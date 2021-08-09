You are here

Top 10 moments for Arab athletes at Tokyo 2020

Top 10 moments for Arab athletes at Tokyo 2020
Ahmed Hafnaoui after winning gold in the 400m freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021. (Reuters)
Reem Abulleil

Top 10 moments for Arab athletes at Tokyo 2020

Top 10 moments for Arab athletes at Tokyo 2020
  • From carrying flags to winning 18 medals, it has been an emotional Olympic Games in the Japanese capital
Reem Abulleil

RIYADH: An incredible fortnight of sporting action in Tokyo has ended, with 18 medals scooped by Arab athletes. Here are the top 10 Arab moments witnessed at the Olympic Games.

1. Hafnaoui stuns the world

He was the slowest to make it through to the 400 meters freestyle final, but the fastest to touch the wall in the final and secure a stunning gold medal – 18-year-old Tunisian swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui provided one of the biggest surprises of Tokyo 2020 when he won the race from lane eight.

He shaved nearly three seconds off his personal best during the Games and earned praise from the legendary American swimmer Michael Phelps.

2. Barshim’s gracious act of sportsmanship

After claiming high jump bronze in London 2012 and silver in Rio 2016, Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim finally topped the podium in Tokyo.

But even more memorable than his victory was how he and Italian Gianmarco Tamberi agreed to share the gold medal instead of going through a jump-off.

The two competitors and good friends helped each other through difficult times when they suffered the very same ankle injury that threatened their careers. So, when the pair each cleared 2.37 meters at the Tokyo Games and found themselves on the verge of entering a jump-off, Barshim looked to an official and asked: “Can we have two golds?” Seconds later, he and Tamberi shared a warm embrace, without even needing to vocalize what they were both thinking; that sharing gold was the perfect way for them to conclude their Tokyo experience.

It was an incredible act of sportsmanship and one of the most heart-warming moments of the Games.

3. Arab women shine in opening ceremony

When Yasmine Al-Dabbagh carried the flag alongside her compatriot Husein Alireza during the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020, the track sprinter became Saudi Arabia’s first-ever female flagbearer at an Olympic Games. But she was not alone as the only Arab woman given the honor.

Arab women athletes were front and center during this year’s opening ceremony as many nations from the region took advantage of the newly introduced initiative from the International Olympic Committee that allowed countries to nominate a man and a woman to carry the flag together to kick off proceedings in Tokyo.

Other Arab women flagbearers in the Japanese capital during the opening ceremony include Lebanese shooter Ray Bassil, Egyptian two-time taekwondo Olympic medalist Hedaya Malak, Tunisian fencer Ines Boubakri, Moroccan boxer Oumaima Bel Habib, Jordan’s Asian Games taekwondo champion Julyana Al-Sadeq, Qatari rower Tala Abujbara, 15-year-old Bahraini swimmer Noor Yusuf Abdulla, Algerian swimmer Amel Melih, 12-year-old table tennis player Hend Zaza of Syria, Sudanese rower Esraa Khogali, Yemeni shooter Yasameen Al-Raimi, 17-year-old Kuwaiti swimmer Lara Dashti, 17-year-old Palestinian swimmer Dania Nour, and Iraqi shooter Fatimah Al-Kaabi.

4. Asaad’s gift to Syria

Man Asaad brought some much-needed joy to his war-torn nation during Tokyo 2020. The 27-year-old weightlifter claimed Syria’s first Olympic medal in 17 years, and fourth in the Games, by taking bronze in the plus-109-kilogram competition in Tokyo.

Asaad overcame a right shoulder injury in the build-up to the Olympics and gave Syria only its second Olympic gold medal.

5. Hamedi’s dramatic silver medal

Saudi Arabian karateka Tareg Hamedi was leading 4-1 when his final kick sent his Iranian opponent Sajjad Ganjzadeh to the tatami in their kumite plus-75-kilogram gold-medal bout in Tokyo. But his high kick was later deemed illegal, and the 23-year-old had to settle for silver behind the multiple-time world champion.

Despite the heartbreaking finish, Hamedi can take huge pride from his strong campaign in the Japanese capital, which earned Saudi Arabia its fourth-ever Olympic medal.

In a tweet, Saudi minister of sport and president of the Saudi Olympic Committee, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, said: “Because he is the hero in the eyes of all of us, our Olympic champion Tareq Hamedi will be honored with the gold medal award, worth 5 million riyals, for his excellence, creativity, and honorable representation of the homeland in front of the world’s biggest stars in Tokyo 2020. You deserve it, hero, and the future is in front of you.”

6. Feryal’s historic gold for Egypt

Karate’s introduction to the Tokyo 2020 Games spelled great news for Egypt, as Feryal Abdelaziz’s heroics in the kumite plus-61-kilogram class gifted the north African nation its first gold medal since 2004.

And Abdelaziz’s triumph made her Egypt’s first-ever female Olympic gold medalist.

“This is the result of four years of hard work, not just one or two. I was under a lot of pressure, mentally and physically, but it was all worth it to make something special for Egypt,” said the 22-year-old.

Fellow Egyptian Giana Farouk – a multiple-time world champion – claimed bronze in 61-kg action a day earlier.

7. El-Bakkali snaps Kenya’s streak

Moroccan track athlete Soufiane El-Bakkali ended Kenya’s 37-year dominance of the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Olympics to take gold in Tokyo.

Kenyans had won every single gold in the event since Los Angeles 1984 before El-Bakkali’s triumph last week.

The runner’s victory was Morocco’s sole medal at the Japanese Games, and its first gold since 2004.

8. Zaza’s message of hope

At 12 years old, Syrian table tennis player Hend Zaza was not only her nation’s flagbearer, but the youngest competitor in the entire Tokyo 2020 Games.

Although her campaign was short-lived, having lost her opener to Austria’s 39-year-old Liu Jia, Zaza sent out an inspirational message after making her Olympics debut.

She said: “For the last five years I’ve been through many different experiences, especially when there was the war happening around the country, with the postponement with funding for the Olympics, and it was very tough.

“But I had to fight for it, and this is my message to everyone who wishes to have the same situation. Fight for your dreams, try hard, regardless of the difficulties that you’re having, and you will reach your goal.”

9. Malak doubles up

After claiming bronze in the below-57-kilogram category in taekwondo in Rio 2016, Hedaya Malak moved up a weight class, to below 67 kilograms, spent 18 months living in Serbia in order to have access to better training conditions, and qualified for Tokyo 2020 while competing with an injured ankle.

In Tokyo, Malak made history as Egypt’s first-ever female flagbearer then claimed a second Olympic bronze to become just the fifth athlete from her country to win multiple medals at the Games.

Egypt ended up with six medals in total, the nation’s highest ever tally at a single Games.

10. El-Bakh sets Olympic records

Egyptian-born weightlifter Fares El-Bakh did not just claim Qatar’s first-ever Olympic gold medal, he set two Olympic records in the process with 225 kilograms in the clean and jerk and a combined score of 402.

The 23-year-old said: “I feel great, incredible. We worked hard for it. We went so far to get this, and it feels better than ever. I am literally speechless about that (getting the first gold for Qatar). I hope that they are proud of me.

“I promise this is not the end, we still have more and more coming soon. We will do our best to make it even better,” he added.

Saudi rally driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi, partner Michael Orr finish 2nd in HunGarian Baja

Saudi rally driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi, partner Michael Orr finish 2nd in HunGarian Baja
Updated 31 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi rally driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi, partner Michael Orr finish 2nd in HunGarian Baja

Saudi rally driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi, partner Michael Orr finish 2nd in HunGarian Baja
  • Toyota team posted identical time to Mini’s Krzysztof Hołowczyc, Lukasz Kurzeja but lost tiebreaker
  • The Poles trailed by 42 seconds going into the final section, where they managed a time that was 42 seconds quicker than Al-Rajhi, resulting in the tie
Updated 31 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi rally driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi and his partner Michael Orr finished second behind the Mini crew of Krzysztof Hołowczyc and Lukasz Kurzeja in the HunGarian Baja.

Their position was decided on a tiebreaker after the result of the sixth round of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas and the second round of the FIA European Cup for Cross-Country Bajas.

Following 454 kilometers of racing over seven selective sections, the Toyota pair and the Polish duo finished with the same time totals, the Mini team winning the tiebreak having posted the best time on the first selective section that was not a qualifying stage.

World Cup leaders Yasir Seaidan and Alexey Kuzmich finished third in another Mini.

Hołowczyc and Kurzeja had finished second in Friday’s qualifying stage and then set the pace in the following day’s first full leg to take the overall lead. They were overtaken by Al-Rajhi in the final section when they dropped four minutes after getting lost.

After winning the penultimate stage, the Poles trailed by 42 seconds going into the final section, where they managed a time that was 42 seconds quicker than Al-Rajhi, resulting in the tie.

Despite the unfortunate loss in their first ever HunGarian Baja, the Saudi Arabian-British partners have now reduced the gap in the FIA World Cup standings with the result.

The seventh round of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas and the third round of the European series will be the Baja Poland on Aug. 26 to 29.

Golf Saudi launches Mass Participation program at Aramco Team Series tournament in Spain

Golf Saudi launches Mass Participation program at Aramco Team Series tournament in Spain
Updated 31 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Golf Saudi launches Mass Participation program at Aramco Team Series tournament in Spain

Golf Saudi launches Mass Participation program at Aramco Team Series tournament in Spain
  • Leading Saudi female figures took part in activities aimed at promoting golf, empowerment of women
  • Nawal Al-Khalawi: It is gratifying to see that Golf Saudi is investing both time and resources to bring this great game to the people of Saudi Arabia
Updated 31 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

SOTOGRANDE, Spain: Golf Saudi hosted leading female personalities from the Kingdom at the second Aramco Team Series tournament of the year in Sotogrande, Spain.

The occasion was part of Golf Saudi’s Mass Participation program that aims to grow the game of golf and boost participation in Saudi Arabia and internationally.

The guests took part in activities on the sideline of the tournament, organized with the Ladies European Tour (LET), which was won by Team Buhai.

The Mass Participation program was presented by senior professionals Grant Smith and Steven Troup, who introduced the guests to Saudi health coach and entrepreneur Nawal Al-Khalawi, founder of the first Saudi female football team Maram Al-Butairi, and social media influencer Hana Bassrawi.

Smith and Troup were on hand to provide the participating ladies with some beginner’s tips as well as challenges and the chance to try their hand on a golf simulator.

The clinic also saw the rollout of Golf Saudi’s newest event activation, a challenge course devised in partnership with The Stadium Concept, an educational program that introduces participants to the game in an accessible and easy way. At the end of the clinic, the participants were also treated to a tour of the golf course at La Reserva Club Sotogrande where the tournament had taken place.

Golf Saudi’s Mass Participation program has been designed to develop future home-grown golf players and follows the launch of The Ladies First Club in November last year for 1,000 Saudi women, offering complimentary membership inclusive of golf lessons, driving range access, and a nine-hole experience played with an instructor on three different courses.

The organization also hopes to use its latest program to meet its targets of creating 3,700 jobs by 2030, as well as training up to 24,000 new golfers within the next decade.

Al-Butairi, founder of the Eastern Flames football team, said the work that Golf Saudi was doing to promote the game was a good sign for the future of the women’s sports sector in the country.

“It was such an honor being in Sotogrande for the second Aramco Team Series tournament and to have the chance to meet in person with such an array of talented female golfers.

“As a director of Eastern Flames Football Club in Saudi Arabia, I know first-hand the positive impact that sport can play in the lives of young girls and women. It’s great that Golf Saudi is paving a way not only for Saudi female golfers but for other women internationally, giving them the opportunities to learn, develop, and compete in world-class tournaments,” she added.

Al-Khalawi said she could not wait to pick up a golf club on her return to Saudi Arabia following her stay in Spain.

“Golf is a game of patience. Practicing alone is a meditative act, whilst playing with friends and family cultivates deep connections and competing professionally requires a strong mind, character, and skills.

“These are all positives and so it is gratifying to see that Golf Saudi is investing both time and resources to bring this great game to the people of Saudi Arabia. From what I’ve seen here in Sotogrande, it won’t be too long until we see the first Saudi women compete in similar international tournaments,” she added.

The Aramco Team Series consists of four tournaments that include 36 teams made up of three professionals and one amateur, with scores from all four contributing to the final result.

Following the inaugural London event and the conclusion of the Sotogrande tournament, the series will now move onto New York from Oct. 14 to 16, and finally Jeddah from Nov. 10 to 12.

15th FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi increases prize money to $2.8m

15th FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi increases prize money to $2.8m
Updated 09 August 2021
Arab News

15th FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi increases prize money to $2.8m

15th FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi increases prize money to $2.8m
  • World’s best short-distance swimmers to gather for competition at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in December
Updated 09 August 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: A prize pool of more than $2.8 million will be up for grabs at the 15th FINA World Swimming Championships (25 meters) to be held in Abu Dhabi later this year.

Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported the announcement made by FINA President Husain Al-Musallam.

Some of the world’s top short-distance swimmers are expected to take part in the competition being held at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island from Dec. 16 to 21.

The boost to the prize-money pot represents an increase of 50 percent for individual events, with a bonus of $50,000 for any new world records, and will be the largest amount ever splashed out for a FINA swimming tournament.

Al-Musallam said: “Exactly two months ago, when I took office, I promised the aquatics family that I would prioritize athletes, increase prize money, and ensure there was no discrimination in our sport. Today’s announcement honors that commitment.

“Athletes are the heartbeat of aquatics. They all deserve the very best competitions and prize money that reflects their standing as the world’s greatest athletes,” he added.

The FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) is set to be one of the year’s most high-profile sporting events in the region.

Tokyo 2020 gives Arab nations highest-ever medal haul of 18

Tokyo 2020 gives Arab nations highest-ever medal haul of 18
Updated 09 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Tokyo 2020 gives Arab nations highest-ever medal haul of 18

Tokyo 2020 gives Arab nations highest-ever medal haul of 18
  • The tally of five gold, five silver and eight bronze medals beat the previous total of eight at Athens 2004
Updated 09 August 2021
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Arab athletes have departed Tokyo 2020 with the highest yield of medals in the history of their participation, winning five gold, five silver and eight bronze.

The previous combined best by Arab nations was eight at the 2004 Athens Olympics, with four gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

In Japan, Qatar was the only one of the Arab delegation to win two gold medals, while Egypt’s total of six was the highest with one gold, one silver and four bronze.

The penultimate day of Tokyo 2020 proved particularly fruitful for the region with Feryal Abdelaziz of Egypt winning a gold in the women’s karate competition; Tarek Hamdi of Saudi a silver in the men’s karate; Bahrain’s Kalkidan Gezahegne a silver in the women’s 10,000m; Egypt’s Ahmed Elgendy a silver in the men’s modern pentathlon; and Qataris Cherif Samba and Ahmed Tijan a bronze in the men’s beach volleyball competition.

The previous day had seen Egypt’s Giana Lotfy win bronze despite losing her women’s kumite -61kg class semifinal. Abdul Rahman Al-Masatfa has similarly claimed bronze after being eliminated in his last four bouts in the men’s karate kumite 67kg competition.

Egypt leads Arab nations in the all-time gold medal table with eight, with Morocco coming next with seven.

Saudi Olympic silver medalist Tarek Hamdi lands in Jeddah to a hero’s welcome

Saudi Olympic silver medalist Tarek Hamdi lands in Jeddah to a hero’s welcome
Updated 55 min 52 sec ago
Ali Khaled
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi Olympic silver medalist Tarek Hamdi lands in Jeddah to a hero’s welcome

Saudi Olympic silver medalist Tarek Hamdi lands in Jeddah to a hero’s welcome
  • The 23-year-old, accompanied by Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Saudi Arabian  Olympic Committee President, was greeted with applause and confetti after his historic achievment at Tokyo 2020
Updated 55 min 52 sec ago
Ali Khaled MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

DUBAI: Saudi athlete Tarek Hamdi, fresh from winning a stunning silver medal in the Men’s karate competition at Tokyo 2020,  has landed in Jeddah to a hero’s welcome, accompanied by Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Saudi Arabian  Olympic Committee President.

On their arrival from the Japanese capital, the Saudi delegation were greeted with cheers and and clouds of confetti to hail the 23-year-old’s historic achievement.

Hamdi’s silver was the Kingdom’s only medal of the Tokyo Olympics, but it could have been even more if it wasn’t for a penalty decision that prevented a victory that was agonisingly within reach. 

Hamdi had endured a heartbreaking end to the final of the Men’s Karate Kumite +75kg when a penalty for dangerous play denied him a gold when he was leading 4-1 against Sajag Ganzjadeh of Iran, who departed the mat at Nippon Budokan arena on a stretcher. The match was awarded as a default 4-0 win for the Iranian.

The Olympic silver remains an outstanding achievement for Hamdi, who since the final has been hailed as an inspirational champion across Saudi Arabia and the Arab world.

Hamdi avoided commenting on what had happened in the final, saying that he respected the decision taken by the officials of the match, despite the fact that the referee’s decision was a bolt from the blue.

“It was really a shock, but we could do nothing other than respecting the decision,” he said. “However, gold will, for sure, come in the competitions of the near future,”

Hamdi told Arab News that his silver medal is the first Saudi Olympic medal since the one that Hadi Sua’an secured at the Sydney 2000 Games, when he won the silver medal in the 400m hurdles.

He said this proves that Saudi athletes are capable of achieving Olympic success.

“We have reached the final, and we may win gold in the coming events. We have the Paris Games in two years, and if Karate will be included in that edition of the Games, we are hopeful to win more than a medal,” Hamdi said.

The Saudi champion pointed out that it took him a long time to prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

“I had to train hard and prepare for this competition for nearly two years, with ambition and insistence to do something for my beloved country,” he said.

He noted that he and his fellow athletes had received all the support from the Ministry of Sports, and that all along his ambition was to win gold.  

“We were fully supported by the government of the Two Holy Mosques, his Crown Prince, the minister of sports and the deputy of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, who are supporting the Saudi sport in general. I really appreciate all their efforts.”

“Gold was our ambition and that is what Saudi Arabia really deserves” said Hamdi. “I did my best…However, it is the decree of Allah, and He does what He wills. Thank God for all.”

Hamdi said that he was under big pressure to win all the battles, especially after the 3-2 loss to the Croatian athlete Ivan Kvesic in the first fight. However, he said that it was a "good loss".

“The first loss was actually advantageous. It pushed me to bring out the best of me, and that really happened,” he said.

Dr. Mushrif Al-Shihry, head of the Saudi Karate Federation said that Hamdi has become a global inspiration.

“The World Karate Federation has seen the skills and excellent performance of Hamdi, who is a role model to all karate players in the world,” he said. “He succeeded in showing the whole world the capabilities of the Saudi players.”

He added that they had set a detailed preparation plan for the Tokyo Games, and it was a success.

“Another work plan will prepare our players for the world championship, which will be held in Dubai,” said Al-Shihry.

“Hamdi and his colleagues will produce better performances and they will achieve even better results. We have hired a highly proficient coach, whose efforts were fruitful in Tokyo.

“We have a group of Saudi female karate players. We are now looking for a good coach to train them. The next Asian Championship will see the first official participation of a Saudi Karate female team,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan national coach of the Saudi karate team, Mounir Afkir, told Arab News that Hamdi’s loss to 2018 World Champion Kvesic did not have any lasting effects.

“I asked Hamdi to forget about the loss and concentrate on the coming fights. Luckily, I succeeded in taking the champion Hamdi out of the bad mood. He did well in the next match against the American [Brian Irr] before sharing the spoils with the Iranian athlete, Sajad Ganjzadeh’s, who is the world champion five times,” Afkir said.

Hamdi, the coach added, was of high morals and was able to defeat his Canadian opponent.

“Hamedi is the best karate player in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and he would have won the gold medal if it was not for the referee’s decision, which was built on Ganjzadeh’s exaggerated response to Hamdi’s kick,” Afkir said.

Commenting on Hamdi’s controversial kick, the coach said that the rules are clear.

“The video did not show the kick in a clear way. The rules of the game state that a game official relies on the decision of the physician in such cases. If the doctor says that it was an aggressive kick, then the referee can disqualify the violator,” he said.

He explained that the whole issue was with the Iranian player who might have felt he was about to lose the contest.

“When Ganjzadeh felt that Hamdi was going to win, he excessively pretended that he was severely injured, and this is not ethical at all. What is important to us is that the world knows that the Iranian player's behavior was not honest and Hamdi is the one who deserved gold,” he said.

