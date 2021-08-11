Syrian YouTuber holds ‘fake’ gender reveal party by Giza pyramids

CAIRO: A Syrian YouTuber and his Iraqi wife could face legal issues in Egypt after sharing a clip claiming to have held their baby’s gender reveal party by the pyramids at Giza.

Siamand and Shahad, who are expecting their second child together, shared a video on their YouTube channel with the title: “First gender reveal party held by the pyramids.”

The couple appear in the footage carrying their daughter and alongside family and friends, all looking excited to discover the new baby’s gender.

Then, as a light show begins to play projected onto the site of the pyramids and other ancient structures, the entire site turns blue following a countdown, indicating a boy.

An Egyptian official in charge of the site, however, said the lights had nothing to do with with social media personalities, adding “private parties are strictly prohibited near the pyramids, and … the pyramids are not used for advertising purposes.”

The official stressed that the site had in fact been illuminated in blue and orange in coordination with work done by the ministries of tourism and health to mark World Liver Day, and that the gender reveal stunt was a “lie.”

Siamand and Shahad’s attempt to stage a gender reveal party at the pyramids is thought to have been inspired by a Dubai YouTuber couple, Anas Marwah and Asala Maleh, who hosted a gender reveal party at Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa tower in 2020.