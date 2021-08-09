Tokyo 2020 gives Arab nations highest-ever medal haul of 18

DUBAI: Arab athletes have departed Tokyo 2020 with the highest yield of medals in the history of their participation, winning five gold, five silver and eight bronze.
The previous combined best by Arab nations was eight at the 2004 Athens Olympics, with four gold, two silver and two bronze medals.
In Japan, Qatar was the only one of the Arab delegation to win two gold medals, while Egypt’s total of six was the highest with one gold, one silver and four bronze.
The penultimate day of Tokyo 2020 proved particularly fruitful for the region with Feryal Abdelaziz of Egypt winning a gold in the women’s karate competition; Tarek Hamdi of Saudi a silver in the men’s karate; Bahrain’s Kalkidan Gezahegne a silver in the women’s 10,000m; Egypt’s Ahmed Elgendy a silver in the men’s modern pentathlon; and Qataris Cherif Samba and Ahmed Tijan a bronze in the men’s beach volleyball competition.
The previous day had seen Egypt’s Giana Lotfy win bronze despite losing her women’s kumite -61kg class semifinal. Abdul Rahman Al-Masatfa has similarly claimed bronze after being eliminated in his last four bouts in the men’s karate kumite 67kg competition.
Egypt leads Arab nations in the all-time gold medal table with eight, with Morocco coming next with seven.
World championships still on the line during Formula E’s season finale weekend in Berlin
Berlin E-Prix has been present on Formula E calendar since 2015, hosted finale in 2020
First race on Saturday will use the circuit’s traditional anti-clockwise layout, but on Sunday will run in reverse
Updated 10 min 48 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: There is still everything to play for going into the last race weekend of Formula E’s inaugural FIA World Championship season, with only 23 points separating drivers’ championship leader Nyck de Vries and René Rast in 10th place.
With Berlin hosting the final races of the season once again, having hosted one of the most exciting finales in motorsport in 2020, there are also only 86 points covering the top 10 teams with 96 points still available over the weekend.
The Berlin E-Prix has been present on the Formula E calendar since 2015, and this weekend Tempelhof Airport will once again host a thrilling finish to another closely-fought season, which started at Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah street circuit in February.
The first race on Saturday will use the circuit’s traditional anti-clockwise layout, but on Sunday will run in reverse, offering up a challenge for both the drivers and the teams.
“We’re heading into a weekend season finale where just about anything is possible, said ROKiT Venturi Racing Team Principal Susie Wolff. “We have a car starting in Group 2 and a car starting in Group 4 in qualifying which should hopefully work to our advantage and we’ve seen how quickly things can change over the course of a double header race weekend,” she added.
“It’s been an incredibly close, tight season and as we discovered in Puebla, one good weekend can change everything.
“We know we have the pace but we also know what we’re up against and only when the chequered flag waves on Sunday will we see if we’ve really achieved our ambitions for this season.”
ROKiT’s Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara, who currently sits 9th in the drivers’ championship standings on 74 points and 21 behind leader de Vries, is quietly confident of his chances in the two races.
“Racing on two different circuits on one weekend is a new challenge for everyone in Formula E but I’m feeling quite optimistic for Berlin,” he said.
“I’m excited to get back into the car and being a part of Group 2 qualifying should benefit us because we’ll avoid the usual difficulties that come from Group 1.
“I think if we can qualify well, we should be able to score a big haul of points in both races and consistency is my main aim for the weekend.
“If we can establish a strong performance baseline, we should be able to perform well and given the pace we have shown at points this season, I think we have the potential to challenge for podiums,” he added.
Monika Staab appointed coach of Saudi women’s national football team
Staab coached Bahrain, Qatar women’s sides after trophy-laden playing career in Germany
The Saudi Women’s Football League is expected to start its second season in November
Updated 11 August 2021
Arab News
The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) has appointed Monika Staab as new coach of the Saudi women’s national football team.
The announcement was made on the SAFF Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.
The 62-year-old German had a playing career that saw her represent Kickers Offenbach (1970-1977) and NSG Oberst Schiel in Germany before stints at Paris Saint-Germain, Queens Park Rangers and Southampton.
After he retirement in 1992 she coached SG Praunheim, her last playing club, for six years, before moving to Bundesliga club FFC Frankfurt where she won the 2002 UEFA Women’s Cup (now the UEFA Women’s Champions League), four league titles and five German Cups.
In 2007 she was appointed coach of Bahrain’s women’s national team, and in 2013-14, the Qatari national team.
Now she will be tasked with coaching the newly established Saudi women’s national team just under a year after the establishment of the Saudi Women’s Football League, which is expected to start its second season in November.
Lionel Messi eyes Champions League trophy with PSG
Lionel Messi helped Barcelona win four Champions League trophies
Qatari-backed PSG has been desperate to win the Champions League, falling just short when it lost the 2020 final to Bayern Munich
Updated 11 August 2021
AP
PARIS: Lionel Messi said he’s “in the right place” to win another Champions League trophy and cited a reunion with Neymar as a key factor in his decision to sign with Paris Saint-Germain.
The 34-year-old Argentina star spoke at his introductory news conference at Parc des Princes stadium on Wednesday, the morning after signing a two-year deal with the option for a third season after leaving Barcelona.
“My goal and dream is to raise another Champion’s (League Trophy) and I believe that I am in the right place to have the best chances to achieve that,” Messi said.
“When you see this squad, you really want to play with them because there are so many possibilities,” he added. “We have the same goal. And Neymar of course did a lot and was important for my choice.”
Qatari-backed PSG has been desperate to win the Champions League, falling just short when it lost the 2020 final to Bayern Munich. Messi helped Barcelona win four Champions League trophies.
Messi’s arrival gives PSG formidable attacking options as he links up with not only Neymar — his former teammate at Barcelona — but also France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.
“I’m going to play with best players, it’s very nice, it’s incredible to be able to experience this,” said Messi, who also cited Argentina teammates and PSG players Ángel di Maria and Leandro Paredes.
“Obviously, one of the reasons (I came) was the locker room: Neymar, Dí María, Paredes, whom I know.”
Messi said he is “ready” to start playing with PSG, which hosts Strasbourg on Saturday night.
“When I feel it, when the staff thinks I’m ok, I’ll be ready. I’m willing to play,” he said.
Messi became the most high-profile free agent in soccer history after his attempts to stay at Barcelona were rejected last week by the Spanish league because the salary would not comply with financial regulations, with the Catalan club burdened by debts of more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion).
PSG moved quickly to sign the Argentina star. The team, Messi said, “positioned themselves and everything went really fast and it was easy. It happened in little time. It was a difficult situation and they were efficient.”
PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino quickly made contact with his fellow Argentine after Barcelona announced last Thursday that Messi would be leaving the club he joined as a 13-year-old boy.
Messi won every major honor with Barcelona and was granted a tearful exit news conference on Sunday to signal the end of an era. Only Cristiano Ronaldo in the current era challenges Messi’s status as an all-time great.
While PSG had to pay 222 million euros (then $261 million) to sign Neymar from Barcelona in 2017, there was no transfer fee for Messi.
No salary details were given, but a person with knowledge of the negotiations earlier told The Associated Press that Messi is set to earn around 35 million euros ($41 million) net annually. The person said on condition of anonymity before the contract was signed.
PSG will be hoping not only that Messi helps the team regain the French title it lost to Lille last season but finally win the Champions League.
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi praised “a historic day for the club, football world and it is a fantastic moment for us.”
“Everybody knows Leo... He makes the football magic, beautiful and he’s a winner. It will be very exciting for our supporters and the fans worldwide,” he added. ”We have big ambition.”
Messi said it was “very hard” to leave Barcelona after so many years but added “the moment I arrived here I felt very happy.”
PSG supporters have seen their club transformed over the last decade since the influx of Qatari sovereign wealth investment linked to the emir. Once Messi’s Barcelona contract expired — and the Catalan club was unable to afford to keep him — PSG was one of the few clubs that could finance a deal to sign the six-time world player of the year.
Messi will wear the No. 30 jersey — the same number he wore in his first two seasons with Barcelona before switching to No. 19 and then the prized No. 10, which Neymar gets to keep at PSG.
UAE international boxing event pulls no punches with knockout fight card
Friday fight night at Atlantis hotel on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah will feature 6 bouts, 2 for vacant titles
Updated 11 August 2021
Ali Khaled
DUBAI: Boxing nights are not a common occurrence in the UAE, but some of the world’s best fighters could soon become regular visitors to the country if the organizers behind this weekend’s Legacy Boxing Series - International Boxing Fight Night have their way.
On Friday, Legacy Sports Management is bringing six professional fights, two of which are title bouts, to the Atlantis hotel on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.
Former world WBA light middleweight champion Austin Trout, who will take on Alejandro Davila in the super welterweight division in the night’s main event, told Arab News that he was glad the wait for his fight was finally over.
He said: “I’ve had to mentally psych myself into not worrying about the possibility of is it going to happen, is it not going to happen, will (the coronavirus disease) COVID-19 stop, are the flights going to come through?
“All those things that were buzzing around the fight, I’ve just been training, my coaches expect me in the gym regardless, if the fight was happening or not. We’ve been working hard.”
Trout’s last fight was in February’s unanimous decision win over Juan Armando Garcia in Mexico, and the 35-year-old southpaw pointed out that he was in great condition to take on another strong Mexican opponent in Davila.
“It’s been good here, it’s been hot, but I wasn’t expecting it to also be so humid, which is great for losing weight. My weight is good. It’s something that you have to get used to, so I’m glad that Legacy brought us out with enough time to acclimatize,” the Texas fighter added.
It will be Trout’s first time in Dubai, and he has been training at the Real Boxing Only gym in Al-Quoz alongside several other boxers who will be taking to the ring in the Atlantis at the weekend.
He said: “Facilities here are great, and we have everything we need. It’s a nice professional atmosphere. Everybody that’s in here works, so it’s not like some gyms where you come in and you see some people slacking around, nothing like that. I love the environment and the atmosphere here.
“I’m very excited to be back in the ring, even more excited to be fighting here in Dubai,” added Trout, who has a professional career record of 33 wins, five losses, and one draw.
“A big part of my career we were fighting abroad, and honestly it was the most fun part of my career. I really enjoyed it. I was in love with boxing. So, I’m happy to do more travelling, more fighting.”
He also hoped that boxing would follow mixed martial arts’ example of staging more fights in the UAE and the Middle East.
“From my understanding and what I’ve always gathered, is that Middle East loves combat sports. There really is no reason why there shouldn’t be a lot of boxing. UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) kind of paved the way with Fight Island (on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi) and they’ve had some good success with that, so I’m hoping boxing follows suit and brings a lot of fights over here. It’s always appreciated,” Trout said.
While his focus remained on Friday’s bout, Trout was clear about his future ambitions.
“We don’t have any set plans, we always have to get past what’s ahead of us, but I’m looking to get to the title. I’m looking to be a two-time world champion, the moves we make will be toward that goal,” he added.
The organizers also hope many similar events will follow.
Karim Akkar, chief executive officer of Legacy Sports Management, said: “Dubai stands for quality, and we are keen to bring the best fight cards to Dubai and spotlight the city as the new place to be for boxing.
“Dubai is the place where we want to build world champions in the next year. Everyone loves the city and boxers around the globe were overwhelmed with the opportunity to fight here.”
One of the highlights on the fight card will be the clash between Ismaikel “Mike” Perez and Tony Salam for the vacant WBA Intercontinental cruiserweight title.
Perez said: “Being in Dubai will make it special, most people dream of coming here, and fighting here. It’s a blessing to be here, it’s a blessing to have Legacy behind me and to give me this opportunity. It’s a blessing to be fighting for a title. It took me three to four years to get here, just to come back like this, I have no words to explain it.”
The Ireland-based Cuban noted that finding the right balance of training since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had not been easy.
“I don’t think I had any problems in a fitness way, I’ve been training for three years straight. Even with gyms on lockdown, I would go running every day, do what I could. I didn’t do too much boxing at the time. Where I live, it’s hard to find a gym that can let you train, especially me as an immigrant. But in the last six months, I’ve done everything, sparring, everything,” he added.
Perez fought for the WBC cruiserweight title in 2017, but the last few years have not been easy for the 35-year-old.
He said: “It took me three years before I found Legacy in the end. My wife and I were talking about it, she was like I know you love it but maybe it’s time to go ahead and do something else. And just when I was about to decide to move on and stop boxing for good, I found Legacy, and the opportunity to come. I just can’t wait. I will do my very best, I want this.
“I’m ready to go. Even after Friday, if they tell me to go next Friday, I’m ready to go. All I want is just to fight.”
Also on the bill is a highly anticipated bout for the vacant WBA Intercontinental super middleweight title between the talented American Anthony Sims Jr. and Hernan David Perez from Argentina. It will be a second chance to secure the belt that the 26-year-old from Indiana aims not to waste.
He said: “I lost my last fight, which was for the world title, so it’s like I’m getting a chance to do it all over and do it the right way. It’s the chance of a lifetime. Lightning never strikes twice, but to me it struck twice in one year, and I’m just blessed.”
Sims was also looking forward to fighting in front of a new crowd in a new environment. “I always want to fight in front of beautiful people, of all ethnicities and races across world, and I’m getting to do it right here in Dubai.”
He pointed out that the camp in Dubai had been ideal ahead of Friday’s fight.
“The gym is amazing. Both gyms supply your different needs. One gym has all the bags you need, and the other has more diverse bags, both have amazing rings, and a great atmosphere. You don’t need for anything, it’s perfect,” he added.
And beyond Dubai, his focus was clear. “After this fight, we’re going for somebody in the top 10.”
Rounding up the card will be the super featherweight bout between Bekman Soylybayev and Ramiro Cesena; Fernando Daniel Martinez versus Gonzalo Garcia Duran in the super flyweight category; and Ramona Graeff against Karina Kopinska in the female lightweight division.
10 talking points ahead of the new Saudi Pro League season
From title challengers to relegation battlers, foreign coaches to Saudi keepers — here are the questions that will be answered starting this week
Updated 11 August 2021
John Duerden
With the first matchday of the 2021-22 Saudi Professional League finally here, we look at 10 talking points for the season ahead.
1. Can anyone stop Al-Hilal?
That is the big question. Al-Hilal have won the last two league titles and have strengthened. So have their rivals, but it remains to be seen whether Al-Ittihad, Al-Shabab, Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr have done enough in the transfer market and in pre-season to stop a “three-peat.” Other factors may help. Al-Hilal are in the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League in September, which will prove a distraction, and the club provides a fair proportion of the national team. But, still, rivals will have to step up.
2. Can Nestor El-Maestro mark a comeback for British coaches?
At one time there were British coaches all over the region, but they have fallen out of fashion in recent years with Serbian, Brazilian, Romanian, Portuguese and other nationalities coming to the fore. Nestor El-Maestro came in to take over Al-Taawoun in March and did a commendable job in Buraidah. If the 38-year-old can carry on where he left off last season then he may not only lift the club into the top three but could also show that the UK can still be a source of coaching knowhow.
3. Who will be top scorer?
Bafetimbi Gomis was No.1 last season with 24 and there is a good chance that total will be beaten this time round as there is a real wealth of striking talent. Gomis may not play as often for Al-Hilal this season after the arrival of Moussa Marega from Porto. Omar Al-Somah should get more supply this time at Al-Ahli and then there is Romarinho at Al-Ittihad. There is creativity at Al-Nassr and 2019 top scorer Abderrazzak Hamdallah should beat his tally last season.
4. How will the promoted teams perform?
Al-Hazem, Al-Fayha and Al-Tai came up from the second tier last season, and of the three Al-Hazem look best equipped to stay up. The Ar Rass club finished 10 points clear at the top of the league and also have Carlos Strandberg back. The Swedish striker was out on loan to Abha last season and his 16 goals secured top flight football for another season. He may well do the same for Al-Hazem. Al-Fayha and Al-Tai would love to have the same proven goalscorer and their survival chances may depend on finding one.
5. Who is in danger of the drop?
Incredibly, no fewer than five teams finished just a point above the relegation zone last season and they will want to get some early points on the board in a bid to avoid getting sucked in this time around. Abha just survived and have lost their star striker Strandberg. Al-Batin will be hoping that striker Fabio Abreu does not have a difficult second season after impressing in his first. Al-Faisaly were distracted by the King’s Cup and this time they have the Champions League so will need to be careful. Damac looked down and out until the last couple of weeks but seem to have recruited well. It should be a fierce battle.
6. Will any Saudi player go overseas?
Everyone knows that, sooner or later, if Saudi Arabia want to become increasingly competitive on the international stage then some of the country’s best players need to go overseas. Players such as Salman Al-Faraj and Salem Al-Dawsari are good enough, but their time has probably gone. This season, even if nobody goes, it would be great to hear a younger player or two talk of their international dreams and ambitions, and even hear a couple of rumors.
7. Can Jaloliddin Masharipov push Central Asia’s case?
There is a real shortage of Asian players in the league this season, but Masharipov catches the eye. The Uzbekistan winger spent last season on loan in the United Arab Emirates and is now at Al-Nassr. If the 27-year-old has a good campaign for the nine-time champions, he will show the rest of the league, and perhaps the region, that clubs really should be looking toward Central Asia for talent. Al-Hilal were thrashed by Istiklol of Tajikistan in the Asian Champions League earlier this year, but no moves were made to look at that improving country or its neighbors. Players from Central Asia are relatively cheap and most would love the chance to go to Saudi Arabia.
8. Which of the big signings will shine and which will flop?
Pity Martinez was one of the biggest signings last season, but the 2018 South American player of the year struggled at Al-Nassr and injuries did not help. This year there have been some big deals to bring in the likes of Paulinho, Marega, Igor Coronado, Ezgjan Alioski, Matheus Pereira and others. Football is not a science and not all of the big additions are going to be stars in Saudi Arabia. The ones who shine could deliver titles, while the ones who flop are likely to be moved on quickly.
9. Will there be any financial issues?
Last season there were issues at Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli among others and there is no doubt that improvements can be made off the pitch in Saudi Arabian football. Problems such as late player payments, FIFA sanctions and transfer bans reared their ugly head at some point. If they fail to make an appearance in this campaign, they will not be missed. Fans want a season that is just about football.
10. Can a Saudi goalkeeper top the clean sheet charts?
The debate over whether foreign goalkeepers should be allowed in the Saudi Pro League (they are not in leagues like South Korea and China) simmers, but national team coach Herve Renard would surely welcome local keepers at the top of the charts. Brazil’s Cassio of Al-Taawoun was the top-ranked keeper last time, but it was 2018 when a Saudi stopper last had the most clean sheets. Mohammed Al-Owais and Zaid Al-Bawardi and a few others could be in contention.