any small malfunction, and I believe that’s when the fire in me sparked.

Dr. Nasser Al-Massari

It could be argued that the dashing two-toned pewter blue and sea blue two-seater Cadillac is the creme de la creme of Al-Massari’s collection, but his beautiful fleet sitting in a cozy 2,000-square-meter garage also includes an impressive assortment of Buicks, Willys, Fiat, Chryslers, Chevrolets and Corvettes. Other notable cars are a pink Ford Thunderbird manufactured in 1956, and a Cadillac Seville, one of only 20, bought from Grandeur Motorcar Company in Florida.
It is clear from his collection that he prefers the Cadillac over others. “Having lived in the US for a long time, it’s the Rolls Royce of US cars, and they’re great,” Al-Massari said.
Having retired from his long career as an academic, his passion is not limited to buying the rare finds, but the fascinating details of each vehicle. Like many modern items, contemporary cars do not always encourage a hands-on approach.
Modern cars are increasingly digital, and their mass-produced parts are often tinker-proof, which Al-Massari finds unappealing.
“The rarer the find, the better. I love looking underneath the hood and working on the cars, and repairing them if need be. Restoring them to their former glory is something I love to do — maintaining them and working with a team of help. I enjoy rolling up my sleeves and working on them myself. Spare parts can be difficult to get — the older the model, the harder they are to find — but with databases, communities, societies, groups and clubs found everywhere today on the internet, you’ll eventually find what you want,” he said.
“I owned my first car at the age of 15 and I was very fond of it. I would repair any small malfunction, and I believe that’s when the fire in me sparked.”
And despite his countless purchases of rare classic cars, Al-Massari still finds a thrill in buying a rare beauty.
He told Arab News that he is on a constant hunt at car auctions worldwide and keeps a close eye on the rise and fall of prices, adding that he would like to convert his collection into a proper asset, like real estate and stocks. Al-Massari is now aiming to own up to 50 cars on the condition they are among the rarest in the world, but the competition is fierce.
“Acquiring rare cars can be a tough competition, especially with amateurs from around the world, traders and the wealthy. Some cars are worth $500,000 that could suddenly see a jump to more than $2 million due to competition,” he said.
Al-Massari also wants to turn the garage into an official museum after obtaining the proper permits. Since 2014, visitors at the Granada Market in Riyadh have ogled the finest of Al-Massari’s collection as he and a group of classic car enthusiasts, who formed a group called “Cars and Coffee,” showcase their beauties at the open market every Friday morning.
“I still take my cars out for a joyride once a week each. A car is made to be driven, not displayed,” he said.

 

