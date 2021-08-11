You are here

UAE sees uptick in Toyota, Lexus sales in H1

UAE sees uptick in Toyota, Lexus sales in H1
The UAE saw a rise in sales of Toyota and Lexus cars in the first half of 2021. (@Toyota_UAE)
UAE sees uptick in Toyota, Lexus sales in H1

UAE sees uptick in Toyota, Lexus sales in H1
  • The strong sales were mainly driven by key new model launches and shifts in customer demand
  • Lexus sustained its good performance in H1 2021, with a slight increase in market share compared with 2020
DUBAI: The UAE saw a rise in sales of Toyota and Lexus cars in the first half of 2021, according to a report by Al-Futtaim Automotive.
The strong sales were mainly driven by key new model launches and shifts in customer demand, the report said.
Toyota sales in the first six months of the year increased by a remarkable 12 percent compared with the same period last year. It was driven by exciting new launches, including the Highlander, C-HR and Corolla Cross models. The brand’s momentum was also sustained by the highly anticipated launch this year of the all-new Land Cruiser 300, which increased the model’s market share. The model hit more than 1,000 sales in the first week after launch alone.
Lexus sustained its good performance in H1 2021, with a slight increase in market share compared with 2020. This year’s Q2 marked the strongest period for the brand as market share increased by more than 3 percent compared with 2020, and inched up 5.7 percent from Q1 2021.
Andy Barratt, managing director Al-Futtaim Lexus and Al-Futtaim Toyota, said: “Our success was driven by exciting and much-awaited new launches, and the unrivaled quality of our products and customer service.”

Bitcoin trades above $45k mark; Coinbase reports strong Q2 results

Bitcoin trades above $45k mark; Coinbase reports strong Q2 results
Bitcoin trades above $45k mark; Coinbase reports strong Q2 results

Bitcoin trades above $45k mark; Coinbase reports strong Q2 results
  • CoinBase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the US, posted $1.9 billion in transaction revenue
Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 0.46 percent to $46,093.22 at 4:27 p.m Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,226.45, up 1.33 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Other crypto news:

CoinBase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the US, posted $1.9 billion in transaction revenue, growing 8.8 million monthly transacting users and 86 million users during the second quarter of the year.

The figure exceeds analysts’ expectations at $1.57 billion in transaction revenue, CoinDesk has reported.

The publicly listed company said it was working with the PNC Bank, the fifth-largest bank in the US, on an undisclosed crypto currency project.

“In recent months, we have formed partnerships with industry leaders including Elon Musk, PNC Bank, SpaceX, Tesla, Third Point LLC, and WisdomTree Investments,” Coinbase said in a statement.

In Europe, a remittance corridor has been opened between 27 countries and Thailand on the Stellar blockchain technology.

The remittance market between the EU and Thailand connects 600 million customers, and is worth $17 billion, according to Velo Labs, which is building the network.

In the US, senators voted 50 to 49 along party lines to support President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion agenda, which includes a $1 trillion infrastructure plan that was criticized by crypto supporters.

The bill includes provisions for tax reporting in the cryptocurrency industry.

The Central Bank of Nigeria wants its digital currency proposal to be classified as “critical national infrastructure.”

The move is aimed to protect the plan from operational and cybersecurity risks, according to a report by Bitcoin.com.

PayPal service Venmo is introducing a feature that allows credit card customers to buy four types of cryptocurrencies with their cash back, without paying transaction fees.

US-based cryptocurrency services company Circle announced its intention to become a full-reserve national commercial bank. This will put the company in a unique position to link blockchain and traditional finance, according to Bitcoin News.

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA has ‘all the right ingredients’ to make green hydrogen feasible

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA has ‘all the right ingredients’ to make green hydrogen feasible
Abu Dhabi's TAQA has 'all the right ingredients' to make green hydrogen feasible

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA has ‘all the right ingredients’ to make green hydrogen feasible
  • Just recently, TAQA signed agreements with the Abu Dhabi Ports Authority and Emirates Steel
ARAB NEWS: The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) is in a good position to develop green hydrogen, leveraging its capabilities to produce cost-efficient power, its CEO Jasim Husain Thabet said.

“The key component of becoming competitive in the green hydrogen market is access or capabilities in producing cost efficient power – renewable power and water – which we have,” the TAQA chief said, referring to the company’s major projects that include building the largest single-site solar power plant in the world.

“We have all the right ingredients to make green hydrogen feasible.”

The company also announced the Taweela RO, which it claims be the world’s largest reverse osmosis water desalination plant with a capacity of 200 million imperial gallons per day.

These projects are key to making “commercially viable” green hydrogen, which has been increasingly popular in the global energy transition scene.

“We see green hydrogen as an important market, and it really fits with our strategy where we said we want to move to become a low carbon power and water champion,” Thabet said.

Just recently, TAQA signed agreements with the Abu Dhabi Ports Authority and Emirates Steel. The first agreement will see TAQA build a green hydrogen power plant to produce green ammonia, which will be used as fuel for shipping.

Last week, the company announced it will start exploring the feasibility of providing green hydrogen from solar power, helping Emirates Steel in manufacturing “green steel.”

These projects are in parallel with TAQA’s long-term sustainability strategy, where it plans to increase the share of renewable energy – particularly solar photovoltaic (PV) – to its energy mix, from a current 8 percent to 30 percent by 2030.

Its Al Dhafra solar power plant project, announced late last year, vastly contributes to this goal, CEO Jasim Husain Thabet told Arab News, where the plant is expected to have a capacity of 2 gigawatts, powering around 160,000 homes once completed.

TAQA hopes to deliver these projects while maintaining impressive levels of profitability. The company recently announced a 42 percent year-on-year increase in net income in the first half of 2021.

“Against the backdrop of favorable market conditions, we continue to adopt a prudent financial policy, which saw us fully repay our corporate credit facilities this quarter and increase available liquidity,” Thabet said.

TAQA is also “actively pursuing international projects,” particularly targeting the Gulf.

Thabet said the company is participating in several tenders in Saudi Arabia, where it currently owns a stake at the Jubail Power Plant.

UAE retail sector rebounds with Q1 consumer spending jump

People wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus, walk in the Mall of Dubai. (AFP)
People wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus, walk in the Mall of Dubai. (AFP)
UAE retail sector rebounds with Q1 consumer spending jump

People wearing masks for protection against the coronavirus, walk in the Mall of Dubai. (AFP)
  • The study is the first in a series of quarterly reports launched by Majid Al-Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across MENA region
DUBAI: The UAE’s consumer spending increased by 17 percent between February and March, a new study has revealed, raising hopes that the retail economy is on track to make a full recovery

Emirati e-commerce has doubled its 2019 level. By February, e-commerce spending increased by 30 percent year-on-year.

The study is the first in a series of quarterly reports launched by Majid Al-Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Data from the report series titled “State of the UAE Retail Economy” showed that consumer business in the UAE dropped only by 12 percent compared to the 22 percent decline seen by the wider economy due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the UAE’s overall economy is expected to grow by 3.1 percent in 2021.

The country’s central bank also sees economic activity picking up during 2021 by 25 percent and expects a full recovery in 2022, with overall real gross domestic product reaching 3.5 percent.

“In 2020, we experienced a rapid shift from established consumer patterns to the need for emerging innovation like e-commerce, to meet consumers’ changing needs,” said Alain Bejjani, CEO at Majid Al-Futtaim.

Bejjani said he is confident that the promising signs seen during the first few months of 2021 will continue to drive a positive outlook on economic recovery.

The report indicates a rise in tourist spending in the first quarter of 2021 with a notable increase in fashion and accessories (91 percent), watches and jewelry (207 percent), and electronics (90 percent) compared to Q1 2019.

The report added digital shopping has become established alongside physical shops, heralding the arrival of the “phygital” age.

The data also suggests that sustainability is a focus for consumers in the UAE, with more than two-thirds (66 percent) showing concern for the environment and half now more likely to buy products that are kinder to the planet.

A quarter of the country’s electronic sales, up to 9 percent of fashion purchases, and up to 8 percent of grocery sales now take place online in the UAE.

“Looking ahead, we continue to see an acceleration in consumer expectations toward omnichannel experiences, as digital and technology solutions become further integrated into everyday life. We also look forward to seeing further recovery in tourism-related sectors, bolstered by the opening of EXPO2020 later this year,” Bejjani said.

King Abdullah Port handled 78 percent more bulk and general cargo in H1

King Abdullah Port handled 78 percent more bulk and general cargo in H1
King Abdullah Port handled 78 percent more bulk and general cargo in H1

King Abdullah Port handled 78 percent more bulk and general cargo in H1
  • King Abdullah Port handled more than 2.5 million tons of bulk and general cargo in H1
  • Port managed 1,402,200 TEUs in H1
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port said it handled more than 2.5 million tons of bulk and general cargo in the first half of the year, a 78 percent jump on the previous year as economy rebounded from the COVID pandemic.

The Kingdom’s first privately-owned port at King Abdullah Economic City saw 1,402,200 twenty foot equivalent containers (TEUs) between January and June, a 45 percent increase on a year ago, it said in a statement.

The strong performance of King Abdullah Port highlights the growing operational capabilities and the continuation of the upward path of the Saudi economy strength, and this success will contribute to consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a leading global logistics center linking the three continents, CEO Jay New said.

In 2020, King Abdullah Port successfully received three of the largest container ships in the world in one week, and was chosen as a major logistics terminal on the Red Sea for two of the largest shipping lines, Maersk and MSC, reinforcing the importance of its position as a strategic link between East and West that supports trade between continents.

King Abdullah Port has been ranked second among the most efficient container ports in the world, according to the Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) for the year 2020 published by the World Bank and IHS Markit last June.

“King Abdullah Port’s continued milestone underlines the success of the public-private partnership model, considering that we are partnered with over 17 government agencies while being fully managed and operated by the private sector,” New said.

Saudi Arabia licenses record number of foreign investors in Q1 2021

Saudi Arabia licenses record number of foreign investors in Q1 2021
Saudi Arabia licenses record number of foreign investors in Q1 2021

Saudi Arabia licenses record number of foreign investors in Q1 2021
  • Saudi Arabia awarded 478 new foreign investor licenses in Q1 2021
  • The manufacturing sector led the way with 114 new licenses
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia awarded 478 new foreign investor licenses in Q1 2021, the most since records began in 2005, as the Kingdom’s economic rebound from COVID-19 continues.

The quarterly figures was a 36 percent increase on the same period in 2020 and 2.6 percent higher than the previous quarter, which was also a record, the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) said.

The manufacturing sector led the way with 114 new licenses, followed by retail and e-commerce (78), construction (78), professional and scientific (62) and ICT (41).

The data was presented in MISA’s Spring 2021 Investment Highlights report, which outlines the developments and pro-business reforms ongoing across the Saudi investment environment.

A 2018 reform allowed 100 percent foreign ownership of companies in the Kingdom. In Q1 2021, 59 percent of new investment projects were full foreign ownership, with the remainder being joint ventures with local investors.

“These latest figures show that, despite the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, foreign investors continue to have great confidence in Saudi Arabia’s historic transformation journey under the guidance of Vision 2030,” said HE Khalid Al Falih, minister of investment of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia attracted 18 percent of all foreign investment in the Middle East and North Africa last year, the most of any country in the region, according to The Financial Times’ fDi Intelligence.

The number of projects in Saudi Arabia fell by 49 percent in 2020 to 73, for a total value of $10.4 billion.

