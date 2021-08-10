Lebanon’s Aoun shields patriarch after he urged halt to rockets

You are here

Lebanese Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai meets with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, July 15, 2020. (Reuters)
BEIRUT: President Michel Aoun on Tuesday condemned criticism of Lebanon’s Christian Maronite patriarch after he expressed opposition to the Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah, warning that insults must be avoided to safeguard national unity.
Following a cross-border salvo between Israel and Hezbollah, Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai was sharply critical of Hezbollah on Sunday, saying no group should decide on war and peace and urging the army to halt rocket fire from the south.
The border flare-up on Friday drew criticism from Hezbollah’s opponents in Lebanon, where hardship is mounting due to a crippling financial meltdown.
Aoun — a Maronite ally of Hezbollah — condemned the campaigns to which he said Rai was being subjected and emphasised that freedom of expression was protected by the constitution during a phone call between the two, the presidency said.
Other views should “remain in the political frame and should not tend to insult or offend, to safeguard national unity and guarantee general stability in the country,” Aoun said.
Rai said that while Lebanon had not decided to make peace with Israel, neither had it decided to go to war and Lebanon did not want to be embroiled in military actions that would “draw destructive Israeli responses.”
Without naming Hezbollah, Rai urged the army to halt rocket attacks from Lebanon “not out of concern for Israel’s safety, but out of concern for Lebanon’s safety.”
While Hezbollah has not commented on Rai’s comments, its supporters accused him of surrender and supporting Zionism on social media.
Hezbollah said it had fired rockets into open ground near Israeli forces in the disputed Shebaa Farms area on Friday in retaliation for Israeli air strikes in Lebanon a day earlier that had also hit open ground.
Tension at the border began on Wednesday with a rocket strike from Lebanon for which no group claimed responsibility and on which Hezbollah has not commented.

LONDON: The US has said there is “not much” it can do to prevent the Taliban from retaking Afghanistan, with senior Pentagon officials saying the nation’s fate is in Afghan hands.

When asked if Washington would continue giving support to Afghan government forces resisting the rapid Taliban advances, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters: “It’s their struggle.”

He said he is “deeply concerned” that the Taliban are increasingly dominant, but reaffirmed that President Joe Biden is committed to ending the US military presence on schedule.

Taliban and Afghan government officials have confirmed that the group has secured control of six provincial capitals in recent days in the country’s north, west and south. 

The US has conducted fewer than a dozen airstrikes during this period of rapid Taliban expansion, with Pentagon officials reporting that no order has been received to increase airpower deployments.

Kirby said the US will promote the use of diplomatic channels to end the fighting. Washington has sent envoy Zalmay Khalilzad to Qatar — where the Taliban has its main office — to “press the Taliban to ... negotiate a political settlement.” 

But on the use of military force to support Afghan government troops, Kirby said: “These are their military forces, these are their provincial capitals, their people to defend, and it’s really going to come down to the leadership that they’re willing to exude here at this particular moment.” 

Taliban spokesman Muhammad Naeem Wardak warned the US on Sunday against deploying any assets in support of Afghan government forces.

BRUSSELS: The situation in Afghanistan is “quite challenging” but “not desperate,” and it is different from the crises that Syria and Iraq have faced because it still has a solid government and recognized authorities, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.
 

KABUL: The Taliban were in control of six Afghan provincial capitals on Tuesday after a blitz across the north that forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes for the relative safety of Kabul and other centers.
The insurgents now have their eyes on Mazar-i-Sharif, the biggest city in the north, whose fall would signal the total collapse of government control in a region that has traditionally been anti-Taliban.
Government forces are also battling the hard-line Islamists in Kandahar and Helmand, the southern Pashto-speaking provinces from where the Taliban draw their strength.
The United States — due to complete a troop withdrawal at the end of the month and end its longest war — has all but left the battlefield. However, its special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has been sent to Qatar to try and convince the Taliban to accept a cease-fire.
Khalilzad “will press the Taliban to stop their military offensive,” the State Department said, and “help formulate a joint international response to the rapidly deteriorating situation.”
Officials from Afghanistan’s most vested neighbors — Pakistan, China and Iran — would also attend meetings there.
But Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said it was down to the Afghan government and its forces to turn the tide, saying there was “not much” the United States could do to help.
Michael Kugelman, at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, doubted Washington had the means to anything.
“I fear that the Taliban (are) just so strong and the Afghan military is so beleaguered right now, it’s going to be hard to find some type of momentum-changer from the US,” he said.
The Taliban have appeared largely indifferent to peace overtures, and seem intent on a military victory to crown a return to power after their ouster 20 years ago in the wake of the September 11 attacks.
As fighting raged, tens of thousands of people were on the move inside the country, with families fleeing newly captured Taliban cities with tales of brutal treatment at the hands of the insurgents.
“The Taliban are beating and looting,” said Rahima, now camped out with hundreds of families at a park in the capital Kabul after fleeing Sheberghan province.
“If there is a young girl or a widow in a family, they forcibly take them. We fled to protect our honor.”
“We are so exhausted,” added Farid, an evacuee from Kunduz who did not want to be further identified.
In the northern city of Kunduz that was captured by the Taliban over the weekend, residents said shops had begun to reopen in the center as insurgents focused their attention on government forces who had retreated to the airport.
“People are opening their shops and businesses, but you can still see fear in their eyes,” said shopkeeper Habibullah.
Another resident, living close to the airport, said there has been heavy fighting for days.
“The Taliban are hiding in people’s houses in the area and government forces are bombing them,” said Haseeb, who only gave his first name.
“From the window of my house, I can see women, children and men all leaving. Some of them are barefoot... some are pulling crying children with them.
The Taliban earned notoriety during their first stint in power from 1996-2001 for introducing a harsh interpretation of Islamic rule that barred girls from education and women from work.
Crimes were punished by public floggings or executions, while a host of activities — from playing music to non-religious TV — were also banned.
They have given little indication of how they would rule if they take power again, apart from to say it would be according to the Qur'an, and opponents fear losing hard-won rights.
Following the capture of Aibak on Monday, the insurgents have now overrun five provincial capitals in the north, sparking fears the government has lost its grip on the region.
They have also taken Zaranj, the capital of Nimroz province, in the southwest.
On Monday, the Taliban said they were moving in on Mazar-i-Sharif — the largest city in the north and a linchpin for the government’s control of the region — after capturing Sheberghan to its west, and Kunduz and Taloqan to its east.
But Fawad Aman, spokesman for the ministry of defense, said Afghan forces had the upper hand there.
“Great success,” he tweeted.

BEIJING: A Chinese court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by a Canadian whose sentence in a drug case was increased to death after an executive of tech giant Huawei was detained in Vancouver.
Robert Schellenberg was sentenced to prison in November 2018 after being convicted of drug smuggling. He was abruptly resentenced to death in January 2019 while the Chinese government was trying to pressure Canada to release the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Ltd. Meng Wanzhou had been detained on US charges related to possible dealings with Iran.
The Higher People’s Court of Liaoning Province rejected Schellenberg’s appeal and said in a statement the sentence was appropriate and the lower court’s procedures legal. It sent the case to the Chinese supreme court for review, as is required by law before any death sentences can be carried out.

SRINAGAR: The sweet smell of rose water filled the air as Abdul Aziz Kozgar opened the shutters of his nearly 100-year-old shop in Srinagar for another day of business that has been hit by a sharp decline in sales over recent years.

Wearing a skull cap and a loose kurta salwar, the traditional dress of most Kashmiri men, Kozgar smiled when reminded of his status as the last rose water maker in Srinagar, skills he acquired from his forefathers who moved to the Kashmiri capital from Turkey more than 500 years ago.

“You will not get this kind of shop in Kashmir because this trade (of handmade rose water) was started by our forefathers 400 to 500 years ago,” the 60-year-old father-of-three told Arab News.

“They came to Kashmir from Turkey and settled down here and it has been going on since then,” he said. Located in old Srinagar’s Khanqah-e-Moula area, from the outside the old-fashioned arq-e-gulab or rose water shop that Kozgar is sole proprietor of resembles an abandoned building with broken windows and weathered paint.

The only light source comes from the front window, which opens to the main road facing the 14th-century Khanqah-e-Moula mosque.

“This shop is over 90 years old, but there was one shop older than this inside the old house which was running since the beginning of the 19th century. It had a special room for making rose water. After the new house was constructed, this shop was moved forward to face the road,” he added.

The hole-in-the-wall store contains a treasure trove of secrets in tall glass bottles.

Every morning, Kozgar fills the bottles with rose water from three to four plastic containers, which he carries back in the evening after selling his products.

While some of the jars are filled to the brim with Pantone-colored rose water, most are empty, dating back almost 200 years ago. Markings on the jars state their place of origin as Britain and France and Kozgar revealed that they were imported by his forefathers “to keep the rose water cool and its aroma intact.”

But they have never traded hands – customers must provide their own containers for the rose water – and Kozgar pointed out that he had no plans to sell the empty bottles.

“They are lying there because they have a past. These jars will keep the rose water cool. We never used a refrigerator for it. I’m proud of the collection.”

Declining sales due to a lack of interest in handmade rose water and insecurity in Kashmir have dealt a heavy blow to Kozgar’s business, leaving him facing an uncertain future with limited means to revive output or reinvent the craft.

“Periodic strikes, curfews, and the closure of shops have affected business, and we have all suffered as a result. Also, with artificial rose water easily available in the market, people don’t bother to come to the shop anymore,” he said.

Those that did were regular customers who used the water at shrines and religious places. “Some buy it as a gift or for cooking. It’s special because the smell makes people feel nice,” he added.

Compared to machine-made rose water, Kozgar’s produce is cheap. For one liter he charges 40 Indian rupees (54 US cents), while the artificially made liquid can cost more than $5 for 100 milliliters.

Srinagar-based grocery shopkeeper Aman Bhat said the price difference was because traders had to pay tax for branded rose water in addition to high production costs. “I think the way you make it determines the price structure.”

Kozgar said that his rose water was distilled from koshur gulab (Kashmiri roses) sourced from various parts of the valley. “I don’t use any machines for it; that’s all I can tell you.”

His limited capacity to produce rose water manually had also impacted on sales.

“My customers are mostly elderly people. But when a younger customer comes to my shop, they understand the value of my shop and become regular customers. They are surprised that my rose water is so cheap,” he added.

A graduate and practitioner of traditional medicine, Kozgar joined the profession in his 20s because his father, Habibullah, was “keen on his children carrying forward the legacy.”

He said: “I joined the profession voluntarily. My father wanted me to keep this legacy alive in the memory of my forefathers.”

As for the next generation carrying forward the family tradition, he was not so sure. “Who will run this business where there is hardly any profit? The amount of rose water that comes after using five to six kilograms of roses is much less, and that is not business friendly.

“I definitely want them to continue the tradition, but I will not force my kids to run the shop. It’s uncertain what is going to happen after me,” he added.

