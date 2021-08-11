DUBAI: The UAE saw a rise in sales of Toyota and Lexus cars in the first half of 2021, according to a report by Al-Futtaim Automotive.
The strong sales were mainly driven by key new model launches and shifts in customer demand, the report said.
Toyota sales in the first six months of the year increased by a remarkable 12 percent compared with the same period last year. It was driven by exciting new launches, including the Highlander, C-HR and Corolla Cross models. The brand’s momentum was also sustained by the highly anticipated launch this year of the all-new Land Cruiser 300, which increased the model’s market share. The model hit more than 1,000 sales in the first week after launch alone.
Lexus sustained its good performance in H1 2021, with a slight increase in market share compared with 2020. This year’s Q2 marked the strongest period for the brand as market share increased by more than 3 percent compared with 2020, and inched up 5.7 percent from Q1 2021.
Andy Barratt, managing director Al-Futtaim Lexus and Al-Futtaim Toyota, said: “Our success was driven by exciting and much-awaited new launches, and the unrivaled quality of our products and customer service.”
UAE sees uptick in Toyota, Lexus sales in H1
https://arab.news/68meq
UAE sees uptick in Toyota, Lexus sales in H1
- The strong sales were mainly driven by key new model launches and shifts in customer demand
- Lexus sustained its good performance in H1 2021, with a slight increase in market share compared with 2020
DUBAI: The UAE saw a rise in sales of Toyota and Lexus cars in the first half of 2021, according to a report by Al-Futtaim Automotive.